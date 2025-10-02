TOP CHEF CANADA ANNOUNCES ITS SEASON 12 SPONSORS

Brand Partnerships Include Volkswagen Canada, SharkNinja, McCain Foods Canada, DoorDash, Birra Moretti, Premier Protein, and Barilla Pasta

Season 12 Premieres Tuesday, October 14 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on Flavour Network and Streaming Exclusively on STACKTV

TORONTO, Oct. 2, 2025 /CNW/ - Today, Top Chef Canada announced Season 12 sponsors, comprised of seven new and returning brand partners. These sponsorships include in-show integrations, custom challenges, and premium prizes in every episode. Season 12 of Top Chef Canada, a #1 specialty entertainment program*, premieres Tuesday, October 14at 10 p.m. ET/PT on Flavour Network and streaming exclusively on STACKTV.



Top Chef Canada, Season 12 sees 10 chefs enter the competition, each with their own culinary origin story and fighting for the prestigious title of Canada's Top Chef. In the end, only one will walk away with the title of Canada's Top Chef and the grand prize: $100,000 courtesy of McCain Canada, a 2025 redesigned Volkswagen Tiguan, $10,000 courtesy of SharkNinja, $10,000 from Premier Protein, and DoorDash delivery for a year.

Top Chef Canada's Season 12 key cast. Image courtesy of Flavour Network. L to R: David Zilber, Janet Zuccarini, Eden Grinshpan, Mijune Pak and Mark McEwan. (CNW Group/Corus Entertainment Inc.)

Volkswagen Canada joins as this season's official vehicle sponsor and grand prize contributor. Throughout the season, judges and chefs will get behind the wheel, experiencing the brand's high level of craftsmanship firsthand. The winner will then drive away in the redesigned 2025 Volkswagen Tiguan. Beyond the grand prize, Volkswagen will be integrated across multiple touchpoints, including a social video with this season's finalists, in-episode moments and on-air features running throughout the series.

SharkNinja joins as the series' small appliances partner, outfitting the Top Chef Canada Kitchen with their top-of-the-line small kitchen appliances. The brand is also sponsoring an Quickfire Challenge that dares chefs to transform a traditionally sweet ingredient into a savoury, Top Chef Canada–quality dish for a chance to win $5,000. As a grand prize contributor, SharkNinja will also give a $10,000 cash prize to this season's victor.

McCain Foods Canada joins this season, outfitting the Top Chef Canada Kitchen with their premium frozen fries and sponsoring the $100,000 cash prize awarded to this season's winner. Sponsoring a Quickfire Challenge, the chefs will be tasked to spotlight iconic Canadian ingredients while creating elevated dishes using McCain fries with the winner taking home $5,000. The brand also sponsors a custom social video featuring this season's competitors.

In a high-stakes kitchen where every second matters, DoorDash keeps the Season 12 chefs on track to deliver their culinary creations to the judges on time with a digital countdown clock running each episode during challenges. Chefs will also participate in a Quickfire Challenge sponsored by DoorDash where contestants will create takeout-inspired dishes using ingredients ordered on DoorDash and personally delivered by the four Top Chef Canada judges. This season's champion will also walk away with one year's worth of grocery deliveries through DoorDash valued at $10,000.

Birra Moretti joins as the season's official beer sponsor, stocking the pantry with their quality Italian beer made in the traditional way. The brand is also sponsoring a custom social video, and an Elimination Challenge that invites chefs to create a dish inspired by a treasured family recipe, with a $5,000 prize awarded to the winning chef.

Premier Protein keeps the chefs fueled for the competition, stocking the pantry with their High Protein Shakes that pack 30g of protein in a convenient, delicious ready-to-drink shake. Sponsoring a Quickfire Challenge, the chefs have to create the ultimate protein-packed bite and pair it with a Premier Protein shake for a chance to win $5,000. The brand also sponsors a custom social video and contributes a $10,000 cash prize to this season's winner.

The Top Chef Canada pantry will again be stocked with a bountiful branded display of Premium Barilla Pasta. Then, during a Quickfire Challenge, the chefs must race through a high-speed pasta battle for a chance to win $5,000. The brand also sponsors a custom social video.

Top Chef Canada is the homegrown version of the hit Emmy® Award-winning NBCUniversal Series Top Chef and is produced by Insight Productions (A Blue Ant Studios Company) in association with Flavour Network. Eric Abboud is Executive Producer and Showrunner along with Insight's CEO & Executive Producer John Brunton and Executive Producer Mark Lysakowski. Co-Executive Producers for Insight Productions are Jessica Brunton and Daniel Klimitz, and Anthony Matkovic is the VP of Brand Partnerships. For Flavour Network, Lynne Carter is Director of Original Programming and Rachel Nelson is Vice President of Original Programming and Head of Corus Studios.

*Source: Numeris PPM Data, S11 (10/14/2024 to 12/3/2024) – confirmed data, Total Canada, CDN SPECIALTY COM ENG, A25-54 AMA(000), 3+ airings; reach based on Ind. 2+ CumRch(000), based on all airings.

Flavour Network is a Corus Entertainment Network.



About Corus Entertainment Inc.

Corus Entertainment Inc. (TSX: CJR.B) is a leading media and content company that develops, delivers and distributes high quality brands and content across platforms for audiences around the world. Engaging audiences since 1999, the company's portfolio of multimedia offerings encompass 25 specialty television services, 36 radio stations, 15 conventional television stations, digital and streaming platforms, and social digital agency and media services. Corus' roster of premium brands includes Global Television, W Network, Flavour Network, Home Network, The HISTORY® Channel, Showcase, Slice, Adult Swim, National Geographic and Global News, along with streaming platforms STACKTV, TELETOON+, the Global TV App and Curiouscast. For more information visit www. corusent.com.

About STACKTV

STACKTV is Corus Entertainment's premium multi-channel television streaming service that offers thousands of hours of exclusive hit content from the top Canadian TV networks, all on one platform. Stream series, movies and specials from Global Television, Flavour Network, Home Network, W Network, The HISTORY® Channel, Adult Swim, Slice, Showcase, National Geographic, Lifetime, DTOUR, Cartoon Network, Treehouse, YTV, and Disney Channel with new content added daily. STACKTV is available via Amazon Prime Video, Bell Fibe TV app, Fubo, Rogers Xfinity TV and Rogers Xfinity Streaming. For more information, visit stacktv.ca.

About Insight Productions (A Blue Ant Studios Company)

Insight Productions, known for its award-winning ratings juggernauts, is Canada's most established content producer and an industry leader in the development, financing, and production of hit programming. Led by CEO & Chair John Brunton, the company has created some of the most dynamic and top-rated programs including The Amazing Race Canada (the most watched Canadian series on record); original formats Battle of the Blades and The Launch; Big Brother Canada; Top Chef Canada; Stronger Together/Tous Ensemble (the largest multi-platform broadcast and highest viewed non-sporting broadcast in Canadian television history); The JUNO Awards, Canada's New Year's Eve: Countdown; and The Tragically Hip: A National Celebration, a live concert special on CBC watched by one in three Canadians. Recent collaborations include The Legacy Awards with The Black Academy and Every Child Matters: Reconciliation Through Education with the National Centre for Truth and Reconciliation. Insight Productions was founded in 1979 and has since created thousands of hours of ground-breaking content. For more information, please visit InsightTV.com, @insightprod on X, and Facebook.

