TOONIEBET NAMED EXCLUSIVE SPORTSBOOK PARTNER OF OTTAWA REDBLACKS

New Partnership Includes Jersey Branding, Sideline Club Entitlement, and RNation Street Parties Enhancements

OTTAWA, ON, Aug. 26, 2026 /CNW/ -- ToonieBet, Canada's premier online sportsbook, today announced it is expanding its reach within the Canadian Football League with a new exclusive partnership with the Ottawa REDBLACKS as the team's Sportsbook partner.

The partnership will feature ToonieBet's logo on all three REDBLACKS player jerseys, TD Place activations, high visibility TV and LED signage throughout the stadium, and social media integrations. ToonieBet will also be the official sponsor of the Sideline Club, the field-level seating in the stadium closest to the action.

ToonieBet, Official Sponsor of the Ottawa Redblacks

Beyond the stadium, ToonieBet and the REDBLACKS will host three pregame street parties on Exhibition Way for Ottawa fans to celebrate the REDBLACKS on game days. ToonieBet and RNation will host a live DJ, games and giveaways, which will transform the area into the ultimate pre-game destination.

Canadian football is well known for its passionate fans and game day atmosphere. Few clubs reflect that connection like the Ottawa REDBLACKS. A beloved local team, the 2016 Grey Cup champions and one of the CFL's most recognized franchises, the club is part of Canada's rich football tradition and has built a loyal fanbase across the Ottawa region.

"We are thrilled to welcome ToonieBet into the REDBLACKS family as a sportsbook partner," said Matthew Bennett, Vice President, Corporate Partnerships of the Ottawa REDBLACKS. "RNation is known for bringing unmatched energy to TD Place, and this partnership is all about taking that fan experience to the next level. From the high-stakes atmosphere of the new ToonieBet Sideline Club to the vibrant pregame street parties, we are excited to collaborate on unique activations that celebrate our fans and the great tradition of Canadian football."

"Partnering with an iconic franchise like the Ottawa REDBLACKS marks an exciting milestone as we continue to expand ToonieBet's footprint in Canada," said Daniel Madmon Head of ToonieBet Canada. "We look forward to wearing the team colours on the field, hosting unforgettable game day experiences, and offering Ottawa fans a fun, innovative platform to engage with the sport they love."

Building on its integrations with Canadian football over the past year, ToonieBet aims to enhance the Ottawa fan experience through localized activations and new ways for REDBLACKS supporters to connect with their team throughout the season.

This partnership reflects ToonieBet's commitment to Canadian sports fans and its mission to provide the highest quality experiences for players.

The Ottawa REDBLACKS are hosting an action-packed home game at TD Place on Sunday, August 30, 2026, featuring exclusive fan experiences powered by Tooniebet.

About Ottawa REDBLACKS

The Ottawa REDBLACKS are a professional Canadian football team based in Ottawa, Ontario, and compete in the East Division of the Canadian Football League. With a Grey Cup championship in 2016 and a deep legacy in the nation's capital, the club has long been a core part of the city's identity.

About ToonieBet

ToonieBet is an online sportsbook and casino for players in Ontario, offering sports betting and casino games in a single, easy-to-use platform. Tooniebet.ca is operated by Canadix Limited and regulated by iGaming Ontario and the Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario.

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SOURCE ToonieBet