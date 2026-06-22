Fully integrated Multi-Year Deal includes naming rights for Hamilton Stadium club level.

HAMILTON, ON, June 22, 2026 /CNW/ -- ToonieBet, Canada's online sportsbook and casino, continues a successful partnership with the CFL, and is now taking local experience even further with a new exclusive, multi-year partnership with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats. Becoming the club's Exclusive and Official iGaming Partner and earning naming rights for the club level at Tim Hortons Field, this is the next chapter in ToonieBet's growing commitment to Canadian sports culture.

ToonieBet named the Exclusive and Official iGaming Partner of the Hamilton Tiger Cats

The agreement will feature two dedicated activation spaces at Hamilton Stadium, giving fans new ways to engage with ToonieBet throughout the season. Beyond the stadium, ToonieBet and the Tiger-Cats will roll out contests and other fan initiatives across digital channels. With Hamilton Stadium welcoming up to 25,000 fans, the Tiger-Cats bring together local pride, tradition and community, making this partnership a natural fit.

Canadian football is well known for its pace, intensity and game day atmosphere, and few clubs reflect that connection like the Hamilton Tiger-Cats. A beloved local team, 15-time Grey Cup champion and one of the CFL's most recognized franchises, the club is part of Canada's 150-year football tradition and has built a loyal fanbase across the Hamilton region and beyond.

"We are excited to welcome Tooniebet to the Hamilton Tiger-Cat Family", said Kyle Lohnes, Vice President of Partnership and Retail at Hamilton Sports Group. "They are focused on delivering engaging, fan-first experience, and together we looked forward to delivering unforgettable moments at Hamilton Stadium and across our digital platforms"

"Partnering with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats is an exciting moment for ToonieBet as we continue to grow our presence in Ontario through experiences that feel relevant, entertaining and close to sports fans across the province," said Daniel Madmon, Head of Tooniebet at Canada. "This agreement gives us the opportunity to be part of the game day experience in a meaningful way, from the club level and stadium activations to broadcast and digital moments that help us connect with supporters throughout the season."

Building on its experience in Canadian football over the past year, ToonieBet aims to add value to Hamilton through fan-focused activations and new ways for Tiger-Cats supporters to connect with their team throughout the season.

With the 2026 season set to kick off at the end of May, and the partnership officially kicking off for the CFL draft party next week, the partnership will come to life through stadium branding, on-site experiences, promotional campaigns and digital touchpoints that bring ToonieBet closer to fans on game day and beyond.

About Hamilton Tiger Cats

The Hamilton Tiger-Cats are a professional Canadian football team based in Hamilton, Ontario, and compete in the East Division of the Canadian Football League. With 15 Grey Cup championships across Hamilton football history, the club has long been part of the city's sporting identity.

About ToonieBet

ToonieBet is an online sportsbook and casino for players in Ontario, offering sports betting and casino games in a single, easy-to-use platform. Tooniebet.ca is operated by Canadix Limited and regulated by iGaming Ontario and the Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario.

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