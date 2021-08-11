Too Good To Go selects Daily Bread Food Bank as its 'charity of choice' for its Canadian launch

Too Good To Go selects Daily Bread Food Bank as its charity of choice. Tweet this

The food waste problem in Canada, and globally, is so overwhelming that no single organization can solve it alone. One-third of all food across the world is wasted, while 870 million people go hungry every year. Canada ranks among the worst contributors to food waste, wasting nearly 3 million tons of food each year. According to City of Toronto data, each single family household throws out approximately 200kg of food yearly.

"Food is a human right. No one should face barriers to accessing the food they need," said Nell Hetherington, CEO, Daily Bread Food Bank. "Innovation and collaboration are key to the fight against hunger, and we are excited to be selected as Too Good To Go's charity of choice for their Canadian launch."

Too Good To Go's mission is to inspire and empower everyone to fight food waste together. The company is partnership oriented seeking to build bridges and work to complement efforts by those who have had a proven, measurable impact in the fight against food waste.

Said Sam Kashani, Too Good To Go Country Manager, "we're honoured to support this trusted Toronto organization. This is the start of a wonderful partnership that will merge values and the goal we share of tackling food waste and food insecurity among Torontonians. We're thrilled to support their initiatives and spread the good work they're doing to our customers across the city."

As a result of COVID-19 Daily Bread Food Bank saw an increase in food bank visits by 51% over the previous year . Many of those who accessed food banks throughout the pandemic will continue to need affordable food options as 62% of food bank visitors are employed in precarious or part-time work that does not guarantee them steady, reliable income.

Too Good To Go is available for iOS download in the Apple App Store and Google Play for Android . Users can find information on how to donate to Daily Bread within the app {insert

About Too Good To Go

Too Good To Go, a certified B Corp, is a social impact company leading the food waste revolution to create a greener planet. Their app connects consumers to surplus food from local restaurants and grocery stores, such as pastries, fresh produce, sushi and more, which would otherwise be thrown away to make room for the next batch of goods. Each meal rescued equates to the CO2e emission of charging one smartphone fully 422 times. Founded in 2016, Too Good To Go has saved nearly 86 million meals across 16 countries, which adds up to 200 million pounds of food. Beyond the app, Too Good To Go has launched initiatives to change date labeling on food, produced free educational resources for schools and inspired households to change food waste behaviours. Visit https://toogoodtogo.ca/ for more information for how to sign up and get your business live on the app, and follow us at @TooGoodToGo.can.

About Daily Bread Food Bank

Daily Bread Food Bank works towards long-term solutions to hunger and runs innovative programs to support people on low incomes. Daily Bread distributes shelf-stable food, as well as fresh-cooked meals and provides support to over 120 member agencies and 170 food programs across Toronto, including food banks and meal programs for shelters and drop-ins. Daily Bread also publishes the influential Who's Hungry Report, an annual survey that provides qualitative and quantitative data and analysis about food and income insecurity in Toronto to all levels of government and sector stakeholders. To learn more, please visit www.dailybread.ca.

