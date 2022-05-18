Too Good To Go Expands To Edmonton, Its 6th Canadian City

The Capital City of Alberta Joins The World's Largest Marketplace for Selling Surplus Food

EDMONTON, AB, May 18, 2022 /CNW/ - Too Good To Go is thrilled to announce its launch in Edmonton. Two months after a record Canadian launch in Calgary, it is now possible for Edmontonians to use this simple solution to save food every day around the city.

Food waste is a massive global issue that needs to be tackled at every level. 58% of all food in Canada goes to waste, which is much higher than the global average of 40%. Additionally, 15% of all habitable land on Earth is used to produce food that we waste. This equates to the surface area of 26 million West Edmonton Malls.

Yet, there is cause for optimism, 74% of Edmontonians recognize that food waste is a serious problem and almost 60% say that they are making efforts to reduce personal waste from surplus food on a weekly basis.

Available in Canada since July 2021, Too Good To Go has already helped thousands of Canadians and more than 2,500 businesses to save almost half a million meals. The app connects consumers with businesses who have surplus food at the end of each day. Too Good To Go believes in a world without food waste and is making it possible to ensure that delicious food does not get thrown out. The app provides a simple, easy to use and manage solution for businesses to work into their daily operations. Businesses can immediately start generating incremental revenue from selling Surprise Bags of food and also draw new customers into their stores. Consumers purchase Surprise Bags of that surplus food at ⅓ the retail cost, saving meals and money while eating great food from a variety of local spots, and working to lower greenhouse gas emissions from food waste.

Too Good To Go is very proud to launch in Edmonton with beloved local partners: Neo Juicery, Kinnikinnick, Meuwly's, Sugared & Spiced. From Strathcona to Garneau to Westmount and everywhere in between, 80+ stores are already live. Edmontonians can start reserving Surprise Bags today and should expect to see many more businesses added daily as expansion continues.

"It is with great excitement that we launch in Edmonton - a vibrant city with a reputed culinary scene. We have seen a great response from local businesses and are confident that a large number of Edmontonians will be saving meals, as of today", said Sam Kashani, Too Good To Go Country Manager. "We already have a very diverse and engaged group of partners on board who are conscious of the importance of saving surplus food both financially, socially and environmentally. We call on every business to join the movement so that the largest amount of meals can be saved."

Only 4% of surplus edible food is rescued in Canada; which shows how much food is still to be redistributed. Too Good To Go is proud to partner with food banks and charities across the world to tackle the problem of food insecurity, which is closely linked to surplus food waste. In Edmonton, Too Good To Go is honoured to be partnering with Edmonton's Food Bank , supporting the crucial work being done in the region. Said Marjorie Bencz, Executive Director, "Edmonton's Food Bank was created 40 years ago because of two issues - hunger affecting the lives of many and edible food being wasted in the community. We are pleased to partner with the Too Good to Go app to help people in Edmonton access food economically while addressing the issue of surplus food."

Wasting food also means wasting the energy and resources used to produce it. Food waste accounts for 10% of all greenhouse gas emissions, globally. Reducing waste on a daily basis can have a massive global and collective impact toward the climate crisis. Too Good To Go offers a simple solution to localise and personalize our environmental action. By saving one Surprise Bag at a time, everyone can have an impact while enjoying great food at the same time!

The Too Good To Go app is available for iOS download in the Apple App Store and Google Play for Android .

About Too Good To Go

Too Good To Go, a certified B Corp, is a social impact company leading the food waste revolution to create a greener planet. Their app connects consumers to surplus food from local restaurants and grocery stores, such as pastries, fresh produce, sushi and more, which would otherwise be thrown away to make room for the next batch of goods. Each meal rescued equates to the CO2e emission of charging one smartphone fully 422 times. Founded in 2016, Too Good To Go has saved more than 136 million meals from more than 153,000 partners in 17 countries. Beyond the app, Too Good To Go has launched initiatives to change date labelling on food, produced free educational resources for schools, and inspired households to change food waste behaviours. Visit toogoodtogo.ca for more information and follow us at instagram.com/toogoodtogo.can.

