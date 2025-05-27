MISSISSAUGA, ON, May 27, 2025 /CNW/ - Tolmar Pharmaceuticals Canada, Inc. (Tolmar Pharmaceutiques Canada, Inc.) is pleased to announce the appointment of Mike Patterson as General Manager effective immediately.

Mike brings more than 20 years of diverse leadership experience in the pharmaceutical industry, with a strong record of commercial success across sales, marketing, operations, market access, and business strategy. He has held senior leadership roles at global, mid-sized, and emerging companies, consistently driving progress across oncology, rare diseases, specialty care, and primary care.

Most recently, Mike served as Vice President, Business Operations & Strategy and Chief of Staff to the CEO at Ipsen North America. In this role, he led strategic transformation efforts and supported the successful execution of multiple product launches and acquisitions. Previously, as Head of the Oncology Business Unit at Ipsen Canada, Mike played a key role in advancing access to therapies through strong collaboration with healthcare professionals and payors. He is known for building high-performing teams and finding creative, patient-focused strategies by working closely with government stakeholders and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of care across the country.

"I'm honored to join Tolmar at such a pivotal moment for the organization," said Mike Patterson, General Manager, Canada. "I look forward to partnering with our teams and the broader healthcare community to advance patient care and bring Tolmar's innovative therapies to more Canadians."

"Mike's appointment comes at a time of important momentum for Tolmar in Canada," said Michele Mazzaccaro, Senior Vice President, North America, Commercial Strategy. "As we continue to expand our footprint, our mission remains clear: to deliver impactful, high-quality therapies to more Canadians. Mike's deep commitment to patient access, combined with his ability to drive growth through meaningful partnerships, makes him the right leader to help us reach more patients with the care they need".

Mike holds an Honours B.A. in Kinesiology from Western University and has completed executive leadership and coaching programs through MIT and IMD Business School in Switzerland.

About Tolmar

Tolmar Pharmaceuticals Canada, Inc. is a subsidiary of Tolmar International Limited – a fully-integrated pharmaceutical company focused on the innovative development, approval, manufacturing, and commercialization of specialty pharmaceuticals across multiple therapeutic areas, including Oncology, Urology, and Endocrinology. Tolmar's heritage is rooted in its proprietary drug delivery technologies and its deep commitment to patients, providers, and improving therapeutic outcomes. Headquartered in Ireland, Tolmar operates globally with products available in more than 60 countries. For more information about the company, please visit www.tolmar.com.

