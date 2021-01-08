Industry-leading cannabis retailer continues its focus on Ontario as a priority market for expansion

TORONTO, Jan. 8, 2021 /CNW/ - Tokyo Smoke, Canopy Growth Corporation's award-winning retail brand is proud to announce the planned opening of 9 brick-and-mortar retail franchised cannabis locations across Ontario over the course of January 2021. Following a robust storefront expansion in 2020, today's announcement demonstrates further growth for the Tokyo Smoke retail banner as the brand continues to focus on Ontario as a primary market for expansion.

With Canadian recreational cannabis sales increasing in 2020, the opening of these new stores will help address growing consumer demand as well as provide more local communities across the province with safe and convenient access to high quality, legal cannabis. The stores have been designed to provide Tokyo Smoke's best-in-class guest experience while adhering to COVID-19 health and safety measures, including contactless touch points at each location, online e-commerce, same-day delivery, and curbside pick up.

"Ontario is the largest market in the country for legal recreational cannabis and it's where the Tokyo Smoke brand was built - we're excited to bring our education-first approach to cannabis retail to key communities and regions across the province," said Lacey Norton, Head of Retail for Tokyo Smoke. "Through our franchise model, we're proud to support local independent business owners and entrepreneurs in the pursuit to provide their local communities access to high-quality cannabis products and accessories, along with cannabis education from their team of Education Specialists."

The following stores will be owned and operated by Ontario retail license holders and are set to open over the coming weeks:

300 King George Road, Unit K5, Brantford ON N3R 5L6

300 Earl Grey Drive, Unit A18, Kanata ON K2T 1C1

80 Marketplace Avenue, Nepean, ON K2J 5G3

K2J 5G3 1819 Avenue Rd, North York, ON M5M 3Z4

M5M 3Z4 8 Lebovic Avenue, Unit B5, Scarborough, ON , M1L 4V9

, M1L 4V9 3003 Danforth Avenue, Unit 29, Toronto, ON M4C 1M4

M4C 1M4 545 Queen St W, Toronto, ON M5V 2B6

M5V 2B6 250 King St E, Toronto, ON M5A 1K1

M5A 1K1 979 Bloor St W, Toronto, Ontario M6H 1L7

Tokyo Smoke's retail expansion into Ontario will bring the number of Tokyo Smoke retail cannabis stores in the province to 22 and to a total of 35 across Canada by the end of January. Tokyo Smoke's growing retail footprint also includes 6 locations in Alberta and 7 in Manitoba.

COVID-19 compliant ways to shop at opening include:

Buy at store - Place an order directly at the Tokyo Smoke designated curbside pickup area with the help of a Tokyo Smoke Education Specialist.

- Place an order directly at the Tokyo Smoke designated curbside pickup area with the help of a Tokyo Smoke Education Specialist. Buy online - Order online and pick up your order curbside at store

- Order online and pick up your order curbside at store Schedule a same-day delivery - place a same day order and get it delivered contactlessly, right to your home.

For more information on how to shop, visit tokyosmoke.com

Here's to Future (Ontario) Growth.

About Canopy Growth Corporation

Canopy Growth (TSX:WEED,NASDAQ:CGC ) is a world-leading diversified cannabis and cannabinoid-based consumer product company, driven by a passion to improve lives, end prohibition, and strengthen communities by unleashing the full potential of cannabis. Leveraging consumer insights and innovation, we offer product varieties in high quality dried flower, oil, softgel capsule, infused beverage, edible, and topical formats, as well as vaporizer devices by Canopy Growth and industry-leader Storz & Bickel. Our global medical brand, Spectrum Therapeutics, sells a range of full-spectrum products using its colour-coded classification system and is a market leader in both Canada and Germany. Through our award-winning Tweed and Tokyo Smoke banners, we reach our adult-use consumers and have built a loyal following by focusing on top quality products and meaningful customer relationships. Canopy Growth has entered into the health and wellness consumer space in key markets including Canada, the United States, and Europe through BioSteel sports nutrition, and This Works skin and sleep solutions; and has introduced additional federally-permissible CBD products to the United States through our First & Free and Martha Stewart CBD brands. Canopy Growth has an established partnership with Fortune 500 alcohol leader Constellation Brands. For more information visit www.canopygrowth.com.

Notice Regarding Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" and "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable U.S. and Canadian securities laws (collectively, "forward-looking statements"), which involve certain known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements predict or describe our future operations, business plans, business and investment strategies and the performance of our investments. These forward-looking statements are generally identified by their use of such terms and phrases as "intend," "goal," "strategy," "estimate," "expect," "project," "projections," "forecasts," "plans," "seeks," "anticipates," "potential," "proposed," "will," "should," "could," "would," "may," "likely," "designed to," "foreseeable future," "believe," "scheduled" and other similar expressions. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date the statement was made. Forward–looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by management, are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive risks, financial results, results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by those forward–looking statements and the forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance. Accordingly, there are or will be important factors that could cause actual outcomes or results to differ materially from those indicated in these statements. A discussion of some of the material factors applicable to Canopy Growth can be found under the section entitled "Risk Factors" in Canopy Growth's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended March 31, 2020, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and with applicable Canadian securities regulators, as such factors may be further updated from time to time in its periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission and with applicable Canadian securities regulators, which can be accessed at www.sec.gov/edgar and www.sedar.com, respectively. These factors should not be construed as exhaustive and should be read in conjunction with the other cautionary statements that are included in this press release and in the filings. Any forward–looking statement included in this press release is made as of the date of this press release and, except as required by law, Canopy Growth disclaims any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on any forward-looking statement. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

SOURCE Tokyo Smoke

For further information: Hannah Korsunsky, Media Relations, [email protected]; Judy Hong, Vice President, Investor Relations and Competitive Intelligence, [email protected]; Tyler Burns, Director, Investor Relations, [email protected]

Related Links

canopygrowth.com

