TOKIT Smashes Kickstarter Goal with Instant Ice-making Water Filter

With 24 days left in its crowdfunding campaign, TOKIT has surpassed its funding goal with nearly tens of millions of impressions, and recently announced the launch of logistics services in the Canadian market.

TOKIT's latest innovation, the AkuaPure T1 Ultra Ice Countertop Water Filter ("T1 Ultra"), designed specifically for North American consumers, has achieved remarkable success on Kickstarter. This product has not only met, but actually greatly exceeded its initial funding goals, demonstrating significant consumer trust and interest.

TOKIT’s T1 Ultra Now Ships to The US & Canada

The T1 Ultra boasts a certification from SGS, ensuring that each product meets high standards of quality and safety. The product features advanced technology including reverse osmosis (RO) and dual UV sterilization to deliver pure and healthy water free from common contaminants such as PFAS and Lead. Equipped with cutting-edge technology, the T1 Ultra can instantly cool or heat water to 41 degrees Fahrenheit within approximately three seconds. It takes about one minute to fill a 16-ounce container with either hot or cold water, providing exceptional convenience for all users. Featuring a smart screen for real-time alerts on water quality, quantity, and filter replacement, the product will prompt users to clean the filter when replacing it to ensure optimal drinking health.

Herbert Fan, General Manager of TOKIT, expressed his confidence in the crowdfunding project and highlighted the brand's commitment to quality: "The overwhelming support for our Kickstarter campaign reaffirms our belief that the AkuaPure line is an essential choice for modern households seeking reliable water purification solutions."

During this campaign, backers were given an opportunity to secure the T1 Ultra at $399 with one PPC filter and one RO filter included or opt for a more comprehensive package at $469 featuring additional filters. Notably, the crowdfunding amount for this campaign includes shipping and taxes, and the dispatch will be completed by the end of October.

"I'm excited about being able to get temperature-controlled RO water on demand," said a backer on Kickstarter.

"My cat Sheena, whom I inherited after my parents passed away, loves ice-cold water. I've had no luck finding a water fountain for pets that can refrigerate the water in the water fountain so the fur babies can always have cold water available whenever they go to drink out of there. This countertop AkuaPure unit can provide ice cold water at any given time that I need to refill my Sheena's water bowl, plus it is cleaned filtered water that is better health-wise for my cat as well as myself." commented a follower on Facebook.

"No more costly bottled water runs or back strain. In less than 30 minutes, we have 20 oz of refreshing cold water at our fingertips. From hot water for recipes to ice-cold hydration, this machine is a life saver for our small rural homestead!" reviewed by one of the TOKIT Experience Ambassadors on Youtube.

Prior to this successful campaign launch on Kickstarter, TOKIT's products have consistently performed well commercially with monthly sales exceeding hundreds of units per model on Amazon.

Looking ahead, TOKIT plans to expand its global presence beyond North America, pursuing its mission to be the "Pure Water Expertly Yours." The company aims to not only provide pure drinking water, but also to enhance the quality of life, protect the environment, and promote sustainable development through its range of kitchen appliances and water purification systems. For more information on this groundbreaking product please visit https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/tokitomnicook/akuapure-t1-ultra-ultimate-lce-water-filter-solution?ref=7tj1ek.

About TOKIT

Established in 2018, TOKIT is dedicated to simplifying and enhancing the cooking experience for users through smart technology. Our mission is to infuse joy into cooking and empower users to explore the culinary arts with delight. We are committed to building a collaborative international smart kitchen ecosystem that fosters innovation and creativity in the realm of culinary pursuits.

