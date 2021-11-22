Together, let's do good. Gore Mutual to donate $150,000 to charities across Canada for GivingTuesday

For its 2021 GivingTuesday campaign, Gore Mutual will leverage its social media channels to encourage its national network of insurance brokers, customers and everyone across Canada to nominate their favourite charities to receive one of fifteen $10,000 grants. "Throughout 2021, many Canadian communities, citizens and charities continued to face uncertainties. With this, Gore Mutual wanted to significantly increase its giving to help more charities," says Andy Taylor, chief executive officer.

For 2021 GivingTuesday campaign, Gore Mutual will donate $150,000 to charities across Canada. This is 3x more than 2020.

Gore Mutual will accept GivingTuesday nominations until November 30 at 3 p.m. ET. Following that, all Gore Mutual employees will have an opportunity to cast a vote to select the fifteen charities that will receive $10,000 GivingTuesday donations. As part of 'Thank you Thursday' on December 2, Gore Mutual will officially announce the charity recipients through its social media channels.

Notes Taylor, "As a modern mutual company, Gore Mutual is committed to building thriving communities free of poverty and social inequality. It's in our DNA and GivingTuesday is another opportunity for us to spread good across the communities we live and work in."

"It is inspiring to see companies like Gore Mutual step up and engage Canadians on this important day," says Marina Glogovac, chief executive officer of CanadaHelps, the organization that co-founded the GivingTuesday Canada movement. "As we slowly move toward post-pandemic life, many charities across Canada have been severely challenged and this commitment will support recovery efforts."



Originally founded in the United States in 2012 and brought to Canada in 2013, GivingTuesday is a global generosity movement that now takes place in over 150 countries and encourages people and organizations to help transform their communities by giving back.

About Gore Mutual

Built on a foundation of financial strength for more than 180 years, Gore Mutual Insurance Company is one of Canada's first property and casualty insurance companies. Based in Cambridge, Ontario, we are a Canadian mutual company, with more than 500 employees focused on delivering outstanding insurance products and services to customers. In 2019, we launched our Next Horizon strategy—a 10-year plan—to transform Gore Mutual from a mid-size regional carrier to a national-scale insurer with an investment of $50 million over three years invested in talent and technology.

We continue to strengthen Canadian communities through the Gore Mutual Foundation. Over the past 22 years, we have donated more than $10 million to over 790 charities.

For more information, visit goremutual.ca or Gore Mutual's Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn pages.

SOURCE Gore Mutual Insurance Company

For further information: Media Contacts: Ryan Strang, Corporate Communications Manager, Gore Mutual Insurance Company, [email protected], 226-220-2699

Related Links

http://www.goremutual.ca

