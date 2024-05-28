TOEFL® Unveils Vibrant Rebrand

The world-class English-language assessment's new brand identity reflects its dynamic role in today's educational and professional landscapes, addressing the needs of learners worldwide

PRINCETON, N.J., May 28, 2024 /CNW/ -- ETS announced today the rebranding of one of their premier assessment product families, TOEFL®, led by TOEFL iBT®, the world's most accepted and respected English-language proficiency assessment, trusted globally for its reliability in predicting academic and professional success. The brand has undergone a significant identity overhaul to position TOEFL for a new generation of knowledge seekers and change makers.

The new look and feel of TOEFL exemplify the brand's role in the evolving needs of its stakeholders with innovation, authenticity and optimism. Additionally, it cements the renowned assessment as a journey partner for anyone looking to study, live and work abroad – offering the resources, access and authority to support both learners and institutions who want to reach their goals and move the world.

With a new visual and verbal expression, TOEFL now reflects the modern, approachable and inclusive brand it is, as evidenced by recent enhancements including a shortened test and the launch of the TOEFL® TestReady™ platform. The new logo includes a stylized asterisk symbol, which it shares with the recently rebranded ETS, signifying both brands' commitment to advancing the science of measurement through groundbreaking research to power human progress. The updated signature TOEFL periwinkle color highlights the brand's innovativeness and dependability.

Younger generations are seeking new ways to realize their purpose, express themselves and create impact. TOEFL has always empowered those looking to turn aspirations into reality and make their mark on the world through the demonstration of English-language proficiency. Built upon industry-leading research and innovation, TOEFL meets the varied needs, backgrounds and cultural differences of its many audiences. The reliability of the test remains but the new brand displays that TOEFL does not just evaluate skills that help learners reach their destination, it offers resources along the way.

"TOEFL helps people around the globe realize their full potential – potential that amounts to more than just personal achievement," said Omar Chihane, GM (General Manager) of TOEFL. "Our learners are defined by a desire to create a stronger, better world around them. English-language proficiency helps them pave the way for the positive change they wish to see. TOEFL supports them along that journey, and this rebrand reflects that."

About the TOEFL iBT test

The TOEFL iBT test is the most respected, accepted and preferred test of academic English-language proficiency, used for study, work and immigration. More than 13,000 institutions in 160+ countries worldwide accept TOEFL iBT scores to make high-stakes decisions. The test is a crucial component of the world-class TOEFL Family of Assessments, offering tools for English-language proficiency starting with learners 8+. Powered by ETS, these assessments are rooted in 75 years of research and expertise, building equitable ways to measure proficiency while empowering people and institutions around the globe to turn aspirations into reality. TOEFL is a passionate journey partner, providing learners access, authority and support to move the world. For more information, visit www.ets.org/toefl.

About ETS

ETS is a global education and talent solutions organization enabling lifelong learners to be future ready. We advance the science of measurement to build the benchmarks for fair and valid skill assessment. We are committed to powering human progress by promoting skill proficiency, empowering upward mobility and unlocking more opportunities for everyone, everywhere. Our assessment products – including the TOEFL, TOEIC, GRE and Praxis Assessments – as well as our innovative solutions and subsidiaries help 50 million people each year to clarify their strengths and find opportunities for growth in education, work and beyond. We continue to operate around the world, with offices in 25 locations and operations in 200 countries and territories. www.ets.org

