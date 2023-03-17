Charles Winograd to retire at 2023 annual shareholder meeting

TORONTO, March 17, 2023 /CNW/ - TMX Group Limited (TMX Group) today announced its intention to appoint Luc Bertrand as Chair of the Board upon his election as an independent director at the company's Annual and Special Meeting on May 2, 2023. Charles Winograd will retire from the board at that time, following more than a decade of service as Chair.

"For years, Luc's outstanding business acumen, deep level of industry knowledge, and steadfast commitment to strong governance have proven tremendous assets to TMX Group's board of directors. I have every confidence that under his leadership, and with vital contributions from fellow directors, the board will continue to guide the company forward with purpose and unyielding integrity," said Mr. Winograd. "It has been a privilege and one of my personal career highlights to serve as TMX Group Chair for more than a decade, and to work alongside a dedicated group of directors and senior leaders through an exciting phase in the company's evolution. I look forward to following along with great interest as TMX Group continues to innovate and adapt to meet the needs of stakeholders across this dynamic marketplace."

Mr. Bertrand has been a TMX Group board member since May 2011. He has a proven track record of leadership in Canada's financial services industry, including serving as President and Chief Executive Officer of Montréal Exchange (2000-2009), Deputy CEO of TMX Group (2008-2009) and CEO of Maple Acquisition Group from 2011 to 2012. Mr. Bertrand has also served as the Chairman of the Board of the CH Group Inc./Montréal Canadiens (2010-2022) and is currently Chairman of the Board of 5NPlus Inc. In addition, Mr. Bertrand will be resigning as vice-chairman of National Bank (a position he has held since 2011), effective as of TMX Group's Annual and Special Meeting.

"I want to personally thank Chuck for his partnership and guidance over the years, and for his invaluable contributions to the tremendous achievements of the company during his tenure as Chair," said Mr. Bertrand. "I also want to thank my fellow directors for their vote of confidence. As we enter the next chapter of a storied history, I am excited for the opportunity to lead this talented and committed group and look forward to working together with TMX Group's strong senior management team in the service of our wide group of stakeholders, and in pursuit of new opportunities to build on our track record of success."

John McKenzie, Chief Executive Officer of TMX Group added:

"I want to recognize Chuck for his exemplary years of service as Chair and for his expert guidance in navigating through an extraordinary period in TMX Group's history; a period of pronounced, transformative growth amidst an ever-changing business landscape and operating environment. I am grateful for Chuck's mentorship over the years. As we look to TMX Group's future, I look forward to continuing to work closely with the board under Luc's direction to build on our legacy of leadership, to advance our long-term global growth strategy, and to help push Canada's capital markets ecosystem to sustained success into the future."

TMX Group operates global markets, and builds digital communities and analytic solutions that facilitate the funding, growth and success of businesses, traders and investors. TMX Group's key operations include Toronto Stock Exchange , TSX Venture Exchange , TSX Alpha Exchange , The Canadian Depository for Securities , Montréal Exchange , Canadian Derivatives Clearing Corporation , and Trayport which provide listing markets, trading markets, clearing facilities, depository services, technology solutions, data products and other services to the global financial community. TMX Group is headquartered in Toronto and operates offices across North America (Montréal, Calgary, Vancouver and New York), as well as in key international markets including London, Singapore and Vienna. For more information about TMX Group, visit our website at www.tmx.com . Follow TMX Group on Twitter: @TMXGroup .

