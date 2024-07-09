Toronto Stock Exchange
Jul 09, 2024, 16:41 ET
TORONTO, July 9, 2024 /CNW/ - Toronto Stock Exchange and TSX Venture Exchange hosted a market open ceremony at Vancouver's University Golf Club to celebrate the 11th annual TMX Charity Golf Classic.
All proceeds from the TMX Charity Golf Classic will be donated to Room to Read and Cerebral Palsy Association of British Columbia.
For more information, please visit www.tmxgolf.com/vancouver
CNW sponsored announcement. To learn more visit www.newswire.ca.
SOURCE Toronto Stock Exchange
MEDIA CONTACT: Catherine Kee, [email protected]
Share this article