TORONTO, Dec. 12, 2023 /CNW/ - Representatives from TMX Group joined the World Federation of Exchanges to open the market in celebration of the inaugural Ring the Bell for Climate campaign.

As part of this global campaign, 30 exchanges from around the world will ring their opening or closing bells – in recognition of their role in supporting climate action, channeling capital toward sustainable pursuits, and supporting issuers through the transformation of the economy.

