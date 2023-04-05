Analyst conference call and Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders to be held Tuesday, May 2, 2023

TORONTO, April 5, 2023 /CNW/ - TMX Group Limited will announce its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2023 in the evening of Monday, May 1, 2023. An analyst conference call to review the results will be held at 8:00 a.m. EDT on Tuesday, May 2, 2023.

TMX Group's Annual and Special Meeting of shareholders will be held in person at the TMX Market Centre, 120 Adelaide Street West, Toronto, Ontario, and via live audio webcast at 2:00 p.m. EDT on Tuesday, May 2, 2023. Registered shareholders and duly appointed proxy holders will be permitted to attend the meeting in person or virtually, ask questions and vote, all in real time, provided those attending virtually have logged in to the link below. Please see page 2 of the management information circular for complete details on how to participate in the meeting.

Schedule of Events for May 2, 2023 :

Analyst Call: 8:00 a.m. EDT

Phone numbers for the live call are 416-764-8659 or 1-888-664-6392.

An audio replay of the conference call will be available at 416-764-8677

or 1-888-390-0541, pass code 834400#.





The audio webcast of the conference call will also be available and

archived in TMX's shareholder events section .



Annual and

Special Meeting: 2:00 p.m. EDT

TMX Market Centre

120 Adelaide Street West, Toronto, Ontario

And via live webcast at:

https://virtual-meetings.tsxtrust.com/en/1434





A live audio webcast of the meeting will be available and archived in

TMX's shareholder events section.

About TMX Group (TSX:X)

TMX Group operates global markets, and builds digital communities and analytic solutions that facilitate the funding, growth and success of businesses, traders and investors. TMX Group's key operations include Toronto Stock Exchange , TSX Venture Exchange , TSX Alpha Exchange , The Canadian Depository for Securities , Montréal Exchange , Canadian Derivatives Clearing Corporation , and Trayport which provide listing markets, trading markets, clearing facilities, depository services, technology solutions, data products and other services to the global financial community. TMX Group is headquartered in Toronto and operates offices across North America (Montréal, Calgary, Vancouver and New York), as well as in key international markets including London, Singapore and Vienna. For more information about TMX Group, visit our website at www.tmx.com . Follow TMX Group on Twitter: @TMXGroup .

For further information: Catherine Kee, Senior Manager, Corporate Communications & Media Relations, TMX Group, 416-671-1704, [email protected]; Amin Mousavian, Vice President, Investor Relations, Treasury & Administration, TMX Group, 416-732-3460, [email protected]