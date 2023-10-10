10 Oct, 2023, 14:00 ET
TORONTO, Oct. 10, 2023 /CNW/ - TMX Group today announced its financing activity on Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) and TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV) for September 2023.
TSX welcomed 10 new issuers in September 2023, compared with four in the previous month and 15 in September 2022. The new listings were seven exchange traded funds (ETFs), two mining companies and one life sciences company. Total financings raised in September 2023 increased 1,242% compared to the previous month, and were up 768% compared to September 2022. The total number of financings in September 2023 was 29, compared with 21 the previous month and 38 in September 2022.
TSXV welcomed three new issuers in September 2023, compared with six in the previous month and two in September 2022. The new listings were one capital pool company, one oil & gas company and one mining company. Total financings raised in September 2023 decreased 61% compared to the previous month, and were down 29% compared to September 2022. There were 84 financings in September 2023, compared with 75 in the previous month and 79 in September 2022.
Toronto Stock Exchange
|
September 2023
|
August 2023
|
September 2022
|
Issuers Listed
|
1,807
|
1,807
|
1,784
|
New Issuers Listed
|
10
|
4
|
15
|
IPOs
|
7
|
4
|
15
|
Graduates from TSXV
|
2
|
0
|
0
|
Issues Listed
|
2,481
|
2,480
|
2,457
|
IPO Financings Raised
|
$17,093,876
|
$4,000,000
|
$68,243,216
|
Secondary Financings Raised
|
$5,759,174,226
|
$441,497,653
|
$619,362,733
|
Supplemental Financings Raised
|
$201,306,350
|
$0
|
$1,366,000
|
Total Financings Raised
|
$5,977,574,452
|
$445,497,653
|
$688,971,949
|
Total Number of Financings
|
29
|
21
|
38
|
Market Cap Listed Issues
|
$3,880,808,347,735
|
$4,018,653,198,312
|
$3,648,829,867,392
Year-to-date Statistics
|
2023
|
2022
|
% change
|
New Issuers Listed
|
96
|
89
|
+7.9
|
IPOs
|
81
|
68
|
+19.1
|
Graduates from TSXV
|
11
|
14
|
-21.4
|
IPO Financings Raised
|
$435,992,336
|
$1,966,992,039
|
-77.8
|
Secondary Financings Raised
|
$10,343,725,694
|
$12,471,211,601
|
-17.1
|
Supplemental Financings Raised
|
$1,456,231,938
|
$2,017,120,243
|
-27.8
|
Total Financings Raised
|
$12,235,949,968
|
$16,455,323,883
|
-25.6
|
Total Number of Financings
|
287
|
345
|
-16.8
|
Market Cap Listed Issues
|
$3,880,808,347,735
|
$3,648,829,867,392
|
+6.4
TSX Venture Exchange**
|
September 2023
|
August 2023
|
September 2022
|
Issuers Listed
|
1,908
|
1,912
|
1,924
|
New Issuers Listed
|
3
|
6
|
2
|
IPOs
|
1
|
3
|
2
|
Graduates to TSX
|
2
|
0
|
0
|
Issues Listed
|
2,001
|
2,008
|
2,029
|
IPO Financings Raised
|
$200,000
|
$5,048,757
|
$504,200
|
Secondary Financings Raised (1)
|
$14,263,554
|
$96,788,892
|
$38,688,063
|
Supplemental Financings Raised
|
$167,349,511
|
$366,103,839
|
$216,312,623
|
Total Financings Raised
|
$181,813,065
|
$467,941,488
|
$255,504,886
|
Total Number of Financings
|
84
|
75
|
79
|
Market Cap Listed Issues
|
$69,839,502,175
|
$74,034,536,305
|
$70,343,572,208
Year-to-date Statistics
|
2023
|
2022
|
% Change
|
New Issuers Listed
|
47
|
89
|
-47.2
|
IPOs
|
29
|
72
|
-59.7
|
Graduates to TSX
|
11
|
14
|
-21.4
|
IPO Financings Raised
|
$15,350,107
|
$176,554,329
|
-91.3
|
Secondary Financings Raised (1)
|
$827,135,960
|
$1,076,892,887
|
-23.2
|
Supplemental Financings Raised
|
$2,563,755,635
|
$3,506,377,302
|
-26.9
|
Total Financings Raised
|
$3,406,241,702
|
$4,759,824,518
|
-28.4
|
Total Number of Financings
|
891
|
881
|
+1.1
|
Market Cap Listed Issues
|
$69,839,502,175
|
$70,343,572,208
|
-0.7
**Includes NEX (not applicable to New Issuers Listed, IPOs and IPO Financings Raised)
(1) Secondary financings include prospectus offerings on both a treasury and secondary basis
TMX Group welcomes the following companies that listed during September 2023:
Toronto Stock Exchange
|
Issuer Name
|
Company Symbol
|
Allied Gold Corporation
|
AAUC
|
Collective Mining Ltd.
|
CNL
|
Hamilton Thorne Ltd.
|
HTL
|
Hamilton U.S. Bond Yield Maximizer ETF
|
HBND
|
Harvest Premium Yield Treasury ETF
|
HPYT
|
iShares NASDAQ 100 Index ETF
|
XQQU
|
iShares S&P U.S. Financials Index ETF
|
XUSF
|
iShares S&P/TSX Energy Transition Materials Index ETF
|
XETM
|
iShares Semiconductor Index ETF
|
XCHP
|
iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index ETF
|
XAD
TSX Venture Exchange
|
Issuer Name
|
Company Symbol
|
Bunker Hill Mining Corp.
|
BNKR
|
LNG Energy Group Corp.
|
LNGE
|
V Ten Capital Corp.
|
VTEN.P
TMX Group operates global markets, and builds digital communities and analytic solutions that facilitate the funding, growth and success of businesses, traders and investors. TMX Group's key operations include Toronto Stock Exchange, TSX Venture Exchange, TSX Alpha Exchange, The Canadian Depository for Securities, Montréal Exchange, Canadian Derivatives Clearing Corporation, and Trayport which provide listing markets, trading markets, clearing facilities, depository services, technology solutions, data products and other services to the global financial community. TMX Group is headquartered in Toronto and operates offices across North America (Montréal, Calgary, Vancouver and New York), as well as in key international markets including London, Singapore and Vienna. For more information about TMX Group, visit our website at www.tmx.com. Follow TMX Group on Twitter: @TMXGroup.
