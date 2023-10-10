Toronto Stock Exchange, TSX Venture Exchange

TORONTO, Oct. 10, 2023 /CNW/ - TMX Group today announced its financing activity on Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) and TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV) for September 2023.

TSX welcomed 10 new issuers in September 2023, compared with four in the previous month and 15 in September 2022. The new listings were seven exchange traded funds (ETFs), two mining companies and one life sciences company. Total financings raised in September 2023 increased 1,242% compared to the previous month, and were up 768% compared to September 2022. The total number of financings in September 2023 was 29, compared with 21 the previous month and 38 in September 2022.

TSXV welcomed three new issuers in September 2023, compared with six in the previous month and two in September 2022. The new listings were one capital pool company, one oil & gas company and one mining company. Total financings raised in September 2023 decreased 61% compared to the previous month, and were down 29% compared to September 2022. There were 84 financings in September 2023, compared with 75 in the previous month and 79 in September 2022.

Toronto Stock Exchange



September 2023 August 2023 September 2022 Issuers Listed 1,807 1,807 1,784 New Issuers Listed 10 4 15 IPOs 7 4 15 Graduates from TSXV 2 0 0 Issues Listed 2,481 2,480 2,457 IPO Financings Raised $17,093,876 $4,000,000 $68,243,216 Secondary Financings Raised $5,759,174,226 $441,497,653 $619,362,733 Supplemental Financings Raised $201,306,350 $0 $1,366,000 Total Financings Raised $5,977,574,452 $445,497,653 $688,971,949 Total Number of Financings 29 21 38 Market Cap Listed Issues $3,880,808,347,735 $4,018,653,198,312 $3,648,829,867,392

Year-to-date Statistics



2023 2022 % change New Issuers Listed 96 89 +7.9 IPOs 81 68 +19.1 Graduates from TSXV 11 14 -21.4 IPO Financings Raised $435,992,336 $1,966,992,039 -77.8 Secondary Financings Raised $10,343,725,694 $12,471,211,601 -17.1 Supplemental Financings Raised $1,456,231,938 $2,017,120,243 -27.8 Total Financings Raised $12,235,949,968 $16,455,323,883 -25.6 Total Number of Financings 287 345 -16.8 Market Cap Listed Issues $3,880,808,347,735 $3,648,829,867,392 +6.4

TSX Venture Exchange **



September 2023 August 2023 September 2022 Issuers Listed 1,908 1,912 1,924 New Issuers Listed 3 6 2 IPOs 1 3 2 Graduates to TSX 2 0 0 Issues Listed 2,001 2,008 2,029 IPO Financings Raised $200,000 $5,048,757 $504,200 Secondary Financings Raised (1) $14,263,554 $96,788,892 $38,688,063 Supplemental Financings Raised $167,349,511 $366,103,839 $216,312,623 Total Financings Raised $181,813,065 $467,941,488 $255,504,886 Total Number of Financings 84 75 79 Market Cap Listed Issues $69,839,502,175 $74,034,536,305 $70,343,572,208

Year-to-date Statistics



2023 2022 % Change New Issuers Listed 47 89 -47.2 IPOs 29 72 -59.7 Graduates to TSX 11 14 -21.4 IPO Financings Raised $15,350,107 $176,554,329 -91.3 Secondary Financings Raised (1) $827,135,960 $1,076,892,887 -23.2 Supplemental Financings Raised $2,563,755,635 $3,506,377,302 -26.9 Total Financings Raised $3,406,241,702 $4,759,824,518 -28.4 Total Number of Financings 891 881 +1.1 Market Cap Listed Issues $69,839,502,175 $70,343,572,208 -0.7

**Includes NEX (not applicable to New Issuers Listed, IPOs and IPO Financings Raised)

(1) Secondary financings include prospectus offerings on both a treasury and secondary basis

TMX Group welcomes the following companies that listed during September 2023:

Toronto Stock Exchange

Issuer Name Company Symbol Allied Gold Corporation AAUC Collective Mining Ltd. CNL Hamilton Thorne Ltd. HTL Hamilton U.S. Bond Yield Maximizer ETF HBND Harvest Premium Yield Treasury ETF HPYT iShares NASDAQ 100 Index ETF XQQU iShares S&P U.S. Financials Index ETF XUSF iShares S&P/TSX Energy Transition Materials Index ETF XETM iShares Semiconductor Index ETF XCHP iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index ETF XAD

TSX Venture Exchange

Issuer Name Company Symbol Bunker Hill Mining Corp. BNKR LNG Energy Group Corp. LNGE V Ten Capital Corp. VTEN.P

About TMX Group (TSX:X)

TMX Group operates global markets, and builds digital communities and analytic solutions that facilitate the funding, growth and success of businesses, traders and investors. TMX Group's key operations include Toronto Stock Exchange, TSX Venture Exchange, TSX Alpha Exchange, The Canadian Depository for Securities, Montréal Exchange, Canadian Derivatives Clearing Corporation, and Trayport which provide listing markets, trading markets, clearing facilities, depository services, technology solutions, data products and other services to the global financial community. TMX Group is headquartered in Toronto and operates offices across North America (Montréal, Calgary, Vancouver and New York), as well as in key international markets including London, Singapore and Vienna. For more information about TMX Group, visit our website at www.tmx.com. Follow TMX Group on Twitter: @TMXGroup.

