TORONTO, Oct. 7, 2022 /CNW/ - TMX Group today announced its financing activity on Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) and TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV) for September 2022.

TSX welcomed 15 new issuers in September 2022, compared with four in the previous month and 14 in September 2021. The new listings were all exchange traded funds. Total financings raised in September 2022 decreased 79% compared to the previous month, and were down 70% compared to September 2021. The total number of financings in September 2022 was 38, compared with 32 the previous month and 35 in September 2021.

For additional data relating to the number of transactions billed for TSX, please click on the following link: https://www.tmx.com/resource/en/440

TSXV welcomed two new issuers in September 2022, compared with 10 in the previous month and 10 in September 2021. The new listings were both capital pool companies. Total financings raised in September 2022 decreased 42% compared to the previous month, and were down 63% compared to September 2021. There were 79 financings in September 2022, compared with 87 in the previous month and 87 in September 2021.

TMX Group consolidated trading statistics for September 2022 can be viewed at www.tmx.com.

Toronto Stock Exchange



September 2022 August 2022 September 2021 Issuers Listed 1,784 1,772 1,728 New Issuers Listed 15 4 14 IPOs 15 3 8 Graduates from TSXV 0 1 4 Issues Listed 2,457 2,449 2,385 IPO Financings Raised $68,243,216 $9,769,025 $290,268,010 Secondary Financings Raised $619,362,733 $3,106,203,922 $1,447,073,667 Supplemental Financings Raised $1,366,000 $159,111,947 $528,556,350 Total Financings Raised $688,971,949 $3,275,084,894 $2,265,898,027 Total Number of Financings 38 32 35 Market Cap Listed Issues $3,648,829,867,392 $3,828,335,152,382 $3,983,994,406,522

Year-to-date Statistics



2022 2021 % change New Issuers Listed 89 170 -47.6 IPOs 68 125 -45.6 Graduates from TSXV 14 27 -48.1 IPO Financings Raised $1,966,992,039 $7,753,086,381 -74.6 Secondary Financings Raised $12,471,211,601 $21,937,332,150 -43.2 Supplemental Financings Raised $2,017,120,243 $4,884,146,597 -58.7 Total Financings Raised $16,455,323,883 $34,574,565,128 -52.4 Total Number of Financings 345 488 -29.3 Market Cap Listed Issues $3,648,829,867,392 $3,983,994,406,522 -8.4

TSX Venture Exchange **



September 2022 August 2022 September 2021 Issuers Listed 1,924 1,924 1,897 New Issuers Listed 2 10 10 IPOs 2 8 4 Graduates to TSX 0 1 4 Issues Listed 2,029 2,033 2,004 IPO Financings Raised $504,200 $3,709,600 $1,406,750 Secondary Financings Raised (1) $38,688,063 $102,410,574 $220,924,826 Supplemental Financings Raised $216,312,623 $332,606,664 $477,122,047 Total Financings Raised $255,504,886 $438,726,838 $699,453,623 Total Number of Financings 79 87 87 Market Cap Listed Issues $70,343,572,208 $74,871,163,027 $94,601,598,280

Year-to-date Statistics



2022 2021 % Change New Issuers Listed 89 104 -14.4 IPOs 72 68 +5.9 Graduates to TSX 14 27 -48.1 IPO Financings Raised $176,554,329 $182,566,568 -3.3 Secondary Financings Raised (1) $1,076,892,887 $3,072,040,960 -64.9 Supplemental Financings Raised $3,506,377,302 $5,532,325,798 -36.6 Total Financings Raised $4,759,824,518 $8,786,933,326 -45.8 Total Number of Financings 881 1,278 -31.1 Market Cap Listed Issues $70,343,572,208 $94,601,598,280 -25.6

**Includes NEX (not applicable to New Issuers Listed, IPOs and IPO Financings Raised)







(1) Secondary financings include prospectus offerings on both a treasury and secondary basis





TMX Group does not guarantee either the completeness or the accuracy of this information. The information contained in this media release is provided for informational purposes only and you agree not to rely upon the information contained in this media release for any trading, business, or financial purposes. By using this media release, you expressly agree to the condition that TMX Group assumes no liability or responsibility for any errors or inaccuracies in this media release.



TMX Group welcomes the following companies that listed during September 2022.

Toronto Stock Exchange

Issuer Name Company Symbol BetaPro Equal Weight Canadian Bank -2x Daily Bear ETF HBKD BetaPro Equal Weight Canadian Bank 2x Daily Bull ETF HBKU CI Auspice Broad Commodity ETF CCOM CI Global Green Bond Fund CGRB CI Global Sustainable Infrastructure Fund CGRN Dynamic Active Enhanced Yield Covered Options ETF DXQ Evolve Slate Global Real Estate Enhanced Yield Fund BILT Fidelity Advantage Ether ETF™ FETH Franklin Bissett Ultra Short Bond Active ETF FHIS GuardPath™ Managed Decumulation 2042 Fund GPMD Hamilton Enhanced Utilities ETF HUTS Harvest ESG Equity Income Index ETF HESG Lysander-Canso Corporate Treasury ActivETF LYCT Lysander-Canso Floating Rate ActivETF LYFR Purpose Cash Management Fund MNY

TSX Venture Exchange

Issuer Name Company Symbol Faction Investment Group Corp. FINV.P Florence One Capital Inc. FONC.P

