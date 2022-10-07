TMX Group Equity Financing Statistics - September 2022 Français

TORONTO, Oct. 7, 2022 /CNW/ - TMX Group today announced its financing activity on Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) and TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV) for September 2022.

TSX welcomed 15 new issuers in September 2022, compared with four in the previous month and 14 in September 2021. The new listings were all exchange traded funds. Total financings raised in September 2022 decreased 79% compared to the previous month, and were down 70% compared to September 2021. The total number of financings in September 2022 was 38, compared with 32 the previous month and 35 in September 2021.

For additional data relating to the number of transactions billed for TSX, please click on the following link: https://www.tmx.com/resource/en/440 

TSXV welcomed two new issuers in September 2022, compared with 10 in the previous month and 10 in September 2021. The new listings were both capital pool companies. Total financings raised in September 2022 decreased 42% compared to the previous month, and were down 63% compared to September 2021. There were 79 financings in September 2022, compared with 87 in the previous month and 87 in September 2021.

TMX Group consolidated trading statistics for September 2022 can be viewed at www.tmx.com.

Toronto Stock Exchange

September 2022

August 2022

September 2021

Issuers Listed

1,784

1,772

1,728

New Issuers Listed

15

4

14

IPOs                                                                

15

3

8

Graduates from TSXV

0

1

4

Issues Listed                                                  

2,457

2,449

2,385

IPO Financings Raised                                  

$68,243,216

$9,769,025

$290,268,010

Secondary Financings Raised

$619,362,733

$3,106,203,922

$1,447,073,667

Supplemental Financings Raised

$1,366,000

$159,111,947

$528,556,350

Total Financings Raised

$688,971,949

$3,275,084,894

$2,265,898,027

Total Number of Financings                        

38

32

35

Market Cap Listed Issues                            

$3,648,829,867,392

$3,828,335,152,382

$3,983,994,406,522

Year-to-date Statistics

2022

2021

% change

New Issuers Listed                                        

89

170

-47.6

IPOs

68

125

-45.6

Graduates from TSXV

14

27

-48.1

IPO Financings Raised                                  

$1,966,992,039

$7,753,086,381

-74.6

Secondary Financings Raised

$12,471,211,601

$21,937,332,150

-43.2

Supplemental Financings Raised

$2,017,120,243

$4,884,146,597

-58.7

Total Financings Raised

$16,455,323,883

$34,574,565,128

-52.4

Total Number of Financings

345

488

-29.3

Market Cap Listed Issues

$3,648,829,867,392

$3,983,994,406,522

-8.4

TSX Venture Exchange**

September 2022

August 2022

September 2021

Issuers Listed                                                 

1,924

1,924

1,897

New Issuers Listed

2

10

10

IPOs                                           

2

8

4

Graduates to TSX

0

1

4

Issues Listed                                                  

2,029

2,033

2,004

IPO Financings Raised                                  

$504,200

$3,709,600

$1,406,750

Secondary Financings Raised (1)

$38,688,063

$102,410,574

$220,924,826

Supplemental Financings Raised

$216,312,623

$332,606,664

$477,122,047

Total Financings Raised

$255,504,886

$438,726,838

$699,453,623

Total Number of Financings                        

79

87

87

Market Cap Listed Issues

$70,343,572,208

$74,871,163,027

$94,601,598,280

Year-to-date Statistics

2022

2021

% Change

New Issuers Listed                      

89

104

-14.4

IPOs

72

68

+5.9

Graduates to TSX

14

27

-48.1

IPO Financings Raised                                  

$176,554,329

$182,566,568

-3.3

Secondary Financings Raised (1)

$1,076,892,887

$3,072,040,960

-64.9

Supplemental Financings Raised

$3,506,377,302

$5,532,325,798

-36.6

Total Financings Raised

$4,759,824,518

$8,786,933,326

-45.8

Total Number of Financings                        

881

1,278

-31.1

Market Cap Listed Issues

$70,343,572,208

$94,601,598,280

-25.6

**Includes NEX (not applicable to New Issuers Listed, IPOs and IPO Financings Raised)



(1)   Secondary financings include prospectus offerings on both a  treasury and secondary basis


TMX Group welcomes the following companies that listed during September 2022.

Toronto Stock Exchange

Issuer Name

Company Symbol

BetaPro Equal Weight Canadian Bank -2x Daily Bear ETF

HBKD

BetaPro Equal Weight Canadian Bank 2x Daily Bull ETF

HBKU

CI Auspice Broad Commodity ETF

CCOM

CI Global Green Bond Fund

CGRB

CI Global Sustainable Infrastructure Fund

CGRN

Dynamic Active Enhanced Yield Covered Options ETF

DXQ

Evolve Slate Global Real Estate Enhanced Yield Fund

BILT

Fidelity Advantage Ether ETF™

FETH

Franklin Bissett Ultra Short Bond Active ETF

FHIS

GuardPath™ Managed Decumulation 2042 Fund

GPMD

Hamilton Enhanced Utilities ETF

HUTS

Harvest ESG Equity Income Index ETF

HESG

Lysander-Canso Corporate Treasury ActivETF

LYCT

Lysander-Canso Floating Rate ActivETF

LYFR

Purpose Cash Management Fund

MNY

TSX Venture Exchange

Issuer Name

Company Symbol

Faction Investment Group Corp.

FINV.P

Florence One Capital Inc.

FONC.P

