Oct 07, 2021, 14:00 ET
Toronto Stock Exchange, TSX Venture Exchange
TORONTO, Oct. 7, 2021 /CNW/ - TMX Group today announced its financing activity on Toronto Stock Exchange and TSX Venture Exchange for September 2021.
TSX welcomed 14 new issuers in September 2021, compared with 10 in the previous month and 21 in September 2020. The new listings were seven exchange traded funds, three technology companies, two oil & gas companies, one consumer company and one special purpose acquisition company. Total financings raised in September 2021 increased 13% compared to the previous month, but were down 50% compared to September 2020. The total number of financings in September 2021 was 35, compared with 33 the previous month and 50 in September 2020.
TSXV welcomed 10 new issuers in September 2021, compared with 13 in the previous month and seven in September 2020. The new listings were four capital pool companies, four mining companies, one oil & gas company and one technology company. Total financings raised in September 2021 decreased 30% compared to the previous month, and were down 13% compared to September 2020. There were 87 financings in September 2021, compared with 110 in the previous month and 153 in September 2020.
Toronto Stock Exchange
|
September 2021
|
August 2021
|
September 2020
|
Issuers Listed
|
1,728
|
1,718
|
1,637
|
New Issuers Listed
|
14
|
10
|
21
|
IPOs
|
8
|
10
|
19
|
Graduates from TSXV
|
4
|
0
|
2
|
Issues Listed
|
2,385
|
2,381
|
2,294
|
IPO Financings Raised
|
$290,268,010
|
$182,268,500
|
$1,170,083,101
|
Secondary Financings Raised
|
$1,447,073,667
|
$1,750,038,793
|
$3,232,443,401
|
Supplemental Financings Raised
|
$528,556,350
|
$67,840,000
|
$166,967,150
|
Total Financings Raised
|
$2,265,898,027
|
$2,000,147,293
|
$4,569,493,652
|
Total Number of Financings
|
35
|
33
|
50
|
Market Cap Listed Issues
|
$3,983,994,406,522
|
$4,076,809,480,150
|
$3,083,923,932,758
Year-to-date Statistics
|
2021
|
2020
|
% change
|
New Issuers Listed
|
170
|
136
|
+25.0
|
IPOs
|
125
|
114
|
+9.6
|
Graduates from TSXV
|
27
|
15
|
+80.0
|
IPO Financings Raised
|
$7,753,086,381
|
$5,173,866,768
|
+49.9
|
Secondary Financings Raised
|
$21,937,332,150
|
$17,277,574,567
|
+27.0
|
Supplemental Financings Raised
|
$4,884,146,597
|
$1,838,146,118
|
+165.7
|
Total Financings Raised
|
$34,574,565,128
|
$24,289,587,453
|
+42.3
|
Total Number of Financings
|
488
|
405
|
+20.5
|
Market Cap Listed Issues
|
$3,983,994,406,522
|
$3,083,923,932,758
|
+29.2
TSX Venture Exchange**
|
September 2021
|
August 2021
|
September 2020
|
Issuers Listed
|
1,897
|
1,897
|
1,912
|
New Issuers Listed
|
10
|
13
|
7
|
IPOs
|
4
|
12
|
3
|
Graduates to TSX
|
4
|
0
|
2
|
Issues Listed
|
2,004
|
2,006
|
1,995
|
IPO Financings Raised
|
$1,406,750
|
$6,147,000
|
$2,900,000
|
Secondary Financings Raised (1)
|
$220,924,826
|
$637,078,672
|
$261,009,018
|
Supplemental Financings Raised
|
$477,122,047
|
$359,256,462
|
$537,333,242
|
Total Financings Raised
|
$699,453,623
|
$1,002,482,134
|
$801,242,260
|
Total Number of Financings
|
87
|
110
|
153
|
Market Cap Listed Issues
|
$94,601,598,280
|
$98,309,913,935
|
$61,219,615,917
Year-to-date Statistics
|
2021
|
2020
|
% Change
|
New Issuers Listed
|
104
|
43
|
+141.9
|
IPOs
|
68
|
27
|
+151.9
|
Graduates to TSX
|
27
|
15
|
+80.0
|
IPO Financings Raised
|
$182,566,568
|
$98,646,480
|
+85.1
|
Secondary Financings Raised (1)
|
$3,072,040,960
|
$1,266,447,961
|
+142.6
|
Supplemental Financings Raised
|
$5,532,325,798
|
$3,298,829,655
|
+67.7
|
Total Financings Raised
|
$8,786,933,326
|
$4,663,924,096
|
+88.4
|
Total Number of Financings
|
1,278
|
1,277
|
+0.1
|
Market Cap Listed Issues
|
$94,601,598,280
|
$61,219,615,917
|
+54.5
|
**Includes NEX (not applicable to New Issuers Listed, IPOs and IPO Financings Raised)
|
(1) Secondary financings include prospectus offerings on both a treasury and secondary basis
|
TMX Group welcomes the following companies that listed during September 2021:
Toronto Stock Exchange
|
Issuer Name
|
Company Symbol
|
BetaPro Equal Weight Canadian REIT -2x Daily Bear ETF
|
HRED
|
BetaPro Equal Weight Canadian REIT 2x Daily Bull ETF
|
HREU
|
CIBC Emerging Markets Equity Index ETF
|
CEMI
|
CIBC Global Bond ex-Canada Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)
|
CGBI
|
CubicFarm Systems Corp.
|
CUB
|
Evolve Cryptocurrencies ETF
|
ETC
|
Horizons Active ESG Corporate Bond ETF
|
HAEB
|
Osisko Green Acquisition Limited
|
GOGR.UN
|
Purpose Credit Opportunities Fund
|
CROP
|
Rubellite Energy Inc.
|
RBY
|
Solution Financial Inc.
|
SFI
|
Spartan Delta Corp.
|
SDE
|
Vitalhub Corp.
|
VHI
|
Voyager Digital Ltd.
|
VOYG
TSX Venture Exchange
|
Issuer Name
|
Company Symbol
|
Alpine Summit Energy Partners, Inc.
|
ALPS.U
|
Aneesh Capital Corp.
|
EESH.P
|
Atacama Copper Corporation
|
ACOP
|
Endurance Capital Corp.
|
ECAP.P
|
ESG Capital 1 Inc.
|
ESGO.P
|
Genius Metals Inc.
|
GENI
|
Graphano Energy Ltd.
|
GEL
|
Minehub Technologies Inc.
|
MHUB
|
Mink Ventures Corporation
|
MINK.P
|
Vizsla Copper Corp.
|
VCU
