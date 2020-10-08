TMX Group Equity Financing Statistics - September 2020 Français
TORONTO, Oct. 8, 2020 /CNW/ - TMX Group today announced its financing activity on Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) and TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV) for September 2020.
TSX welcomed 21 new issuers in September 2020, compared with 14 in both the previous month and in September 2019. The new listings were 18 exchange traded funds, two technology companies and one life sciences company. Total financings raised in September 2020 increased 209% compared to the previous month, and were up 72% compared to September 2019. The total number of financings in September 2020 was 50, compared with 49 the previous month and 37 in September 2019.
For additional data relating to the number of transactions billed for TSX, please click on the following link: https://www.tmx.com/resource/en/440
TSXV welcomed seven new issuers in September 2020, compared with seven in the previous month and three in September 2019. The new listings were three capital pool companies, one technology company, one clean technology company, one life sciences company and one consumer products company. Total financings raised in September 2020 decreased 22% compared to the previous month, but were up 64% compared to September 2019. There were 153 financings in September 2020, compared with 198 in the previous month and 117 in September 2019.
TMX Group consolidated trading statistics for September 2020 can be viewed at www.tmx.com.
Toronto Stock Exchange
|
September 2020
|
August 2020
|
September 2019
|
Issuers Listed
|
1,637
|
1,622
|
1,574
|
New Issuers Listed
|
21
|
14
|
14
|
IPOs
|
19
|
11
|
12
|
Graduates from TSXV
|
2
|
3
|
2
|
Issues Listed
|
2,294
|
2,285
|
2,222
|
IPO Financings Raised
|
$1,170,083,101
|
$385,952,000
|
$58,500,010
|
Secondary Financings Raised
|
$3,232,443,401
|
$1,007,198,259
|
$2,075,618,858
|
Supplemental Financings Raised
|
$166,967,150
|
$86,250,000
|
$515,258,250
|
Total Financings Raised
|
$4,569,493,652
|
$1,479,400,259
|
$2,649,377,118
|
Total Number of Financings
|
50
|
49
|
37
|
Market Cap Listed Issues
|
$3,083,923,932,758
|
$3,143,163,790,511
|
$3,088,178,818,647
Year-to-date Statistics
|
2020
|
2019
|
% change
|
New Issuers Listed
|
136
|
107
|
+27.1
|
IPOs
|
114
|
86
|
+32.6
|
Graduates from TSXV
|
15
|
17
|
-11.8
|
IPO Financings Raised
|
$5,173,866,768
|
$1,194,064,320
|
+333.3
|
Secondary Financings Raised
|
$17,277,574,567
|
$14,730,247,452
|
+17.3
|
Supplemental Financings Raised
|
$1,838,146,118
|
$4,777,033,181
|
-61.5
|
Total Financings Raised
|
$24,289,587,453
|
$20,701,344,953
|
+17.3
|
Total Number of Financings
|
405
|
376
|
+7.7
|
Market Cap Listed Issues
|
$3,083,923,932,758
|
$3,088,178,818,647
|
-0.1
TSX Venture Exchange**
|
September 2020
|
August 2020
|
September 2019
|
Issuers Listed
|
1,912
|
1,918
|
1,935
|
New Issuers Listed
|
7
|
7
|
3
|
IPOs
|
3
|
5
|
2
|
Graduates to TSX
|
2
|
3
|
2
|
Issues Listed
|
1,995
|
2,000
|
2,023
|
IPO Financings Raised
|
$2,900,000
|
$38,866,090
|
$400,000
|
Secondary Financings Raised (1)
|
$261,009,018
|
$272,221,332
|
$252,582,750
|
Supplemental Financings Raised
|
$537,333,242
|
$716,629,584
|
$234,625,079
|
Total Financings Raised
|
$801,242,260
|
$1,027,717,006
|
$487,607,829
|
Total Number of Financings
|
153
|
198
|
117
|
Market Cap Listed Issues
|
$61,219,615,917
|
$62,025,173,158
|
$44,738,233,741
Year-to-date Statistics
|
2020
|
2019
|
% Change
|
New Issuers Listed
|
43
|
66
|
-34.8
|
IPOs
|
27
|
56
|
-51.8
|
Graduates to TSX
|
15
|
17
|
-11.8
|
IPO Financings Raised
|
$98,646,480
|
$46,111,709
|
+113.9
|
Secondary Financings Raised (1)
|
$1,266,447,961
|
$965,183,484
|
+31.2
|
Supplemental Financings Raised
|
$3,298,829,655
|
$2,197,038,422
|
+50.1
|
Total Financings Raised
|
$4,663,924,096
|
$3,208,333,615
|
+45.4
|
Total Number of Financings
|
1,277
|
1,024
|
+24.7
|
Market Cap Listed Issues
|
$61,219,615,917
|
$44,738,233,741
|
+36.8
|
**
|
Includes NEX (not applicable to New Issuers Listed, IPOs and IPO Financings Raised)
|
(1)
|
Secondary financings include prospectus offerings on both a treasury and secondary basis
TMX Group welcomes the following companies that listed during September 2020:
Toronto Stock Exchange
|
Issuer Name
|
Company Symbol
|
Appili Therapeutics Inc.
|
APLI
|
Evolve Future Leadership Fund
|
LEAD
|
iShares ESG Balanced ETF Portfolio
|
GBAL
|
iShares ESG Conservative Balanced ETF Portfolio
|
GCNS
|
iShares ESG Equity ETF Portfolio
|
GEQT
|
iShares ESG Growth ETF Portfolio
|
GGRO
|
Mackenzie Balanced Allocation ETF
|
MBAL
|
Mackenzie Conservative Allocation ETF
|
MCON
|
Mackenzie Developed ex-North America Aggregate Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)
|
QDXB
|
Mackenzie Developed Markets Real Estate Index ETF
|
QRET
|
Mackenzie Global Fixed Income Allocation ETF
|
MGAB
|
Mackenzie Global Infrastructure Index ETF
|
QINF
|
Mackenzie Global Sustainable Dividend Index ETF
|
MDVD
|
Mackenzie Growth Allocation ETF
|
MGRW
|
Mackenzie U.S. Aggregate Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)
|
QUB
|
NCM Core Global
|
NCG
|
Nuvei Corporation
|
NVEI, NVEI.U
|
RBC Target 2026 Corporate Bond Index ETF
|
RQO
|
RBC Target 2027 Corporate Bond Index ETF
|
RQP
|
Score Media and Gaming Inc.
|
SCR
|
Vanguard Retirement Income ETF Portfolio
|
VRIF
TSX Venture Exchange
|
Issuer Name
|
Company Symbol
|
Altina Capital Corp.
|
ALTN.P
|
Deveron Corp.
|
FARM
|
Exro Technologies Inc.
|
EXRO
|
Marwest Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust
|
MAR.P
|
Reitmans (CANADA) Limited
|
RET
|
Rubicon Organics Inc.
|
ROMJ
|
Stormcrow Holdings Corp.
|
CROW.P
