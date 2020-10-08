Toronto Stock Exchange, TSX Venture Exchange

TORONTO, Oct. 8, 2020 /CNW/ - TMX Group today announced its financing activity on Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) and TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV) for September 2020.

TSX welcomed 21 new issuers in September 2020, compared with 14 in both the previous month and in September 2019. The new listings were 18 exchange traded funds, two technology companies and one life sciences company. Total financings raised in September 2020 increased 209% compared to the previous month, and were up 72% compared to September 2019. The total number of financings in September 2020 was 50, compared with 49 the previous month and 37 in September 2019.

For additional data relating to the number of transactions billed for TSX, please click on the following link: https://www.tmx.com/resource/en/440

TSXV welcomed seven new issuers in September 2020, compared with seven in the previous month and three in September 2019. The new listings were three capital pool companies, one technology company, one clean technology company, one life sciences company and one consumer products company. Total financings raised in September 2020 decreased 22% compared to the previous month, but were up 64% compared to September 2019. There were 153 financings in September 2020, compared with 198 in the previous month and 117 in September 2019.

TMX Group consolidated trading statistics for September 2020 can be viewed at www.tmx.com.

Toronto Stock Exchange



September 2020 August 2020 September 2019 Issuers Listed 1,637 1,622 1,574 New Issuers Listed 21 14 14 IPOs 19 11 12 Graduates from TSXV 2 3 2 Issues Listed 2,294 2,285 2,222 IPO Financings Raised $1,170,083,101 $385,952,000 $58,500,010 Secondary Financings Raised $3,232,443,401 $1,007,198,259 $2,075,618,858 Supplemental Financings Raised $166,967,150 $86,250,000 $515,258,250 Total Financings Raised $4,569,493,652 $1,479,400,259 $2,649,377,118 Total Number of Financings 50 49 37 Market Cap Listed Issues $3,083,923,932,758 $3,143,163,790,511 $3,088,178,818,647

Year-to-date Statistics



2020 2019 % change New Issuers Listed 136 107 +27.1 IPOs 114 86 +32.6 Graduates from TSXV 15 17 -11.8 IPO Financings Raised $5,173,866,768 $1,194,064,320 +333.3 Secondary Financings Raised $17,277,574,567 $14,730,247,452 +17.3 Supplemental Financings Raised $1,838,146,118 $4,777,033,181 -61.5 Total Financings Raised $24,289,587,453 $20,701,344,953 +17.3 Total Number of Financings 405 376 +7.7 Market Cap Listed Issues $3,083,923,932,758 $3,088,178,818,647 -0.1

TSX Venture Exchange **



September 2020 August 2020 September 2019 Issuers Listed 1,912 1,918 1,935 New Issuers Listed 7 7 3 IPOs 3 5 2 Graduates to TSX 2 3 2 Issues Listed 1,995 2,000 2,023 IPO Financings Raised $2,900,000 $38,866,090 $400,000 Secondary Financings Raised (1) $261,009,018 $272,221,332 $252,582,750 Supplemental Financings Raised $537,333,242 $716,629,584 $234,625,079 Total Financings Raised $801,242,260 $1,027,717,006 $487,607,829 Total Number of Financings 153 198 117 Market Cap Listed Issues $61,219,615,917 $62,025,173,158 $44,738,233,741

Year-to-date Statistics



2020 2019 % Change New Issuers Listed 43 66 -34.8 IPOs 27 56 -51.8 Graduates to TSX 15 17 -11.8 IPO Financings Raised $98,646,480 $46,111,709 +113.9 Secondary Financings Raised (1) $1,266,447,961 $965,183,484 +31.2 Supplemental Financings Raised $3,298,829,655 $2,197,038,422 +50.1 Total Financings Raised $4,663,924,096 $3,208,333,615 +45.4 Total Number of Financings 1,277 1,024 +24.7 Market Cap Listed Issues $61,219,615,917 $44,738,233,741 +36.8

** Includes NEX (not applicable to New Issuers Listed, IPOs and IPO Financings Raised)



(1) Secondary financings include prospectus offerings on both a treasury and secondary basis

TMX Group does not guarantee either the completeness or the accuracy of this information. The information contained in this media release is provided for informational purposes only and you agree not to rely upon the information contained in this media release for any trading, business, or financial purposes. By using this media release, you expressly agree to the condition that TMX Group assumes no liability or responsibility for any errors or inaccuracies in this media release.

TMX Group welcomes the following companies that listed during September 2020:

Toronto Stock Exchange

Issuer Name Company Symbol Appili Therapeutics Inc. APLI Evolve Future Leadership Fund LEAD iShares ESG Balanced ETF Portfolio GBAL iShares ESG Conservative Balanced ETF Portfolio GCNS iShares ESG Equity ETF Portfolio GEQT iShares ESG Growth ETF Portfolio GGRO Mackenzie Balanced Allocation ETF MBAL Mackenzie Conservative Allocation ETF MCON Mackenzie Developed ex-North America Aggregate Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) QDXB Mackenzie Developed Markets Real Estate Index ETF QRET Mackenzie Global Fixed Income Allocation ETF MGAB Mackenzie Global Infrastructure Index ETF QINF Mackenzie Global Sustainable Dividend Index ETF MDVD Mackenzie Growth Allocation ETF MGRW Mackenzie U.S. Aggregate Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) QUB NCM Core Global NCG Nuvei Corporation NVEI, NVEI.U RBC Target 2026 Corporate Bond Index ETF RQO RBC Target 2027 Corporate Bond Index ETF RQP Score Media and Gaming Inc. SCR Vanguard Retirement Income ETF Portfolio VRIF

TSX Venture Exchange

Issuer Name Company Symbol Altina Capital Corp. ALTN.P Deveron Corp. FARM Exro Technologies Inc. EXRO Marwest Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust MAR.P Reitmans (CANADA) Limited RET Rubicon Organics Inc. ROMJ Stormcrow Holdings Corp. CROW.P

