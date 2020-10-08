TMX Group Equity Financing Statistics - September 2020 Français

News provided by

TMX Group Limited

Oct 08, 2020, 09:00 ET

Toronto Stock Exchange, TSX Venture Exchange

TORONTO, Oct. 8, 2020 /CNW/ - TMX Group today announced its financing activity on Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) and TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV) for September 2020.

TSX welcomed 21 new issuers in September 2020, compared with 14 in both the previous month and in September 2019. The new listings were 18 exchange traded funds, two technology companies and one life sciences company. Total financings raised in September 2020 increased 209% compared to the previous month, and were up 72% compared to September 2019. The total number of financings in September 2020 was 50, compared with 49 the previous month and 37 in September 2019.

For additional data relating to the number of transactions billed for TSX, please click on the following link: https://www.tmx.com/resource/en/440 

TSXV welcomed seven new issuers in September 2020, compared with seven in the previous month and three in September 2019. The new listings were three capital pool companies, one technology company, one clean technology company, one life sciences company and one consumer products company. Total financings raised in September 2020 decreased 22% compared to the previous month, but were up 64% compared to September 2019. There were 153 financings in September 2020, compared with 198 in the previous month and 117 in September 2019.

TMX Group consolidated trading statistics for September 2020 can be viewed at www.tmx.com.

Toronto Stock Exchange

September 2020

August 2020

September 2019

Issuers Listed

1,637

1,622

1,574

New Issuers Listed

21

14

14

IPOs                                                                

19

11

12

Graduates from TSXV

2

3

2

Issues Listed                                                  

2,294

2,285

2,222

IPO Financings Raised                                  

$1,170,083,101

$385,952,000

$58,500,010

Secondary Financings Raised

$3,232,443,401

$1,007,198,259

$2,075,618,858

Supplemental Financings Raised

$166,967,150

$86,250,000

$515,258,250

Total Financings Raised

$4,569,493,652

$1,479,400,259

$2,649,377,118

Total Number of Financings                        

50

49

37

Market Cap Listed Issues                            

$3,083,923,932,758

$3,143,163,790,511

$3,088,178,818,647

Year-to-date Statistics

2020

2019

% change

New Issuers Listed                                        

136

107

+27.1

IPOs

114

86

+32.6

Graduates from TSXV

15

17

-11.8

IPO Financings Raised                                  

$5,173,866,768

$1,194,064,320

+333.3

Secondary Financings Raised

$17,277,574,567

$14,730,247,452

+17.3

Supplemental Financings Raised

$1,838,146,118

$4,777,033,181

-61.5

Total Financings Raised

$24,289,587,453

$20,701,344,953

+17.3

Total Number of Financings

405

376

+7.7

Market Cap Listed Issues

$3,083,923,932,758

$3,088,178,818,647

-0.1

TSX Venture Exchange**

September 2020

August 2020

September 2019

Issuers Listed                                                 

1,912

1,918

1,935

New Issuers Listed

7

7

3

IPOs                                           

3

5

2

Graduates to TSX

2

3

2

Issues Listed

1,995

2,000

2,023

IPO Financings Raised                                  

$2,900,000

$38,866,090

$400,000

Secondary Financings Raised (1)

$261,009,018

$272,221,332

$252,582,750

Supplemental Financings Raised

$537,333,242

$716,629,584

$234,625,079

Total Financings Raised

$801,242,260

$1,027,717,006

$487,607,829

Total Number of Financings                        

153

198

117

Market Cap Listed Issues

$61,219,615,917

$62,025,173,158

$44,738,233,741

Year-to-date Statistics

2020

2019

% Change

New Issuers Listed                      

43

66

-34.8

IPOs

27

56

-51.8

Graduates to TSX

15

17

-11.8

IPO Financings Raised                                  

$98,646,480

$46,111,709

+113.9

Secondary Financings Raised (1)

$1,266,447,961

$965,183,484

+31.2

Supplemental Financings Raised

$3,298,829,655

$2,197,038,422

+50.1

Total Financings Raised

$4,663,924,096

$3,208,333,615

+45.4

Total Number of Financings                        

1,277

1,024

+24.7

Market Cap Listed Issues

$61,219,615,917

$44,738,233,741

+36.8

**

Includes NEX (not applicable to New Issuers Listed, IPOs and IPO Financings Raised)


(1)

Secondary financings include prospectus offerings on both a  treasury and secondary basis

TMX Group does not guarantee either the completeness or the accuracy of this information. The information contained in this media release is provided for informational purposes only and you agree not to rely upon the information contained in this media release for any trading, business, or financial purposes.  By using this media release, you expressly agree to the condition that TMX Group assumes no liability or responsibility for any errors or inaccuracies in this media release.

TMX Group welcomes the following companies that listed during September 2020:

Toronto Stock Exchange

Issuer Name

Company Symbol

Appili Therapeutics Inc.

APLI

Evolve Future Leadership Fund

LEAD

iShares ESG Balanced ETF Portfolio

GBAL

iShares ESG Conservative Balanced ETF Portfolio

GCNS

iShares ESG Equity ETF Portfolio

GEQT

iShares ESG Growth ETF Portfolio

GGRO

Mackenzie Balanced Allocation ETF

MBAL

Mackenzie Conservative Allocation ETF

MCON

Mackenzie Developed ex-North America Aggregate Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)

QDXB

Mackenzie Developed Markets Real Estate Index ETF

QRET

Mackenzie Global Fixed Income Allocation ETF

MGAB

Mackenzie Global Infrastructure Index ETF

QINF

Mackenzie Global Sustainable Dividend Index ETF

MDVD

Mackenzie Growth Allocation ETF

MGRW

Mackenzie U.S. Aggregate Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)

QUB

NCM Core Global

NCG

Nuvei Corporation

NVEI, NVEI.U

RBC Target 2026 Corporate Bond Index ETF

RQO

RBC Target 2027 Corporate Bond Index ETF

RQP

Score Media and Gaming Inc.

SCR

Vanguard Retirement Income ETF Portfolio

VRIF

TSX Venture Exchange

Issuer Name

Company Symbol

Altina Capital Corp.

ALTN.P

Deveron Corp.

FARM

Exro Technologies Inc.

EXRO

Marwest Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust

MAR.P

Reitmans (CANADA) Limited

RET

Rubicon Organics Inc.

ROMJ

Stormcrow Holdings Corp.

CROW.P

About TMX Group (TSX:X)

TMX Group operates global markets, and builds digital communities and analytic solutions that facilitate the funding, growth and success of businesses, traders and investors. TMX Group's key operations include Toronto Stock Exchange, TSX Venture Exchange, TSX Alpha Exchange, The Canadian Depository for Securities, Montréal Exchange, Canadian Derivatives Clearing Corporation, and Trayport which provide listing markets, trading markets, clearing facilities, depository services, technology solutions, data products and other services to the global financial community. TMX Group is headquartered in Toronto and operates offices across North America (Montréal, Calgary, Vancouver and New York), as well as in key international markets including London and Singapore. For more information about TMX Group, visit our website at www.tmx.com. Follow TMX Group on Twitter: @TMXGroup.

SOURCE TMX Group Limited

For further information: Catherine Kee, Senior Manager, Corporate Communications and Media Relations, TMX Group, 416-814-8834, [email protected]

Organization Profile

TMX Group Limited