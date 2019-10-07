TMX Group Equity Financing Statistics - September 2019 Français

Oct 07, 2019, 09:00 ET

Toronto Stock Exchange, TSX Venture Exchange

TORONTO, Oct. 7, 2019 /CNW/ - TMX Group today announced its financing activity on Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) and TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV) for September 2019.

TSX welcomed 14 new issuers in September 2019, compared with nine in the previous month and 17 in September 2018. The new listings were 12 exchange traded funds, one life sciences companies and one financial services company. Total financings raised in September 2019 increased 17% from the previous month, but were down 23% compared to September 2018. The total number of financings in September 2019 was 37, compared with 47 the previous month and 45 in September 2018.

For additional data relating to the number of transactions billed for TSX, please click on the following link: https://www.tmx.com/resource/en/440 

TSXV welcomed three new issuers in September 2019, compared with 10 in the previous month and 15 in September 2018. The new listings were two capital pool companies and one mining company. Total financings raised in September 2019 decreased 16% compared to the previous month, but were up 43% compared to September 2018. There were 117 financings in September 2019, compared with 125 in the previous month and 95 in September 2018.

TMX Group consolidated trading statistics for September 2019 can be viewed at www.tmx.com.

Toronto Stock Exchange

September 2019

August 2019

September 2018

Issuers Listed

1,574

1,569

1,528

New Issuers Listed

14

9

17

IPOs

12

5

16

Graduates from TSXV

2

3

0

Issues Listed                                                  

2,222

2,215

2,183

IPO Financings Raised                                  

$58,500,010

$470,385,000

$54,500,000

Secondary Financings Raised

$2,075,618,858

$1,252,677,681

$2,112,898,852

Supplemental Financings Raised

$515,258,250

$540,915,418

$1,253,477,574

Total Financings Raised

$2,649,377,118

$2,263,978,099

$3,420,876,426

Total Number of Financings                        

37

47

45

Market Cap Listed Issues                            

$3,088,178,818,647

$3,059,755,023,680

$2,965,632,005,154

Year-to-date Statistics

2019

2018

% Change

New Issuers Listed                                        

107

104

+2.9

IPOs

86

90

-4.4

Graduates from TSXV

17

9

+88.9

IPO Financings Raised                                  

$1,194,064,320

$2,347,968,863

-49.1

Secondary Financings Raised

$14,730,247,452

$14,541,568,415

+1.3

Supplemental Financings Raised

$4,777,033,181

$7,626,817,741

-37.4

Total Financings Raised

$20,701,344,953

$24,516,355,019

-15.6

Total Number of Financings

376

400

-6.0

Market Cap Listed Issues

$3,088,178,818,647

$2,965,632,005,154

+4.1

TSX Venture Exchange**

September 2019

August 2019

September 2018

Issuers Listed                                                 

1,935

1,944

1,977

New Issuers Listed

3

10

15

IPOs                                           

2

9

13

Graduates to TSX                     

2

3

0

Issues Listed

2,023

2,030

2,062

IPO Financings Raised                                  

$400,000

$6,894,900

$4,829,650

Secondary Financings Raised (1)

$252,582,750

$168,232,515

$43,827,813

Supplemental Financings Raised

$234,625,079

$407,073,592

$292,156,613

Total Financings Raised

$487,607,829

$582,201,007

$340,814,076

Total Number of Financings                        

117

125

95

Market Cap Listed Issues*

$44,738,233,741

$46,382,883,179

$54,442,256,762

Year-to-date Statistics

2019

2018

% Change

New Issuers Listed                      

66

99

-33.3

IPOs

56

72

-22.2

Graduates to TSX

17

9

+88.9

IPO Financings Raised                                  

$46,111,709

$49,709,662

-7.2

Secondary Financings Raised (1)

$965,183,484

$1,703,403,703

-43.3

Supplemental Financings Raised

$2,197,038,422

$3,908,423,414

-43.8

Total Financings Raised

$3,208,333,615

$5,661,536,779

-43.3

Total Number of Financings                        

1,024

1,184

-13.5

Market Cap Listed Issues*

$44,738,233,741

$54,442,256,762

-17.8

*Effective July 2018, the calculation of Market Capitalization for securities listed on TSX Venture Exchange will include escrow shares. Please note that comparative periods as displayed have also been recalculated.

**Includes NEX (not applicable to New Issuers Listed, IPOs and IPO Financings Raised)

(1) Secondary financings include prospectus offerings on both a  treasury and secondary basis

TMX Group welcomes the following companies that listed during September 2019:

Toronto Stock Exchange

Issuer Name

Company Symbol

Canopy Rivers Inc.

RIV

Delta 9 Cannabis Inc.

DN

Evolve Dividend Stability Preferred Share Index ETF

PREF

Fidelity Canadian Short Term Corporate Bond ETF

FCSB

Fidelity Global Core Plus Bond ETF

FCGB

Fidelity Systematic Canadian Bond Index ETF

FCCB

Fidelity Systematic U.S. High Yield Bond ETF

FCHY

Fidelity Systematic U.S. High Yield Bond Currency Neutral ETF

FCHH

Horizons Growth TRI ETF Portfolio

HGRO

iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor Index ETF

XQLT

iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor Index ETF

XMTM

iShares S&P U.S. Small-Cap Index ETF

XSMC

iShares S&P U.S. Small-Cap Index ETF

XSMH

iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor Index ETF

XVLU

TSX Venture Exchange

Issuer Name

Company Symbol

A-Labs Capital IV Corp. CPC

ALCC.P

Daura Capital Corp. CPC

DUR.P

Highgold Mining Inc.

HIGH

SOURCE TMX Group Limited

For further information: Catherine Kee, Senior Manager, Corporate Communications & Media Relations, TMX Group, 416-814-8834, catherine.kee@tmx.com

