Toronto Stock Exchange, TSX Venture Exchange
TORONTO, Nov. 8, 2023 /CNW/ - TMX Group today announced its financing activity on Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) and TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV) for October 2023.
TSX welcomed 29 new issuers in October 2023, compared with 10 in the previous month and 10 in October 2022. The new listings were 27 exchange traded funds, one mining company and one oil & gas company. Total financings raised in October 2023 decreased 88% compared to the previous month, and were down 45% compared to October 2022. The total number of financings in October 2023 was 46, compared with 29 the previous month and 25 in October 2022.
TSXV welcomed five new issuers in October 2023, compared with three in the previous month and two in October 2022. The new listings were two mining companies, one life sciences company, one industrial products & services company and one consumer products & services company. Total financings raised in October 2023 increased 91% compared to the previous month, but were down 4% compared to October 2022. There were 77 financings in October 2023, compared with 84 in the previous month and 67 in October 2022.
Toronto Stock Exchange
|
October 2023
|
September 2023
|
October 2022
|
Issuers Listed
|
1,824
|
1,807
|
1,790
|
New Issuers Listed
|
29
|
10
|
10
|
IPOs
|
27
|
7
|
9
|
Graduates from TSXV
|
0
|
2
|
1
|
Issues Listed
|
2,495
|
2,481
|
2,468
|
IPO Financings Raised
|
$68,574,033
|
$17,093,876
|
$14,841,200
|
Secondary Financings Raised
|
$372,241,531
|
$5,759,174,226
|
$1,204,571,469
|
Supplemental Financings Raised
|
$261,418,500
|
$201,306,350
|
$47,761,200
|
Total Financings Raised
|
$702,234,064
|
$5,977,574,452
|
$1,267,173,869
|
Total Number of Financings
|
46
|
29
|
25
|
Market Cap Listed Issues
|
$3,766,486,481,651
|
$3,880,808,347,735
|
$3,823,583,567,293
Year-to-date Statistics
|
2023
|
2022
|
% change
|
New Issuers Listed
|
125
|
99
|
+26.3
|
IPOs
|
108
|
77
|
+40.3
|
Graduates from TSXV
|
11
|
15
|
-26.7
|
IPO Financings Raised
|
$504,566,369
|
$1,981,833,239
|
-74.5
|
Secondary Financings Raised
|
$10,715,967,225
|
$13,675,783,070
|
-21.6
|
Supplemental Financings Raised
|
$1,717,650,438
|
$2,064,881,443
|
-16.8
|
Total Financings Raised
|
$12,938,184,032
|
$17,722,497,752
|
-27.0
|
Total Number of Financings
|
333
|
370
|
-10.0
|
Market Cap Listed Issues
|
$3,766,486,481,651
|
$3,823,583,567,293
|
-1.5
TSX Venture Exchange**
|
October 2023
|
September 2023
|
October 2022
|
Issuers Listed
|
1,908
|
1,908
|
1,922
|
New Issuers Listed
|
5
|
3
|
2
|
IPOs
|
1
|
1
|
2
|
Graduates to TSX
|
0
|
2
|
1
|
Issues Listed
|
2,001
|
2,001
|
2,030
|
IPO Financings Raised
|
$15,004,000
|
$200,000
|
$417,850
|
Secondary Financings Raised (1)
|
$162,267,750
|
$14,263,554
|
$210,904,987
|
Supplemental Financings Raised
|
$169,420,289
|
$167,349,511
|
$150,541,625
|
Total Financings Raised
|
$346,692,039
|
$181,813,065
|
$361,864,462
|
Total Number of Financings
|
77
|
84
|
67
|
Market Cap Listed Issues
|
$65,710,539,081
|
$69,839,502,175
|
$70,120,926,395
Year-to-date Statistics
|
2023
|
2022
|
% Change
|
New Issuers Listed
|
52
|
91
|
-42.9
|
IPOs
|
30
|
74
|
-59.5
|
Graduates to TSX
|
11
|
15
|
-26.7
|
IPO Financings Raised
|
$30,354,107
|
$176,972,179
|
-82.8
|
Secondary Financings Raised (1)
|
$989,403,710
|
$1,287,797,874
|
-23.2
|
Supplemental Financings Raised
|
$2,733,175,924
|
$3,656,918,927
|
-25.3
|
Total Financings Raised
|
$3,752,933,741
|
$5,121,688,980
|
-26.7
|
Total Number of Financings
|
968
|
948
|
+2.1
|
Market Cap Listed Issues
|
$65,710,539,081
|
$70,120,926,395
|
-6.3
|
**Includes NEX (not applicable to New Issuers Listed, IPOs and IPO Financings Raised)
|
(1) Secondary financings include prospectus offerings on both a treasury and secondary basis
|
TMX Group welcomes the following companies that listed during October 2023:
Toronto Stock Exchange
|
Issuer Name
|
Company Symbol
|
BMO Long Short Canadian Equity ETF
|
ZLSC
|
BMO Long Short US Equity ETF
|
ZLSU
|
BMO S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF
|
ZIU
|
BMO USD Cash Management ETF
|
ZUCM
|
Dynamic Active Canadian Bond ETF
|
DXBC
|
Dynamic Active Global Equity Income ETF
|
DXGE
|
Dynamic Active U.S. Equity ETF
|
DXUS
|
Dynamic Active U.S. Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF
|
DXBU
|
Evolve Enhanced Yield Bond Fund
|
BOND
|
Evolve NASDAQ Technology Enhanced Yield Index Fund
|
QQQY
|
Hamilton Technology Yield Maximizer ETF
|
QMAX
|
Hamilton U.S. Equity Yield Maximizer ETF
|
SMAX
|
Horizons Enhanced All-Equity Asset Allocation Covered Call ETF
|
EQCL
|
Horizons Enhanced All-Equity Asset Allocation ETF
|
HEQL
|
Horizons Enhanced Canadian Oil and Gas Equity Covered Call ETF
|
ENCL
|
Horizons Enhanced NASDAQ-100 Covered Call ETF
|
QQCL
|
Horizons Growth Asset Allocation Covered Call ETF
|
GRCC
|
Horizons Growth Asset Allocation ETF
|
HGRW
|
Horizons Long-Term U.S. Treasury Premium Yield ETF
|
LPAY & LPAY.U
|
Horizons Mid-Term U.S. Treasury Premium Yield ETF
|
MPAY & MPAY.U
|
Horizons Short-Term U.S. Treasury Premium Yield ETF
|
SPAY & SPAY.U
|
IA Clarington Loomis Global Equity Opportunities Fund
|
IGEO
|
IA Clarington Strategic Corporate Bond Fund
|
ISCB
|
IA Wealth Enhanced Bond Pool
|
IWEB
|
Lithium Americas Corp.
|
LAC
|
Purpose Active Balanced Fund
|
PABF
|
Purpose Active Conservative Fund
|
PACF
|
Purpose Active Growth Fund
|
PAGF
|
Strathcona Resources Ltd.
|
SCR
TSX Venture Exchange
|
Issuer Name
|
Company Symbol
|
Cosa Resources Corp.
|
COSA
|
Medicus Pharma Ltd.
|
MDCX
|
Sendero Resources Corp.
|
SEND
|
Sucro Limited
|
SUG
|
The Fresh Factory B.C. Ltd.
|
FRSH
TMX Group operates global markets, and builds digital communities and analytic solutions that facilitate the funding, growth and success of businesses, traders and investors. TMX Group's key operations include Toronto Stock Exchange, TSX Venture Exchange, TSX Alpha Exchange, The Canadian Depository for Securities, Montréal Exchange, Canadian Derivatives Clearing Corporation, and Trayport which provide listing markets, trading markets, clearing facilities, depository services, technology solutions, data products and other services to the global financial community. TMX Group is headquartered in Toronto and operates offices across North America (Montréal, Calgary, Vancouver and New York), as well as in key international markets including London, Singapore and Vienna. For more information about TMX Group, visit our website at www.tmx.com. Follow TMX Group on Twitter: @TMXGroup.
