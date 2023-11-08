TMX Group Equity Financing Statistics - October 2023 Français

Toronto Stock Exchange, TSX Venture Exchange

TORONTO, Nov. 8, 2023 /CNW/ - TMX Group today announced its financing activity on Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) and TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV) for October 2023.

TSX welcomed 29 new issuers in October 2023, compared with 10 in the previous month and 10 in October 2022. The new listings were 27 exchange traded funds, one mining company and one oil & gas company. Total financings raised in October 2023 decreased 88% compared to the previous month, and were down 45% compared to October 2022. The total number of financings in October 2023 was 46, compared with 29 the previous month and 25 in October 2022.

For additional data relating to the number of transactions billed for TSX, please click on the following link: https://www.tmx.com/resource/en/440 

TSXV welcomed five new issuers in October 2023, compared with three in the previous month and two in October 2022. The new listings were two mining companies, one life sciences company, one industrial products & services company and one consumer products & services company. Total financings raised in October 2023 increased 91% compared to the previous month, but were down 4% compared to October 2022. There were 77 financings in October 2023, compared with 84 in the previous month and 67 in October 2022.

TMX Group consolidated trading statistics for October 2023 can be viewed at www.tmx.com.

Toronto Stock Exchange

October 2023

September 2023

October 2022

Issuers Listed                                                

1,824

1,807

1,790

New Issuers Listed

29

10

10

IPOs                                                                

27

7

9

Graduates from TSXV

0

2

1

Issues Listed                                                  

2,495

2,481

2,468

IPO Financings Raised                                  

$68,574,033

$17,093,876

$14,841,200

Secondary Financings Raised

$372,241,531

$5,759,174,226

$1,204,571,469

Supplemental Financings Raised

$261,418,500

$201,306,350

$47,761,200

Total Financings Raised

$702,234,064

$5,977,574,452

$1,267,173,869

Total Number of Financings                        

46

29

25

Market Cap Listed Issues                            

$3,766,486,481,651

$3,880,808,347,735

$3,823,583,567,293

Year-to-date Statistics

2023

2022

% change

New Issuers Listed                                       

125

99

+26.3

IPOs

108

77

+40.3

Graduates from TSXV

11

15

-26.7

IPO Financings Raised                                  

$504,566,369

$1,981,833,239

-74.5

Secondary Financings Raised

$10,715,967,225

$13,675,783,070

-21.6

Supplemental Financings Raised

$1,717,650,438

$2,064,881,443

-16.8

Total Financings Raised

$12,938,184,032

$17,722,497,752

-27.0

Total Number of Financings

333

370

-10.0

Market Cap Listed Issues

$3,766,486,481,651

$3,823,583,567,293

-1.5

TSX Venture Exchange**

October 2023

September 2023

October 2022

Issuers Listed                                                

1,908

1,908

1,922

New Issuers Listed

5

3

2

IPOs                                           

1

1

2

Graduates to TSX

0

2

1

Issues Listed                                                  

2,001

2,001

2,030

IPO Financings Raised                                  

$15,004,000

$200,000

$417,850

Secondary Financings Raised (1)

$162,267,750

$14,263,554

$210,904,987

Supplemental Financings Raised

$169,420,289

$167,349,511

$150,541,625

Total Financings Raised

$346,692,039

$181,813,065

$361,864,462

Total Number of Financings                        

77

84

67

Market Cap Listed Issues

$65,710,539,081

$69,839,502,175

$70,120,926,395

Year-to-date Statistics

2023

2022

% Change

New Issuers Listed                      

52

91

-42.9

IPOs

30

74

-59.5

Graduates to TSX

11

15

-26.7

IPO Financings Raised                                  

$30,354,107

$176,972,179

-82.8

Secondary Financings Raised (1)

$989,403,710

$1,287,797,874

-23.2

Supplemental Financings Raised

$2,733,175,924

$3,656,918,927

-25.3

Total Financings Raised                               

$3,752,933,741

$5,121,688,980

-26.7

Total Number of Financings                        

968

948

+2.1

Market Cap Listed Issues

$65,710,539,081

$70,120,926,395

-6.3

**Includes NEX (not applicable to New Issuers Listed, IPOs and IPO Financings Raised)

(1)   Secondary financings include prospectus offerings on both a treasury and secondary basis

TMX Group welcomes the following companies that listed during October 2023:

Toronto Stock Exchange

Issuer Name

Company Symbol

BMO Long Short Canadian Equity ETF

ZLSC

BMO Long Short US Equity ETF

ZLSU

BMO S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF

ZIU

BMO USD Cash Management ETF

ZUCM

Dynamic Active Canadian Bond ETF

DXBC

Dynamic Active Global Equity Income ETF

DXGE

Dynamic Active U.S. Equity ETF

DXUS

Dynamic Active U.S. Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

DXBU

Evolve Enhanced Yield Bond Fund

BOND

Evolve NASDAQ Technology Enhanced Yield Index Fund

QQQY

Hamilton Technology Yield Maximizer ETF

QMAX

Hamilton U.S. Equity Yield Maximizer ETF

SMAX

Horizons Enhanced All-Equity Asset Allocation Covered Call ETF

EQCL

Horizons Enhanced All-Equity Asset Allocation ETF

HEQL

Horizons Enhanced Canadian Oil and Gas Equity Covered Call ETF

ENCL

Horizons Enhanced NASDAQ-100 Covered Call ETF

QQCL

Horizons Growth Asset Allocation Covered Call ETF

GRCC

Horizons Growth Asset Allocation ETF

HGRW

Horizons Long-Term U.S. Treasury Premium Yield ETF

LPAY & LPAY.U

Horizons Mid-Term U.S. Treasury Premium Yield ETF

MPAY & MPAY.U

Horizons Short-Term U.S. Treasury Premium Yield ETF

SPAY & SPAY.U

IA Clarington Loomis Global Equity Opportunities Fund

IGEO

IA Clarington Strategic Corporate Bond Fund

ISCB

IA Wealth Enhanced Bond Pool

IWEB

Lithium Americas Corp.

LAC

Purpose Active Balanced Fund

PABF

Purpose Active Conservative Fund

PACF

Purpose Active Growth Fund

PAGF

Strathcona Resources Ltd.

SCR

TSX Venture Exchange

Issuer Name

Company Symbol

Cosa Resources Corp.

COSA

Medicus Pharma Ltd.

MDCX

Sendero Resources Corp.

SEND

Sucro Limited

SUG

The Fresh Factory B.C. Ltd.

FRSH
