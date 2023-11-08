Toronto Stock Exchange, TSX Venture Exchange

TORONTO, Nov. 8, 2023 /CNW/ - TMX Group today announced its financing activity on Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) and TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV) for October 2023.

TSX welcomed 29 new issuers in October 2023, compared with 10 in the previous month and 10 in October 2022. The new listings were 27 exchange traded funds, one mining company and one oil & gas company. Total financings raised in October 2023 decreased 88% compared to the previous month, and were down 45% compared to October 2022. The total number of financings in October 2023 was 46, compared with 29 the previous month and 25 in October 2022.

For additional data relating to the number of transactions billed for TSX, please click on the following link: https://www.tmx.com/resource/en/440

TSXV welcomed five new issuers in October 2023, compared with three in the previous month and two in October 2022. The new listings were two mining companies, one life sciences company, one industrial products & services company and one consumer products & services company. Total financings raised in October 2023 increased 91% compared to the previous month, but were down 4% compared to October 2022. There were 77 financings in October 2023, compared with 84 in the previous month and 67 in October 2022.

TMX Group consolidated trading statistics for October 2023 can be viewed at www.tmx.com.

Toronto Stock Exchange



October 2023 September 2023 October 2022 Issuers Listed 1,824 1,807 1,790 New Issuers Listed 29 10 10 IPOs 27 7 9 Graduates from TSXV 0 2 1 Issues Listed 2,495 2,481 2,468 IPO Financings Raised $68,574,033 $17,093,876 $14,841,200 Secondary Financings Raised $372,241,531 $5,759,174,226 $1,204,571,469 Supplemental Financings Raised $261,418,500 $201,306,350 $47,761,200 Total Financings Raised $702,234,064 $5,977,574,452 $1,267,173,869 Total Number of Financings 46 29 25 Market Cap Listed Issues $3,766,486,481,651 $3,880,808,347,735 $3,823,583,567,293

Year-to-date Statistics



2023 2022 % change New Issuers Listed 125 99 +26.3 IPOs 108 77 +40.3 Graduates from TSXV 11 15 -26.7 IPO Financings Raised $504,566,369 $1,981,833,239 -74.5 Secondary Financings Raised $10,715,967,225 $13,675,783,070 -21.6 Supplemental Financings Raised $1,717,650,438 $2,064,881,443 -16.8 Total Financings Raised $12,938,184,032 $17,722,497,752 -27.0 Total Number of Financings 333 370 -10.0 Market Cap Listed Issues $3,766,486,481,651 $3,823,583,567,293 -1.5

TSX Venture Exchange **



October 2023 September 2023 October 2022 Issuers Listed 1,908 1,908 1,922 New Issuers Listed 5 3 2 IPOs 1 1 2 Graduates to TSX 0 2 1 Issues Listed 2,001 2,001 2,030 IPO Financings Raised $15,004,000 $200,000 $417,850 Secondary Financings Raised (1) $162,267,750 $14,263,554 $210,904,987 Supplemental Financings Raised $169,420,289 $167,349,511 $150,541,625 Total Financings Raised $346,692,039 $181,813,065 $361,864,462 Total Number of Financings 77 84 67 Market Cap Listed Issues $65,710,539,081 $69,839,502,175 $70,120,926,395

Year-to-date Statistics



2023 2022 % Change New Issuers Listed 52 91 -42.9 IPOs 30 74 -59.5 Graduates to TSX 11 15 -26.7 IPO Financings Raised $30,354,107 $176,972,179 -82.8 Secondary Financings Raised (1) $989,403,710 $1,287,797,874 -23.2 Supplemental Financings Raised $2,733,175,924 $3,656,918,927 -25.3 Total Financings Raised $3,752,933,741 $5,121,688,980 -26.7 Total Number of Financings 968 948 +2.1 Market Cap Listed Issues $65,710,539,081 $70,120,926,395 -6.3

**Includes NEX (not applicable to New Issuers Listed, IPOs and IPO Financings Raised)

(1) Secondary financings include prospectus offerings on both a treasury and secondary basis

TMX Group welcomes the following companies that listed during October 2023:

Toronto Stock Exchange

Issuer Name Company Symbol BMO Long Short Canadian Equity ETF ZLSC BMO Long Short US Equity ETF ZLSU BMO S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF ZIU BMO USD Cash Management ETF ZUCM Dynamic Active Canadian Bond ETF DXBC Dynamic Active Global Equity Income ETF DXGE Dynamic Active U.S. Equity ETF DXUS Dynamic Active U.S. Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF DXBU Evolve Enhanced Yield Bond Fund BOND Evolve NASDAQ Technology Enhanced Yield Index Fund QQQY Hamilton Technology Yield Maximizer ETF QMAX Hamilton U.S. Equity Yield Maximizer ETF SMAX Horizons Enhanced All-Equity Asset Allocation Covered Call ETF EQCL Horizons Enhanced All-Equity Asset Allocation ETF HEQL Horizons Enhanced Canadian Oil and Gas Equity Covered Call ETF ENCL Horizons Enhanced NASDAQ-100 Covered Call ETF QQCL Horizons Growth Asset Allocation Covered Call ETF GRCC Horizons Growth Asset Allocation ETF HGRW Horizons Long-Term U.S. Treasury Premium Yield ETF LPAY & LPAY.U Horizons Mid-Term U.S. Treasury Premium Yield ETF MPAY & MPAY.U Horizons Short-Term U.S. Treasury Premium Yield ETF SPAY & SPAY.U IA Clarington Loomis Global Equity Opportunities Fund IGEO IA Clarington Strategic Corporate Bond Fund ISCB IA Wealth Enhanced Bond Pool IWEB Lithium Americas Corp. LAC Purpose Active Balanced Fund PABF Purpose Active Conservative Fund PACF Purpose Active Growth Fund PAGF Strathcona Resources Ltd. SCR

TSX Venture Exchange

Issuer Name Company Symbol Cosa Resources Corp. COSA Medicus Pharma Ltd. MDCX Sendero Resources Corp. SEND Sucro Limited SUG The Fresh Factory B.C. Ltd. FRSH

