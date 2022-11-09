Toronto Stock Exchange, TSX Venture Exchange

TORONTO, Nov. 9, 2022 /CNW/ - TMX Group today announced its financing activity on Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) and TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV) for October 2022.

TSX welcomed 10 new issuers in October 2022, compared with 15 in the previous month and nine in October 2021. The new listings were nine exchange traded funds and one mining company. Total financings raised in October 2022 increased 84% compared to the previous month, but were down 75% compared to October 2021. The total number of financings in October 2022 was 25, compared with 38 the previous month and 37 in October 2021.

For additional data relating to the number of transactions billed for TSX, please click on the following link: https://www.tmx.com/resource/en/440

TSXV welcomed two new issuers in October 2022, compared with two in the previous month and 13 in October 2021. The new listings were both capital pool companies. Total financings raised in October 2022 increased 42% compared to the previous month, but were down 18% compared to October 2021. There were 67 financings in October 2022, compared with 79 in the previous month and 103 in October 2021.

TMX Group consolidated trading statistics for October 2022 can be viewed at www.tmx.com.

Toronto Stock Exchange



October 2022 September 2022 October 2021 Issuers Listed 1,790 1,784 1,732 New Issuers Listed 10 15 9 IPOs 9 15 6 Graduates from TSXV 1 0 2 Issues Listed 2,468 2,457 2,394 IPO Financings Raised $14,841,200 $68,243,216 $339,201,185 Secondary Financings Raised $1,204,571,469 $619,362,733 $2,710,152,340 Supplemental Financings Raised $47,761,200 $1,366,000 $544,009,200 Total Financings Raised $1,267,173,869 $688,971,949 $3,593,362,725 Total Number of Financings 25 38 37 Market Cap Listed Issues $3,823,583,567,293 $3,648,829,867,392 $4,168,762,007,459

Year-to-date Statistics



2022 2021 % change New Issuers Listed 99 179 -44.7 IPOs 77 131 -41.2 Graduates from TSXV 15 29 -48.3 IPO Financings Raised $1,981,833,239 $8,092,287,566 -75.5 Secondary Financings Raised $13,675,783,070 $24,647,484,490 -44.5 Supplemental Financings Raised $2,064,881,443 $5,428,155,797 -62.0 Total Financings Raised $17,722,497,752 $38,167,927,853 -53.6 Total Number of Financings 370 525 -29.5 Market Cap Listed Issues $3,823,583,567,293 $4,168,762,007,459 -8.3

TSX Venture Exchange **



October 2022 September 2022 October 2021 Issuers Listed 1,922 1,924 1,893 New Issuers Listed 2 2 13 IPOs 2 2 11 Graduates to TSX 1 0 2 Issues Listed 2,030 2,029 2,002 IPO Financings Raised $417,850 $504,200 $6,429,300 Secondary Financings Raised (1) $210,904,987 $38,688,063 $136,280,979 Supplemental Financings Raised $150,541,625 $216,312,623 $296,445,049 Total Financings Raised $361,864,462 $255,504,886 $439,155,328 Total Number of Financings 67 79 103 Market Cap Listed Issues $70,120,926,395 $70,343,572,208 $101,919,375,431

Year-to-date Statistics



2022 2021 % Change New Issuers Listed 91 117 -22.2 IPOs 74 79 -6.3 Graduates to TSX 15 29 -48.3 IPO Financings Raised $176,972,179 $188,995,868 -6.4 Secondary Financings Raised (1) $1,287,797,874 $3,208,321,939 -59.9 Supplemental Financings Raised $3,656,918,927 $5,828,770,847 -37.3 Total Financings Raised $5,121,688,980 $9,226,088,654 -44.5 Total Number of Financings 948 1,381 -31.4 Market Cap Listed Issues $70,120,926,395 $101,919,375,431 -31.2

**Includes NEX (not applicable to New Issuers Listed, IPOs and IPO Financings Raised)

(1) Secondary financings include prospectus offerings on both a treasury and secondary basis

TMX Group does not guarantee either the completeness or the accuracy of this information. The information contained in this media release is provided for informational purposes only and you agree not to rely upon the information contained in this media release for any trading, business, or financial purposes. By using this media release, you expressly agree to the condition that TMX Group assumes no liability or responsibility for any errors or inaccuracies in this media release.

TMX Group welcomes the following companies that listed during October 2022:

Toronto Stock Exchange

Issuer Name Company Symbol Arizona Metals Corp. AMC Brompton Enhanced Multi-Asset Income ETF BMAX Desjardins Alt Long/Short Global Equity Markets ETF DAMG Harvest Brand Leaders Enhanced Income ETF HBFE Harvest Canadian Equity Enhanced Income Leaders ETF HLFE Harvest Equal Weight Global Utilities Enhanced Income ETF HUTE Harvest Healthcare Leaders Enhanced Income ETF HHLE Harvest Tech Achievers Enhanced Income ETF HTAE RBC Target 2028 Corporate Bond Index ETF RQQ RBC Target 2029 Corporate Bond Index ETF RQR

TSX Venture Exchange

Issuer Name Company Symbol Departure Bay Capital Corp. DBC.P St. Davids Capital Inc. SDCI.P

About TMX Group (TSX: X)

TMX Group operates global markets, and builds digital communities and analytic solutions that facilitate the funding, growth and success of businesses, traders and investors. TMX Group's key operations include Toronto Stock Exchange , TSX Venture Exchange , TSX Alpha Exchange , The Canadian Depository for Securities , Montréal Exchange , Canadian Derivatives Clearing Corporation , and Trayport which provide listing markets, trading markets, clearing facilities, depository services, technology solutions, data products and other services to the global financial community. TMX Group is headquartered in Toronto and operates offices across North America (Montréal, Calgary, Vancouver and New York), as well as in key international markets including London, Singapore and Vienna. For more information about TMX Group, visit our website at www.tmx.com . Follow TMX Group on Twitter: @TMXGroup .

SOURCE TMX Group Limited

For further information: Catherine Kee, Senior Manager, Corporate Communications & Media Relations, TMX Group, 416-814-8834, [email protected]