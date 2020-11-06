Toronto Stock Exchange, TSX Venture Exchange

TORONTO, Nov. 6, 2020 /CNW/ - TMX Group today announced its financing activity on Toronto Stock Exchange and TSX Venture Exchange for October 2020.

TSX welcomed 13 new issuers in October 2020, compared with 21 in the previous month and eight in October 2019. The new listings were six exchange traded funds, three mining companies, one oil & gas company, one real estate company, one communications & media company and one closed end fund. Total financings raised in October 2020 decreased 52% compared to the previous month, and were flat compared to October 2019. The total number of financings in October 2020 was 36, compared with 50 the previous month and 52 in October 2019.

For additional data relating to the number of transactions billed for TSX, please click on the following link: https://www.tmx.com/resource/en/440

TSXV welcomed eight new issuers in October 2020, compared with seven in both the previous month and in October 2019. The new listings were two capital pool companies, three technology companies, two mining companies and one real estate company. Total financings raised in October 2020 decreased 21% compared to the previous month, but were up 54% compared to October 2019. There were 148 financings in October 2020, compared with 153 in the previous month and 119 in October 2019.

TMX Group consolidated trading statistics for October 2020 can be viewed at www.tmx.com.

Toronto Stock Exchange



October 2020 September 2020 October 2019 Issuers Listed 1,642 1,637 1,572 New Issuers Listed 13 21 8 IPOs 11 19 5 Graduates from TSXV 0 2 3 Issues Listed 2,297 2,294 2,231 IPO Financings Raised $1,129,032,736 $1,170,083,101 $86,250,000 Secondary Financings Raised $731,801,876 $3,232,443,401 $1,624,043,578 Supplemental Financings Raised $312,788,772 $166,967,150 $479,722,671 Total Financings Raised $2,173,623,384 $4,569,493,652 $2,190,016,249 Total Number of Financings 36 50 52 Market Cap Listed Issues $3,025,159,132,777 $3,083,923,932,758 $3,066,191,363,583

Year-to-date Statistics



2020 2019 % change New Issuers Listed 149 115 +29.6 IPOs 125 91 +37.4 Graduates from TSXV 15 20 -25.0 IPO Financings Raised $6,302,899,504 $1,280,314,320 +392.3 Secondary Financings Raised $18,009,376,443 $16,354,291,030 +10.1 Supplemental Financings Raised $2,150,934,890 $5,256,755,852 -59.1 Total Financings Raised $26,463,210,837 $22,891,361,202 +15.6 Total Number of Financings 441 428 +3.0 Market Cap Listed Issues $3,025,159,132,777 $3,066,191,363,583 -1.3

TSX Venture Exchange **



October 2020 September 2020 October 2019 Issuers Listed 1,909 1,912 1,934 New Issuers Listed 8 7 7 IPOs 5 3 5 Graduates to TSX 0 2 3 Issues Listed 1,991 1,995 2,022 IPO Financings Raised $101,649,161 $2,900,000 $6,860,000 Secondary Financings Raised (1) $64,139,541 $261,009,018 $35,262,886 Supplemental Financings Raised $469,042,950 $537,333,242 $370,305,349 Total Financings Raised $634,831,652 $801,242,260 $412,428,235 Total Number of Financings 148 153 119 Market Cap Listed Issues $60,608,643,140 $61,219,615,917 $42,965,146,639

Year-to-date Statistics



2020 2019 % Change New Issuers Listed 51 73 -30.1 IPOs 32 61 -47.5 Graduates to TSX 15 20 -25.0 IPO Financings Raised $200,295,641 $52,971,709 +278.1 Secondary Financings Raised (1) $1,330,587,502 $1,000,446,370 +33.0 Supplemental Financings Raised $3,767,872,605 $2,567,343,771 +46.8 Total Financings Raised $5,298,755,748 $3,620,761,850 +46.3 Total Number of Financings 1,425 1,143 +24.7 Market Cap Listed Issues $60,608,643,140 $42,965,146,639 +41.1

**Includes NEX (not applicable to New Issuers Listed, IPOs and IPO Financings Raised)

(1) Secondary financings include prospectus offerings on both a treasury and secondary basis



TMX Group welcomes the following companies that listed during October 2020:

Toronto Stock Exchange

Issuer Name Company Symbol BBTV Holdings Inc. BBTV CIBC Conservative Fixed Income Pool CCNS CIBC Core Fixed Income Pool CCRE CIBC Core Plus Fixed Income Pool CPLS Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust MHC.U Franklin Global Growth Active ETF FGGE Gatos Silver, Inc. GATO Hamilton Canadian Bank 1.25x Leverage ETF HCAL Invesco S&P/TSX Composite ESG Index ETF ESGC Newcrest Mining Limited NCM PIMCO Tactical Income Fund PTI.UN Talisker Resources Ltd. TSK Topaz Energy Corp. TPZ

TSX Venture Exchange

Issuer Name Company Symbol Carebook Technologies Inc. CRBK Hapbee Technologies, Inc. HAPB Justify Capital Corp. JST.P Kadestone Capital Corp. KDSX Montage Gold Corp. MAU Nova Royalty Corp. NOVR Pivotree Inc. PVT Vlcty Capital Inc. VLCY.P

