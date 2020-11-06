TMX Group Equity Financing Statistics - October 2020 Français

Toronto Stock Exchange, TSX Venture Exchange

TORONTO, Nov. 6, 2020 /CNW/ - TMX Group today announced its financing activity on Toronto Stock Exchange and TSX Venture Exchange for October 2020.

TSX welcomed 13 new issuers in October 2020, compared with 21 in the previous month and eight in October 2019. The new listings were six exchange traded funds, three mining companies, one oil & gas company, one real estate company, one communications & media company and one closed end fund. Total financings raised in October 2020 decreased 52% compared to the previous month, and were flat compared to October 2019. The total number of financings in October 2020 was 36, compared with 50 the previous month and 52 in October 2019.

For additional data relating to the number of transactions billed for TSX, please click on the following link: https://www.tmx.com/resource/en/440 

TSXV welcomed eight new issuers in October 2020, compared with seven in both the previous month and in October 2019. The new listings were two capital pool companies, three technology companies, two mining companies and one real estate company. Total financings raised in October 2020 decreased 21% compared to the previous month, but were up 54% compared to October 2019. There were 148 financings in October 2020, compared with 153 in the previous month and 119 in October 2019.

TMX Group consolidated trading statistics for October 2020 can be viewed at www.tmx.com.

Toronto Stock Exchange

October 2020

September 2020

October 2019

Issuers Listed

1,642

1,637

1,572

New Issuers Listed

13

21

8

IPOs 

11

19

5

Graduates from TSXV

0

2

3

Issues Listed   

2,297

2,294

2,231

IPO Financings Raised 

$1,129,032,736

$1,170,083,101

$86,250,000

Secondary Financings Raised

$731,801,876

$3,232,443,401

$1,624,043,578

Supplemental Financings Raised

$312,788,772

$166,967,150

$479,722,671

Total Financings Raised

$2,173,623,384

$4,569,493,652

$2,190,016,249

Total Number of Financings

36

50

52

Market Cap Listed Issues

$3,025,159,132,777

$3,083,923,932,758

$3,066,191,363,583

Year-to-date Statistics

2020

2019

% change

New Issuers Listed

149

115

+29.6

IPOs

125

91

+37.4

Graduates from TSXV

15

20

-25.0

IPO Financings Raised 

$6,302,899,504

$1,280,314,320

+392.3

Secondary Financings Raised

$18,009,376,443

$16,354,291,030

+10.1

Supplemental Financings Raised

$2,150,934,890

$5,256,755,852

-59.1

Total Financings Raised

$26,463,210,837

$22,891,361,202

+15.6

Total Number of Financings

441

428

+3.0

Market Cap Listed Issues

$3,025,159,132,777

$3,066,191,363,583

-1.3

TSX Venture Exchange**

October 2020

September 2020

October 2019

Issuers Listed

1,909

1,912

1,934

New Issuers Listed

8

7

7

IPOs 

5

3

5

Graduates to TSX

0

2

3

Issues Listed

1,991

1,995

2,022

IPO Financings Raised

$101,649,161

$2,900,000

$6,860,000

Secondary Financings Raised (1)

$64,139,541

$261,009,018

$35,262,886

Supplemental Financings Raised

$469,042,950

$537,333,242

$370,305,349

Total Financings Raised

$634,831,652

$801,242,260

$412,428,235

Total Number of Financings   

148

153

119

Market Cap Listed Issues

$60,608,643,140

$61,219,615,917

$42,965,146,639

Year-to-date Statistics

2020

2019

% Change

New Issuers Listed 

51

73

-30.1

IPOs

32

61

-47.5

Graduates to TSX

15

20

-25.0

IPO Financings Raised 

$200,295,641

$52,971,709

+278.1

Secondary Financings Raised (1)

$1,330,587,502

$1,000,446,370

+33.0

Supplemental Financings Raised

$3,767,872,605

$2,567,343,771

+46.8

Total Financings Raised

$5,298,755,748

$3,620,761,850

+46.3

Total Number of Financings 

1,425

1,143

+24.7

Market Cap Listed Issues

$60,608,643,140

$42,965,146,639

+41.1

**Includes NEX (not applicable to New Issuers Listed, IPOs and IPO Financings Raised)

(1)

Secondary financings include prospectus offerings on both a  treasury and secondary basis


TMX Group welcomes the following companies that listed during October 2020:

Toronto Stock Exchange

Issuer Name

Company Symbol

BBTV Holdings Inc.

BBTV

CIBC Conservative Fixed Income Pool

CCNS

CIBC Core Fixed Income Pool

CCRE

CIBC Core Plus Fixed Income Pool

CPLS

Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust

MHC.U

Franklin Global Growth Active ETF

FGGE

Gatos Silver, Inc.

GATO

Hamilton Canadian Bank 1.25x Leverage ETF

HCAL

Invesco S&P/TSX Composite ESG Index ETF

ESGC

Newcrest Mining Limited

NCM

PIMCO Tactical Income Fund

PTI.UN

Talisker Resources Ltd.

TSK

Topaz Energy Corp. 

TPZ

TSX Venture Exchange

Issuer Name

Company Symbol

Carebook Technologies Inc.

CRBK

Hapbee Technologies, Inc.

HAPB

Justify Capital Corp.

JST.P

Kadestone Capital Corp.

KDSX

Montage Gold Corp.

MAU

Nova Royalty Corp.

NOVR

Pivotree Inc.

PVT

Vlcty Capital Inc.

VLCY.P

