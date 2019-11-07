TMX Group Equity Financing Statistics - October 2019

Toronto Stock Exchange, TSX Venture Exchange

TORONTO, Nov. 7, 2019 /CNW/ - TMX Group today announced its financing activity on Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) and TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV) for October 2019.

TSX welcomed eight new issuers in October 2019, compared with 14 in both the previous month and in October 2018. The new listings were four exchange traded funds, two mining companies and two technology companies. Total financings raised in October 2019 decreased 17% from the previous month, but were up 26% compared to October 2018. The total number of financings in October 2019 was 52, compared with 37 the previous month and 44 in October 2018.

TSXV welcomed seven new issuers in October 2019, compared with three in the previous month and 14 in October 2018. The new listings were three capital pool companies, three mining companies, and one oil & gas company. Total financings raised in October 2019 decreased 15% compared to the previous month, and were down 4% compared to October 2018. There were 119 financings in October 2019, compared with 117 in the previous month and 144 in October 2018.

October 2019 September 2019 October 2018 Issuers Listed 1,572 1,574 1,537 New Issuers Listed 8 14 14 IPOs 5 12 11 Graduates from TSXV 3 2 1 Issues Listed 2,231 2,222 2,187 IPO Financings Raised $86,250,000 $58,500,010 $333,563,316 Secondary Financings Raised $1,624,043,578 $2,075,618,858 $927,089,976 Supplemental Financings Raised $479,722,671 $515,258,250 $480,736,563 Total Financings Raised $2,190,016,249 $2,649,377,118 $1,741,389,855 Total Number of Financings 52 37 44 Market Cap Listed Issues $3,066,191,363,583 $3,088,178,818,647 $2,772,794,343,795

2019 2018 % change New Issuers Listed 115 118 -2.5 IPOs 91 101 -9.9 Graduates from TSXV 20 10 +100.0 IPO Financings Raised $1,280,314,320 $2,681,532,179 -52.3 Secondary Financings Raised $16,354,291,030 $15,468,658,391 +5.7 Supplemental Financings Raised $5,256,755,852 $8,107,554,304 -35.2 Total Financings Raised $22,891,361,202 $26,257,744,874 -12.8 Total Number of Financings 428 444 -3.6 Market Cap Listed Issues $3,066,191,363,583 $2,772,794,343,795 +10.6

October 2019 September 2019 October 2018 Issuers Listed 1,934 1,935 1,976 New Issuers Listed 7 3 14 IPOs 5 2 13 Graduates to TSX 3 2 1 Issues Listed 2,022 2,023 2,065 IPO Financings Raised $6,860,000 $400,000 $8,726,650 Secondary Financings Raised (1) $35,262,886 $252,582,750 $135,409,374 Supplemental Financings Raised $370,305,349 $234,625,079 $283,220,644 Total Financings Raised $412,428,235 $487,607,829 $427,356,668 Total Number of Financings 119 117 144 Market Cap Listed Issues* $42,965,146,639 $44,738,233,741 $50,061,546,035

2019 2018 % Change New Issuers Listed 73 113 -35.4 IPOs 61 85 -28.2 Graduates to TSX 20 10 +100.0 IPO Financings Raised $52,971,709 $58,436,312 -9.4 Secondary Financings Raised (1) $1,000,446,370 $1,838,813,077 -45.6 Supplemental Financings Raised $2,567,343,771 $4,191,644,058 -38.8 Total Financings Raised $3,620,761,850 $6,088,893,447 -40.5 Total Number of Financings 1,143 1,328 -13.9 Market Cap Listed Issues* $42,965,146,639 $50,061,546,035 -14.2



*Effective July 2018, the calculation of Market Capitalization for securities listed on TSX Venture Exchange will include escrow shares. Please note that comparative periods as displayed have also been recalculated. **Includes NEX (not applicable to New Issuers Listed, IPOs and IPO Financings Raised)

(1) Secondary financings include prospectus offerings on both a treasury and secondary basis

TMX Group welcomes the following companies that listed during October 2019:

Issuer Name Company Symbol AGFiQ US Market Neutral Anti-Beta CAD-Hedged ETF QBTL AGFiQ US Long/Short Dividend Income CAD-Hedged ETF QUDV Ascot Resources Ltd AOT Calibre Mining Corp CXB Docebo Inc DCBO Hut 8 Mining Corp HUT Mackenzie Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond Index ETF QEBL NBI Unconstrained Fixed Income ETF NUBF

Issuer Name Company Symbol Artemis Gold Inc ARTG Eagle Energy Inc EGL Evergold Corp EVER Genesis Acquisition Corp REBL.P Jessy Ventures Corp SARG.P Kanadario Gold Inc KANA Mithrandir Capital Corp GMER.P

