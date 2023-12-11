11 Dec, 2023, 13:00 ET
Toronto Stock Exchange, TSX Venture Exchange
TORONTO, Dec. 11, 2023 /CNW/ - TMX Group today announced its financing activity on Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) and TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV) for November 2023.
TSX welcomed seven new issuers in November 2023, compared with 29 in the previous month and 12 in November 2022. The new listings were all exchange traded funds. Total financings raised in November 2023 increased 121% compared to the previous month, and were up 202% compared to November 2022. The total number of financings in November 2023 was 34, compared with 46 the previous month and 36 in November 2022.
For additional data relating to the number of transactions billed for TSX, please click on the following link: https://www.tmx.com/resource/en/440
TSXV welcomed two new issuers in November 2023, compared with five in the previous month and eight in November 2022. The new listings were one Capital Pool Company program and one mining company. Total financings raised in November 2023 decreased 28% compared to the previous month, and were down 35% compared to November 2022. There were 88 financings in November 2023, compared with 77 in the previous month and 104 in November 2022.
TMX Group consolidated trading statistics for November 2023 can be viewed at www.tmx.com.
Toronto Stock Exchange
|
November 2023
|
October 2023
|
November 2022
|
Issuers Listed
|
1,826
|
1,824
|
1,797
|
New Issuers Listed
|
7
|
29
|
12
|
IPOs
|
7
|
27
|
11
|
Graduates from TSXV
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
Issues Listed
|
2,497
|
2,495
|
2,475
|
IPO Financings Raised
|
$9,101,000
|
$68,574,033
|
$40,864,900
|
Secondary Financings Raised
|
$1,239,462,164
|
$372,241,531
|
$468,971,131
|
Supplemental Financings Raised
|
$300,019,950
|
$261,418,500
|
$3,747,102
|
Total Financings Raised
|
$1,548,583,114
|
$702,234,064
|
$513,583,133
|
Total Number of Financings
|
34
|
46
|
36
|
Market Cap Listed Issues
|
$4,019,885,429,225
|
$3,766,486,481,651
|
$4,029,692,989,027
Year-to-date Statistics
|
2023
|
2022
|
% change
|
New Issuers Listed
|
132
|
111
|
+18.9
|
IPOs
|
115
|
88
|
+30.7
|
Graduates from TSXV
|
11
|
15
|
-26.7
|
IPO Financings Raised
|
$513,667,369
|
$2,022,698,139
|
-74.6
|
Secondary Financings Raised
|
$11,955,429,389
|
$14,144,754,201
|
-15.5
|
Supplemental Financings Raised
|
$2,017,670,388
|
$2,068,628,545
|
-2.5
|
Total Financings Raised
|
$14,486,767,146
|
$18,236,080,885
|
-20.6
|
Total Number of Financings
|
367
|
406
|
-9.6
|
Market Cap Listed Issues
|
$4,019,885,429,225
|
$4,029,692,989,027
|
-0.2
TSX Venture Exchange**
|
November 2023
|
October 2023
|
November 2022
|
Issuers Listed
|
1,905
|
1,908
|
1,926
|
New Issuers Listed
|
2
|
5
|
8
|
IPOs
|
1
|
1
|
5
|
Graduates to TSX
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
Issues Listed
|
2,001
|
2,001
|
2,032
|
IPO Financings Raised
|
$206,675
|
$15,004,000
|
$1,578,647
|
Secondary Financings Raised (1)
|
$58,791,471
|
$162,267,750
|
$100,860,935
|
Supplemental Financings Raised
|
$191,824,479
|
$169,420,289
|
$283,037,032
|
Total Financings Raised
|
$250,822,625
|
$346,692,039
|
$385,476,614
|
Total Number of Financings
|
88
|
77
|
104
|
Market Cap Listed Issues
|
$67,844,168,126
|
$65,710,539,081
|
$72,487,835,668
Year-to-date Statistics
|
2023
|
2022
|
% Change
|
New Issuers Listed
|
54
|
99
|
-45.5
|
IPOs
|
31
|
79
|
-60.8
|
Graduates to TSX
|
11
|
15
|
-26.7
|
IPO Financings Raised
|
$30,560,782
|
$178,550,826
|
-82.9
|
Secondary Financings Raised (1)
|
$1,048,195,181
|
$1,388,658,809
|
-24.5
|
Supplemental Financings Raised
|
$2,925,000,403
|
$3,939,955,959
|
-25.8
|
Total Financings Raised
|
$4,003,756,366
|
$5,507,165,594
|
-27.3
|
Total Number of Financings
|
1,056
|
1,052
|
+0.4
|
Market Cap Listed Issues
|
$67,844,168,126
|
$72,487,835,668
|
-6.4
|
**Includes NEX (not applicable to New Issuers Listed, IPOs and IPO Financings Raised)
|
(1)
|
Secondary financings include prospectus offerings on both a treasury and secondary basis
TMX Group welcomes the following companies that listed during November 2023:
Toronto Stock Exchange
|
Issuer Name
|
Company Symbol
|
Guardian Canadian Focused Equity Fund
|
GCFE
|
Guardian International Equity Select Fund
|
GIES
|
Mackenzie All-Equity Allocation ETF
|
MEQT
|
Mackenzie Canadian Government Long Bond Index ETF
|
QLB
|
Mackenzie Canadian Ultra Short Bond Index ETF
|
QASH
|
Mackenzie US Government Long Bond Index ETF
|
QTLT
|
Tralucent Global Alt (Long/Short) Equity Fund
|
TGAF
TSX Venture Exchange
|
Issuer Name
|
Company Symbol
|
Jo-Jo Capital Canada Ltd.
|
JOJO.P
|
Li-FT Power Ltd.
|
LIFT
