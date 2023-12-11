TMX Group Equity Financing Statistics - November 2023 Français

News provided by

TMX Group Limited

11 Dec, 2023, 13:00 ET

Toronto Stock Exchange, TSX Venture Exchange

TORONTO, Dec. 11, 2023 /CNW/ - TMX Group today announced its financing activity on Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) and TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV) for November 2023.

TSX welcomed seven new issuers in November 2023, compared with 29 in the previous month and 12 in November 2022. The new listings were all exchange traded funds. Total financings raised in November 2023 increased 121% compared to the previous month, and were up 202% compared to November 2022. The total number of financings in November 2023 was 34, compared with 46 the previous month and 36 in November 2022.

For additional data relating to the number of transactions billed for TSX, please click on the following link: https://www.tmx.com/resource/en/440 

TSXV welcomed two new issuers in November 2023, compared with five in the previous month and eight in November 2022. The new listings were one Capital Pool Company program and one mining company. Total financings raised in November 2023 decreased 28% compared to the previous month, and were down 35% compared to November 2022. There were 88 financings in November 2023, compared with 77 in the previous month and 104 in November 2022.

TMX Group consolidated trading statistics for November 2023 can be viewed at www.tmx.com.

Toronto Stock Exchange

November 2023

October 2023

November 2022

Issuers Listed                                                

1,826

1,824

1,797

New Issuers Listed

7

29

12

IPOs                                                                

7

27

11

Graduates from TSXV

0

0

0

Issues Listed                                                  

2,497

2,495

2,475

IPO Financings Raised                                  

$9,101,000

$68,574,033

$40,864,900

Secondary Financings Raised

$1,239,462,164

$372,241,531

$468,971,131

Supplemental Financings Raised

$300,019,950

$261,418,500

$3,747,102

Total Financings Raised

$1,548,583,114

$702,234,064

$513,583,133

Total Number of Financings                        

34

46

36

Market Cap Listed Issues                            

$4,019,885,429,225

$3,766,486,481,651

$4,029,692,989,027

Year-to-date Statistics

2023

2022

% change

New Issuers Listed                                        

132

111

+18.9

IPOs

115

88

+30.7

Graduates from TSXV

11

15

-26.7

IPO Financings Raised                                  

$513,667,369

$2,022,698,139

-74.6

Secondary Financings Raised

$11,955,429,389

$14,144,754,201

-15.5

Supplemental Financings Raised

$2,017,670,388

$2,068,628,545

-2.5

Total Financings Raised

$14,486,767,146

$18,236,080,885

-20.6

Total Number of Financings

367

406

-9.6

Market Cap Listed Issues

$4,019,885,429,225

$4,029,692,989,027

-0.2

TSX Venture Exchange**

November 2023

October 2023

November 2022

Issuers Listed                                                 

1,905

1,908

1,926

New Issuers Listed

2

5

8

IPOs                                           

1

1

5

Graduates to TSX

0

0

0

Issues Listed                                                  

2,001

2,001

2,032

IPO Financings Raised                                  

$206,675

$15,004,000

$1,578,647

Secondary Financings Raised (1)

$58,791,471

$162,267,750

$100,860,935

Supplemental Financings Raised

$191,824,479

$169,420,289

$283,037,032

Total Financings Raised

$250,822,625

$346,692,039

$385,476,614

Total Number of Financings                        

88

77

104

Market Cap Listed Issues

$67,844,168,126

$65,710,539,081

$72,487,835,668

Year-to-date Statistics

2023

2022

% Change

New Issuers Listed                      

54

99

-45.5

IPOs

31

79

-60.8

Graduates to TSX

11

15

-26.7

IPO Financings Raised                                  

$30,560,782

$178,550,826

-82.9

Secondary Financings Raised (1)

$1,048,195,181

$1,388,658,809

-24.5

Supplemental Financings Raised

$2,925,000,403

$3,939,955,959

-25.8

Total Financings Raised                                

$4,003,756,366

$5,507,165,594

-27.3

Total Number of Financings                        

1,056

1,052

+0.4

Market Cap Listed Issues

$67,844,168,126

$72,487,835,668

-6.4

**Includes NEX (not applicable to New Issuers Listed, IPOs and IPO Financings Raised)


(1)

Secondary financings include prospectus offerings on both a  treasury and secondary basis

TMX Group does not guarantee either the completeness or the accuracy of this information. The information contained in this media release is provided for informational purposes only and you agree not to rely upon the information contained in this media release for any trading, business, or financial purposes.  By using this media release, you expressly agree to the condition that TMX Group assumes no liability or responsibility for any errors or inaccuracies in this media release.

TMX Group welcomes the following companies that listed during November 2023:

Toronto Stock Exchange

Issuer Name

Company Symbol

Guardian Canadian Focused Equity Fund

GCFE

Guardian International Equity Select Fund

GIES

Mackenzie All-Equity Allocation ETF

MEQT

Mackenzie Canadian Government Long Bond Index ETF

QLB

Mackenzie Canadian Ultra Short Bond Index ETF

QASH

Mackenzie US Government Long Bond Index ETF

QTLT

Tralucent Global Alt (Long/Short) Equity Fund

TGAF

TSX Venture Exchange

Issuer Name

Company Symbol

Jo-Jo Capital Canada Ltd.

JOJO.P

Li-FT Power Ltd.

LIFT
About TMX Group (TSX:X)

TMX Group operates global markets, and builds digital communities and analytic solutions that facilitate the funding, growth and success of businesses, traders and investors. TMX Group's key operations include Toronto Stock Exchange, TSX Venture Exchange, TSX Alpha Exchange, The Canadian Depository for Securities, Montréal Exchange, Canadian Derivatives Clearing Corporation, and Trayport which provide listing markets, trading markets, clearing facilities, depository services, technology solutions, data products and other services to the global financial community. TMX Group is headquartered in Toronto and operates offices across North America (Montréal, Calgary, Vancouver and New York), as well as in key international markets including London, Singapore and Vienna. For more information about TMX Group, visit our website at www.tmx.com. Follow TMX Group on Twitter: @TMXGroup.

SOURCE TMX Group Limited

For further information: Catherine Kee, Senior Manager, Corporate Communications & Media Relations, TMX Group, 416-671-1704, [email protected]

Organization Profile

TMX Group Limited