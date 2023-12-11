Toronto Stock Exchange, TSX Venture Exchange

TORONTO, Dec. 11, 2023 /CNW/ - TMX Group today announced its financing activity on Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) and TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV) for November 2023.

TSX welcomed seven new issuers in November 2023, compared with 29 in the previous month and 12 in November 2022. The new listings were all exchange traded funds. Total financings raised in November 2023 increased 121% compared to the previous month, and were up 202% compared to November 2022. The total number of financings in November 2023 was 34, compared with 46 the previous month and 36 in November 2022.

For additional data relating to the number of transactions billed for TSX, please click on the following link: https://www.tmx.com/resource/en/440

TSXV welcomed two new issuers in November 2023, compared with five in the previous month and eight in November 2022. The new listings were one Capital Pool Company program and one mining company. Total financings raised in November 2023 decreased 28% compared to the previous month, and were down 35% compared to November 2022. There were 88 financings in November 2023, compared with 77 in the previous month and 104 in November 2022.

TMX Group consolidated trading statistics for November 2023 can be viewed at www.tmx.com.

Toronto Stock Exchange



November 2023 October 2023 November 2022 Issuers Listed 1,826 1,824 1,797 New Issuers Listed 7 29 12 IPOs 7 27 11 Graduates from TSXV 0 0 0 Issues Listed 2,497 2,495 2,475 IPO Financings Raised $9,101,000 $68,574,033 $40,864,900 Secondary Financings Raised $1,239,462,164 $372,241,531 $468,971,131 Supplemental Financings Raised $300,019,950 $261,418,500 $3,747,102 Total Financings Raised $1,548,583,114 $702,234,064 $513,583,133 Total Number of Financings 34 46 36 Market Cap Listed Issues $4,019,885,429,225 $3,766,486,481,651 $4,029,692,989,027

Year-to-date Statistics



2023 2022 % change New Issuers Listed 132 111 +18.9 IPOs 115 88 +30.7 Graduates from TSXV 11 15 -26.7 IPO Financings Raised $513,667,369 $2,022,698,139 -74.6 Secondary Financings Raised $11,955,429,389 $14,144,754,201 -15.5 Supplemental Financings Raised $2,017,670,388 $2,068,628,545 -2.5 Total Financings Raised $14,486,767,146 $18,236,080,885 -20.6 Total Number of Financings 367 406 -9.6 Market Cap Listed Issues $4,019,885,429,225 $4,029,692,989,027 -0.2

TSX Venture Exchange **



November 2023 October 2023 November 2022 Issuers Listed 1,905 1,908 1,926 New Issuers Listed 2 5 8 IPOs 1 1 5 Graduates to TSX 0 0 0 Issues Listed 2,001 2,001 2,032 IPO Financings Raised $206,675 $15,004,000 $1,578,647 Secondary Financings Raised (1) $58,791,471 $162,267,750 $100,860,935 Supplemental Financings Raised $191,824,479 $169,420,289 $283,037,032 Total Financings Raised $250,822,625 $346,692,039 $385,476,614 Total Number of Financings 88 77 104 Market Cap Listed Issues $67,844,168,126 $65,710,539,081 $72,487,835,668

Year-to-date Statistics



2023 2022 % Change New Issuers Listed 54 99 -45.5 IPOs 31 79 -60.8 Graduates to TSX 11 15 -26.7 IPO Financings Raised $30,560,782 $178,550,826 -82.9 Secondary Financings Raised (1) $1,048,195,181 $1,388,658,809 -24.5 Supplemental Financings Raised $2,925,000,403 $3,939,955,959 -25.8 Total Financings Raised $4,003,756,366 $5,507,165,594 -27.3 Total Number of Financings 1,056 1,052 +0.4 Market Cap Listed Issues $67,844,168,126 $72,487,835,668 -6.4



**Includes NEX (not applicable to New Issuers Listed, IPOs and IPO Financings Raised)





(1) Secondary financings include prospectus offerings on both a treasury and secondary basis

TMX Group does not guarantee either the completeness or the accuracy of this information. The information contained in this media release is provided for informational purposes only and you agree not to rely upon the information contained in this media release for any trading, business, or financial purposes. By using this media release, you expressly agree to the condition that TMX Group assumes no liability or responsibility for any errors or inaccuracies in this media release.

TMX Group welcomes the following companies that listed during November 2023:

Toronto Stock Exchange

Issuer Name Company Symbol Guardian Canadian Focused Equity Fund GCFE Guardian International Equity Select Fund GIES Mackenzie All-Equity Allocation ETF MEQT Mackenzie Canadian Government Long Bond Index ETF QLB Mackenzie Canadian Ultra Short Bond Index ETF QASH Mackenzie US Government Long Bond Index ETF QTLT Tralucent Global Alt (Long/Short) Equity Fund TGAF

TSX Venture Exchange

Issuer Name Company Symbol Jo-Jo Capital Canada Ltd. JOJO.P Li-FT Power Ltd. LIFT

About TMX Group (TSX:X)

TMX Group operates global markets, and builds digital communities and analytic solutions that facilitate the funding, growth and success of businesses, traders and investors. TMX Group's key operations include Toronto Stock Exchange , TSX Venture Exchange , TSX Alpha Exchange , The Canadian Depository for Securities , Montréal Exchange , Canadian Derivatives Clearing Corporation , and Trayport which provide listing markets, trading markets, clearing facilities, depository services, technology solutions, data products and other services to the global financial community. TMX Group is headquartered in Toronto and operates offices across North America (Montréal, Calgary, Vancouver and New York), as well as in key international markets including London, Singapore and Vienna. For more information about TMX Group, visit our website at www.tmx.com . Follow TMX Group on Twitter: @TMXGroup .

SOURCE TMX Group Limited

For further information: Catherine Kee, Senior Manager, Corporate Communications & Media Relations, TMX Group, 416-671-1704, [email protected]