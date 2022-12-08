Dec 08, 2022, 14:00 ET
Toronto Stock Exchange, TSX Venture Exchange
TORONTO, Dec. 8, 2022 /CNW/ - TMX Group today announced its financing activity on Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) and TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV) for November 2022.
TSX welcomed 12 new issuers in November 2022, compared with 10 in the previous month and 25 in November 2021. The new listings were 11 exchange traded funds and one mining company. Total financings raised in November 2022 decreased 59% compared to the previous month, and were down 90% compared to November 2021. The total number of financings in November 2022 was 36, compared with 25 the previous month and 60 in November 2021.
For additional data relating to the number of transactions billed for TSX, please click on the following link: https://www.tmx.com/resource/en/440
TSXV welcomed eight new issuers in November 2022, compared with two in the previous month and 16 in November 2021. The new listings were five capital pool companies, two mining companies and one life sciences company. Total financings raised in November 2022 increased 7% compared to the previous month, but were down 57% compared to November 2021. There were 104 financings in November 2022, compared with 67 in the previous month and 138 in November 2021.
TMX Group consolidated trading statistics for November 2022 can be viewed at www.tmx.com.
Toronto Stock Exchange
|
November 2022
|
October 2022
|
November 2021
|
Issuers Listed
|
1,797
|
1,790
|
1,751
|
New Issuers Listed
|
12
|
10
|
25
|
IPOs
|
11
|
9
|
21
|
Graduates from TSXV
|
0
|
1
|
3
|
Issues Listed
|
2,475
|
2,468
|
2,423
|
IPO Financings Raised
|
$40,864,900
|
$14,841,200
|
$2,328,258,567
|
Secondary Financings Raised
|
$468,971,131
|
$1,204,571,469
|
$2,479,445,842
|
Supplemental Financings Raised
|
$3,747,102
|
$47,761,200
|
$436,147,496
|
Total Financings Raised
|
$513,583,133
|
$1,267,173,869
|
$5,243,851,905
|
Total Number of Financings
|
36
|
25
|
60
|
Market Cap Listed Issues
|
$4,029,692,989,027
|
$3,823,583,567,293
|
$4,098,383,716,196
Year-to-date Statistics
|
2022
|
2021
|
% change
|
New Issuers Listed
|
111
|
204
|
-45.6
|
IPOs
|
88
|
152
|
-42.1
|
Graduates from TSXV
|
15
|
32
|
-53.1
|
IPO Financings Raised
|
$2,022,698,139
|
$10,420,546,133
|
-80.6
|
Secondary Financings Raised
|
$14,144,754,201
|
$27,126,930,332
|
-47.9
|
Supplemental Financings Raised
|
$2,068,628,545
|
$5,864,303,293
|
-64.7
|
Total Financings Raised
|
$18,236,080,885
|
$43,411,779,758
|
-58.0
|
Total Number of Financings
|
406
|
585
|
-30.6
|
Market Cap Listed Issues
|
$4,029,692,989,027
|
$4,098,383,716,196
|
-1.7
TSX Venture Exchange**
|
November 2022
|
October 2022
|
November 2021
|
Issuers Listed
|
1,926
|
1,922
|
1,899
|
New Issuers Listed
|
8
|
2
|
16
|
IPOs
|
5
|
2
|
9
|
Graduates to TSX
|
0
|
1
|
3
|
Issues Listed
|
2,032
|
2,030
|
2,011
|
IPO Financings Raised
|
$1,578,647
|
$417,850
|
$70,656,617
|
Secondary Financings Raised (1)
|
$100,860,935
|
$210,904,987
|
$177,743,941
|
Supplemental Financings Raised
|
$283,037,032
|
$150,541,625
|
$644,211,413
|
Total Financings Raised
|
$385,476,614
|
$361,864,462
|
$892,611,971
|
Total Number of Financings
|
104
|
67
|
138
|
Market Cap Listed Issues
|
$72,487,835,668
|
$70,120,926,395
|
$101,455,114,372
Year-to-date Statistics
|
2022
|
2021
|
% Change
|
New Issuers Listed
|
99
|
133
|
-25.6
|
IPOs
|
79
|
88
|
-10.2
|
Graduates to TSX
|
15
|
32
|
-53.1
|
IPO Financings Raised
|
$178,550,826
|
$259,652,485
|
-31.2
|
Secondary Financings Raised (1)
|
$1,388,658,809
|
$3,386,065,880
|
-59.0
|
Supplemental Financings Raised
|
$3,939,955,959
|
$6,472,982,260
|
-39.1
|
Total Financings Raised
|
$5,507,165,594
|
$10,118,700,625
|
-45.6
|
Total Number of Financings
|
1,052
|
1,519
|
-30.7
|
Market Cap Listed Issues
|
$72,487,835,668
|
$101,455,114,372
|
-28.6
|
**Includes NEX (not applicable to New Issuers Listed, IPOs and IPO Financings Raised)
|
(1) Secondary financings include prospectus offerings on both a treasury and secondary basis
TMX Group does not guarantee either the completeness or the accuracy of this information. The information contained in this media release is provided for informational purposes only and you agree not to rely upon the information contained in this media release for any trading, business, or financial purposes. By using this media release, you expressly agree to the condition that TMX Group assumes no liability or responsibility for any errors or inaccuracies in this media release.
TMX Group welcomes the following companies that listed during November 2022:
Toronto Stock Exchange
|
Issuer Name
|
Company Symbol
|
Arrow Canadian Advantage Alternative Class
|
ACAA
|
BMO ARK Genomic Revolution Fund
|
ARKG
|
BMO ARK Innovation Fund
|
ARKK
|
BMO ARK Next Generation Internet Fund
|
ARKW
|
CI Global Bond Currency Neutral Fund
|
CGBN
|
CI Global Investment Grade ETF
|
CGIN
|
Dynamic Active Discount Bond ETF
|
DXDB
|
Faraday Copper Corp.
|
FDY
|
Manulife Smart International Defensive Equity ETF
|
IDEF.B
|
Manulife Smart International Dividend ETF
|
IDIV.B
|
Mulvihill Premium Yield Fund
|
MPY
|
Picton Mahoney Fortified Core Bond Fund
|
PFCB
TSX Venture Exchange
|
Issuer Name
|
Company Symbol
|
AXE2 Acquisitions Inc.
|
AXET.P
|
Bradda Head Lithium Limited
|
BHLI
|
Caplink Ventures Inc.
|
CAPL.P
|
Galaxy Ventures Inc.
|
GXY.P
|
Golden Star Capital Ventures Inc.
|
GCV.P
|
Goldstorm Metals Corp.
|
GSTM
|
Mustgrow Biologics Corp.
|
MGRO
|
POCML 7 Inc.
|
POC.P
