TORONTO, Dec. 9, 2021 /CNW/ - TMX Group today announced its financing activity on Toronto Stock Exchange and TSX Venture Exchange for November 2021.

TSX welcomed 25 new issuers in November 2021, compared with nine in the previous month and 11 in November 2020. The new listings were 14 exchange traded funds, one closed-end fund, three mining companies, six technology companies, and one financial services company. Total financings raised in November 2021 increased 46% compared to the previous month, and were down 10% compared to November 2020. The total number of financings in November 2021 was 60, compared with 37 the previous month and 39 in November 2020.

For additional data relating to the number of transactions billed for TSX, please click on the following link: https://www.tmx.com/resource/en/440

TSXV welcomed 16 new issuers in November 2021, compared with 13 in the previous month and four in November 2020. The new listings were six capital pool companies, five mining companies, one real estate company, one life sciences company, one oil & gas company, one technology company, and one consumer staples company. Total financings raised in November 2021 increased 103% compared to the previous month, and were up 120% compared to November 2020. There were 138 financings in November 2021, compared with 103 in the previous month and 115 in November 2020.

TMX Group consolidated trading statistics for November 2021 can be viewed at www.tmx.com.

Toronto Stock Exchange



November 2021 October 2021 November 2020 Issuers Listed 1,751 1,732 1,643 New Issuers Listed 25 9 11 IPOs 21 6 7 Graduates from TSXV 3 2 3 Issues Listed 2,423 2,394 2,296 IPO Financings Raised $2,328,258,567 $339,201,185 $117,959,988 Secondary Financings Raised $2,479,445,842 $2,710,152,340 $5,710,255,105 Supplemental Financings Raised $436,147,496 $544,009,200 $22,656,848 Total Financings Raised $5,243,851,905 $3,593,362,725 $5,850,871,941 Total Number of Financings 60 37 39 Market Cap Listed Issues $4,098,383,716,196 $4,168,762,007,459 $3,320,596,311,218

Year-to-date Statistics



2021 2020 % change New Issuers Listed 204 160 +27.5 IPOs 152 132 +15.2 Graduates from TSXV 32 18 +77.8 IPO Financings Raised $10,420,546,133 $6,420,859,492 +62.3 Secondary Financings Raised $27,126,930,332 $23,719,631,548 +14.4 Supplemental Financings Raised $5,864,303,293 $2,173,591,738 +169.8 Total Financings Raised $43,411,779,758 $32,314,082,778 +34.3 Total Number of Financings 585 480 +21.9 Market Cap Listed Issues $4,098,383,716,196 $3,320,596,311,218 +23.4

TSX Venture Exchange **



November 2021 October 2021 November 2020 Issuers Listed 1,899 1,893 1,900 New Issuers Listed 16 13 4 IPOs 9 11 2 Graduates to TSX 3 2 3 Issues Listed 2,011 2,002 1,986 IPO Financings Raised $70,656,617 $6,429,300 $680,000 Secondary Financings Raised (1) $177,743,941 $136,280,979 $178,438,865 Supplemental Financings Raised $644,211,413 $296,445,049 $226,992,108 Total Financings Raised $892,611,971 $439,155,328 $406,110,973 Total Number of Financings 138 103 115 Market Cap Listed Issues $99,758,713,732 $101,919,375,431* $66,919,901,885

Year-to-date Statistics



2021 2020 % Change New Issuers Listed 133 55 +141.8 IPOs 88 34 +158.8 Graduates to TSX 32 18 +77.8 IPO Financings Raised $259,652,485 $200,975,641 +29.2 Secondary Financings Raised (1) $3,386,065,880 $1,509,026,367 +124.4 Supplemental Financings Raised $6,472,982,260 $3,994,864,713 +62.0 Total Financings Raised $10,118,700,625 $5,704,866,721 +77.4 Total Number of Financings 1,519 1,540 -1.4 Market Cap Listed Issues $99,758,713,732 $66,919,901,885 +49.1

*correction **Includes NEX (not applicable to New Issuers Listed, IPOs and IPO Financings Raised)

(1) Secondary financings include prospectus offerings on both a treasury and secondary basis

TMX Group welcomes the following companies that listed during November 2021:

Toronto Stock Exchange

Issuer Name Company Symbol Arizona Sonoran Copper Company Inc. ASCU Coveo Solutions Inc. CVO D2L Inc. DTOL Definity Financial Corporation DFY E Automotive Inc. EINC Evolve Metaverse ETF MESH Gold Mountain Mining Corp. GMTN Harvest Sports & Entertainment Index ETF HSPN Horizons Global Metaverse Index ETF MTAV Horizons High Interest Savings ETF CASH Invesco ESG NASDAQ 100 Index ETF QQCE Invesco ESG NASDAQ Next Gen 100 Index ETF QQJE kneat.com, inc. KSI Manulife Smart Defensive Equity ETF CDEF Manulife Smart U.S. Defensive Equity ETF UDEF Mineros S.A. MSA Purpose Bitcoin Yield ETF Canadian dollar denominated ETF BTCY.B Purpose Ether Yield ETF Canadian dollar denominated ETF ETHY.B Purpose Crypto Opportunities ETF CRYP Sangoma Technologies Corporation STC TD Global Technology Innovators Index ETF TECI TD Morningstar ESG Canada Corporate Bond Index ETF TMCC TD Morningstar ESG U.S. Corporate Bond Index ETF TMUC Telesat Corporation TSAT Workplace Technology Dividend Fund Trust WORK.UN

TSX Venture Exchange

Issuer Name Company Symbol Alpha Exploration Ltd. ALEX Audrey Capital Corporation AUD.P Burin Gold Corp. BURG Iocaste Ventures Inc. ICY.P Minto Metals Corp. MNTO Monarch West Ventures Inc. MONA.P Orosur Mining Inc. OMI Shellron Capital Ltd. SHLL.P Starlight U.S. Residential Fund SURF The Planting Hope Company Inc. MYLK Total Helium Ltd. TOH Trail Blazer Capital Corp. TBLZ.P Wellfield Technologies Inc. WFLD Western Alaska Minerals Corp. WAM Woodbridge Ventures II Inc. WOOD.P Xortx Therapeutics Inc. XRTX

About TMX Group (TSX:X)

TMX Group operates global markets, and builds digital communities and analytic solutions that facilitate the funding, growth and success of businesses, traders and investors. TMX Group's key operations include Toronto Stock Exchange , TSX Venture Exchange , TSX Alpha Exchange , The Canadian Depository for Securities , Montréal Exchange , Canadian Derivatives Clearing Corporation , and Trayport which provide listing markets, trading markets, clearing facilities, depository services, technology solutions, data products and other services to the global financial community. TMX Group is headquartered in Toronto and operates offices across North America (Montréal, Calgary, Vancouver and New York), as well as in key international markets including London and Singapore. For more information about TMX Group, visit our website at www.tmx.com . Follow TMX Group on Twitter: @TMXGroup .

