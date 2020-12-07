Toronto Stock Exchange, TSX Venture Exchange

TORONTO, Dec. 7, 2020 /CNW/ - TMX Group today announced its financing activity on Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) and TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV) for November 2020.

TSX welcomed 11 new issuers in November 2020, compared with 13 in the previous month and 16 in November 2019. The new listings were five exchange traded funds, two closed end funds, one life sciences company, one consumer products & services company, one oil & gas company and one clean technology company. Total financings raised in November 2020 increased 169% compared to the previous month, and was up 681% compared to November 2019. The total number of financings in November 2020 was 39, compared with 36 the previous month and 31 in November 2019.

For additional data relating to the number of transactions billed for TSX, please click on the following link: https://www.tmx.com/resource/en/440

TSXV welcomed four new issuers in November 2020, compared with eight in the previous month and four in November 2019. The new listings were two capital pool companies, one life sciences company and one mining company. Total financings raised in November 2020 decreased 36% compared to the previous month, but were up 81% compared to November 2019. There were 115 financings in November 2020, compared with 148 in the previous month and 83 in November 2019.

TMX Group consolidated trading statistics for November 2020 can be viewed at www.tmx.com.

Toronto Stock Exchange



November 2020 October 2020 November 2019 Issuers Listed 1,643 1,642 1,578 New Issuers Listed 11 13 16 IPOs 7 11 14 Graduates from TSXV 3 0 1 Issues Listed 2,296 2,297 2,231 IPO Financings Raised $117,959,988 $1,129,032,736 $126,750,000 Secondary Financings Raised $5,710,255,105 $731,801,876 $452,684,547 Supplemental Financings Raised $22,656,848 $312,788,772 $169,770,594 Total Financings Raised $5,850,871,941 $2,173,623,384 $749,205,141 Total Number of Financings 39 36 31 Market Cap Listed Issues $3,320,596,311,218 $3,025,159,132,777 $3,165,392,631,069

Year-to-date Statistics



2020 2019 % change New Issuers Listed 160 131 +22.1 IPOs 132 105 +25.7 Graduates from TSXV 18 21 -14.3 IPO Financings Raised $6,420,859,492 $1,407,064,320 +356.3 Secondary Financings Raised $23,719,631,548 $16,806,975,577 +41.1 Supplemental Financings Raised $2,173,591,738 $5,426,526,446 -59.9 Total Financings Raised $32,314,082,778 $23,640,566,343 +36.7 Total Number of Financings 480 459 +4.6 Market Cap Listed Issues $3,320,596,311,218 $3,165,392,631,069 +4.9

TSX Venture Exchange **



November 2020 October 2020 November 2019 Issuers Listed 1,900 1,909 1,933 New Issuers Listed 4 8 4 IPOs 2 5 2 Graduates to TSX 3 0 1 Issues Listed 1,986 1,991 2,021 IPO Financings Raised $680,000 $101,649,161 $520,000 Secondary Financings Raised (1) $178,438,865 $64,139,541 $31,251,750 Supplemental Financings Raised $226,992,108 $469,042,950 $192,290,131 Total Financings Raised $406,110,973 $634,831,652 $224,061,881 Total Number of Financings 115 148 83 Market Cap Listed Issues $66,919,901,885 $60,608,643,140 $41,953,150,194

Year-to-date Statistics



2020 2019 % Change New Issuers Listed 55 77 -28.6 IPOs 34 63 -46.0 Graduates to TSX 18 21 -14.3 IPO Financings Raised $200,975,641 $53,491,709 +275.7 Secondary Financings Raised (1) $1,509,026,367 $1,031,698,120 +46.3 Supplemental Financings Raised $3,994,864,713 $2,759,633,902 +44.8 Total Financings Raised $5,704,866,721 $3,844,823,731 +48.4 Total Number of Financings 1,540 1,226 +25.6 Market Cap Listed Issues $66,919,901,885 $41,953,150,194 +59.5

**Includes NEX (not applicable to New Issuers Listed, IPOs and IPO Financings Raised)

(1) Secondary financings include prospectus offerings on both a treasury and secondary basis

TMX Group does not guarantee either the completeness or the accuracy of this information. The information contained in this media release is provided for informational purposes only and you agree not to rely upon the information contained in this media release for any trading, business, or financial purposes. By using this media release, you expressly agree to the condition that TMX Group assumes no liability or responsibility for any errors or inaccuracies in this media release.

TMX Group welcomes the following companies that listed during November 2020:

Toronto Stock Exchange

Issuer Name Company Symbol Antibe Therapeutics Inc. ATE GURU Organic Energy Corp. GURU i3 Energy plc ITE Manulife Smart Dividend ETF CDIV Manulife Smart Corporate Bond ETF CBND Manulife Smart U.S. Dividend ETF UDIV Manulife Smart Core Bond ETF BSKT Manulife Smart Short-Term Bond ETF TERM Northview Canadian High Yield Residential Fund NHF.UN PyroGenesis Canada Inc. PYR Real Estate & E-Commerce Split Corp. RS

TSX Venture Exchange

Issuer Name Company Symbol Aim5 Ventures Inc. AIME.P High Mountain 2 Capital Corporation HMCC.P High Tide Inc. HITI Whitehorse Gold Corp. WHG

About TMX Group (TSX:X)

TMX Group operates global markets, and builds digital communities and analytic solutions that facilitate the funding, growth and success of businesses, traders and investors. TMX Group's key operations include Toronto Stock Exchange , TSX Venture Exchange , TSX Alpha Exchange , The Canadian Depository for Securities , Montréal Exchange , Canadian Derivatives Clearing Corporation , and Trayport which provide listing markets, trading markets, clearing facilities, depository services, technology solutions, data products and other services to the global financial community. TMX Group is headquartered in Toronto and operates offices across North America (Montréal, Calgary, Vancouver and New York), as well as in key international markets including London and Singapore. For more information about TMX Group, visit our website at www.tmx.com . Follow TMX Group on Twitter: @TMXGroup .

