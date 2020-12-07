TMX Group Equity Financing Statistics - November 2020 Français

News provided by

TMX Group Limited

Dec 07, 2020, 09:00 ET

Toronto Stock Exchange, TSX Venture Exchange

TORONTO, Dec. 7, 2020 /CNW/ - TMX Group today announced its financing activity on Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) and TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV) for November 2020.

TSX welcomed 11 new issuers in November 2020, compared with 13 in the previous month and 16 in November 2019. The new listings were five exchange traded funds, two closed end funds, one life sciences company, one consumer products & services company, one oil & gas company and one clean technology company. Total financings raised in November 2020 increased 169% compared to the previous month, and was up 681% compared to November 2019. The total number of financings in November 2020 was 39, compared with 36 the previous month and 31 in November 2019.

For additional data relating to the number of transactions billed for TSX, please click on the following link: https://www.tmx.com/resource/en/440 

TSXV welcomed four new issuers in November 2020, compared with eight in the previous month and four in November 2019. The new listings were two capital pool companies, one life sciences company and one mining company. Total financings raised in November 2020 decreased 36% compared to the previous month, but were up 81% compared to November 2019. There were 115 financings in November 2020, compared with 148 in the previous month and 83 in November 2019.

TMX Group consolidated trading statistics for November 2020 can be viewed at www.tmx.com.

Toronto Stock Exchange

November 2020

October 2020

November 2019

Issuers Listed

1,643

1,642

1,578

New Issuers Listed

11

13

16

IPOs                                                                

7

11

14

Graduates from TSXV

3

0

1

Issues Listed                                                  

2,296

2,297

2,231

IPO Financings Raised                                  

$117,959,988

$1,129,032,736

$126,750,000

Secondary Financings Raised

$5,710,255,105

$731,801,876

$452,684,547

Supplemental Financings Raised

$22,656,848

$312,788,772

$169,770,594

Total Financings Raised

$5,850,871,941

$2,173,623,384

$749,205,141

Total Number of Financings                        

39

36

31

Market Cap Listed Issues                            

$3,320,596,311,218

$3,025,159,132,777

$3,165,392,631,069

Year-to-date Statistics

2020

2019

% change

New Issuers Listed                                        

160

131

+22.1

IPOs

132

105

+25.7

Graduates from TSXV

18

21

-14.3

IPO Financings Raised                                  

$6,420,859,492

$1,407,064,320

+356.3

Secondary Financings Raised

$23,719,631,548

$16,806,975,577

+41.1

Supplemental Financings Raised

$2,173,591,738

$5,426,526,446

-59.9

Total Financings Raised

$32,314,082,778

$23,640,566,343

+36.7

Total Number of Financings

480

459

+4.6

Market Cap Listed Issues

$3,320,596,311,218

$3,165,392,631,069

+4.9

TSX Venture Exchange**

November 2020

October 2020

November 2019

Issuers Listed                                                 

1,900

1,909

1,933

New Issuers Listed

4

8

4

IPOs                                           

2

5

2

Graduates to TSX

3

0

1

Issues Listed

1,986

1,991

2,021

IPO Financings Raised                                  

$680,000

$101,649,161

$520,000

Secondary Financings Raised (1)

$178,438,865

$64,139,541

$31,251,750

Supplemental Financings Raised

$226,992,108

$469,042,950

$192,290,131

Total Financings Raised

$406,110,973

$634,831,652

$224,061,881

Total Number of Financings                        

115

148

83

Market Cap Listed Issues

$66,919,901,885

$60,608,643,140

$41,953,150,194

Year-to-date Statistics

2020

2019

% Change

New Issuers Listed                      

55

77

-28.6

IPOs

34

63

-46.0

Graduates to TSX

18

21

-14.3

IPO Financings Raised                                  

$200,975,641

$53,491,709

+275.7

Secondary Financings Raised (1)

$1,509,026,367

$1,031,698,120

+46.3

Supplemental Financings Raised

$3,994,864,713

$2,759,633,902

+44.8

Total Financings Raised

$5,704,866,721

$3,844,823,731

+48.4

Total Number of Financings                        

1,540

1,226

+25.6

Market Cap Listed Issues

$66,919,901,885

$41,953,150,194

+59.5

**Includes NEX (not applicable to New Issuers Listed, IPOs and IPO Financings Raised)

(1) Secondary financings include prospectus offerings on both a  treasury and secondary basis

TMX Group does not guarantee either the completeness or the accuracy of this information. The information contained in this media release is provided for informational purposes only and you agree not to rely upon the information contained in this media release for any trading, business, or financial purposes.  By using this media release, you expressly agree to the condition that TMX Group assumes no liability or responsibility for any errors or inaccuracies in this media release.

TMX Group welcomes the following companies that listed during November 2020:

Toronto Stock Exchange

Issuer Name

Company Symbol

Antibe Therapeutics Inc.

ATE

GURU Organic Energy Corp.

GURU

i3 Energy plc

ITE

Manulife Smart Dividend ETF

CDIV

Manulife Smart Corporate Bond ETF

CBND

Manulife Smart U.S. Dividend ETF

UDIV

Manulife Smart Core Bond ETF

BSKT

Manulife Smart Short-Term Bond ETF

TERM

Northview Canadian High Yield Residential Fund

NHF.UN

PyroGenesis Canada Inc.

PYR

Real Estate & E-Commerce Split Corp.

RS

TSX Venture Exchange

Issuer Name

Company Symbol

Aim5 Ventures Inc.

AIME.P

High Mountain 2 Capital Corporation

HMCC.P

High Tide Inc.

HITI

Whitehorse Gold Corp.

WHG

About TMX Group (TSX:X)

TMX Group operates global markets, and builds digital communities and analytic solutions that facilitate the funding, growth and success of businesses, traders and investors. TMX Group's key operations include Toronto Stock Exchange, TSX Venture Exchange, TSX Alpha Exchange, The Canadian Depository for Securities, Montréal Exchange, Canadian Derivatives Clearing Corporation, and Trayport which provide listing markets, trading markets, clearing facilities, depository services, technology solutions, data products and other services to the global financial community. TMX Group is headquartered in Toronto and operates offices across North America (Montréal, Calgary, Vancouver and New York), as well as in key international markets including London and Singapore. For more information about TMX Group, visit our website at www.tmx.com. Follow TMX Group on Twitter: @TMXGroup.

SOURCE TMX Group Limited

For further information: Catherine Kee, Senior Manager, Corporate Communications and Media Relations, TMX Group, 416-814-8834, [email protected]

Organization Profile

TMX Group Limited