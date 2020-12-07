TMX Group Equity Financing Statistics - November 2020 Français
Dec 07, 2020, 09:00 ET
Toronto Stock Exchange, TSX Venture Exchange
TORONTO, Dec. 7, 2020 /CNW/ - TMX Group today announced its financing activity on Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) and TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV) for November 2020.
TSX welcomed 11 new issuers in November 2020, compared with 13 in the previous month and 16 in November 2019. The new listings were five exchange traded funds, two closed end funds, one life sciences company, one consumer products & services company, one oil & gas company and one clean technology company. Total financings raised in November 2020 increased 169% compared to the previous month, and was up 681% compared to November 2019. The total number of financings in November 2020 was 39, compared with 36 the previous month and 31 in November 2019.
For additional data relating to the number of transactions billed for TSX, please click on the following link: https://www.tmx.com/resource/en/440
TSXV welcomed four new issuers in November 2020, compared with eight in the previous month and four in November 2019. The new listings were two capital pool companies, one life sciences company and one mining company. Total financings raised in November 2020 decreased 36% compared to the previous month, but were up 81% compared to November 2019. There were 115 financings in November 2020, compared with 148 in the previous month and 83 in November 2019.
TMX Group consolidated trading statistics for November 2020 can be viewed at www.tmx.com.
Toronto Stock Exchange
|
November 2020
|
October 2020
|
November 2019
|
Issuers Listed
|
1,643
|
1,642
|
1,578
|
New Issuers Listed
|
11
|
13
|
16
|
IPOs
|
7
|
11
|
14
|
Graduates from TSXV
|
3
|
0
|
1
|
Issues Listed
|
2,296
|
2,297
|
2,231
|
IPO Financings Raised
|
$117,959,988
|
$1,129,032,736
|
$126,750,000
|
Secondary Financings Raised
|
$5,710,255,105
|
$731,801,876
|
$452,684,547
|
Supplemental Financings Raised
|
$22,656,848
|
$312,788,772
|
$169,770,594
|
Total Financings Raised
|
$5,850,871,941
|
$2,173,623,384
|
$749,205,141
|
Total Number of Financings
|
39
|
36
|
31
|
Market Cap Listed Issues
|
$3,320,596,311,218
|
$3,025,159,132,777
|
$3,165,392,631,069
Year-to-date Statistics
|
2020
|
2019
|
% change
|
New Issuers Listed
|
160
|
131
|
+22.1
|
IPOs
|
132
|
105
|
+25.7
|
Graduates from TSXV
|
18
|
21
|
-14.3
|
IPO Financings Raised
|
$6,420,859,492
|
$1,407,064,320
|
+356.3
|
Secondary Financings Raised
|
$23,719,631,548
|
$16,806,975,577
|
+41.1
|
Supplemental Financings Raised
|
$2,173,591,738
|
$5,426,526,446
|
-59.9
|
Total Financings Raised
|
$32,314,082,778
|
$23,640,566,343
|
+36.7
|
Total Number of Financings
|
480
|
459
|
+4.6
|
Market Cap Listed Issues
|
$3,320,596,311,218
|
$3,165,392,631,069
|
+4.9
TSX Venture Exchange**
|
November 2020
|
October 2020
|
November 2019
|
Issuers Listed
|
1,900
|
1,909
|
1,933
|
New Issuers Listed
|
4
|
8
|
4
|
IPOs
|
2
|
5
|
2
|
Graduates to TSX
|
3
|
0
|
1
|
Issues Listed
|
1,986
|
1,991
|
2,021
|
IPO Financings Raised
|
$680,000
|
$101,649,161
|
$520,000
|
Secondary Financings Raised (1)
|
$178,438,865
|
$64,139,541
|
$31,251,750
|
Supplemental Financings Raised
|
$226,992,108
|
$469,042,950
|
$192,290,131
|
Total Financings Raised
|
$406,110,973
|
$634,831,652
|
$224,061,881
|
Total Number of Financings
|
115
|
148
|
83
|
Market Cap Listed Issues
|
$66,919,901,885
|
$60,608,643,140
|
$41,953,150,194
Year-to-date Statistics
|
2020
|
2019
|
% Change
|
New Issuers Listed
|
55
|
77
|
-28.6
|
IPOs
|
34
|
63
|
-46.0
|
Graduates to TSX
|
18
|
21
|
-14.3
|
IPO Financings Raised
|
$200,975,641
|
$53,491,709
|
+275.7
|
Secondary Financings Raised (1)
|
$1,509,026,367
|
$1,031,698,120
|
+46.3
|
Supplemental Financings Raised
|
$3,994,864,713
|
$2,759,633,902
|
+44.8
|
Total Financings Raised
|
$5,704,866,721
|
$3,844,823,731
|
+48.4
|
Total Number of Financings
|
1,540
|
1,226
|
+25.6
|
Market Cap Listed Issues
|
$66,919,901,885
|
$41,953,150,194
|
+59.5
**Includes NEX (not applicable to New Issuers Listed, IPOs and IPO Financings Raised)
(1) Secondary financings include prospectus offerings on both a treasury and secondary basis
TMX Group does not guarantee either the completeness or the accuracy of this information. The information contained in this media release is provided for informational purposes only and you agree not to rely upon the information contained in this media release for any trading, business, or financial purposes. By using this media release, you expressly agree to the condition that TMX Group assumes no liability or responsibility for any errors or inaccuracies in this media release.
TMX Group welcomes the following companies that listed during November 2020:
Toronto Stock Exchange
|
Issuer Name
|
Company Symbol
|
Antibe Therapeutics Inc.
|
ATE
|
GURU Organic Energy Corp.
|
GURU
|
i3 Energy plc
|
ITE
|
Manulife Smart Dividend ETF
|
CDIV
|
Manulife Smart Corporate Bond ETF
|
CBND
|
Manulife Smart U.S. Dividend ETF
|
UDIV
|
Manulife Smart Core Bond ETF
|
BSKT
|
Manulife Smart Short-Term Bond ETF
|
TERM
|
Northview Canadian High Yield Residential Fund
|
NHF.UN
|
PyroGenesis Canada Inc.
|
PYR
|
Real Estate & E-Commerce Split Corp.
|
RS
TSX Venture Exchange
|
Issuer Name
|
Company Symbol
|
Aim5 Ventures Inc.
|
AIME.P
|
High Mountain 2 Capital Corporation
|
HMCC.P
|
High Tide Inc.
|
HITI
|
Whitehorse Gold Corp.
|
WHG
About TMX Group (TSX:X)
TMX Group operates global markets, and builds digital communities and analytic solutions that facilitate the funding, growth and success of businesses, traders and investors. TMX Group's key operations include Toronto Stock Exchange, TSX Venture Exchange, TSX Alpha Exchange, The Canadian Depository for Securities, Montréal Exchange, Canadian Derivatives Clearing Corporation, and Trayport which provide listing markets, trading markets, clearing facilities, depository services, technology solutions, data products and other services to the global financial community. TMX Group is headquartered in Toronto and operates offices across North America (Montréal, Calgary, Vancouver and New York), as well as in key international markets including London and Singapore. For more information about TMX Group, visit our website at www.tmx.com. Follow TMX Group on Twitter: @TMXGroup.
