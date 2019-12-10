TMX Group Equity Financing Statistics - November 2019 Français
Dec 10, 2019, 09:00 ET
Toronto Stock Exchange, TSX Venture Exchange
TORONTO, Dec. 10, 2019 /CNW/ - TMX Group today announced its financing activity on Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) and TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV) for November 2019.
TSX welcomed 16 new issuers in November 2019, compared with eight in the previous month and nine in November 2018. The new listings were 13 exchange traded funds, one closed-end fund, one financial services company and one mining company. Total financings raised in November 2019 decreased 66% from the previous month, and were down 88% compared to November 2018. The total number of financings in November 2019 was 31, compared with 52 the previous month and 37 in November 2018.
For additional data relating to the number of transactions billed for TSX, please click on the following link: https://www.tmx.com/resource/en/440
TSXV welcomed four new issuers in November 2019, compared with seven in the previous month and 13 in November 2018. The new listings were two capital pool companies and two mining companies. Total financings raised in November 2019 decreased 46% compared to the previous month, and were down 58% compared to November 2018. There were 83 financings in November 2019, compared with 119 in the previous month and 124 in November 2018.
TMX Group consolidated trading statistics for November, 2019 can be viewed at www.tmx.com.
Toronto Stock Exchange
|
November 2019
|
October 2019
|
November 2018
|
Issuers Listed
|
1,578
|
1,572
|
1,533
|
New Issuers Listed
|
16
|
8
|
9
|
IPOs
|
14
|
5
|
6
|
Graduates from TSXV
|
1
|
3
|
2
|
Issues Listed
|
2,231
|
2,231
|
2,187
|
IPO Financings Raised
|
$126,750,000
|
$86,250,000
|
$26,758,150
|
Secondary Financings Raised
|
$452,684,547
|
$1,624,043,578
|
$5,840,059,550
|
Supplemental Financings Raised
|
$169,770,594
|
$479,722,671
|
$616,899,050
|
Total Financings Raised
|
$749,205,141
|
$2,190,016,249
|
$6,483,716,750
|
Total Number of Financings
|
31
|
52
|
37
|
Market Cap Listed Issues
|
$3,165,392,631,069
|
$3,066,191,363,583
|
$2,793,650,780,769
Year-to-date Statistics
|
2019
|
2018
|
% change
|
New Issuers Listed
|
131
|
127
|
+3.1
|
IPOs
|
105
|
107
|
-1.9
|
Graduates from TSXV
|
21
|
12
|
+75.0
|
IPO Financings Raised
|
$1,407,064,320
|
$2,708,290,329
|
-48.0
|
Secondary Financings Raised
|
$16,806,975,577
|
$21,308,717,941
|
-21.1
|
Supplemental Financings Raised
|
$5,426,526,446
|
$8,724,453,354
|
-37.8
|
Total Financings Raised
|
$23,640,566,343
|
$32,741,461,624
|
-27.8
|
Total Number of Financings
|
459
|
481
|
-4.6
|
Market Cap Listed Issues
|
$3,165,392,631,069
|
$2,793,650,780,769
|
+13.3
TSX Venture Exchange**
|
November 2019
|
October 2019
|
November 2018
|
Issuers Listed
|
1,933
|
1,934
|
1,979
|
New Issuers Listed
|
4
|
7
|
13
|
IPOs
|
2
|
5
|
12
|
Graduates to TSX
|
1
|
3
|
2
|
Issues Listed
|
2,021
|
2,022
|
2,072
|
IPO Financings Raised
|
$520,000
|
$6,860,000
|
$4,636,300
|
Secondary Financings Raised (1)
|
$31,251,750
|
$35,262,886
|
$147,442,055
|
Supplemental Financings Raised
|
$192,290,131
|
$370,305,349
|
$384,881,101
|
Total Financings Raised
|
$224,061,881
|
$412,428,235
|
$536,959,456
|
Total Number of Financings
|
83
|
119
|
124
|
Market Cap Listed Issues*
|
$41,953,150,194
|
$42,965,146,639
|
$47,337,900,850
Year-to-date Statistics
|
2019
|
2018
|
% Change
|
New Issuers Listed
|
77
|
126
|
-38.9
|
IPOs
|
63
|
97
|
-35.1
|
Graduates to TSX
|
21
|
12
|
+75.0
|
IPO Financings Raised
|
$53,491,709
|
$63,072,612
|
-15.2
|
Secondary Financings Raised (1)
|
$1,031,698,120
|
$1,986,255,132
|
-48.1
|
Supplemental Financings Raised
|
$2,759,633,902
|
$4,576,525,159
|
-39.7
|
Total Financings Raised
|
$3,844,823,731
|
$6,625,852,903
|
-42.0
|
Total Number of Financings
|
1,226
|
1,452
|
-15.6
|
Market Cap Listed Issues*
|
$41,953,150,194
|
$47,337,900,850
|
-11.4
|
*Effective July 2018, the calculation of Market Capitalization for securities listed on TSX Venture Exchange will include escrow shares. Please note that comparative periods as displayed have also been recalculated.
|
**Includes NEX (not applicable to New Issuers Listed, IPOs and IPO Financings Raised)
|
(1)
|
Secondary financings include prospectus offerings on both a treasury and secondary basis
|
TMX Group does not guarantee either the completeness or the accuracy of this information. The information contained in this media release is provided for informational purposes only and you agree not to rely upon the information contained in this media release for any trading, business, or financial purposes. By using this media release, you expressly agree to the condition that TMX Group assumes no liability or responsibility for any errors or inaccuracies in this media release.
TMX Group welcomes the following companies that listed during November 2019:
Toronto Stock Exchange
|
Issuer Name
|
Company Symbol
|
Equinox Gold Corp.
|
EQX
|
FAX Capital Corp.
|
FXC
|
IA Clarington Floating Rate Income Fund
|
IFRF
|
IA Clarington Global Allocation Fund
|
IGAF
|
IA Clarington Strategic Income Fund
|
ISIF
|
Middlefield Global Real Asset Fund
|
RA.UN
|
TD Active Global Income ETF
|
TGFI
|
TD Active Global Real Estate Equity ETF
|
TGRE
|
TD Active U.S. High Yield Bond ETF
|
TUHY
|
TD Canadian Long Term Federal Bond ETF
|
TCLB
|
TD Income Builder ETF
|
TPAY
|
TD Q Canadian Dividend ETF
|
TQCD
|
TD Q Global Dividend ETF
|
TQGD
|
TD Q Global Multifactor ETF
|
TQGM
|
TD Q U.S. Small-Mid-Cap Equity ETF
|
TQSM
|
TD U.S. Long Term Treasury Bond ETF
|
TULB
TSX Venture Exchange
|
Issuer Name
|
Company Symbol
|
Conic Metals Corp.
|
NKL
|
Cortus Metals Inc.
|
CRTS.P
|
Shine Box Capital Corp.
|
RENT.P
|
Tectonic Metals Inc.
|
TECT
About TMX Group (TSX:X)
TMX Group operates global markets, and builds digital communities and analytic solutions that facilitate the funding, growth and success of businesses, traders and investors. TMX Group's key operations include Toronto Stock Exchange, TSX Venture Exchange, TSX Alpha Exchange, The Canadian Depository for Securities, Montréal Exchange, Canadian Derivatives Clearing Corporation, and Trayport which provide listing markets, trading markets, clearing facilities, depository services, technology solutions, data products and other services to the global financial community. TMX Group is headquartered in Toronto and operates offices across North America (Montréal, Calgary, Vancouver and New York), as well as in key international markets including London and Singapore. For more information about TMX Group, visit our website at www.tmx.com. Follow TMX Group on Twitter: @TMXGroup.
SOURCE TMX Group Inc.
For further information: Catherine Kee, Senior Manager, Corporate Communications & Media Relations, TMX Group, 416-814-8834, catherine.kee@tmx.com
Share this article