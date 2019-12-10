TMX Group Equity Financing Statistics - November 2019

Toronto Stock Exchange, TSX Venture Exchange

TORONTO, Dec. 10, 2019 /CNW/ - TMX Group today announced its financing activity on Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) and TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV) for November 2019.

TSX welcomed 16 new issuers in November 2019, compared with eight in the previous month and nine in November 2018. The new listings were 13 exchange traded funds, one closed-end fund, one financial services company and one mining company. Total financings raised in November 2019 decreased 66% from the previous month, and were down 88% compared to November 2018. The total number of financings in November 2019 was 31, compared with 52 the previous month and 37 in November 2018.

For additional data relating to the number of transactions billed for TSX, please click on the following link: https://www.tmx.com/resource/en/440

TSXV welcomed four new issuers in November 2019, compared with seven in the previous month and 13 in November 2018. The new listings were two capital pool companies and two mining companies. Total financings raised in November 2019 decreased 46% compared to the previous month, and were down 58% compared to November 2018. There were 83 financings in November 2019, compared with 119 in the previous month and 124 in November 2018.

TMX Group consolidated trading statistics for November, 2019 can be viewed at www.tmx.com.

Toronto Stock Exchange



November 2019 October 2019 November 2018 Issuers Listed 1,578 1,572 1,533 New Issuers Listed 16 8 9 IPOs 14 5 6 Graduates from TSXV 1 3 2 Issues Listed 2,231 2,231 2,187 IPO Financings Raised $126,750,000 $86,250,000 $26,758,150 Secondary Financings Raised $452,684,547 $1,624,043,578 $5,840,059,550 Supplemental Financings Raised $169,770,594 $479,722,671 $616,899,050 Total Financings Raised $749,205,141 $2,190,016,249 $6,483,716,750 Total Number of Financings 31 52 37 Market Cap Listed Issues $3,165,392,631,069 $3,066,191,363,583 $2,793,650,780,769

Year-to-date Statistics



2019 2018 % change New Issuers Listed 131 127 +3.1 IPOs 105 107 -1.9 Graduates from TSXV 21 12 +75.0 IPO Financings Raised $1,407,064,320 $2,708,290,329 -48.0 Secondary Financings Raised $16,806,975,577 $21,308,717,941 -21.1 Supplemental Financings Raised $5,426,526,446 $8,724,453,354 -37.8 Total Financings Raised $23,640,566,343 $32,741,461,624 -27.8 Total Number of Financings 459 481 -4.6 Market Cap Listed Issues $3,165,392,631,069 $2,793,650,780,769 +13.3

TSX Venture Exchange **



November 2019 October 2019 November 2018 Issuers Listed 1,933 1,934 1,979 New Issuers Listed 4 7 13 IPOs 2 5 12 Graduates to TSX 1 3 2 Issues Listed 2,021 2,022 2,072 IPO Financings Raised $520,000 $6,860,000 $4,636,300 Secondary Financings Raised (1) $31,251,750 $35,262,886 $147,442,055 Supplemental Financings Raised $192,290,131 $370,305,349 $384,881,101 Total Financings Raised $224,061,881 $412,428,235 $536,959,456 Total Number of Financings 83 119 124 Market Cap Listed Issues* $41,953,150,194 $42,965,146,639 $47,337,900,850

Year-to-date Statistics



2019 2018 % Change New Issuers Listed 77 126 -38.9 IPOs 63 97 -35.1 Graduates to TSX 21 12 +75.0 IPO Financings Raised $53,491,709 $63,072,612 -15.2 Secondary Financings Raised (1) $1,031,698,120 $1,986,255,132 -48.1 Supplemental Financings Raised $2,759,633,902 $4,576,525,159 -39.7 Total Financings Raised $3,844,823,731 $6,625,852,903 -42.0 Total Number of Financings 1,226 1,452 -15.6 Market Cap Listed Issues* $41,953,150,194 $47,337,900,850 -11.4



*Effective July 2018, the calculation of Market Capitalization for securities listed on TSX Venture Exchange will include escrow shares. Please note that comparative periods as displayed have also been recalculated. **Includes NEX (not applicable to New Issuers Listed, IPOs and IPO Financings Raised)

(1) Secondary financings include prospectus offerings on both a treasury and secondary basis







TMX Group does not guarantee either the completeness or the accuracy of this information. The information contained in this media release is provided for informational purposes only and you agree not to rely upon the information contained in this media release for any trading, business, or financial purposes. By using this media release, you expressly agree to the condition that TMX Group assumes no liability or responsibility for any errors or inaccuracies in this media release.

TMX Group welcomes the following companies that listed during November 2019:

Toronto Stock Exchange

Issuer Name Company Symbol Equinox Gold Corp. EQX FAX Capital Corp. FXC IA Clarington Floating Rate Income Fund IFRF IA Clarington Global Allocation Fund IGAF IA Clarington Strategic Income Fund ISIF Middlefield Global Real Asset Fund RA.UN TD Active Global Income ETF TGFI TD Active Global Real Estate Equity ETF TGRE TD Active U.S. High Yield Bond ETF TUHY TD Canadian Long Term Federal Bond ETF TCLB TD Income Builder ETF TPAY TD Q Canadian Dividend ETF TQCD TD Q Global Dividend ETF TQGD TD Q Global Multifactor ETF TQGM TD Q U.S. Small-Mid-Cap Equity ETF TQSM TD U.S. Long Term Treasury Bond ETF TULB

TSX Venture Exchange

Issuer Name Company Symbol Conic Metals Corp. NKL Cortus Metals Inc. CRTS.P Shine Box Capital Corp. RENT.P Tectonic Metals Inc. TECT

About TMX Group (TSX:X)

TMX Group operates global markets, and builds digital communities and analytic solutions that facilitate the funding, growth and success of businesses, traders and investors. TMX Group's key operations include Toronto Stock Exchange, TSX Venture Exchange, TSX Alpha Exchange, The Canadian Depository for Securities, Montréal Exchange, Canadian Derivatives Clearing Corporation, and Trayport which provide listing markets, trading markets, clearing facilities, depository services, technology solutions, data products and other services to the global financial community. TMX Group is headquartered in Toronto and operates offices across North America (Montréal, Calgary, Vancouver and New York), as well as in key international markets including London and Singapore. For more information about TMX Group, visit our website at www.tmx.com. Follow TMX Group on Twitter: @TMXGroup.

SOURCE TMX Group Inc.

For further information: Catherine Kee, Senior Manager, Corporate Communications & Media Relations, TMX Group, 416-814-8834, catherine.kee@tmx.com