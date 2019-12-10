TMX Group Equity Financing Statistics - November 2019 Français

Toronto Stock Exchange, TSX Venture Exchange

TORONTO, Dec. 10, 2019 /CNW/ - TMX Group today announced its financing activity on Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) and TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV) for November 2019.

TSX welcomed 16 new issuers in November 2019, compared with eight in the previous month and nine in November 2018. The new listings were 13 exchange traded funds, one closed-end fund, one financial services company and one mining company. Total financings raised in November 2019 decreased 66% from the previous month, and were down 88% compared to November 2018. The total number of financings in November 2019 was 31, compared with 52 the previous month and 37 in November 2018.

For additional data relating to the number of transactions billed for TSX, please click on the following link: https://www.tmx.com/resource/en/440 

TSXV welcomed four new issuers in November 2019, compared with seven in the previous month and 13 in November 2018. The new listings were two capital pool companies and two mining companies. Total financings raised in November 2019 decreased 46% compared to the previous month, and were down 58% compared to November 2018. There were 83 financings in November 2019, compared with 119 in the previous month and 124 in November 2018.

TMX Group consolidated trading statistics for November, 2019 can be viewed at www.tmx.com.

Toronto Stock Exchange

November 2019

October 2019

November 2018

Issuers Listed

1,578

1,572

1,533

New Issuers Listed

16

8

9

IPOs

14

5

6

Graduates from TSXV

1

3

2

Issues Listed

2,231

2,231

2,187

IPO Financings Raised

$126,750,000

$86,250,000

$26,758,150

Secondary Financings Raised

$452,684,547

$1,624,043,578

$5,840,059,550

Supplemental Financings Raised

$169,770,594

$479,722,671

$616,899,050

Total Financings Raised

$749,205,141

$2,190,016,249

$6,483,716,750

Total Number of Financings

31

52

37

Market Cap Listed Issues

$3,165,392,631,069

$3,066,191,363,583

$2,793,650,780,769

Year-to-date Statistics

2019

2018

% change

New Issuers Listed

131

127

+3.1

IPOs

105

107

-1.9

Graduates from TSXV

21

12

+75.0

IPO Financings Raised

$1,407,064,320

$2,708,290,329

-48.0

Secondary Financings Raised

$16,806,975,577

$21,308,717,941

-21.1

Supplemental Financings Raised

$5,426,526,446

$8,724,453,354

-37.8

Total Financings Raised

$23,640,566,343

$32,741,461,624

-27.8

Total Number of Financings

459

481

-4.6

Market Cap Listed Issues

$3,165,392,631,069

$2,793,650,780,769

+13.3

TSX Venture Exchange**

November 2019

October 2019

November 2018

Issuers Listed

1,933

1,934

1,979

New Issuers Listed

4

7

13

IPOs 

2

5

12

Graduates to TSX

1

3

2

Issues Listed

2,021

2,022

2,072

IPO Financings Raised

$520,000

$6,860,000

$4,636,300

Secondary Financings Raised (1)

$31,251,750

$35,262,886

$147,442,055

Supplemental Financings Raised

$192,290,131

$370,305,349

$384,881,101

Total Financings Raised

$224,061,881

$412,428,235

$536,959,456

Total Number of Financings

83

119

124

Market Cap Listed Issues*

$41,953,150,194

$42,965,146,639

$47,337,900,850

Year-to-date Statistics

2019

2018

% Change

New Issuers Listed

77

126

-38.9

IPOs

63

97

-35.1

Graduates to TSX

21

12

+75.0

IPO Financings Raised

$53,491,709

$63,072,612

-15.2

Secondary Financings Raised (1)

$1,031,698,120

$1,986,255,132

-48.1

Supplemental Financings Raised

$2,759,633,902

$4,576,525,159

-39.7

Total Financings Raised

$3,844,823,731

$6,625,852,903

-42.0

Total Number of Financings

1,226

1,452

-15.6

Market Cap Listed Issues*

$41,953,150,194

$47,337,900,850

-11.4

*Effective July 2018, the calculation of Market Capitalization for securities listed on TSX Venture Exchange will include escrow shares. Please note that comparative periods as displayed have also been recalculated.

**Includes NEX (not applicable to New Issuers Listed, IPOs and IPO Financings Raised)

(1)

Secondary financings include prospectus offerings on both a  treasury and secondary basis




TMX Group does not guarantee either the completeness or the accuracy of this information. The information contained in this media release is provided for informational purposes only and you agree not to rely upon the information contained in this media release for any trading, business, or financial purposes.  By using this media release, you expressly agree to the condition that TMX Group assumes no liability or responsibility for any errors or inaccuracies in this media release.

TMX Group welcomes the following companies that listed during November 2019:

Toronto Stock Exchange

Issuer Name

Company Symbol

Equinox Gold Corp.

EQX

FAX Capital Corp.

FXC

IA Clarington Floating Rate Income Fund

IFRF

IA Clarington Global Allocation Fund  

IGAF

IA Clarington Strategic Income Fund  

ISIF

Middlefield Global Real Asset Fund

RA.UN

TD Active Global Income ETF

TGFI

TD Active Global Real Estate Equity ETF

TGRE

TD Active U.S. High Yield Bond ETF

TUHY

TD Canadian Long Term Federal Bond ETF

TCLB

TD Income Builder ETF

TPAY

TD Q Canadian Dividend ETF

TQCD

TD Q Global Dividend ETF

TQGD

TD Q Global Multifactor ETF

TQGM

TD Q U.S. Small-Mid-Cap Equity ETF

TQSM

TD U.S. Long Term Treasury Bond ETF

TULB

TSX Venture Exchange

Issuer Name

Company Symbol

Conic Metals Corp.

NKL

Cortus Metals Inc.

CRTS.P

Shine Box Capital Corp.

RENT.P

Tectonic Metals Inc.

TECT

About TMX Group (TSX:X)

TMX Group operates global markets, and builds digital communities and analytic solutions that facilitate the funding, growth and success of businesses, traders and investors. TMX Group's key operations include Toronto Stock Exchange, TSX Venture Exchange, TSX Alpha Exchange, The Canadian Depository for Securities, Montréal Exchange, Canadian Derivatives Clearing Corporation, and Trayport which provide listing markets, trading markets, clearing facilities, depository services, technology solutions, data products and other services to the global financial community. TMX Group is headquartered in Toronto and operates offices across North America (Montréal, Calgary, Vancouver and New York), as well as in key international markets including London and Singapore. For more information about TMX Group, visit our website at www.tmx.com. Follow TMX Group on Twitter: @TMXGroup.

