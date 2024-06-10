Toronto Stock Exchange, TSX Venture Exchange

TORONTO, June 10, 2024 /CNW/ - TMX Group today announced its financing activity on Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) and TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV) for May 2024.

TSX welcomed 16 new issuers in May 2024, compared with 24 in the previous month and 17 in May 2023. The new listings were 15 exchange traded funds and one closed-end fund. Total financings raised in May 2024 increased 5% compared to the previous month, and were up 120% compared to May 2023. The total number of financings in May 2024 was 37, compared with 58 the previous month and 42 in May 2023.

TSXV welcomed three new issuers in May 2024, compared with one in the previous month and six in May 2023. The new listings were a Capital Pool Company and two mining companies. Total financings raised in May 2024 increased 22% compared to the previous month, but were down 16% compared to May 2023. There were 105 financings in May 2024, compared with 92 in the previous month and 118 in May 2023.

Toronto Stock Exchange



May 2024 April 2024 May 2023 Issuers Listed 1,811 1,803 1,798 New Issuers Listed 16 24 17 IPOs 16 23 16 Graduates from TSXV 0 1 1 Issues Listed 2,473 2,465 2,473 IPO Financings Raised $93,623,399 $44,238,600 $36,395,550 Secondary Financings Raised $1,456,905,676 $1,576,579,354 $691,029,946 Supplemental Financings Raised $146,001,900 $0 $44,014,072 Total Financings Raised $1,696,530,975 $1,620,817,954 $771,439,568 Total Number of Financings 37 58 42 Market Cap Listed Issues $4,455,584,883,438 $4,342,659,750,407 $3,884,207,831,714

Year-to-date Statistics



2024 2023 % change New Issuers Listed 64 57 +12.3 IPOs 58 51 +13.7 Graduates from TSXV 5 5 0.0 IPO Financings Raised $221,139,836 $379,226,724 -41.7 Secondary Financings Raised $6,244,154,906 $2,234,861,252 +179.4 Supplemental Financings Raised $180,116,400 $660,303,882 -72.7 Total Financings Raised $6,645,411,142 $3,274,391,858 +103.0 Total Number of Financings 176 167 +5.4 Market Cap Listed Issues $4,455,584,883,438 $3,884,207,831,714 +14.7

TSX Venture Exchange **



May 2024 April 2024 May 2023 Issuers Listed 1,892 1,893 1,909 New Issuers Listed 3 1 6 IPOs 1 0 5 Graduates to TSX 0 1 1 Issues Listed 1,965 1,968 2,012 IPO Financings Raised $219,400 $0 $1,876,350 Secondary Financings Raised (1) $83,984,682 $92,494,161 $102,558,098 Supplemental Financings Raised $266,582,647 $194,930,626 $310,743,678 Total Financings Raised $350,786,729 $287,424,787 $415,178,126 Total Number of Financings 105 92 118 Market Cap Listed Issues $82,445,220,655 $78,143,760,948 75,460,619,013

Year-to-date Statistics



2024 2023 % Change New Issuers Listed 21 24 -12.5 IPOs 8 17 -52.9 Graduates to TSX 5 5 0.0 IPO Financings Raised $2,645,500 $7,760,250 -65.9 Secondary Financings Raised (1) $310,312,745 $618,006,504 -49.8 Supplemental Financings Raised $1,290,327,038 $1,449,698,139 -11.0 Total Financings Raised $1,603,285,283 $2,075,464,893 -22.8 Total Number of Financings 478 531 -10.0 Market Cap Listed Issues $82,445,220,655 75,460,619,013 +9.3

**Includes NEX (not applicable to New Issuers Listed, IPOs and IPO Financings Raised)



(1) Secondary financings include prospectus offerings on both a treasury and secondary basis



TMX Group welcomes the following companies that listed during May 2024:

Toronto Stock Exchange

Issuer Name Company Symbol Accelerate Diversified Credit Income Fund INCM, INCM.U CI Global Artificial Intelligence ETF CIAI Fidelity Emerging Markets Fund FCEM Fidelity Global Equity+ Balanced Fund FGEB Fidelity Global Equity+ Fund FGEP Fidelity Tactical High Income Fund FTHI Global X All-Equity Asset Allocation Covered Call ETF EQCC Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology Index ETF AIGO Global X Enhanced Nasdaq-100 Index ETF QQQL Global X Enhanced S&P 500 Index ETF USSL Global X Innovative Bluechip Top 10 Index ETF TTTX Global X Nasdaq-100 Index ETF QQQX, QQQX.U Global X S&P 500 Index ETF USSX, USSX.U Global X S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF CNDX Global X Short-Term Government Bond Premium Yield ETF PAYS Infrastructure Dividend Split Corp. IS

TSX Venture Exchange

Issuer Name Company Symbol Chicane Capital II Corp. CHII.P Kootenay Resources Inc. KTRI Ongold Resources Ltd. ONAU

