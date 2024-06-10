TMX Group Equity Financing Statistics - May 2024 Français

News provided by

TMX Group Limited

Jun 10, 2024, 14:00 ET

Toronto Stock Exchange, TSX Venture Exchange

TORONTO, June 10, 2024 /CNW/ -  TMX Group today announced its financing activity on Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) and TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV) for May 2024.

TSX welcomed 16 new issuers in May 2024, compared with 24 in the previous month and 17 in May 2023. The new listings were 15 exchange traded funds and one closed-end fund. Total financings raised in May 2024 increased 5% compared to the previous month, and were up 120% compared to May 2023. The total number of financings in May 2024 was 37, compared with 58 the previous month and 42 in May 2023.

For additional data relating to the number of transactions billed for TSX, please click on the following link: https://www.tmx.com/resource/en/440

TSXV welcomed three new issuers in May 2024, compared with one in the previous month and six in May 2023. The new listings were a Capital Pool Company and two mining companies. Total financings raised in May 2024 increased 22% compared to the previous month, but were down 16% compared to May 2023. There were 105 financings in May 2024, compared with 92 in the previous month and 118 in May 2023.

TMX Group consolidated trading statistics for May 2024 can be viewed at www.tmx.com.

Toronto Stock Exchange

May 2024

April 2024

May 2023

Issuers Listed                                              

1,811

1,803

1,798

New Issuers Listed

16

24

17

IPOs                                                              

16

23

16

Graduates from TSXV

0

1

1

Issues Listed                                               

2,473

2,465

2,473

IPO Financings Raised                               

$93,623,399

$44,238,600

$36,395,550

Secondary Financings Raised

$1,456,905,676

$1,576,579,354

$691,029,946

Supplemental Financings Raised

$146,001,900

$0

$44,014,072

Total Financings Raised

$1,696,530,975

$1,620,817,954

$771,439,568

Total Number of Financings                     

37

58

42

Market Cap Listed Issues                          

$4,455,584,883,438

$4,342,659,750,407

$3,884,207,831,714

Year-to-date Statistics

2024

2023

% change

New Issuers Listed                                     

64

57

+12.3

IPOs

58

51

+13.7

Graduates from TSXV

5

5

0.0

IPO Financings Raised                                

$221,139,836

$379,226,724

-41.7

Secondary Financings Raised

$6,244,154,906

$2,234,861,252

+179.4

Supplemental Financings Raised

$180,116,400

$660,303,882

-72.7

Total Financings Raised

$6,645,411,142

$3,274,391,858

+103.0

Total Number of Financings

176

167

+5.4

Market Cap Listed Issues

$4,455,584,883,438

$3,884,207,831,714

+14.7

TSX Venture Exchange**

May 2024

April 2024

May 2023

Issuers Listed                                                

1,892

1,893

1,909

New Issuers Listed

3

1

6

IPOs                                           

1

0

5

Graduates to TSX

0

1

1

Issues Listed                                                  

1,965

1,968

2,012

IPO Financings Raised                                  

$219,400

$0

$1,876,350

Secondary Financings Raised (1)

$83,984,682

$92,494,161

$102,558,098

Supplemental Financings Raised

$266,582,647

$194,930,626

$310,743,678

Total Financings Raised

$350,786,729

$287,424,787

$415,178,126

Total Number of Financings                        

105

92

118

Market Cap Listed Issues

$82,445,220,655

$78,143,760,948

75,460,619,013

Year-to-date Statistics

2024

2023

% Change

New Issuers Listed                      

21

24

-12.5

IPOs

8

17

-52.9

Graduates to TSX

5

5

0.0

IPO Financings Raised                                  

$2,645,500

$7,760,250

-65.9

Secondary Financings Raised (1)

$310,312,745

$618,006,504

-49.8

Supplemental Financings Raised

$1,290,327,038

$1,449,698,139

-11.0

Total Financings Raised

$1,603,285,283

$2,075,464,893

-22.8

Total Number of Financings                        

478

531

-10.0

Market Cap Listed Issues

$82,445,220,655

75,460,619,013

+9.3

**Includes NEX (not applicable to New Issuers Listed, IPOs and IPO Financings Raised)


(1)   Secondary financings include prospectus offerings on both a  treasury and secondary basis


TMX Group does not guarantee either the completeness or the accuracy of this information. The information contained in this media release is provided for informational purposes only and you agree not to rely upon the information contained in this media release for any trading, business, or financial purposes.  By using this media release, you expressly agree to the condition that TMX Group assumes no liability or responsibility for any errors or inaccuracies in this media release.                  

TMX Group welcomes the following companies that listed during May 2024:

Toronto Stock Exchange

Issuer Name

Company Symbol

Accelerate Diversified Credit Income Fund

INCM, INCM.U

CI Global Artificial Intelligence ETF

CIAI

Fidelity Emerging Markets Fund

FCEM

Fidelity Global Equity+ Balanced Fund

FGEB

Fidelity Global Equity+ Fund

FGEP

Fidelity Tactical High Income Fund

FTHI

Global X All-Equity Asset Allocation Covered Call ETF

EQCC

Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology Index ETF

AIGO

Global X Enhanced Nasdaq-100 Index ETF

QQQL

Global X Enhanced S&P 500 Index ETF

USSL

Global X Innovative Bluechip Top 10 Index ETF

TTTX

Global X Nasdaq-100 Index ETF

QQQX, QQQX.U

Global X S&P 500 Index ETF

USSX, USSX.U

Global X S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF

CNDX

Global X Short-Term Government Bond Premium Yield ETF

PAYS

Infrastructure Dividend Split Corp.

IS

TSX Venture Exchange

Issuer Name

Company Symbol

Chicane Capital II Corp.

CHII.P

Kootenay Resources Inc.

KTRI

Ongold Resources Ltd.

ONAU
About TMX Group (TSX:X)

TMX Group operates global markets, and builds digital communities and analytic solutions that facilitate the funding, growth and success of businesses, traders and investors. TMX Group's key operations include Toronto Stock Exchange, TSX Venture Exchange, TSX Alpha Exchange, The Canadian Depository for Securities, Montréal Exchange, Canadian Derivatives Clearing Corporation, TMX Trayport and TMX VettaFi, which provide listing markets, trading markets, clearing facilities, depository services, technology solutions, data products and other services to the global financial community. TMX Group is headquartered in Toronto and operates offices across North America (Montréal, Calgary, Vancouver and New York), as well as in key international markets including London, Singapore and Vienna. For more information about TMX Group, visit www.tmx.com. Follow TMX Group on X: @TMXGroup.

SOURCE TMX Group Limited

For further information: Catherine Kee, Senior Manager, Corporate Communications & Media Relations, TMX Group, 416-671-1704, [email protected]

Organization Profile

TMX Group Limited