Jun 10, 2024, 14:00 ET
TORONTO, June 10, 2024 /CNW/ - TMX Group today announced its financing activity on Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) and TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV) for May 2024.
TSX welcomed 16 new issuers in May 2024, compared with 24 in the previous month and 17 in May 2023. The new listings were 15 exchange traded funds and one closed-end fund. Total financings raised in May 2024 increased 5% compared to the previous month, and were up 120% compared to May 2023. The total number of financings in May 2024 was 37, compared with 58 the previous month and 42 in May 2023.
For additional data relating to the number of transactions billed for TSX, please click on the following link: https://www.tmx.com/resource/en/440
TSXV welcomed three new issuers in May 2024, compared with one in the previous month and six in May 2023. The new listings were a Capital Pool Company and two mining companies. Total financings raised in May 2024 increased 22% compared to the previous month, but were down 16% compared to May 2023. There were 105 financings in May 2024, compared with 92 in the previous month and 118 in May 2023.
TMX Group consolidated trading statistics for May 2024 can be viewed at www.tmx.com.
Toronto Stock Exchange
|
May 2024
|
April 2024
|
May 2023
|
Issuers Listed
|
1,811
|
1,803
|
1,798
|
New Issuers Listed
|
16
|
24
|
17
|
IPOs
|
16
|
23
|
16
|
Graduates from TSXV
|
0
|
1
|
1
|
Issues Listed
|
2,473
|
2,465
|
2,473
|
IPO Financings Raised
|
$93,623,399
|
$44,238,600
|
$36,395,550
|
Secondary Financings Raised
|
$1,456,905,676
|
$1,576,579,354
|
$691,029,946
|
Supplemental Financings Raised
|
$146,001,900
|
$0
|
$44,014,072
|
Total Financings Raised
|
$1,696,530,975
|
$1,620,817,954
|
$771,439,568
|
Total Number of Financings
|
37
|
58
|
42
|
Market Cap Listed Issues
|
$4,455,584,883,438
|
$4,342,659,750,407
|
$3,884,207,831,714
Year-to-date Statistics
|
2024
|
2023
|
% change
|
New Issuers Listed
|
64
|
57
|
+12.3
|
IPOs
|
58
|
51
|
+13.7
|
Graduates from TSXV
|
5
|
5
|
0.0
|
IPO Financings Raised
|
$221,139,836
|
$379,226,724
|
-41.7
|
Secondary Financings Raised
|
$6,244,154,906
|
$2,234,861,252
|
+179.4
|
Supplemental Financings Raised
|
$180,116,400
|
$660,303,882
|
-72.7
|
Total Financings Raised
|
$6,645,411,142
|
$3,274,391,858
|
+103.0
|
Total Number of Financings
|
176
|
167
|
+5.4
|
Market Cap Listed Issues
|
$4,455,584,883,438
|
$3,884,207,831,714
|
+14.7
TSX Venture Exchange**
|
May 2024
|
April 2024
|
May 2023
|
Issuers Listed
|
1,892
|
1,893
|
1,909
|
New Issuers Listed
|
3
|
1
|
6
|
IPOs
|
1
|
0
|
5
|
Graduates to TSX
|
0
|
1
|
1
|
Issues Listed
|
1,965
|
1,968
|
2,012
|
IPO Financings Raised
|
$219,400
|
$0
|
$1,876,350
|
Secondary Financings Raised (1)
|
$83,984,682
|
$92,494,161
|
$102,558,098
|
Supplemental Financings Raised
|
$266,582,647
|
$194,930,626
|
$310,743,678
|
Total Financings Raised
|
$350,786,729
|
$287,424,787
|
$415,178,126
|
Total Number of Financings
|
105
|
92
|
118
|
Market Cap Listed Issues
|
$82,445,220,655
|
$78,143,760,948
|
75,460,619,013
Year-to-date Statistics
|
2024
|
2023
|
% Change
|
New Issuers Listed
|
21
|
24
|
-12.5
|
IPOs
|
8
|
17
|
-52.9
|
Graduates to TSX
|
5
|
5
|
0.0
|
IPO Financings Raised
|
$2,645,500
|
$7,760,250
|
-65.9
|
Secondary Financings Raised (1)
|
$310,312,745
|
$618,006,504
|
-49.8
|
Supplemental Financings Raised
|
$1,290,327,038
|
$1,449,698,139
|
-11.0
|
Total Financings Raised
|
$1,603,285,283
|
$2,075,464,893
|
-22.8
|
Total Number of Financings
|
478
|
531
|
-10.0
|
Market Cap Listed Issues
|
$82,445,220,655
|
75,460,619,013
|
+9.3
|
**Includes NEX (not applicable to New Issuers Listed, IPOs and IPO Financings Raised)
|
(1) Secondary financings include prospectus offerings on both a treasury and secondary basis
|
TMX Group welcomes the following companies that listed during May 2024:
Toronto Stock Exchange
|
Issuer Name
|
Company Symbol
|
Accelerate Diversified Credit Income Fund
|
INCM, INCM.U
|
CI Global Artificial Intelligence ETF
|
CIAI
|
Fidelity Emerging Markets Fund
|
FCEM
|
Fidelity Global Equity+ Balanced Fund
|
FGEB
|
Fidelity Global Equity+ Fund
|
FGEP
|
Fidelity Tactical High Income Fund
|
FTHI
|
Global X All-Equity Asset Allocation Covered Call ETF
|
EQCC
|
Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology Index ETF
|
AIGO
|
Global X Enhanced Nasdaq-100 Index ETF
|
QQQL
|
Global X Enhanced S&P 500 Index ETF
|
USSL
|
Global X Innovative Bluechip Top 10 Index ETF
|
TTTX
|
Global X Nasdaq-100 Index ETF
|
QQQX, QQQX.U
|
Global X S&P 500 Index ETF
|
USSX, USSX.U
|
Global X S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF
|
CNDX
|
Global X Short-Term Government Bond Premium Yield ETF
|
PAYS
|
Infrastructure Dividend Split Corp.
|
IS
TSX Venture Exchange
|
Issuer Name
|
Company Symbol
|
Chicane Capital II Corp.
|
CHII.P
|
Kootenay Resources Inc.
|
KTRI
|
Ongold Resources Ltd.
|
ONAU
