TMX Group Limited

Apr 07, 2022, 15:00 ET

Toronto Stock Exchange, TSX Venture Exchange

TORONTO, April 7, 2022 /CNW/ - TMX Group today announced its financing activity on Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) and TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV) for March 2022.

TSX welcomed 11 new issuers in March 2022, compared with 11 in the previous month and 27 in March 2021. The new listings were five exchange traded funds, two closed end funds, one industrial products & services company, one real estate company, one clean technology company and one life sciences company. Total financings raised in March 2022 increased 348% compared to the previous month, and were flat compared to March 2021. The total number of financings in March 2022 was 69, compared with 38 the previous month and 81 in March 2021.

For additional data relating to the number of transactions billed for TSX, please click on the following link: https://www.tmx.com/resource/en/440 

TSXV welcomed 12 new issuers in March 2022, compared with 13 in the previous month and nine in March 2021. The new listings were nine capital pool companies, one mining company and two oil & gas companies. Total financings raised in March 2022 increased 53% compared to the previous month, but were down 55% compared to March 2021. There were 105 financings in March 2022, compared with 93 in the previous month and 192 in March 2021.

TMX Group consolidated trading statistics for March 2022 can be viewed at www.tmx.com.

Toronto Stock Exchange

March 2022

February 2022

March 2021

Issuers Listed

1,778

1,772

1,690

New Issuers Listed

11

11

27

IPOs                                                                

7

9

24

Graduates from TSXV

2

2

2

Issues Listed                                                  

2,464

2,455

2,349

IPO Financings Raised                                  

$265,395,820

$26,559,561

$920,685,150

Secondary Financings Raised

$5,100,005,535

$629,921,380

$4,345,754,876

Supplemental Financings Raised

$547,675,450

$663,393,873

$597,128,000

Total Financings Raised

$5,913,076,805

$1,319,874,814

$5,863,568,026

Total Number of Financings                        

69

38

81

Market Cap Listed Issues                            

$4,356,997,023,372

$4,193,948,694,030

$3,675,099,475,534
Year-to-date Statistics

2022

2021

% change

New Issuers Listed                                        

44

71

-38.0

IPOs

34

55

-38.2

Graduates from TSXV

6

12

-50.0

IPO Financings Raised                                  

$348,223,297

$3,491,898,726

-90.0

Secondary Financings Raised

$6,209,972,184

$12,674,347,415

-51.0

Supplemental Financings Raised

$1,290,920,683

$758,642,812

+70.2

Total Financings Raised

$7,849,116,164

$16,924,888,953

-53.6

Total Number of Financings

155

205

-24.4

Market Cap Listed Issues

$4,356,997,023,372

$3,675,099,475,534

+18.6
TSX Venture Exchange **

March 2022

February 2022

March 2021

Issuers Listed                                                 

1,900

1,897

1,888

New Issuers Listed

12

13

9

IPOs                                           

10

11

4

Graduates to TSX

2

2

2

Issues Listed

2,010

2,000

1,987

IPO Financings Raised                                  

$15,243,030

$38,725,000

$89,557,553

Secondary Financings Raised (1)

$205,262,341

$61,892,888

$542,958,827

Supplemental Financings Raised

$452,069,326

$337,735,078

$853,833,204

Total Financings Raised

$672,574,697

$438,352,966

$1,486,349,584

Total Number of Financings                        

105

93

192

Market Cap Listed Issues

99,520,647,853

$95,447,421,039

$91,289,533,618
Year-to-date Statistics

2022

2021

% Change

New Issuers Listed                      

34

22

+54.5

IPOs

27

13

+107.7

Graduates to TSX

6

12

-50.0

IPO Financings Raised                                  

$95,745,780

$117,757,753

-18.7

Secondary Financings Raised (1)

$305,392,238

$1,169,109,609

-73.9

Supplemental Financings Raised

$1,358,989,420

$2,197,900,476

-38.2

Total Financings Raised

$1,760,127,438

$3,484,767,838

-49.5

Total Number of Financings                        

320

524

-38.9

Market Cap Listed Issues

99,520,647,853

$91,289,533,618

+9.0

**Includes NEX (not applicable to New Issuers Listed, IPOs and IPO Financings Raised)

(1)      Secondary financings include prospectus offerings on both a  treasury and secondary basis

TMX Group welcomes the following companies that listed during March 2022:

Toronto Stock Exchange

Issuer Name

Company Symbol

BMO Brookfield Global Real Estate Tech Fund

TOWR

BMO Brookfield Global Renewables Infrastructure Fund

GRNI

Brookfield Business Corporation

BBUC

CI Bio-Revolution ETF

CDNA

CI Digital Security ETF

CBUG

Evolve Enhanced FANGMA Index ETF

TECE

Firm Capital Property Trust

FCD.UN

H2O Innovation Inc.

HEO

PIMCO Multi-Sector Income Fund

PIX.UN

Sustainable Real Estate Dividend Fund

MSRE.UN

Valeo Pharma Inc.

VPH
TSX Venture Exchange

Issuer Name

Company Symbol

Bow Lake Capital Corp.

BLCC.P

Clover Leaf Capital Corp.

CLVR.P

Flying Nickel Mining Corp.

FLYN

Grosvenor CPC I Inc.

GRVA.P

Helium Evolution Incorporated

HEVI

Icarus Capital Corp.

ICRS.P

Impact Acquisitions Corp.

IMPC.P

Intertidal Capital Corp.

TIDE.P

Kua Investments Inc.

KUAI.P

LDB Capital Corp.

LDB.P

Pender Street Capital Corp.

PCP.P

Source Rock Royalties Ltd.

SRR
