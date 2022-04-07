Apr 07, 2022, 15:00 ET
Toronto Stock Exchange, TSX Venture Exchange
TORONTO, April 7, 2022 /CNW/ - TMX Group today announced its financing activity on Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) and TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV) for March 2022.
TSX welcomed 11 new issuers in March 2022, compared with 11 in the previous month and 27 in March 2021. The new listings were five exchange traded funds, two closed end funds, one industrial products & services company, one real estate company, one clean technology company and one life sciences company. Total financings raised in March 2022 increased 348% compared to the previous month, and were flat compared to March 2021. The total number of financings in March 2022 was 69, compared with 38 the previous month and 81 in March 2021.
For additional data relating to the number of transactions billed for TSX, please click on the following link: https://www.tmx.com/resource/en/440
TSXV welcomed 12 new issuers in March 2022, compared with 13 in the previous month and nine in March 2021. The new listings were nine capital pool companies, one mining company and two oil & gas companies. Total financings raised in March 2022 increased 53% compared to the previous month, but were down 55% compared to March 2021. There were 105 financings in March 2022, compared with 93 in the previous month and 192 in March 2021.
TMX Group consolidated trading statistics for March 2022 can be viewed at www.tmx.com.
|
March 2022
|
February 2022
|
March 2021
|
Issuers Listed
|
1,778
|
1,772
|
1,690
|
New Issuers Listed
|
11
|
11
|
27
|
IPOs
|
7
|
9
|
24
|
Graduates from TSXV
|
2
|
2
|
2
|
Issues Listed
|
2,464
|
2,455
|
2,349
|
IPO Financings Raised
|
$265,395,820
|
$26,559,561
|
$920,685,150
|
Secondary Financings Raised
|
$5,100,005,535
|
$629,921,380
|
$4,345,754,876
|
Supplemental Financings Raised
|
$547,675,450
|
$663,393,873
|
$597,128,000
|
Total Financings Raised
|
$5,913,076,805
|
$1,319,874,814
|
$5,863,568,026
|
Total Number of Financings
|
69
|
38
|
81
|
Market Cap Listed Issues
|
$4,356,997,023,372
|
$4,193,948,694,030
|
$3,675,099,475,534
|
2022
|
2021
|
% change
|
New Issuers Listed
|
44
|
71
|
-38.0
|
IPOs
|
34
|
55
|
-38.2
|
Graduates from TSXV
|
6
|
12
|
-50.0
|
IPO Financings Raised
|
$348,223,297
|
$3,491,898,726
|
-90.0
|
Secondary Financings Raised
|
$6,209,972,184
|
$12,674,347,415
|
-51.0
|
Supplemental Financings Raised
|
$1,290,920,683
|
$758,642,812
|
+70.2
|
Total Financings Raised
|
$7,849,116,164
|
$16,924,888,953
|
-53.6
|
Total Number of Financings
|
155
|
205
|
-24.4
|
Market Cap Listed Issues
|
$4,356,997,023,372
|
$3,675,099,475,534
|
+18.6
|
March 2022
|
February 2022
|
March 2021
|
Issuers Listed
|
1,900
|
1,897
|
1,888
|
New Issuers Listed
|
12
|
13
|
9
|
IPOs
|
10
|
11
|
4
|
Graduates to TSX
|
2
|
2
|
2
|
Issues Listed
|
2,010
|
2,000
|
1,987
|
IPO Financings Raised
|
$15,243,030
|
$38,725,000
|
$89,557,553
|
Secondary Financings Raised (1)
|
$205,262,341
|
$61,892,888
|
$542,958,827
|
Supplemental Financings Raised
|
$452,069,326
|
$337,735,078
|
$853,833,204
|
Total Financings Raised
|
$672,574,697
|
$438,352,966
|
$1,486,349,584
|
Total Number of Financings
|
105
|
93
|
192
|
Market Cap Listed Issues
|
99,520,647,853
|
$95,447,421,039
|
$91,289,533,618
|
2022
|
2021
|
% Change
|
New Issuers Listed
|
34
|
22
|
+54.5
|
IPOs
|
27
|
13
|
+107.7
|
Graduates to TSX
|
6
|
12
|
-50.0
|
IPO Financings Raised
|
$95,745,780
|
$117,757,753
|
-18.7
|
Secondary Financings Raised (1)
|
$305,392,238
|
$1,169,109,609
|
-73.9
|
Supplemental Financings Raised
|
$1,358,989,420
|
$2,197,900,476
|
-38.2
|
Total Financings Raised
|
$1,760,127,438
|
$3,484,767,838
|
-49.5
|
Total Number of Financings
|
320
|
524
|
-38.9
|
Market Cap Listed Issues
|
99,520,647,853
|
$91,289,533,618
|
+9.0
|
**Includes NEX (not applicable to New Issuers Listed, IPOs and IPO Financings Raised)
|
(1) Secondary financings include prospectus offerings on both a treasury and secondary basis
|
TMX Group does not guarantee either the completeness or the accuracy of this information. The information contained in this media release is provided for informational purposes only and you agree not to rely upon the information contained in this media release for any trading, business, or financial purposes. By using this media release, you expressly agree to the condition that TMX Group assumes no liability or responsibility for any errors or inaccuracies in this media release.
TMX Group welcomes the following companies that listed during March 2022:
|
Issuer Name
|
Company Symbol
|
BMO Brookfield Global Real Estate Tech Fund
|
TOWR
|
BMO Brookfield Global Renewables Infrastructure Fund
|
GRNI
|
Brookfield Business Corporation
|
BBUC
|
CI Bio-Revolution ETF
|
CDNA
|
CI Digital Security ETF
|
CBUG
|
Evolve Enhanced FANGMA Index ETF
|
TECE
|
Firm Capital Property Trust
|
FCD.UN
|
H2O Innovation Inc.
|
HEO
|
PIMCO Multi-Sector Income Fund
|
PIX.UN
|
Sustainable Real Estate Dividend Fund
|
MSRE.UN
|
Valeo Pharma Inc.
|
VPH
|
Issuer Name
|
Company Symbol
|
Bow Lake Capital Corp.
|
BLCC.P
|
Clover Leaf Capital Corp.
|
CLVR.P
|
Flying Nickel Mining Corp.
|
FLYN
|
Grosvenor CPC I Inc.
|
GRVA.P
|
Helium Evolution Incorporated
|
HEVI
|
Icarus Capital Corp.
|
ICRS.P
|
Impact Acquisitions Corp.
|
IMPC.P
|
Intertidal Capital Corp.
|
TIDE.P
|
Kua Investments Inc.
|
KUAI.P
|
LDB Capital Corp.
|
LDB.P
|
Pender Street Capital Corp.
|
PCP.P
|
Source Rock Royalties Ltd.
|
SRR
TMX Group operates global markets, and builds digital communities and analytic solutions that facilitate the funding, growth and success of businesses, traders and investors. TMX Group's key operations include Toronto Stock Exchange, TSX Venture Exchange, TSX Alpha Exchange, The Canadian Depository for Securities, Montréal Exchange, Canadian Derivatives Clearing Corporation, and Trayport which provide listing markets, trading markets, clearing facilities, depository services, technology solutions, data products and other services to the global financial community. TMX Group is headquartered in Toronto and operates offices across North America (Montréal, Calgary, Vancouver and New York), as well as in key international markets including London and Singapore. For more information about TMX Group, visit our website at www.tmx.com. Follow TMX Group on Twitter: @TMXGroup.
For further information: Catherine Kee, Senior Manager, Corporate Communications & Media Relations, TMX Group, 416-814-8834, [email protected]
