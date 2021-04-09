Toronto Stock Exchange, TSX Venture Exchange

TORONTO, April 9, 2021 /CNW/ - TMX Group today announced its financing activity on Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) and TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV) for March 2021.

TSX welcomed 27 new issuers in March 2021, compared with 21 in the previous month and 10 in March 2020. The new listings were 17 exchange traded funds, four technology companies, one mining company, two life sciences companies, one communications & media company, one closed-end fund, and one special purpose acquisition company. Total financings raised in March 2021 decreased 29% compared to the previous month, but increased 114% compared to March 2020. The total number of financings in March 2021 was 81, compared with 61 the previous month and 42 in March 2020.

For additional data relating to the number of transactions billed for TSX, please click on the following link: https://www.tmx.com/resource/en/440

TSXV welcomed nine new issuers in March 2021, compared with eight in the previous month and five in March 2020. The new listings were five mining companies, one capital pool company, one life sciences company, one real estate company and one consumer products & services company. Total financings raised in March 2021 increased 32% compared to the previous month, and were up 498% compared to March 2020. There were 192 financings in March 2021, compared with 159 in the previous month and 105 in March 2020.

TMX Group consolidated trading statistics for March 2021 can be viewed at www.tmx.com.

Toronto Stock Exchange



March 2021 February 2021 March 2020 Issuers Listed 1,690 1,676 1,597 New Issuers Listed 27 21 10 IPOs 24 13 9 Graduates from TSXV 2 6 0 Issues Listed 2,349 2,336 2,252 IPO Financings Raised $920,685,150 $2,171,645,392 $2,001,575,000 Secondary Financings Raised $4,345,754,876 $5,937,643,091 $321,123,203 Supplemental Financings Raised $597,128,000 $105,687,750 $418,175,000 Total Financings Raised $5,863,568,026 $8,214,976,233 $2,740,873,203 Total Number of Financings 81 61 42 Market Cap Listed Issues $3,675,099,475,534 $3,544,600,158,481 $2,518,185,612,709

Year-to-date Statistics



2021 2020 % change New Issuers Listed 71 49 +44.9 IPOs 55 44 +25.0 Graduates from TSXV 12 4 +200.0 IPO Financings Raised $3,491,898,726 $3,221,983,250 +8.4 Secondary Financings Raised $12,674,347,415 $3,969,643,050 +219.3 Supplemental Financings Raised $758,642,812 $913,865,068 -17.0 Total Financings Raised $16,924,888,953 $8,105,491,368 +108.8 Total Number of Financings 205 143 +43.4 Market Cap Listed Issues $3,675,099,475,534 $2,518,185,612,709 +45.9

TSX Venture Exchange **



March 2021 February 2021 March 2020 Issuers Listed 1,888 1,887 1,933 New Issuers Listed 9 8 5 IPOs 4 6 5 Graduates to TSX 2 6 0 Issues Listed 1,987 1,976 2,015 IPO Financings Raised $89,557,553 $26,950,200 $1,410,000 Secondary Financings Raised (1) $542,958,827 $346,894,297 $104,232,340 Supplemental Financings Raised $853,833,204 $753,662,123 $142,755,538 Total Financings Raised $1,486,349,584 $1,127,506,620 $248,397,878 Total Number of Financings 192 159 105 Market Cap Listed Issues $91,289,533,618 $92,008,435,828 $33,075,791,357

Year-to-date Statistics



2021 2020 % Change New Issuers Listed 22 14 +57.1 IPOs 13 12 +8.3 Graduates to TSX 12 4 +200.0 IPO Financings Raised $117,757,753 $54,488,250 +116.1 Secondary Financings Raised (1) $1,169,109,609 $380,232,379 +207.5 Supplemental Financings Raised $2,197,900,476 $667,082,870 +229.5 Total Financings Raised $3,484,767,838 $1,101,803,499 +216.3 Total Number of Financings 524 353 +48.4 Market Cap Listed Issues $91,289,533,618 $33,075,791,357 +176.0

**Includes NEX (not applicable to New Issuers Listed, IPOs and IPO Financings Raised)



(1) Secondary financings include prospectus offerings on both a treasury and secondary basis







TMX Group welcomes the following companies that listed during March 2021:

Toronto Stock Exchange

Issuer Name Company Symbol Adcore Inc. ADCO Augusta Gold Corp. G Black Diamond Global Equity Fund BDEQ Black Diamond Distressed Opportunities Fund BDOP Boat Rocker Media Inc. BRMI CI Galaxy Bitcoin ETF BTCX.B & BTCX.U CIBC Canadian Bond Index ETF CCBI CIBC Canadian Equity Index ETF CCEI CIBC International Equity Index ETF CIEI CIBC U.S. Equity Index ETF CUEI Desjardins RI Emerging Markets – Low CO2 Index ETF DRME Dialogue Health Technologies Inc. CARE Dynamic Active Retirement Income+ ETF DXR Dynamic Active International ETF DXIF Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals Inc. EPRX Farmers Edge Inc. FDGE Guardian Canadian Bond ETF GCBD Guardian Canadian Sector Controlled Equity Fund GCSC Guardian Fundamental All Country Equity ETF GGAC Guardian Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF GGEM International Clean Power Dividend Fund CLP.UN iShares ESG MSCI Canada Leaders Index ETF XCLR iShares ESG MSCI EAFE Leaders Index ETF XDLR iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders Index ETF XULR Payfare Inc. PAY Sylogist Ltd. SYZ VM Hotel Acquisition Corp. VMH.V

TSX Venture Exchange

Issuer Name Company Symbol AF2 Capital Corp. AF.P Avalon Works Corp. AWB Mayfair Gold Corp. MFG Mednow Inc. MNOW SPC Nickel Corp. SPC Starlight U.S. Multi-Family (No.2) Core Plus Fund SCPT.A & SCPT.U Stinger Resources Inc. STNG The Very Good Food Company Inc. VERY Zacatecas Silver Corp. ZAC

