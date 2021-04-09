TMX Group Equity Financing Statistics - March 2021 Français

TORONTO, April 9, 2021 /CNW/ - TMX Group today announced its financing activity on Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) and TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV) for March 2021.

TSX welcomed 27 new issuers in March 2021, compared with 21 in the previous month and 10 in March 2020. The new listings were 17 exchange traded funds, four technology companies, one mining company, two life sciences companies, one communications & media company, one closed-end fund, and one special purpose acquisition company. Total financings raised in March 2021 decreased 29% compared to the previous month, but increased 114% compared to March 2020. The total number of financings in March 2021 was 81, compared with 61 the previous month and 42 in March 2020.

For additional data relating to the number of transactions billed for TSX, please click on the following link: https://www.tmx.com/resource/en/440 

TSXV welcomed nine new issuers in March 2021, compared with eight in the previous month and five in March 2020. The new listings were five mining companies, one capital pool company, one life sciences company, one real estate company and one consumer products & services company. Total financings raised in March 2021 increased 32% compared to the previous month, and were up 498% compared to March 2020. There were 192 financings in March 2021, compared with 159 in the previous month and 105 in March 2020.

TMX Group consolidated trading statistics for March 2021 can be viewed at www.tmx.com.

Toronto Stock Exchange

March 2021

February 2021

March 2020

Issuers Listed

1,690

1,676

1,597

New Issuers Listed

27

21

10

IPOs                                                                

24

13

9

Graduates from TSXV

2

6

0

Issues Listed                                                  

2,349

2,336

2,252

IPO Financings Raised                                  

$920,685,150

$2,171,645,392

$2,001,575,000

Secondary Financings Raised

$4,345,754,876

$5,937,643,091

$321,123,203

Supplemental Financings Raised

$597,128,000

$105,687,750

$418,175,000

Total Financings Raised

$5,863,568,026

$8,214,976,233

$2,740,873,203

Total Number of Financings                        

81

61

42

Market Cap Listed Issues                            

$3,675,099,475,534

$3,544,600,158,481

$2,518,185,612,709

Year-to-date Statistics

2021

2020

% change

New Issuers Listed                                        

71

49

+44.9

IPOs

55

44

+25.0

Graduates from TSXV

12

4

+200.0

IPO Financings Raised                                  

$3,491,898,726

$3,221,983,250

+8.4

Secondary Financings Raised

$12,674,347,415

$3,969,643,050

+219.3

Supplemental Financings Raised

$758,642,812

$913,865,068

-17.0

Total Financings Raised                                

$16,924,888,953

$8,105,491,368

+108.8

Total Number of Financings

205

143

+43.4

Market Cap Listed Issues

$3,675,099,475,534

$2,518,185,612,709

+45.9

TSX Venture Exchange**

March 2021

February 2021

March 2020

Issuers Listed                                                 

1,888

1,887

1,933

New Issuers Listed

9

8

5

IPOs                                           

4

6

5

Graduates to TSX

2

6

0

Issues Listed

1,987

1,976

2,015

IPO Financings Raised                                  

$89,557,553

$26,950,200

$1,410,000

Secondary Financings Raised (1)

$542,958,827

$346,894,297

$104,232,340

Supplemental Financings Raised

$853,833,204

$753,662,123

$142,755,538

Total Financings Raised

$1,486,349,584

$1,127,506,620

$248,397,878

Total Number of Financings                        

192

159

105

Market Cap Listed Issues

$91,289,533,618

$92,008,435,828

$33,075,791,357

Year-to-date Statistics

2021

2020

% Change

New Issuers Listed                      

22

14

+57.1

IPOs

13

12

+8.3

Graduates to TSX

12

4

+200.0

IPO Financings Raised                                  

$117,757,753

$54,488,250

+116.1

Secondary Financings Raised (1)

$1,169,109,609

$380,232,379

+207.5

Supplemental Financings Raised

$2,197,900,476

$667,082,870

+229.5

Total Financings Raised

$3,484,767,838

$1,101,803,499

+216.3

Total Number of Financings                        

524

353

+48.4

Market Cap Listed Issues

$91,289,533,618

$33,075,791,357

+176.0

**Includes NEX (not applicable to New Issuers Listed, IPOs and IPO Financings Raised)


(1)

Secondary financings include prospectus offerings on both a  treasury and secondary basis




TMX Group welcomes the following companies that listed during March 2021:

Toronto Stock Exchange

Issuer Name

Company Symbol

Adcore Inc.

ADCO

Augusta Gold Corp.

G

Black Diamond Global Equity Fund

BDEQ

Black Diamond Distressed Opportunities Fund

BDOP

Boat Rocker Media Inc.

BRMI

CI Galaxy Bitcoin ETF

BTCX.B & BTCX.U

CIBC Canadian Bond Index ETF

CCBI

CIBC Canadian Equity Index ETF

CCEI

CIBC International Equity Index ETF

CIEI

CIBC U.S. Equity Index ETF

CUEI

Desjardins RI Emerging Markets – Low CO2 Index ETF

DRME

Dialogue Health Technologies Inc.

CARE

Dynamic Active Retirement Income+ ETF

DXR

Dynamic Active International ETF

DXIF

Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals Inc.

EPRX

Farmers Edge Inc.

FDGE

Guardian Canadian Bond ETF

GCBD

Guardian Canadian Sector Controlled Equity Fund

GCSC

Guardian Fundamental All Country Equity ETF

GGAC

Guardian Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF

GGEM

International Clean Power Dividend Fund 

CLP.UN

iShares ESG MSCI Canada Leaders Index ETF

XCLR

iShares ESG MSCI EAFE Leaders Index ETF

XDLR

iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders Index ETF

XULR

Payfare Inc.

PAY

Sylogist Ltd.

SYZ

VM Hotel Acquisition Corp.

VMH.V

TSX Venture Exchange

Issuer Name

Company Symbol

AF2 Capital Corp.

AF.P

Avalon Works Corp.

AWB

Mayfair Gold Corp.

MFG

Mednow Inc.

MNOW

SPC Nickel Corp.

SPC

Starlight U.S. Multi-Family (No.2) Core Plus Fund

SCPT.A & SCPT.U

Stinger Resources Inc.

STNG

The Very Good Food Company Inc.

VERY

Zacatecas Silver Corp.

ZAC

