Apr 09, 2021, 09:00 ET
Toronto Stock Exchange, TSX Venture Exchange
TORONTO, April 9, 2021 /CNW/ - TMX Group today announced its financing activity on Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) and TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV) for March 2021.
TSX welcomed 27 new issuers in March 2021, compared with 21 in the previous month and 10 in March 2020. The new listings were 17 exchange traded funds, four technology companies, one mining company, two life sciences companies, one communications & media company, one closed-end fund, and one special purpose acquisition company. Total financings raised in March 2021 decreased 29% compared to the previous month, but increased 114% compared to March 2020. The total number of financings in March 2021 was 81, compared with 61 the previous month and 42 in March 2020.
For additional data relating to the number of transactions billed for TSX, please click on the following link: https://www.tmx.com/resource/en/440
TSXV welcomed nine new issuers in March 2021, compared with eight in the previous month and five in March 2020. The new listings were five mining companies, one capital pool company, one life sciences company, one real estate company and one consumer products & services company. Total financings raised in March 2021 increased 32% compared to the previous month, and were up 498% compared to March 2020. There were 192 financings in March 2021, compared with 159 in the previous month and 105 in March 2020.
TMX Group consolidated trading statistics for March 2021 can be viewed at www.tmx.com.
Toronto Stock Exchange
|
March 2021
|
February 2021
|
March 2020
|
Issuers Listed
|
1,690
|
1,676
|
1,597
|
New Issuers Listed
|
27
|
21
|
10
|
IPOs
|
24
|
13
|
9
|
Graduates from TSXV
|
2
|
6
|
0
|
Issues Listed
|
2,349
|
2,336
|
2,252
|
IPO Financings Raised
|
$920,685,150
|
$2,171,645,392
|
$2,001,575,000
|
Secondary Financings Raised
|
$4,345,754,876
|
$5,937,643,091
|
$321,123,203
|
Supplemental Financings Raised
|
$597,128,000
|
$105,687,750
|
$418,175,000
|
Total Financings Raised
|
$5,863,568,026
|
$8,214,976,233
|
$2,740,873,203
|
Total Number of Financings
|
81
|
61
|
42
|
Market Cap Listed Issues
|
$3,675,099,475,534
|
$3,544,600,158,481
|
$2,518,185,612,709
Year-to-date Statistics
|
2021
|
2020
|
% change
|
New Issuers Listed
|
71
|
49
|
+44.9
|
IPOs
|
55
|
44
|
+25.0
|
Graduates from TSXV
|
12
|
4
|
+200.0
|
IPO Financings Raised
|
$3,491,898,726
|
$3,221,983,250
|
+8.4
|
Secondary Financings Raised
|
$12,674,347,415
|
$3,969,643,050
|
+219.3
|
Supplemental Financings Raised
|
$758,642,812
|
$913,865,068
|
-17.0
|
Total Financings Raised
|
$16,924,888,953
|
$8,105,491,368
|
+108.8
|
Total Number of Financings
|
205
|
143
|
+43.4
|
Market Cap Listed Issues
|
$3,675,099,475,534
|
$2,518,185,612,709
|
+45.9
TSX Venture Exchange**
|
March 2021
|
February 2021
|
March 2020
|
Issuers Listed
|
1,888
|
1,887
|
1,933
|
New Issuers Listed
|
9
|
8
|
5
|
IPOs
|
4
|
6
|
5
|
Graduates to TSX
|
2
|
6
|
0
|
Issues Listed
|
1,987
|
1,976
|
2,015
|
IPO Financings Raised
|
$89,557,553
|
$26,950,200
|
$1,410,000
|
Secondary Financings Raised (1)
|
$542,958,827
|
$346,894,297
|
$104,232,340
|
Supplemental Financings Raised
|
$853,833,204
|
$753,662,123
|
$142,755,538
|
Total Financings Raised
|
$1,486,349,584
|
$1,127,506,620
|
$248,397,878
|
Total Number of Financings
|
192
|
159
|
105
|
Market Cap Listed Issues
|
$91,289,533,618
|
$92,008,435,828
|
$33,075,791,357
Year-to-date Statistics
|
2021
|
2020
|
% Change
|
New Issuers Listed
|
22
|
14
|
+57.1
|
IPOs
|
13
|
12
|
+8.3
|
Graduates to TSX
|
12
|
4
|
+200.0
|
IPO Financings Raised
|
$117,757,753
|
$54,488,250
|
+116.1
|
Secondary Financings Raised (1)
|
$1,169,109,609
|
$380,232,379
|
+207.5
|
Supplemental Financings Raised
|
$2,197,900,476
|
$667,082,870
|
+229.5
|
Total Financings Raised
|
$3,484,767,838
|
$1,101,803,499
|
+216.3
|
Total Number of Financings
|
524
|
353
|
+48.4
|
Market Cap Listed Issues
|
$91,289,533,618
|
$33,075,791,357
|
+176.0
|
**Includes NEX (not applicable to New Issuers Listed, IPOs and IPO Financings Raised)
|
(1)
|
Secondary financings include prospectus offerings on both a treasury and secondary basis
|
TMX Group welcomes the following companies that listed during March 2021:
Toronto Stock Exchange
|
Issuer Name
|
Company Symbol
|
Adcore Inc.
|
ADCO
|
Augusta Gold Corp.
|
G
|
Black Diamond Global Equity Fund
|
BDEQ
|
Black Diamond Distressed Opportunities Fund
|
BDOP
|
Boat Rocker Media Inc.
|
BRMI
|
CI Galaxy Bitcoin ETF
|
BTCX.B & BTCX.U
|
CIBC Canadian Bond Index ETF
|
CCBI
|
CIBC Canadian Equity Index ETF
|
CCEI
|
CIBC International Equity Index ETF
|
CIEI
|
CIBC U.S. Equity Index ETF
|
CUEI
|
Desjardins RI Emerging Markets – Low CO2 Index ETF
|
DRME
|
Dialogue Health Technologies Inc.
|
CARE
|
Dynamic Active Retirement Income+ ETF
|
DXR
|
Dynamic Active International ETF
|
DXIF
|
Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|
EPRX
|
Farmers Edge Inc.
|
FDGE
|
Guardian Canadian Bond ETF
|
GCBD
|
Guardian Canadian Sector Controlled Equity Fund
|
GCSC
|
Guardian Fundamental All Country Equity ETF
|
GGAC
|
Guardian Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF
|
GGEM
|
International Clean Power Dividend Fund
|
CLP.UN
|
iShares ESG MSCI Canada Leaders Index ETF
|
XCLR
|
iShares ESG MSCI EAFE Leaders Index ETF
|
XDLR
|
iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders Index ETF
|
XULR
|
Payfare Inc.
|
PAY
|
Sylogist Ltd.
|
SYZ
|
VM Hotel Acquisition Corp.
|
VMH.V
TSX Venture Exchange
|
Issuer Name
|
Company Symbol
|
AF2 Capital Corp.
|
AF.P
|
Avalon Works Corp.
|
AWB
|
Mayfair Gold Corp.
|
MFG
|
Mednow Inc.
|
MNOW
|
SPC Nickel Corp.
|
SPC
|
Starlight U.S. Multi-Family (No.2) Core Plus Fund
|
SCPT.A & SCPT.U
|
Stinger Resources Inc.
|
STNG
|
The Very Good Food Company Inc.
|
VERY
|
Zacatecas Silver Corp.
|
ZAC
