Toronto Stock Exchange, TSX Venture Exchange

TORONTO, July 9, 2024 /CNW/ - TMX Group today announced its financing activity on Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) and TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV) for June 2024.

TSX welcomed 12 new issuers in June 2024, compared with 16 in the previous month and eight in June 2023. The new listings were 11 exchange traded funds and one closed-end fund. Total financings raised in June 2024 increased 110% compared to the previous month, and were up 65% compared to June 2023. The total number of financings in June 2024 was 56, compared with 37 the previous month and 32 in June 2023.

For additional data relating to the number of transactions billed for TSX, please click on the following link: https://www.tmx.com/resource/en/440

TSXV welcomed five new issuers in June 2024, compared with three in the previous month and five in June 2023. The new listings were a Capital Pool Company and four mining companies. Total financings raised in June 2024 increased 11% compared to the previous month, but were down 8% compared to June 2023. There were 94 financings in June 2024, compared with 105 in the previous month and 115 in June 2023.

TMX Group consolidated trading statistics for June 2024 can be viewed at www.tmx.com.

Toronto Stock Exchange

June 2024

May 2024

June 2023

Issuers Listed                                                

1,808

1,811

1,801

New Issuers Listed

12

16

8

IPOs                                                                

12

16

5

Graduates from TSXV

0

0

3

Issues Listed                                                  

2,469

2,473

2,476

IPO Financings Raised                                  

$168,156,016

$93,623,399

$6,700,016

Secondary Financings Raised

$2,587,512,865

$1,456,905,676

$1,559,412,469

Supplemental Financings Raised

$811,308,400

$146,001,900

$592,800,838

Total Financings Raised

$3,566,977,281

$1,696,530,975

$2,158,913,323

Total Number of Financings                        

56

37

32

Market Cap Listed Issues                            

$4,387,880,547,804

$4,455,584,883,438

$3,993,338,669,795

Year-to-date Statistics

2024

2023

% change

New Issuers Listed          

76

65

+16.9

IPOs

70

56

+25.0

Graduates from TSXV

5

8

-37.5

IPO Financings Raised                                  

$389,295,852

$385,926,740

+0.9

Secondary Financings Raised

$8,831,667,771

$3,794,273,721

+132.8

Supplemental Financings Raised

$991,424,800

$1,253,104,720

-20.9

Total Financings Raised

$10,212,388,423

$5,433,305,181

+88.0

Total Number of Financings

232

199

+16.6

Market Cap Listed Issues

$4,387,880,547,804

$3,993,338,669,795

+9.9

TSX Venture Exchange**

June 2024

May 2024

June 2023

Issuers Listed                                                 

1,893

1,892

1,903

New Issuers Listed

5

3

5

IPOs                                                                 

1

1

4

Graduates to TSX

0

0

3

Issues Listed                                                  

1,967

1,965

1,998

IPO Financings Raised                                  

$308,500

$219,400

$1,061,100

Secondary Financings Raised (1)

$34,323,158

$83,984,682

$70,138,519

Supplemental Financings Raised

$354,811,530

$266,582,647

$352,772,402

Total Financings Raised

$389,443,188

$350,786,729

$423,972,021

Total Number of Financings                        

94

105

115

Market Cap Listed Issues

$78,565,573,363

$82,445,220,655

76,404,185,288

Year-to-date Statistics

2024

2023

% Change

New Issuers Listed                      

26

29

-10.3

IPOs

9

21

-57.1

Graduates to TSX

5

8

-37.5

IPO Financings Raised                                  

$2,954,000

$8,821,350

-66.5

Secondary Financings Raised (1)

$344,635,903

$688,145,023

-49.9

Supplemental Financings Raised

$1,645,138,568

$1,802,470,541

-8.7

Total Financings Raised

$1,992,728,471

$2,499,436,914

-20.3

Total Number of Financings                        

572

646

-11.5

Market Cap Listed Issues

$78,565,573,363

76,404,185,288

+2.8

**Includes NEX (not applicable to New Issuers Listed, IPOs and IPO Financings Raised)

(1) Secondary financings include prospectus offerings on both a  treasury and secondary basis

TMX Group welcomes the following companies that listed during June 2024:

Toronto Stock Exchange

Issuer Name

Company Symbol

Brompton Canadian Cash Flow Kings ETF

KNGC

Brompton U.S. Cash Flow Kings ETF

KNGU

Franklin All-Equity ETF Portfolio

EQY

Franklin Conservative Income ETF Portfolio

CNV

Franklin Core ETF Portfolio

CBL

Franklin Growth ETF Portfolio

GRO

Hamilton REITs YIELD MAXIMIZER™ ETF

RMAX

Mackenzie Canada Low Volatility ETF

MCLV

Mackenzie Global Dividend ETF

MGDV

Mackenzie US Low Volatility ETF

MULV

Quadravest Preferred Split Share ETF

PREF

Sprott Physical Copper Trust

COP.UN & COP.U

TSX Venture Exchange

Issuer Name

Company Symbol

AC/DC Battery Metals Inc.

ACDC

Aumega Metals Ltd.

AUM

Chablis Capital Corp.

CCZ.P

Mogotes Metals Inc.

MOG

Nations Royalty Corp.

NRC

