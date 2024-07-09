Jul 09, 2024, 13:00 ET
Toronto Stock Exchange, TSX Venture Exchange
TORONTO, July 9, 2024 /CNW/ - TMX Group today announced its financing activity on Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) and TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV) for June 2024.
TSX welcomed 12 new issuers in June 2024, compared with 16 in the previous month and eight in June 2023. The new listings were 11 exchange traded funds and one closed-end fund. Total financings raised in June 2024 increased 110% compared to the previous month, and were up 65% compared to June 2023. The total number of financings in June 2024 was 56, compared with 37 the previous month and 32 in June 2023.
For additional data relating to the number of transactions billed for TSX, please click on the following link: https://www.tmx.com/resource/en/440
TSXV welcomed five new issuers in June 2024, compared with three in the previous month and five in June 2023. The new listings were a Capital Pool Company and four mining companies. Total financings raised in June 2024 increased 11% compared to the previous month, but were down 8% compared to June 2023. There were 94 financings in June 2024, compared with 105 in the previous month and 115 in June 2023.
TMX Group consolidated trading statistics for June 2024 can be viewed at www.tmx.com.
Toronto Stock Exchange
|
June 2024
|
May 2024
|
June 2023
|
Issuers Listed
|
1,808
|
1,811
|
1,801
|
New Issuers Listed
|
12
|
16
|
8
|
IPOs
|
12
|
16
|
5
|
Graduates from TSXV
|
0
|
0
|
3
|
Issues Listed
|
2,469
|
2,473
|
2,476
|
IPO Financings Raised
|
$168,156,016
|
$93,623,399
|
$6,700,016
|
Secondary Financings Raised
|
$2,587,512,865
|
$1,456,905,676
|
$1,559,412,469
|
Supplemental Financings Raised
|
$811,308,400
|
$146,001,900
|
$592,800,838
|
Total Financings Raised
|
$3,566,977,281
|
$1,696,530,975
|
$2,158,913,323
|
Total Number of Financings
|
56
|
37
|
32
|
Market Cap Listed Issues
|
$4,387,880,547,804
|
$4,455,584,883,438
|
$3,993,338,669,795
Year-to-date Statistics
|
2024
|
2023
|
% change
|
New Issuers Listed
|
76
|
65
|
+16.9
|
IPOs
|
70
|
56
|
+25.0
|
Graduates from TSXV
|
5
|
8
|
-37.5
|
IPO Financings Raised
|
$389,295,852
|
$385,926,740
|
+0.9
|
Secondary Financings Raised
|
$8,831,667,771
|
$3,794,273,721
|
+132.8
|
Supplemental Financings Raised
|
$991,424,800
|
$1,253,104,720
|
-20.9
|
Total Financings Raised
|
$10,212,388,423
|
$5,433,305,181
|
+88.0
|
Total Number of Financings
|
232
|
199
|
+16.6
|
Market Cap Listed Issues
|
$4,387,880,547,804
|
$3,993,338,669,795
|
+9.9
TSX Venture Exchange**
|
June 2024
|
May 2024
|
June 2023
|
Issuers Listed
|
1,893
|
1,892
|
1,903
|
New Issuers Listed
|
5
|
3
|
5
|
IPOs
|
1
|
1
|
4
|
Graduates to TSX
|
0
|
0
|
3
|
Issues Listed
|
1,967
|
1,965
|
1,998
|
IPO Financings Raised
|
$308,500
|
$219,400
|
$1,061,100
|
Secondary Financings Raised (1)
|
$34,323,158
|
$83,984,682
|
$70,138,519
|
Supplemental Financings Raised
|
$354,811,530
|
$266,582,647
|
$352,772,402
|
Total Financings Raised
|
$389,443,188
|
$350,786,729
|
$423,972,021
|
Total Number of Financings
|
94
|
105
|
115
|
Market Cap Listed Issues
|
$78,565,573,363
|
$82,445,220,655
|
76,404,185,288
Year-to-date Statistics
|
2024
|
2023
|
% Change
|
New Issuers Listed
|
26
|
29
|
-10.3
|
IPOs
|
9
|
21
|
-57.1
|
Graduates to TSX
|
5
|
8
|
-37.5
|
IPO Financings Raised
|
$2,954,000
|
$8,821,350
|
-66.5
|
Secondary Financings Raised (1)
|
$344,635,903
|
$688,145,023
|
-49.9
|
Supplemental Financings Raised
|
$1,645,138,568
|
$1,802,470,541
|
-8.7
|
Total Financings Raised
|
$1,992,728,471
|
$2,499,436,914
|
-20.3
|
Total Number of Financings
|
572
|
646
|
-11.5
|
Market Cap Listed Issues
|
$78,565,573,363
|
76,404,185,288
|
+2.8
|
**Includes NEX (not applicable to New Issuers Listed, IPOs and IPO Financings Raised)
|
(1) Secondary financings include prospectus offerings on both a treasury and secondary basis
|
TMX Group welcomes the following companies that listed during June 2024:
Toronto Stock Exchange
|
Issuer Name
|
Company Symbol
|
Brompton Canadian Cash Flow Kings ETF
|
KNGC
|
Brompton U.S. Cash Flow Kings ETF
|
KNGU
|
Franklin All-Equity ETF Portfolio
|
EQY
|
Franklin Conservative Income ETF Portfolio
|
CNV
|
Franklin Core ETF Portfolio
|
CBL
|
Franklin Growth ETF Portfolio
|
GRO
|
Hamilton REITs YIELD MAXIMIZER™ ETF
|
RMAX
|
Mackenzie Canada Low Volatility ETF
|
MCLV
|
Mackenzie Global Dividend ETF
|
MGDV
|
Mackenzie US Low Volatility ETF
|
MULV
|
Quadravest Preferred Split Share ETF
|
PREF
|
Sprott Physical Copper Trust
|
COP.UN & COP.U
TSX Venture Exchange
|
Issuer Name
|
Company Symbol
|
AC/DC Battery Metals Inc.
|
ACDC
|
Aumega Metals Ltd.
|
AUM
|
Chablis Capital Corp.
|
CCZ.P
|
Mogotes Metals Inc.
|
MOG
|
Nations Royalty Corp.
|
NRC
About TMX Group (TSX:X)
TMX Group operates global markets, and builds digital communities and analytic solutions that facilitate the funding, growth and success of businesses, traders and investors. TMX Group's key operations include Toronto Stock Exchange, TSX Venture Exchange, TSX Alpha Exchange, The Canadian Depository for Securities, Montréal Exchange, Canadian Derivatives Clearing Corporation, TMX Trayport and TMX VettaFi, which provide listing markets, trading markets, clearing facilities, depository services, technology solutions, data products and other services to the global financial community. TMX Group is headquartered in Toronto and operates offices across North America (Montréal, Calgary, Vancouver and New York), as well as in key international markets including London, Singapore and Vienna. For more information about TMX Group, visit www.tmx.com. Follow TMX Group on X: @TMXGroup.
