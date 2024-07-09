Toronto Stock Exchange, TSX Venture Exchange

TORONTO, July 9, 2024 /CNW/ - TMX Group today announced its financing activity on Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) and TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV) for June 2024.

TSX welcomed 12 new issuers in June 2024, compared with 16 in the previous month and eight in June 2023. The new listings were 11 exchange traded funds and one closed-end fund. Total financings raised in June 2024 increased 110% compared to the previous month, and were up 65% compared to June 2023. The total number of financings in June 2024 was 56, compared with 37 the previous month and 32 in June 2023.

For additional data relating to the number of transactions billed for TSX, please click on the following link: https://www.tmx.com/resource/en/440

TSXV welcomed five new issuers in June 2024, compared with three in the previous month and five in June 2023. The new listings were a Capital Pool Company and four mining companies. Total financings raised in June 2024 increased 11% compared to the previous month, but were down 8% compared to June 2023. There were 94 financings in June 2024, compared with 105 in the previous month and 115 in June 2023.

TMX Group consolidated trading statistics for June 2024 can be viewed at www.tmx.com.

Toronto Stock Exchange



June 2024 May 2024 June 2023 Issuers Listed 1,808 1,811 1,801 New Issuers Listed 12 16 8 IPOs 12 16 5 Graduates from TSXV 0 0 3 Issues Listed 2,469 2,473 2,476 IPO Financings Raised $168,156,016 $93,623,399 $6,700,016 Secondary Financings Raised $2,587,512,865 $1,456,905,676 $1,559,412,469 Supplemental Financings Raised $811,308,400 $146,001,900 $592,800,838 Total Financings Raised $3,566,977,281 $1,696,530,975 $2,158,913,323 Total Number of Financings 56 37 32 Market Cap Listed Issues $4,387,880,547,804 $4,455,584,883,438 $3,993,338,669,795

Year-to-date Statistics



2024 2023 % change New Issuers Listed 76 65 +16.9 IPOs 70 56 +25.0 Graduates from TSXV 5 8 -37.5 IPO Financings Raised $389,295,852 $385,926,740 +0.9 Secondary Financings Raised $8,831,667,771 $3,794,273,721 +132.8 Supplemental Financings Raised $991,424,800 $1,253,104,720 -20.9 Total Financings Raised $10,212,388,423 $5,433,305,181 +88.0 Total Number of Financings 232 199 +16.6 Market Cap Listed Issues $4,387,880,547,804 $3,993,338,669,795 +9.9

TSX Venture Exchange **



June 2024 May 2024 June 2023 Issuers Listed 1,893 1,892 1,903 New Issuers Listed 5 3 5 IPOs 1 1 4 Graduates to TSX 0 0 3 Issues Listed 1,967 1,965 1,998 IPO Financings Raised $308,500 $219,400 $1,061,100 Secondary Financings Raised (1) $34,323,158 $83,984,682 $70,138,519 Supplemental Financings Raised $354,811,530 $266,582,647 $352,772,402 Total Financings Raised $389,443,188 $350,786,729 $423,972,021 Total Number of Financings 94 105 115 Market Cap Listed Issues $78,565,573,363 $82,445,220,655 76,404,185,288

Year-to-date Statistics



2024 2023 % Change New Issuers Listed 26 29 -10.3 IPOs 9 21 -57.1 Graduates to TSX 5 8 -37.5 IPO Financings Raised $2,954,000 $8,821,350 -66.5 Secondary Financings Raised (1) $344,635,903 $688,145,023 -49.9 Supplemental Financings Raised $1,645,138,568 $1,802,470,541 -8.7 Total Financings Raised $1,992,728,471 $2,499,436,914 -20.3 Total Number of Financings 572 646 -11.5 Market Cap Listed Issues $78,565,573,363 76,404,185,288 +2.8

**Includes NEX (not applicable to New Issuers Listed, IPOs and IPO Financings Raised)

(1) Secondary financings include prospectus offerings on both a treasury and secondary basis

TMX Group does not guarantee either the completeness or the accuracy of this information. The information contained in this media release is provided for informational purposes only and you agree not to rely upon the information contained in this media release for any trading, business, or financial purposes. By using this media release, you expressly agree to the condition that TMX Group assumes no liability or responsibility for any errors or inaccuracies in this media release.

TMX Group welcomes the following companies that listed during June 2024:

Toronto Stock Exchange

Issuer Name Company Symbol Brompton Canadian Cash Flow Kings ETF KNGC Brompton U.S. Cash Flow Kings ETF KNGU Franklin All-Equity ETF Portfolio EQY Franklin Conservative Income ETF Portfolio CNV Franklin Core ETF Portfolio CBL Franklin Growth ETF Portfolio GRO Hamilton REITs YIELD MAXIMIZER™ ETF RMAX Mackenzie Canada Low Volatility ETF MCLV Mackenzie Global Dividend ETF MGDV Mackenzie US Low Volatility ETF MULV Quadravest Preferred Split Share ETF PREF Sprott Physical Copper Trust COP.UN & COP.U

TSX Venture Exchange

Issuer Name Company Symbol AC/DC Battery Metals Inc. ACDC Aumega Metals Ltd. AUM Chablis Capital Corp. CCZ.P Mogotes Metals Inc. MOG Nations Royalty Corp. NRC

About TMX Group (TSX:X)

TMX Group operates global markets, and builds digital communities and analytic solutions that facilitate the funding, growth and success of businesses, traders and investors. TMX Group's key operations include Toronto Stock Exchange, TSX Venture Exchange, TSX Alpha Exchange, The Canadian Depository for Securities, Montréal Exchange, Canadian Derivatives Clearing Corporation, TMX Trayport and TMX VettaFi, which provide listing markets, trading markets, clearing facilities, depository services, technology solutions, data products and other services to the global financial community. TMX Group is headquartered in Toronto and operates offices across North America (Montréal, Calgary, Vancouver and New York), as well as in key international markets including London, Singapore and Vienna. For more information about TMX Group, visit www.tmx.com. Follow TMX Group on X: @TMXGroup.

SOURCE TMX Group Limited

For more information, please contact: Catherine Kee, Senior Manager, Corporate Communications & Media Relations, TMX Group, 416-671-1704, [email protected]