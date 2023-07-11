11 Jul, 2023, 09:00 ET
Toronto Stock Exchange, TSX Venture Exchange
TORONTO, July 11, 2023 /CNW/ - TMX Group today announced its financing activity on Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) and TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV) for June 2023.
TSX welcomed eight new issuers in June 2023, compared with 17 in the previous month and five in June 2022. The new listings were five exchange traded funds, one mining company, one life sciences company and one oil & gas company. Total financings raised in June 2023 increased 180% compared to the previous month, and were up 65% compared to June 2022. The total number of financings in June 2023 was 32, compared with 42 the previous month and 45 in June 2022.
For additional data relating to the number of transactions billed for TSX, please click on the following link: https://www.tmx.com/resource/en/440
TSXV welcomed five new issuers in June 2023, compared with six in the previous month and 14 in June 2022. The new listings were four Capital Pool Companies and one mining company. Total financings raised in June 2023 increased 2% compared to the previous month, but were down 29% compared to June 2022. There were 115 financings in June 2023, compared with 118 in the previous month and 107 in June 2022.
TMX Group consolidated trading statistics for June 2023 can be viewed at www.tmx.com.
Toronto Stock Exchange
|
June 2023
|
May 2023
|
June 2022
|
Issuers Listed
|
1,801
|
1,798
|
1,778
|
New Issuers Listed
|
8
|
17
|
5
|
IPOs
|
5
|
16
|
3
|
Graduates from TSXV
|
3
|
1
|
1
|
Issues Listed
|
2,476
|
2,473
|
2,460
|
IPO Financings Raised
|
$6,700,016
|
$36,395,550
|
$395,185,696
|
Secondary Financings Raised
|
$1,559,412,469
|
$691,029,946
|
$672,824,422
|
Supplemental Financings Raised
|
$592,800,838
|
$44,014,072
|
$237,505,216
|
Total Financings Raised
|
$2,158,913,323
|
$771,439,568
|
$1,305,515,334
|
Total Number of Financings
|
32
|
42
|
45
|
Market Cap Listed Issues
|
$3,993,338,669,795
|
$3,884,207,831,714
|
$3,748,438,648,765
Year-to-date Statistics
|
2023
|
2022
|
% change
|
New Issuers Listed
|
65
|
66
|
-1.5
|
IPOs
|
56
|
49
|
+14.3
|
Graduates from TSXV
|
8
|
11
|
-27.3
|
IPO Financings Raised
|
$385,926,740
|
$1,887,979,798
|
-79.6
|
Secondary Financings Raised
|
$3,794,273,721
|
$8,062,329,921
|
-52.9
|
Supplemental Financings Raised
|
$1,253,104,720
|
$1,856,642,296
|
-32.5
|
Total Financings Raised
|
$5,433,305,181
|
$11,806,952,015
|
-54.0
|
Total Number of Financings
|
199
|
264
|
-24.6
|
Market Cap Listed Issues
|
$3,993,338,669,795
|
$3,748,438,648,765
|
+6.5
TSX Venture Exchange**
|
June 2023
|
May 2023
|
June 2022
|
Issuers Listed
|
1,903
|
1,909
|
1,917
|
New Issuers Listed
|
5
|
6
|
14
|
IPOs
|
4
|
5
|
12
|
Graduates to TSX
|
3
|
1
|
1
|
Issues Listed
|
1,998
|
2,012
|
2,027
|
IPO Financings Raised
|
$1,061,100
|
$1,876,350
|
$14,354,401
|
Secondary Financings Raised (1)
|
$70,138,519
|
$102,558,098
|
$134,159,144
|
Supplemental Financings Raised
|
$352,772,402
|
$310,743,678
|
$449,052,298
|
Total Financings Raised
|
$423,972,021
|
$415,178,126
|
$597,565,843
|
Total Number of Financings
|
115
|
118
|
107
|
Market Cap Listed Issues
|
76,404,185,288
|
75,460,619,013
|
$73,094,304,198
Year-to-date Statistics
|
2023
|
2022
|
% Change
|
New Issuers Listed
|
29
|
71
|
-59.2
|
IPOs
|
21
|
57
|
-63.2
|
Graduates to TSX
|
8
|
11
|
-27.3
|
IPO Financings Raised
|
$8,821,350
|
$130,814,454
|
-93.3
|
Secondary Financings Raised (1)
|
$688,145,023
|
$890,906,819
|
-22.8
|
Supplemental Financings Raised
|
$1,802,470,541
|
$2,742,744,467
|
-34.3
|
Total Financings Raised
|
$2,499,436,914
|
$3,764,465,740
|
-33.6
|
Total Number of Financings
|
646
|
638
|
+1.3
|
Market Cap Listed Issues
|
76,404,185,288
|
$73,094,304,198
|
+4.5
|
**Includes NEX (not applicable to New Issuers Listed, IPOs and IPO Financings Raised)
|
(1)
|
Secondary financings include prospectus offerings on both a treasury and secondary basis
|
TMX Group welcomes the following companies that listed during June 2023:
Toronto Stock Exchange
|
Issuer Name
|
Company Symbol
|
BMO Global Enhanced Income Fund
|
ZWQT
|
BMO U.S. Equity Growth MFR Fund
|
ZUGE
|
BMO U.S. Equity Value MFR Fund
|
ZUVE
|
Brompton Split Corp. Preferred Share ETF
|
SPLT
|
Foran Mining Corporation
|
FOM
|
Hamilton Utilities Yield Maximizer ETF
|
UMAX
|
Quipt Home Medical Corp.
|
QIPT
|
Saturn Oil & Gas Inc.
|
SOIL
TSX Venture Exchange
|
Issuer Name
|
Company Symbol
|
CNJ Capital Investments Inc.
|
CNJ.P
|
Kalma Capital Corp.
|
KALM.P
|
MDK Acquisition Inc.
|
MDK.P
|
Thunderbird Minerals Corp.
|
BIRD
|
Upstart Investments Inc.
|
UPT.P
TMX Group operates global markets, and builds digital communities and analytic solutions that facilitate the funding, growth and success of businesses, traders and investors. TMX Group's key operations include Toronto Stock Exchange, TSX Venture Exchange, TSX Alpha Exchange, The Canadian Depository for Securities, Montréal Exchange, Canadian Derivatives Clearing Corporation, and Trayport which provide listing markets, trading markets, clearing facilities, depository services, technology solutions, data products and other services to the global financial community. TMX Group is headquartered in Toronto and operates offices across North America (Montréal, Calgary, Vancouver and New York), as well as in key international markets including London, Singapore and Vienna. For more information about TMX Group, visit our website at www.tmx.com. Follow TMX Group on Twitter: @TMXGroup.
