TORONTO, July 11, 2023 /CNW/ - TMX Group today announced its financing activity on Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) and TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV) for June 2023.

TSX welcomed eight new issuers in June 2023, compared with 17 in the previous month and five in June 2022. The new listings were five exchange traded funds, one mining company, one life sciences company and one oil & gas company. Total financings raised in June 2023 increased 180% compared to the previous month, and were up 65% compared to June 2022. The total number of financings in June 2023 was 32, compared with 42 the previous month and 45 in June 2022.

For additional data relating to the number of transactions billed for TSX, please click on the following link: https://www.tmx.com/resource/en/440

TSXV welcomed five new issuers in June 2023, compared with six in the previous month and 14 in June 2022. The new listings were four Capital Pool Companies and one mining company. Total financings raised in June 2023 increased 2% compared to the previous month, but were down 29% compared to June 2022. There were 115 financings in June 2023, compared with 118 in the previous month and 107 in June 2022.

TMX Group consolidated trading statistics for June 2023 can be viewed at www.tmx.com.

Toronto Stock Exchange



June 2023 May 2023 June 2022 Issuers Listed 1,801 1,798 1,778 New Issuers Listed 8 17 5 IPOs 5 16 3 Graduates from TSXV 3 1 1 Issues Listed 2,476 2,473 2,460 IPO Financings Raised $6,700,016 $36,395,550 $395,185,696 Secondary Financings Raised $1,559,412,469 $691,029,946 $672,824,422 Supplemental Financings Raised $592,800,838 $44,014,072 $237,505,216 Total Financings Raised $2,158,913,323 $771,439,568 $1,305,515,334 Total Number of Financings 32 42 45 Market Cap Listed Issues $3,993,338,669,795 $3,884,207,831,714 $3,748,438,648,765

Year-to-date Statistics



2023 2022 % change New Issuers Listed 65 66 -1.5 IPOs 56 49 +14.3 Graduates from TSXV 8 11 -27.3 IPO Financings Raised $385,926,740 $1,887,979,798 -79.6 Secondary Financings Raised $3,794,273,721 $8,062,329,921 -52.9 Supplemental Financings Raised $1,253,104,720 $1,856,642,296 -32.5 Total Financings Raised $5,433,305,181 $11,806,952,015 -54.0 Total Number of Financings 199 264 -24.6 Market Cap Listed Issues $3,993,338,669,795 $3,748,438,648,765 +6.5

TSX Venture Exchange **



June 2023 May 2023 June 2022 Issuers Listed 1,903 1,909 1,917 New Issuers Listed 5 6 14 IPOs 4 5 12 Graduates to TSX 3 1 1 Issues Listed 1,998 2,012 2,027 IPO Financings Raised $1,061,100 $1,876,350 $14,354,401 Secondary Financings Raised (1) $70,138,519 $102,558,098 $134,159,144 Supplemental Financings Raised $352,772,402 $310,743,678 $449,052,298 Total Financings Raised $423,972,021 $415,178,126 $597,565,843 Total Number of Financings 115 118 107 Market Cap Listed Issues 76,404,185,288 75,460,619,013 $73,094,304,198

Year-to-date Statistics



2023 2022 % Change New Issuers Listed 29 71 -59.2 IPOs 21 57 -63.2 Graduates to TSX 8 11 -27.3 IPO Financings Raised $8,821,350 $130,814,454 -93.3 Secondary Financings Raised (1) $688,145,023 $890,906,819 -22.8 Supplemental Financings Raised $1,802,470,541 $2,742,744,467 -34.3 Total Financings Raised $2,499,436,914 $3,764,465,740 -33.6 Total Number of Financings 646 638 +1.3 Market Cap Listed Issues 76,404,185,288 $73,094,304,198 +4.5



**Includes NEX (not applicable to New Issuers Listed, IPOs and IPO Financings Raised)





(1) Secondary financings include prospectus offerings on both a treasury and secondary basis







TMX Group does not guarantee either the completeness or the accuracy of this information. The information contained in this media release is provided for informational purposes only and you agree not to rely upon the information contained in this media release for any trading, business, or financial purposes. By using this media release, you expressly agree to the condition that TMX Group assumes no liability or responsibility for any errors or inaccuracies in this media release.

TMX Group welcomes the following companies that listed during June 2023:

Toronto Stock Exchange

Issuer Name Company Symbol BMO Global Enhanced Income Fund ZWQT BMO U.S. Equity Growth MFR Fund ZUGE BMO U.S. Equity Value MFR Fund ZUVE Brompton Split Corp. Preferred Share ETF SPLT Foran Mining Corporation FOM Hamilton Utilities Yield Maximizer ETF UMAX Quipt Home Medical Corp. QIPT Saturn Oil & Gas Inc. SOIL

TSX Venture Exchange

Issuer Name Company Symbol CNJ Capital Investments Inc. CNJ.P Kalma Capital Corp. KALM.P MDK Acquisition Inc. MDK.P Thunderbird Minerals Corp. BIRD Upstart Investments Inc. UPT.P

