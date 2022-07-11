Toronto Stock Exchange, TSX Venture Exchange

TORONTO, July 11, 2022 /CNW/ - TMX Group today announced its financing activity on Toronto Stock Exchange and TSX Venture Exchange for June 2022.

TSX welcomed five new issuers in June 2022, compared with 11 in the previous month and 25 in June 2021. The new listings were one exchange traded fund, one special purpose acquisition fund, one mining company, one life sciences company and one technology company. Total financings raised in June 2022 increased 2% compared to the previous month, but were down 67% compared to June 2021. The total number of financings in June 2022 was 45, compared with 28 the previous month and 58 in June 2021.

For additional data relating to the number of transactions billed for TSX, please click on the following link: https://www.tmx.com/resource/en/440

TSXV welcomed 14 new issuers in June 2022, compared with eight in the previous month and 21 in June 2021. The new listings were 10 capital pool companies, two mining companies, one oil & gas company and one consumer products & services company. Total financings raised in June 2022 increased 37% compared to the previous month, but were down 42% compared to June 2021. There were 107 financings in June 2022, compared with 80 in the previous month and 158 in June 2021.

TMX Group consolidated trading statistics for June 2022 can be viewed at www.tmx.com.

Toronto Stock Exchange



June 2022 May 2022 June 2021 Issuers Listed 1,778 1,781 1,709 New Issuers Listed 5 11 25 IPOs 3 10 17 Graduates from TSXV 1 1 4 Issues Listed 2,460 2,467 2,365 IPO Financings Raised $395,185,696 $999,935,805 $1,568,649,390 Secondary Financings Raised $672,824,422 $252,016,129 $2,274,687,419 Supplemental Financings Raised $237,505,216 $31,501,880 $172,876,564 Total Financings Raised $1,305,515,334 $1,283,453,814 $4,016,213,373 Total Number of Financings 45 28 58 Market Cap Listed Issues $3,748,438,648,765 $4,123,780,699,145 $3,988,385,475,117

Year-to-date Statistics



2022 2021 % change New Issuers Listed 66 127 -48.0 IPOs 49 95 -48.4 Graduates from TSXV 11 19 -42.1 IPO Financings Raised $1,887,979,798 $7,170,057,455 -73.7 Secondary Financings Raised $8,062,329,921 $18,076,433,148 -55.4 Supplemental Financings Raised $1,856,642,296 $3,089,000,247 -39.9 Total Financings Raised $11,806,952,015 $28,335,490,850 -58.3 Total Number of Financings 264 374 -29.4 Market Cap Listed Issues $3,748,438,648,765 $3,988,385,475,117 -6.0

TSX Venture Exchange **



June 2022 May 2022 June 2021 Issuers Listed 1,917 1,907 1,892 New Issuers Listed 14 8 21 IPOs 12 6 14 Graduates to TSX 1 1 4 Issues Listed 2,027 2,015 1,994 IPO Financings Raised $14,354,401 $3,930,850 $20,055,100 Secondary Financings Raised (1) $134,159,144 $96,195,197 $253,801,512 Supplemental Financings Raised $449,052,298 $334,999,059 $758,213,481 Total Financings Raised $597,565,843 $435,125,106 $1,032,070,093 Total Number of Financings 107 80 158 Market Cap Listed Issues $73,094,304,198 $82,620,211,989 $101,070,642,734

Year-to-date Statistics



2022 2021 % Change New Issuers Listed 71 71 0.0 IPOs 57 44 +29.5 Graduates to TSX 11 19 -42.1 IPO Financings Raised $130,814,454 $151,549,918 -13.7 Secondary Financings Raised (1) $890,906,819 $2,032,661,367 -56.2 Supplemental Financings Raised $2,742,744,467 $4,174,839,992 -34.3 Total Financings Raised $3,764,465,740 $6,359,051,277 -40.8 Total Number of Financings 638 959 -33.5 Market Cap Listed Issues $73,094,304,198 $101,070,642,734 -27.7

**Includes NEX (not applicable to New Issuers Listed, IPOs and IPO Financings Raised) (1) Secondary financings include prospectus offerings on both a treasury and secondary basis

TMX Group does not guarantee either the completeness or the accuracy of this information. The information contained in this media release is provided for informational purposes only and you agree not to rely upon the information contained in this media release for any trading, business, or financial purposes. By using this media release, you expressly agree to the condition that TMX Group assumes no liability or responsibility for any errors or inaccuracies in this media release.

TMX Group welcomes the following companies that listed during June 2022:

Toronto Stock Exchange

Issuer Name Company Symbol Agrinam Acquisition Corporation AGRI.V Harvest Canadian Equity Income Leaders ETF HLIF Ivanhoe Electric Inc. IE Sernova Corp. SVA WonderFi Technologies Inc. WNDR

TSX Venture Exchange

Issuer Name Company Symbol A2ZCryptocap Inc. AZC.P AAJ Capital 3 Corp. AAAJ.P AD4 Capital Corp. ADJ.P Arras Minerals Corp. ARK Aster Acquisition Corp. ATR.P Atlas One Capital Corporation ACAP.P Carbontech Capital Corp. CT.P Coelacanth Energy Inc. CEI Coho Collective Kitchens Inc. COHO Icwhy Capital Ventures Inc. ICWY.P Kiboko Gold Inc. KIB Pentagon I Capital Corp. PNTI.P Riverwalk Acquisition Corp. RAC.P Spitfyre Capital Inc. FYRE.P

About TMX Group (TSX:X)

TMX Group operates global markets, and builds digital communities and analytic solutions that facilitate the funding, growth and success of businesses, traders and investors. TMX Group's key operations include Toronto Stock Exchange , TSX Venture Exchange , TSX Alpha Exchange , The Canadian Depository for Securities , Montréal Exchange , Canadian Derivatives Clearing Corporation , and Trayport which provide listing markets, trading markets, clearing facilities, depository services, technology solutions, data products and other services to the global financial community. TMX Group is headquartered in Toronto and operates offices across North America (Montréal, Calgary, Vancouver and New York), as well as in key international markets including London and Singapore. For more information about TMX Group, visit our website at www.tmx.com . Follow TMX Group on Twitter: @TMXGroup .

