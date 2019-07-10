TMX Group Equity Financing Statistics - June 2019 Français
Toronto Stock Exchange, TSX Venture Exchange
TORONTO, July 10, 2019 /CNW/ - TMX Group today announced its financing activity on Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) and TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV) for June 2019.
TSX welcomed six new issuers in June 2019, compared with 14 in the previous month and nine in June 2018. The new listings were three exchange traded funds, one closed-end fund, one technology company and one mining company. Total financings raised in June 2019 increased 109% from the previous month, but were down 36% compared to June 2018. The total number of financings in June 2019 was 50, compared with 42 the previous month and 57 in June 2018.
For additional data relating to the number of transactions billed for TSX, please click on the following link: https://www.tmx.com/resource/en/440
TSXV welcomed seven new issuers in June 2019, compared with nine the previous month and 15 in June 2018. The new listings were four capital pool companies, two mining companies and one life sciences company. Total financings raised in June 2019 decreased 16% compared to the previous month, and were down 65% compared to June 2018. There were 113 financings in June 2019, compared with 126 in the previous month and 138 in June 2018.
Toronto Stock Exchange
|
June 2019
|
May 2019
|
June 2018
|
Issuers Listed
|
1,565
|
1,565
|
1,515
|
New Issuers Listed
|
6
|
14
|
9
|
IPOs
|
4
|
10
|
6
|
Graduates from TSXV
|
2
|
3
|
3
|
Issues Listed
|
2,209
|
2,207
|
2,173
|
IPO Financings Raised
|
$65,500,000
|
$32,500,050
|
$345,550,025
|
Secondary Financings Raised
|
$2,393,320,891
|
$1,464,830,951
|
$4,551,250,424
|
Supplemental Financings Raised
|
$1,365,764,859
|
$335,342,325
|
$1,116,283,992
|
Total Financings Raised
|
$3,824,585,750
|
$1,832,673,326
|
$6,013,084,441
|
Total Number of Financings
|
50
|
42
|
57
|
Market Cap Listed Issues
|
$3,048,392,408,023
|
$2,982,772,458,470
|
$2,986,195,867,355
Year-to-date Statistics
|
2019
|
2018
|
% change
|
New Issuers Listed
|
75
|
74
|
+1.4
|
IPOs
|
62
|
64
|
-3.1
|
Graduates from TSXV
|
11
|
7
|
+57.1
|
IPO Financings Raised
|
$652,179,310
|
$1,790,913,783
|
-63.6
|
Secondary Financings Raised
|
$9,746,915,322
|
$11,042,506,571
|
-11.7
|
Supplemental Financings Raised
|
$3,610,859,513
|
$5,819,028,637
|
-37.9
|
Total Financings Raised
|
$14,009,954,145
|
$18,652,448,991
|
-24.9
|
Total Number of Financings
|
254
|
295
|
-13.9
|
Market Cap Listed Issues
|
$3,048,392,408,023
|
$2,986,195,867,355
|
+2.1
TSX Venture Exchange**
|
June 2019
|
May 2019
|
June 2018
|
Issuers Listed
|
1,948
|
1,948
|
1,980
|
New Issuers Listed
|
7
|
9
|
15
|
IPOs
|
6
|
8
|
8
|
Graduates to TSX
|
2
|
3
|
3
|
Issues Listed
|
2,030
|
2,033
|
2,062
|
IPO Financings Raised
|
$5,333,033
|
$3,104,200
|
$2,512,800
|
Secondary Financings Raised (1)
|
$121,104,801
|
$110,422,593
|
$415,196,774
|
Supplemental Financings Raised
|
$159,629,957
|
$227,442,834
|
$399,466,867
|
Total Financings Raised
|
$286,067,791
|
$340,969,627
|
$817,176,441
|
Total Number of Financings
|
113
|
126
|
138
|
Market Cap Listed Issues*
|
$48,290,148,432
|
$49,236,066,533
|
$51,249,964,576
Year-to-date Statistics
|
2019
|
2018
|
% Change
|
New Issuers Listed
|
43
|
68
|
-36.8
|
IPOs
|
39
|
48
|
-18.8
|
Graduates to TSX
|
11
|
7
|
+57.1
|
IPO Financings Raised
|
$36,741,789
|
$20,778,720
|
+76.8
|
Secondary Financings Raised (1)
|
$497,596,162
|
$1,532,620,521
|
-67.5
|
Supplemental Financings Raised
|
$1,348,455,549
|
$2,866,573,142
|
-53.0
|
Total Financings Raised
|
$1,882,793,500
|
$4,419,972,383
|
-57.4
|
Total Number of Financings
|
673
|
860
|
-21.7
|
Market Cap Listed Issues*
|
$48,290,148,432
|
$51,249,964,576
|
-5.8
|
*
|
Effective July 2018, the calculation of Market Capitalization for securities listed on TSX Venture Exchange will include escrow shares. Please note that comparative periods as displayed have also been recalculated.
|
**
|
Includes NEX (not applicable to New Issuers Listed, IPOs and IPO Financings Raised)
|
(1)
|
Secondary financings include prospectus offerings on both a treasury and secondary basis
|
TMX Group welcomes the following companies that listed during June 2019:
Toronto Stock Exchange
|
Issuer Name
|
Company Symbol
|
AcuityAds Holdings Inc.
|
AT
|
CI First Asset High Interest Savings ETF
|
CSAV
|
Digital Consumer Dividend Fund Trust
|
MDC.UN
|
Evolve E-Gaming Index ETF Hedged ETF
|
HERO
|
Evolve Global Materials & Mining Enhanced Yield Index ETF Hedged ETF
|
BASE
|
Maverix Metals Inc.
|
MMX
TSX Venture Exchange
|
Issuer Name
|
Company Symbol
|
Appili Therapeutics Inc.
|
APLI
|
Buckhaven Capital Corp.
|
BKH.P
|
Castlebar Capital Corp.
|
CBAR.P
|
Century Metals Inc.
|
CMET
|
Exelerate Capital Corp.
|
XCAP.P
|
Jervois Mining Ltd.
|
JRV
|
Panorama Capital Corp.
|
PANO.P
About TMX Group (TSX:X)
TMX Group operates global markets, and builds digital communities and analytic solutions that facilitate the funding, growth and success of businesses, traders and investors. TMX Group's key operations include Toronto Stock Exchange, TSX Venture Exchange, TSX Alpha Exchange, The Canadian Depository for Securities, Montréal Exchange, Canadian Derivatives Clearing Corporation, and Trayport which provide listing markets, trading markets, clearing facilities, depository services, technology solutions, data products and other services to the global financial community. TMX Group is headquartered in Toronto and operates offices across North America (Montréal, Calgary, Vancouver and New York), as well as in key international markets including London and Singapore. For more information about TMX Group, visit our website at www.tmx.com. Follow TMX Group on Twitter: @TMXGroup.
