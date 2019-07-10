TMX Group Equity Financing Statistics - June 2019

Toronto Stock Exchange, TSX Venture Exchange

TORONTO, July 10, 2019 /CNW/ - TMX Group today announced its financing activity on Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) and TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV) for June 2019.

TSX welcomed six new issuers in June 2019, compared with 14 in the previous month and nine in June 2018. The new listings were three exchange traded funds, one closed-end fund, one technology company and one mining company. Total financings raised in June 2019 increased 109% from the previous month, but were down 36% compared to June 2018. The total number of financings in June 2019 was 50, compared with 42 the previous month and 57 in June 2018.

For additional data relating to the number of transactions billed for TSX, please click on the following link: https://www.tmx.com/resource/en/440

TSXV welcomed seven new issuers in June 2019, compared with nine the previous month and 15 in June 2018. The new listings were four capital pool companies, two mining companies and one life sciences company. Total financings raised in June 2019 decreased 16% compared to the previous month, and were down 65% compared to June 2018. There were 113 financings in June 2019, compared with 126 in the previous month and 138 in June 2018.

TMX Group consolidated trading statistics for June 2019 can be viewed at www.tmx.com.

Toronto Stock Exchange



June 2019 May 2019 June 2018 Issuers Listed 1,565 1,565 1,515 New Issuers Listed 6 14 9 IPOs 4 10 6 Graduates from TSXV 2 3 3 Issues Listed 2,209 2,207 2,173 IPO Financings Raised $65,500,000 $32,500,050 $345,550,025 Secondary Financings Raised $2,393,320,891 $1,464,830,951 $4,551,250,424 Supplemental Financings Raised $1,365,764,859 $335,342,325 $1,116,283,992 Total Financings Raised $3,824,585,750 $1,832,673,326 $6,013,084,441 Total Number of Financings 50 42 57 Market Cap Listed Issues $3,048,392,408,023 $2,982,772,458,470 $2,986,195,867,355

Year-to-date Statistics



2019 2018 % change New Issuers Listed 75 74 +1.4 IPOs 62 64 -3.1 Graduates from TSXV 11 7 +57.1 IPO Financings Raised $652,179,310 $1,790,913,783 -63.6 Secondary Financings Raised $9,746,915,322 $11,042,506,571 -11.7 Supplemental Financings Raised $3,610,859,513 $5,819,028,637 -37.9 Total Financings Raised $14,009,954,145 $18,652,448,991 -24.9 Total Number of Financings 254 295 -13.9 Market Cap Listed Issues $3,048,392,408,023 $2,986,195,867,355 +2.1

TSX Venture Exchange **



June 2019 May 2019 June 2018 Issuers Listed 1,948 1,948 1,980 New Issuers Listed 7 9 15 IPOs 6 8 8 Graduates to TSX 2 3 3 Issues Listed 2,030 2,033 2,062 IPO Financings Raised $5,333,033 $3,104,200 $2,512,800 Secondary Financings Raised (1) $121,104,801 $110,422,593 $415,196,774 Supplemental Financings Raised $159,629,957 $227,442,834 $399,466,867 Total Financings Raised $286,067,791 $340,969,627 $817,176,441 Total Number of Financings 113 126 138 Market Cap Listed Issues* $48,290,148,432 $49,236,066,533 $51,249,964,576

Year-to-date Statistics



2019 2018 % Change New Issuers Listed 43 68 -36.8 IPOs 39 48 -18.8 Graduates to TSX 11 7 +57.1 IPO Financings Raised $36,741,789 $20,778,720 +76.8 Secondary Financings Raised (1) $497,596,162 $1,532,620,521 -67.5 Supplemental Financings Raised $1,348,455,549 $2,866,573,142 -53.0 Total Financings Raised $1,882,793,500 $4,419,972,383 -57.4 Total Number of Financings 673 860 -21.7 Market Cap Listed Issues* $48,290,148,432 $51,249,964,576 -5.8

* Effective July 2018, the calculation of Market Capitalization for securities listed on TSX Venture Exchange will include escrow shares. Please note that comparative periods as displayed have also been recalculated. ** Includes NEX (not applicable to New Issuers Listed, IPOs and IPO Financings Raised)



(1) Secondary financings include prospectus offerings on both a treasury and secondary basis

TMX Group does not guarantee either the completeness or the accuracy of this information. The information contained in this media release is provided for informational purposes only and you agree not to rely upon the information contained in this media release for any trading, business, or financial purposes. By using this media release, you expressly agree to the condition that TMX Group assumes no liability or responsibility for any errors or inaccuracies in this media release.

TMX Group welcomes the following companies that listed during June 2019:

Toronto Stock Exchange

Issuer Name Company Symbol AcuityAds Holdings Inc. AT CI First Asset High Interest Savings ETF CSAV Digital Consumer Dividend Fund Trust MDC.UN Evolve E-Gaming Index ETF Hedged ETF HERO Evolve Global Materials & Mining Enhanced Yield Index ETF Hedged ETF BASE Maverix Metals Inc. MMX

TSX Venture Exchange

Issuer Name Company Symbol Appili Therapeutics Inc. APLI Buckhaven Capital Corp. BKH.P Castlebar Capital Corp. CBAR.P Century Metals Inc. CMET Exelerate Capital Corp. XCAP.P Jervois Mining Ltd. JRV Panorama Capital Corp. PANO.P

