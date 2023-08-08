TMX Group Equity Financing Statistics - July 2023 Français

News provided by

TMX Group Limited

08 Aug, 2023, 11:00 ET

Toronto Stock Exchange, TSX Venture Exchange

TORONTO, Aug. 8, 2023 /CNW/ - TMX Group today announced its financing activity on Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) and TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV) for July 2023.

TSX welcomed 17 new issuers in July 2023, compared with eight in the previous month and four in July 2022. The new listings were 14 exchange traded funds, one mining company, one life sciences company and one diversified industries company. Total financings raised in July 2023 decreased 82% compared to the previous month, and were down 45% compared to July 2022. The total number of financings in July 2023 was 38, compared with 32 the previous month and 11 in July 2022.

For additional data relating to the number of transactions billed for TSX, please click on the following link: https://www.tmx.com/resource/en/440 

TSXV welcomed nine new issuers in July 2023, compared with five in the previous month and six in July 2022. The new listings were four Capital Pool Companies, two oil & gas companies, two mining companies and one industrial products & services company. Total financings raised in July 2023 decreased 39% compared to the previous month, and were down 15% compared to July 2022. There were 86 financings in July 2023, compared with 115 in the previous month and 77 in July 2022.

TMX Group consolidated trading statistics for July 2023 can be viewed at www.tmx.com.

Toronto Stock Exchange

July 2023

June 2023

July 2022

Issuers Listed                                                

1,815

1,801

1,775

New Issuers Listed

17

8

4

IPOs                                                                

14

5

1

Graduates from TSXV

1

3

2

Issues Listed                                                  

2,493

2,476

2,452

IPO Financings Raised                                  

$28,971,720

$6,700,016

$1,000,000

Secondary Financings Raised

$348,780,094

$1,559,412,469

$683,315,025

Supplemental Financings Raised

$1,820,868

$592,800,838

$0

Total Financings Raised

$379,572,682

$2,158,913,323

$684,315,025

Total Number of Financings                        

38

32

11

Market Cap Listed Issues                            

$4,086,883,727,798

$3,993,338,669,795

$3,891,999,952,913

Year-to-date Statistics

2023

2022

% change

New Issuers Listed                                        

82

70

+17.1

IPOs

70

50

+40.0

Graduates from TSXV

9

13

-30.8

IPO Financings Raised                                  

$414,898,460

$1,888,979,798

-78.0

Secondary Financings Raised

$4,143,053,815

$8,745,644,946

-52.6

Supplemental Financings Raised

$1,254,925,588

$1,856,642,296

-32.4

Total Financings Raised

$5,812,877,863

$12,491,267,040

-53.5

Total Number of Financings

237

275

-13.8

Market Cap Listed Issues

$4,086,883,727,798

$3,891,999,952,913

+5.0

TSX Venture Exchange**

July 2023

June 2023

July 2022

Issuers Listed                                                 

1,908

1,903

1,917

New Issuers Listed

9

5

6

IPOs                                           

4

4

5

Graduates to TSX

1

3

2

Issues Listed                                                  

2,001

1,998

2,027

IPO Financings Raised                                  

$1,280,000

$1,061,100

$41,526,075

Secondary Financings Raised (1)

$27,938,491

$70,138,519

$44,887,431

Supplemental Financings Raised

$227,831,744

$352,772,402

$214,713,548

Total Financings Raised

$257,050,235

$423,972,021

$301,127,054

Total Number of Financings                        

86

115

77

Market Cap Listed Issues

77,832,217,190

76,404,185,288

$74,349,902,913

Year-to-date Statistics

2023

2022

% Change

New Issuers Listed                      

38

77

-50.6

IPOs

25

62

-59.7

Graduates to TSX

9

13

-30.8

IPO Financings Raised                                  

$10,101,350

$172,340,529

-94.1

Secondary Financings Raised (1)

$716,083,514

$935,794,250

-23.5

Supplemental Financings Raised

$2,030,302,285

$2,957,458,015

-31.3

Total Financings Raised

$2,756,487,149

$4,065,592,794

-32.2

Total Number of Financings                        

732

715

+2.4

Market Cap Listed Issues

77,832,217,190

$74,349,902,913

+4.7

**Includes NEX (not applicable to New Issuers Listed, IPOs and IPO Financings Raised)

(1) Secondary financings include prospectus offerings on both a  treasury and secondary basis

TMX Group does not guarantee either the completeness or the accuracy of this information. The information contained in this media release is provided for informational purposes only and you agree not to rely upon the information contained in this media release for any trading, business, or financial purposes.  By using this media release, you expressly agree to the condition that TMX Group assumes no liability or responsibility for any errors or inaccuracies in this media release.

TMX Group welcomes the following companies that listed during July 2023:

Toronto Stock Exchange

Issuer Name

Company Symbol

CI Money Market ETF

CMNY

CI U.S. Money Market ETF

UMNY.U

Evolve NASDAQ Technology Index Fund

QQQT

Gamelancer Media Corp.

GMNG

Guardian Ultra-Short Canadian T-Bill Fund

GCTB

Guardian Ultra-Short U.S. T-Bill Fund

GUTB.U

Horizons Enhanced Canadian Large Cap Equity Covered Call ETF

CNCL

Horizons Enhanced Equal Weight Banks Index ETF

BNKL

Horizons Enhanced Equal Weight Canadian Banks Covered Call ETF

BKCL

Horizons Enhanced S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF

CANL

Horizons Enhanced US Large Cap Equity Covered Call ETF

USCL

Horizons Equal Weight Banks Index ETF

HBNK

Invesco International Developed Dynamic-Multifactor Index ETF

IIMF

Invesco Morningstar Global Energy Transition Index ETF

IGET

Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic-Multifactor Index ETF

IUMF

TerrAscend Corp.

TSND

Uranium Royalty Corp.

URC

TSX Venture Exchange

Issuer Name

Company Symbol

Blue Sky Global Energy Corp.

BGE

Cascadia Minerals Ltd.

CAM

Constellation Capital Corp.

CNST.P

Logan Energy Corp.

LGN

Midwest Energy Emissions Corp.

MEEC

Onyx Gold Corp.

ONYX

Pardus Ventures Inc.

PDVN.P

Prestwick Capital Corporation Limited

PWIK.P

Space Kingdom Digital Capital Corp.

YSK.P

About TMX Group (TSX:X)

TMX Group operates global markets, and builds digital communities and analytic solutions that facilitate the funding, growth and success of businesses, traders and investors. TMX Group's key operations include Toronto Stock Exchange, TSX Venture Exchange, TSX Alpha Exchange, The Canadian Depository for Securities, Montréal Exchange, Canadian Derivatives Clearing Corporation, and Trayport which provide listing markets, trading markets, clearing facilities, depository services, technology solutions, data products and other services to the global financial community. TMX Group is headquartered in Toronto and operates offices across North America (Montréal, Calgary, Vancouver and New York), as well as in key international markets including London, Singapore and Vienna. For more information about TMX Group, visit our website at www.tmx.com. Follow TMX Group on Twitter: @TMXGroup.

SOURCE TMX Group Limited

For further information: Catherine Kee, Senior Manager, Corporate Communications & Media Relations, TMX Group, 416-671-1704, [email protected]

Organization Profile

TMX Group Limited