08 Aug, 2023, 11:00 ET
Toronto Stock Exchange, TSX Venture Exchange
TORONTO, Aug. 8, 2023 /CNW/ - TMX Group today announced its financing activity on Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) and TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV) for July 2023.
TSX welcomed 17 new issuers in July 2023, compared with eight in the previous month and four in July 2022. The new listings were 14 exchange traded funds, one mining company, one life sciences company and one diversified industries company. Total financings raised in July 2023 decreased 82% compared to the previous month, and were down 45% compared to July 2022. The total number of financings in July 2023 was 38, compared with 32 the previous month and 11 in July 2022.
For additional data relating to the number of transactions billed for TSX, please click on the following link: https://www.tmx.com/resource/en/440
TSXV welcomed nine new issuers in July 2023, compared with five in the previous month and six in July 2022. The new listings were four Capital Pool Companies, two oil & gas companies, two mining companies and one industrial products & services company. Total financings raised in July 2023 decreased 39% compared to the previous month, and were down 15% compared to July 2022. There were 86 financings in July 2023, compared with 115 in the previous month and 77 in July 2022.
TMX Group consolidated trading statistics for July 2023 can be viewed at www.tmx.com.
Toronto Stock Exchange
|
July 2023
|
June 2023
|
July 2022
|
Issuers Listed
|
1,815
|
1,801
|
1,775
|
New Issuers Listed
|
17
|
8
|
4
|
IPOs
|
14
|
5
|
1
|
Graduates from TSXV
|
1
|
3
|
2
|
Issues Listed
|
2,493
|
2,476
|
2,452
|
IPO Financings Raised
|
$28,971,720
|
$6,700,016
|
$1,000,000
|
Secondary Financings Raised
|
$348,780,094
|
$1,559,412,469
|
$683,315,025
|
Supplemental Financings Raised
|
$1,820,868
|
$592,800,838
|
$0
|
Total Financings Raised
|
$379,572,682
|
$2,158,913,323
|
$684,315,025
|
Total Number of Financings
|
38
|
32
|
11
|
Market Cap Listed Issues
|
$4,086,883,727,798
|
$3,993,338,669,795
|
$3,891,999,952,913
Year-to-date Statistics
|
2023
|
2022
|
% change
|
New Issuers Listed
|
82
|
70
|
+17.1
|
IPOs
|
70
|
50
|
+40.0
|
Graduates from TSXV
|
9
|
13
|
-30.8
|
IPO Financings Raised
|
$414,898,460
|
$1,888,979,798
|
-78.0
|
Secondary Financings Raised
|
$4,143,053,815
|
$8,745,644,946
|
-52.6
|
Supplemental Financings Raised
|
$1,254,925,588
|
$1,856,642,296
|
-32.4
|
Total Financings Raised
|
$5,812,877,863
|
$12,491,267,040
|
-53.5
|
Total Number of Financings
|
237
|
275
|
-13.8
|
Market Cap Listed Issues
|
$4,086,883,727,798
|
$3,891,999,952,913
|
+5.0
TSX Venture Exchange**
|
July 2023
|
June 2023
|
July 2022
|
Issuers Listed
|
1,908
|
1,903
|
1,917
|
New Issuers Listed
|
9
|
5
|
6
|
IPOs
|
4
|
4
|
5
|
Graduates to TSX
|
1
|
3
|
2
|
Issues Listed
|
2,001
|
1,998
|
2,027
|
IPO Financings Raised
|
$1,280,000
|
$1,061,100
|
$41,526,075
|
Secondary Financings Raised (1)
|
$27,938,491
|
$70,138,519
|
$44,887,431
|
Supplemental Financings Raised
|
$227,831,744
|
$352,772,402
|
$214,713,548
|
Total Financings Raised
|
$257,050,235
|
$423,972,021
|
$301,127,054
|
Total Number of Financings
|
86
|
115
|
77
|
Market Cap Listed Issues
|
77,832,217,190
|
76,404,185,288
|
$74,349,902,913
Year-to-date Statistics
|
2023
|
2022
|
% Change
|
New Issuers Listed
|
38
|
77
|
-50.6
|
IPOs
|
25
|
62
|
-59.7
|
Graduates to TSX
|
9
|
13
|
-30.8
|
IPO Financings Raised
|
$10,101,350
|
$172,340,529
|
-94.1
|
Secondary Financings Raised (1)
|
$716,083,514
|
$935,794,250
|
-23.5
|
Supplemental Financings Raised
|
$2,030,302,285
|
$2,957,458,015
|
-31.3
|
Total Financings Raised
|
$2,756,487,149
|
$4,065,592,794
|
-32.2
|
Total Number of Financings
|
732
|
715
|
+2.4
|
Market Cap Listed Issues
|
77,832,217,190
|
$74,349,902,913
|
+4.7
|
**Includes NEX (not applicable to New Issuers Listed, IPOs and IPO Financings Raised)
|
(1) Secondary financings include prospectus offerings on both a treasury and secondary basis
|
TMX Group does not guarantee either the completeness or the accuracy of this information. The information contained in this media release is provided for informational purposes only and you agree not to rely upon the information contained in this media release for any trading, business, or financial purposes. By using this media release, you expressly agree to the condition that TMX Group assumes no liability or responsibility for any errors or inaccuracies in this media release.
TMX Group welcomes the following companies that listed during July 2023:
Toronto Stock Exchange
|
Issuer Name
|
Company Symbol
|
CI Money Market ETF
|
CMNY
|
CI U.S. Money Market ETF
|
UMNY.U
|
Evolve NASDAQ Technology Index Fund
|
QQQT
|
Gamelancer Media Corp.
|
GMNG
|
Guardian Ultra-Short Canadian T-Bill Fund
|
GCTB
|
Guardian Ultra-Short U.S. T-Bill Fund
|
GUTB.U
|
Horizons Enhanced Canadian Large Cap Equity Covered Call ETF
|
CNCL
|
Horizons Enhanced Equal Weight Banks Index ETF
|
BNKL
|
Horizons Enhanced Equal Weight Canadian Banks Covered Call ETF
|
BKCL
|
Horizons Enhanced S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF
|
CANL
|
Horizons Enhanced US Large Cap Equity Covered Call ETF
|
USCL
|
Horizons Equal Weight Banks Index ETF
|
HBNK
|
Invesco International Developed Dynamic-Multifactor Index ETF
|
IIMF
|
Invesco Morningstar Global Energy Transition Index ETF
|
IGET
|
Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic-Multifactor Index ETF
|
IUMF
|
TerrAscend Corp.
|
TSND
|
Uranium Royalty Corp.
|
URC
TSX Venture Exchange
|
Issuer Name
|
Company Symbol
|
Blue Sky Global Energy Corp.
|
BGE
|
Cascadia Minerals Ltd.
|
CAM
|
Constellation Capital Corp.
|
CNST.P
|
Logan Energy Corp.
|
LGN
|
Midwest Energy Emissions Corp.
|
MEEC
|
Onyx Gold Corp.
|
ONYX
|
Pardus Ventures Inc.
|
PDVN.P
|
Prestwick Capital Corporation Limited
|
PWIK.P
|
Space Kingdom Digital Capital Corp.
|
YSK.P
About TMX Group (TSX:X)
TMX Group operates global markets, and builds digital communities and analytic solutions that facilitate the funding, growth and success of businesses, traders and investors. TMX Group's key operations include Toronto Stock Exchange, TSX Venture Exchange, TSX Alpha Exchange, The Canadian Depository for Securities, Montréal Exchange, Canadian Derivatives Clearing Corporation, and Trayport which provide listing markets, trading markets, clearing facilities, depository services, technology solutions, data products and other services to the global financial community. TMX Group is headquartered in Toronto and operates offices across North America (Montréal, Calgary, Vancouver and New York), as well as in key international markets including London, Singapore and Vienna. For more information about TMX Group, visit our website at www.tmx.com. Follow TMX Group on Twitter: @TMXGroup.
SOURCE TMX Group Limited
For further information: Catherine Kee, Senior Manager, Corporate Communications & Media Relations, TMX Group, 416-671-1704, [email protected]
Share this article