TORONTO, Aug. 8, 2023 /CNW/ - TMX Group today announced its financing activity on Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) and TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV) for July 2023.

TSX welcomed 17 new issuers in July 2023, compared with eight in the previous month and four in July 2022. The new listings were 14 exchange traded funds, one mining company, one life sciences company and one diversified industries company. Total financings raised in July 2023 decreased 82% compared to the previous month, and were down 45% compared to July 2022. The total number of financings in July 2023 was 38, compared with 32 the previous month and 11 in July 2022.

For additional data relating to the number of transactions billed for TSX, please click on the following link: https://www.tmx.com/resource/en/440

TSXV welcomed nine new issuers in July 2023, compared with five in the previous month and six in July 2022. The new listings were four Capital Pool Companies, two oil & gas companies, two mining companies and one industrial products & services company. Total financings raised in July 2023 decreased 39% compared to the previous month, and were down 15% compared to July 2022. There were 86 financings in July 2023, compared with 115 in the previous month and 77 in July 2022.

TMX Group consolidated trading statistics for July 2023 can be viewed at www.tmx.com.

Toronto Stock Exchange



July 2023 June 2023 July 2022 Issuers Listed 1,815 1,801 1,775 New Issuers Listed 17 8 4 IPOs 14 5 1 Graduates from TSXV 1 3 2 Issues Listed 2,493 2,476 2,452 IPO Financings Raised $28,971,720 $6,700,016 $1,000,000 Secondary Financings Raised $348,780,094 $1,559,412,469 $683,315,025 Supplemental Financings Raised $1,820,868 $592,800,838 $0 Total Financings Raised $379,572,682 $2,158,913,323 $684,315,025 Total Number of Financings 38 32 11 Market Cap Listed Issues $4,086,883,727,798 $3,993,338,669,795 $3,891,999,952,913

Year-to-date Statistics



2023 2022 % change New Issuers Listed 82 70 +17.1 IPOs 70 50 +40.0 Graduates from TSXV 9 13 -30.8 IPO Financings Raised $414,898,460 $1,888,979,798 -78.0 Secondary Financings Raised $4,143,053,815 $8,745,644,946 -52.6 Supplemental Financings Raised $1,254,925,588 $1,856,642,296 -32.4 Total Financings Raised $5,812,877,863 $12,491,267,040 -53.5 Total Number of Financings 237 275 -13.8 Market Cap Listed Issues $4,086,883,727,798 $3,891,999,952,913 +5.0

TSX Venture Exchange **



July 2023 June 2023 July 2022 Issuers Listed 1,908 1,903 1,917 New Issuers Listed 9 5 6 IPOs 4 4 5 Graduates to TSX 1 3 2 Issues Listed 2,001 1,998 2,027 IPO Financings Raised $1,280,000 $1,061,100 $41,526,075 Secondary Financings Raised (1) $27,938,491 $70,138,519 $44,887,431 Supplemental Financings Raised $227,831,744 $352,772,402 $214,713,548 Total Financings Raised $257,050,235 $423,972,021 $301,127,054 Total Number of Financings 86 115 77 Market Cap Listed Issues 77,832,217,190 76,404,185,288 $74,349,902,913

Year-to-date Statistics



2023 2022 % Change New Issuers Listed 38 77 -50.6 IPOs 25 62 -59.7 Graduates to TSX 9 13 -30.8 IPO Financings Raised $10,101,350 $172,340,529 -94.1 Secondary Financings Raised (1) $716,083,514 $935,794,250 -23.5 Supplemental Financings Raised $2,030,302,285 $2,957,458,015 -31.3 Total Financings Raised $2,756,487,149 $4,065,592,794 -32.2 Total Number of Financings 732 715 +2.4 Market Cap Listed Issues 77,832,217,190 $74,349,902,913 +4.7

**Includes NEX (not applicable to New Issuers Listed, IPOs and IPO Financings Raised) (1) Secondary financings include prospectus offerings on both a treasury and secondary basis

TMX Group does not guarantee either the completeness or the accuracy of this information. The information contained in this media release is provided for informational purposes only and you agree not to rely upon the information contained in this media release for any trading, business, or financial purposes. By using this media release, you expressly agree to the condition that TMX Group assumes no liability or responsibility for any errors or inaccuracies in this media release.

TMX Group welcomes the following companies that listed during July 2023:

Toronto Stock Exchange

Issuer Name Company Symbol CI Money Market ETF CMNY CI U.S. Money Market ETF UMNY.U Evolve NASDAQ Technology Index Fund QQQT Gamelancer Media Corp. GMNG Guardian Ultra-Short Canadian T-Bill Fund GCTB Guardian Ultra-Short U.S. T-Bill Fund GUTB.U Horizons Enhanced Canadian Large Cap Equity Covered Call ETF CNCL Horizons Enhanced Equal Weight Banks Index ETF BNKL Horizons Enhanced Equal Weight Canadian Banks Covered Call ETF BKCL Horizons Enhanced S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF CANL Horizons Enhanced US Large Cap Equity Covered Call ETF USCL Horizons Equal Weight Banks Index ETF HBNK Invesco International Developed Dynamic-Multifactor Index ETF IIMF Invesco Morningstar Global Energy Transition Index ETF IGET Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic-Multifactor Index ETF IUMF TerrAscend Corp. TSND Uranium Royalty Corp. URC

TSX Venture Exchange

Issuer Name Company Symbol Blue Sky Global Energy Corp. BGE Cascadia Minerals Ltd. CAM Constellation Capital Corp. CNST.P Logan Energy Corp. LGN Midwest Energy Emissions Corp. MEEC Onyx Gold Corp. ONYX Pardus Ventures Inc. PDVN.P Prestwick Capital Corporation Limited PWIK.P Space Kingdom Digital Capital Corp. YSK.P

