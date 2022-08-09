Aug 09, 2022, 09:30 ET
Toronto Stock Exchange, TSX Venture Exchange
TORONTO, Aug. 9, 2022 /CNW/ - TMX Group today announced its financing activity on Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) and TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV) for July 2022.
TSX welcomed four new issuers in July 2022, compared with five in the previous month and 19 in July 2021. The new listings were two technology companies, one exchange traded fund and one financial services company. Total financings raised in July 2022 decreased 48% compared to the previous month, and were down 65% compared to July 2021. The total number of financings in July 2022 was 11, compared with 45 the previous month and 46 in July 2021.
TSXV welcomed six new issuers in July 2022, compared with 14 in the previous month and 10 in July 2021. The new listings were four capital pool companies and two mining companies. Total financings raised in July 2022 decreased 50% compared to the previous month, and were down 59% compared to July 2021. There were 77 financings in July 2022, compared with 107 in the previous month and 122 in July 2021.
|
July 2022
|
June 2022
|
July 2021
|
Issuers Listed
|
1,775
|
1,778
|
1,712
|
New Issuers Listed
|
4
|
5
|
19
|
IPOs
|
1
|
3
|
12
|
Graduates from TSXV
|
2
|
1
|
4
|
Issues Listed
|
2,452
|
2,460
|
2,376
|
IPO Financings Raised
|
$1,000,000
|
$395,185,696
|
$110,492,416
|
Secondary Financings Raised
|
$683,315,025
|
$672,824,422
|
$663,786,542
|
Supplemental Financings Raised
|
$0
|
$237,505,216
|
$1,198,750,000
|
Total Financings Raised
|
$684,315,025
|
$1,305,515,334
|
$1,973,028,958
|
Total Number of Financings
|
11
|
45
|
46
|
Market Cap Listed Issues
|
$3,891,999,952,913
|
$3,748,438,648,765
|
$4,009,393,931,863
|
2022
|
2021
|
% change
|
New Issuers Listed
|
70
|
146
|
-52.1
|
IPOs
|
50
|
107
|
-53.3
|
Graduates from TSXV
|
13
|
23
|
-43.5
|
IPO Financings Raised
|
$1,888,979,798
|
$7,280,549,871
|
-74.1
|
Secondary Financings Raised
|
$8,745,644,946
|
$18,740,219,690
|
-53.3
|
Supplemental Financings Raised
|
$1,856,642,296
|
$4,287,750,247
|
-56.7
|
Total Financings Raised
|
$12,491,267,040
|
$30,308,519,808
|
-58.8
|
Total Number of Financings
|
275
|
420
|
-34.5
|
Market Cap Listed Issues
|
$3,891,999,952,913
|
$4,009,393,931,863
|
-2.9
|
July 2022
|
June 2022
|
July 2021
|
Issuers Listed
|
1,917
|
1,917
|
1,890
|
New Issuers Listed
|
6
|
14
|
10
|
IPOs
|
5
|
12
|
8
|
Graduates to TSX
|
2
|
1
|
4
|
Issues Listed
|
2,027
|
2,027
|
2,000
|
IPO Financings Raised
|
$41,526,075
|
$14,354,401
|
$23,462,900
|
Secondary Financings Raised (1)
|
$44,887,431
|
$134,159,144
|
$181,376,095
|
Supplemental Financings Raised
|
$214,713,548
|
$449,052,298
|
$521,107,297
|
Total Financings Raised
|
$301,127,054
|
$597,565,843
|
$725,946,292
|
Total Number of Financings
|
77
|
107
|
122
|
Market Cap Listed Issues
|
$74,349,902,913
|
$73,094,304,198
|
$97,408,014,997
|
2022
|
2021
|
% Change
|
New Issuers Listed
|
77
|
81
|
-4.9
|
IPOs
|
62
|
52
|
+19.2
|
Graduates to TSX
|
13
|
23
|
-43.5
|
IPO Financings Raised
|
$172,340,529
|
$175,012,818
|
-1.5
|
Secondary Financings Raised (1)
|
$935,794,250
|
$2,214,037,462
|
-57.7
|
Supplemental Financings Raised
|
$2,957,458,015
|
$4,695,947,289
|
-37.0
|
Total Financings Raised
|
$4,065,592,794
|
$7,084,997,569
|
-42.6
|
Total Number of Financings
|
715
|
1,081
|
-33.9
|
Market Cap Listed Issues
|
$74,349,902,913
|
$97,408,014,997
|
-23.7
|
**Includes NEX (not applicable to New Issuers Listed, IPOs and IPO Financings Raised)
|
(1) Secondary financings include prospectus offerings on both a treasury and secondary basis
|
TMX Group welcomes the following companies that listed during July 2022:
|
Issuer Name
|
Company Symbol
|
Black Diamond Impact Core Equity Fund
|
BDIC
|
FansUnite Entertainment Inc.
|
FANS
|
Queen's Road Capital Investment Ltd.
|
QRC
|
The Real Brokerage Inc.
|
REAX
|
Issuer Name
|
Company Symbol
|
Albatros Acquisition Corporation Inc.
|
ALBT.P
|
Aurum Lake Mining Corporation
|
ARL.P
|
Bravo Mining Corp.
|
BRVO
|
Left Field Capital Corp.
|
LFC.P
|
Opensesame Acquisition Corp.
|
OPEN.P
|
Patriot Battery Metals Inc.
|
PMET
About TMX Group (TSX:X)
TMX Group operates global markets, and builds digital communities and analytic solutions that facilitate the funding, growth and success of businesses, traders and investors. TMX Group's key operations include Toronto Stock Exchange, TSX Venture Exchange, TSX Alpha Exchange, The Canadian Depository for Securities, Montréal Exchange, Canadian Derivatives Clearing Corporation, and Trayport which provide listing markets, trading markets, clearing facilities, depository services, technology solutions, data products and other services to the global financial community. TMX Group is headquartered in Toronto and operates offices across North America (Montréal, Calgary, Vancouver and New York), as well as in key international markets including London and Singapore. For more information about TMX Group, visit our website at www.tmx.com. Follow TMX Group on Twitter: @TMXGroup.
