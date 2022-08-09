Toronto Stock Exchange, TSX Venture Exchange

TORONTO, Aug. 9, 2022 /CNW/ - TMX Group today announced its financing activity on Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) and TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV) for July 2022.

TSX welcomed four new issuers in July 2022, compared with five in the previous month and 19 in July 2021. The new listings were two technology companies, one exchange traded fund and one financial services company. Total financings raised in July 2022 decreased 48% compared to the previous month, and were down 65% compared to July 2021. The total number of financings in July 2022 was 11, compared with 45 the previous month and 46 in July 2021.

For additional data relating to the number of transactions billed for TSX, please click on the following link: https://www.tmx.com/resource/en/440

TSXV welcomed six new issuers in July 2022, compared with 14 in the previous month and 10 in July 2021. The new listings were four capital pool companies and two mining companies. Total financings raised in July 2022 decreased 50% compared to the previous month, and were down 59% compared to July 2021. There were 77 financings in July 2022, compared with 107 in the previous month and 122 in July 2021.

TMX Group consolidated trading statistics for July 2022 can be viewed at www.tmx.com.

Toronto Stock Exchange



July 2022 June 2022 July 2021 Issuers Listed 1,775 1,778 1,712 New Issuers Listed 4 5 19 IPOs 1 3 12 Graduates from TSXV 2 1 4 Issues Listed 2,452 2,460 2,376 IPO Financings Raised $1,000,000 $395,185,696 $110,492,416 Secondary Financings Raised $683,315,025 $672,824,422 $663,786,542 Supplemental Financings Raised $0 $237,505,216 $1,198,750,000 Total Financings Raised $684,315,025 $1,305,515,334 $1,973,028,958 Total Number of Financings 11 45 46 Market Cap Listed Issues $3,891,999,952,913 $3,748,438,648,765 $4,009,393,931,863

Year-to-date Statistics



2022 2021 % change New Issuers Listed 70 146 -52.1 IPOs 50 107 -53.3 Graduates from TSXV 13 23 -43.5 IPO Financings Raised $1,888,979,798 $7,280,549,871 -74.1 Secondary Financings Raised $8,745,644,946 $18,740,219,690 -53.3 Supplemental Financings Raised $1,856,642,296 $4,287,750,247 -56.7 Total Financings Raised $12,491,267,040 $30,308,519,808 -58.8 Total Number of Financings 275 420 -34.5 Market Cap Listed Issues $3,891,999,952,913 $4,009,393,931,863 -2.9

TSX Venture Exchange **



July 2022 June 2022 July 2021 Issuers Listed 1,917 1,917 1,890 New Issuers Listed 6 14 10 IPOs 5 12 8 Graduates to TSX 2 1 4 Issues Listed 2,027 2,027 2,000 IPO Financings Raised $41,526,075 $14,354,401 $23,462,900 Secondary Financings Raised (1) $44,887,431 $134,159,144 $181,376,095 Supplemental Financings Raised $214,713,548 $449,052,298 $521,107,297 Total Financings Raised $301,127,054 $597,565,843 $725,946,292 Total Number of Financings 77 107 122 Market Cap Listed Issues $74,349,902,913 $73,094,304,198 $97,408,014,997

Year-to-date Statistics



2022 2021 % Change New Issuers Listed 77 81 -4.9 IPOs 62 52 +19.2 Graduates to TSX 13 23 -43.5 IPO Financings Raised $172,340,529 $175,012,818 -1.5 Secondary Financings Raised (1) $935,794,250 $2,214,037,462 -57.7 Supplemental Financings Raised $2,957,458,015 $4,695,947,289 -37.0 Total Financings Raised $4,065,592,794 $7,084,997,569 -42.6 Total Number of Financings 715 1,081 -33.9 Market Cap Listed Issues $74,349,902,913 $97,408,014,997 -23.7

**Includes NEX (not applicable to New Issuers Listed, IPOs and IPO Financings Raised)

(1) Secondary financings include prospectus offerings on both a treasury and secondary basis



TMX Group does not guarantee either the completeness or the accuracy of this information. The information contained in this media release is provided for informational purposes only and you agree not to rely upon the information contained in this media release for any trading, business, or financial purposes. By using this media release, you expressly agree to the condition that TMX Group assumes no liability or responsibility for any errors or inaccuracies in this media release.

TMX Group welcomes the following companies that listed during July 2022:

Toronto Stock Exchange

Issuer Name Company Symbol Black Diamond Impact Core Equity Fund BDIC FansUnite Entertainment Inc. FANS Queen's Road Capital Investment Ltd. QRC The Real Brokerage Inc. REAX

TSX Venture Exchange

Issuer Name Company Symbol Albatros Acquisition Corporation Inc. ALBT.P Aurum Lake Mining Corporation ARL.P Bravo Mining Corp. BRVO Left Field Capital Corp. LFC.P Opensesame Acquisition Corp. OPEN.P Patriot Battery Metals Inc. PMET

