TMX Group Equity Financing Statistics - July 2022 Français

News provided by

TMX Group Limited

Aug 09, 2022, 09:30 ET

Toronto Stock Exchange, TSX Venture Exchange

TORONTO, Aug. 9, 2022 /CNW/ - TMX Group today announced its financing activity on Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) and TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV) for July 2022.

TSX welcomed four new issuers in July 2022, compared with five in the previous month and 19 in July 2021. The new listings were two technology companies, one exchange traded fund and one financial services company. Total financings raised in July 2022 decreased 48% compared to the previous month, and were down 65% compared to July 2021. The total number of financings in July 2022 was 11, compared with 45 the previous month and 46 in July 2021.

For additional data relating to the number of transactions billed for TSX, please click on the following link: https://www.tmx.com/resource/en/440

TSXV welcomed six new issuers in July 2022, compared with 14 in the previous month and 10 in July 2021. The new listings were four capital pool companies and two mining companies. Total financings raised in July 2022 decreased 50% compared to the previous month, and were down 59% compared to July 2021. There were 77 financings in July 2022, compared with 107 in the previous month and 122 in July 2021.

TMX Group consolidated trading statistics for July 2022 can be viewed at www.tmx.com.

Toronto Stock Exchange

July 2022

June 2022

July 2021

Issuers Listed

1,775

1,778

1,712

New Issuers Listed

4

5

19

IPOs                                                                

1

3

12

Graduates from TSXV

2

1

4

Issues Listed                                                  

2,452

2,460

2,376

IPO Financings Raised                                  

$1,000,000

$395,185,696

$110,492,416

Secondary Financings Raised

$683,315,025

$672,824,422

$663,786,542

Supplemental Financings Raised

$0

$237,505,216

$1,198,750,000

Total Financings Raised

$684,315,025

$1,305,515,334

$1,973,028,958

Total Number of Financings                        

11

45

46

Market Cap Listed Issues                            

$3,891,999,952,913

$3,748,438,648,765

$4,009,393,931,863
Year-to-date Statistics

2022

2021

% change

New Issuers Listed                                        

70

146

-52.1

IPOs

50

107

-53.3

Graduates from TSXV

13

23

-43.5

IPO Financings Raised                                  

$1,888,979,798

$7,280,549,871

-74.1

Secondary Financings Raised

$8,745,644,946

$18,740,219,690

-53.3

Supplemental Financings Raised

$1,856,642,296

$4,287,750,247

-56.7

Total Financings Raised

$12,491,267,040

$30,308,519,808

-58.8

Total Number of Financings

275

420

-34.5

Market Cap Listed Issues

$3,891,999,952,913

$4,009,393,931,863

-2.9
TSX Venture Exchange **

July 2022

June 2022

July 2021

Issuers Listed                                                 

1,917

1,917

1,890

New Issuers Listed

6

14

10

IPOs                                           

5

12

8

Graduates to TSX

2

1

4

Issues Listed                                                  

2,027

2,027

2,000

IPO Financings Raised                                  

$41,526,075

$14,354,401

$23,462,900

Secondary Financings Raised (1)

$44,887,431

$134,159,144

$181,376,095

Supplemental Financings Raised

$214,713,548

$449,052,298

$521,107,297

Total Financings Raised

$301,127,054

$597,565,843

$725,946,292

Total Number of Financings                        

77

107

122

Market Cap Listed Issues

$74,349,902,913

$73,094,304,198

$97,408,014,997
Year-to-date Statistics

2022

2021

% Change

New Issuers Listed                      

77

81

-4.9

IPOs

62

52

+19.2

Graduates to TSX

13

23

-43.5

IPO Financings Raised                                  

$172,340,529

$175,012,818

-1.5

Secondary Financings Raised (1)

$935,794,250

$2,214,037,462

-57.7

Supplemental Financings Raised

$2,957,458,015

$4,695,947,289

-37.0

Total Financings Raised

$4,065,592,794

$7,084,997,569

-42.6

Total Number of Financings                        

715

1,081

-33.9

Market Cap Listed Issues

$74,349,902,913

$97,408,014,997

-23.7

**Includes NEX (not applicable to New Issuers Listed, IPOs and IPO Financings Raised)

(1)      Secondary financings include prospectus offerings on both a  treasury and secondary basis

TMX Group does not guarantee either the completeness or the accuracy of this information. The information contained in this media release is provided for informational purposes only and you agree not to rely upon the information contained in this media release for any trading, business, or financial purposes. By using this media release, you expressly agree to the condition that TMX Group assumes no liability or responsibility for any errors or inaccuracies in this media release.

TMX Group welcomes the following companies that listed during July 2022:

Toronto Stock Exchange

Issuer Name

Company Symbol

Black Diamond Impact Core Equity Fund

BDIC

FansUnite Entertainment Inc.

FANS

Queen's Road Capital Investment Ltd.

QRC

The Real Brokerage Inc.

REAX
TSX Venture Exchange

Issuer Name

Company Symbol

Albatros Acquisition Corporation Inc.

ALBT.P

Aurum Lake Mining Corporation

ARL.P

Bravo Mining Corp.

BRVO

Left Field Capital Corp.

LFC.P

Opensesame Acquisition Corp.

OPEN.P

Patriot Battery Metals Inc.

PMET

About TMX Group (TSX:X)

TMX Group operates global markets, and builds digital communities and analytic solutions that facilitate the funding, growth and success of businesses, traders and investors. TMX Group's key operations include Toronto Stock Exchange, TSX Venture Exchange, TSX Alpha Exchange, The Canadian Depository for Securities, Montréal Exchange, Canadian Derivatives Clearing Corporation, and Trayport which provide listing markets, trading markets, clearing facilities, depository services, technology solutions, data products and other services to the global financial community. TMX Group is headquartered in Toronto and operates offices across North America (Montréal, Calgary, Vancouver and New York), as well as in key international markets including London and Singapore. For more information about TMX Group, visit our website at www.tmx.com. Follow TMX Group on Twitter: @TMXGroup.

SOURCE TMX Group Limited

For further information: Catherine Kee, Senior Manager, Corporate Communications & Media Relations, TMX Group, 416-814-8834, [email protected]

Organization Profile

TMX Group Limited