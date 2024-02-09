Feb 09, 2024, 11:30 ET
Toronto Stock Exchange, TSX Venture Exchange
TORONTO, Feb. 9, 2024 /CNW/ - TMX Group today announced its financing activity on Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) and TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV) for January 2024.
TSX welcomed nine new issuers in January 2024, compared with three in the previous month and 15 in January 2023. The new listings were eight exchange traded funds and one mining company. Total financings raised in January 2024 decreased 92% compared to the previous month, and were down 48% compared to January 2023. The total number of financings in January 2024 was 31, compared with 39 the previous month and 38 in January 2023.
TSXV welcomed seven new issuers in January 2024, compared with four in the previous month and one in January 2023. The new listings were three Capital Pool Companies and four mining companies. Total financings raised in January 2024 increased 2% compared to the previous month, but were down 2% compared to January 2023. There were 124 financings in January 2024, compared with 100 in the previous month and 133 in January 2023.
Toronto Stock Exchange
|
January 2024
|
December 2023
|
January 2023
|
Issuers Listed
|
1,814
|
1,812
|
1,802
|
New Issuers Listed
|
9
|
3
|
15
|
IPOs
|
8
|
1
|
14
|
Graduates from TSXV
|
1
|
1
|
1
|
Issues Listed
|
2,480
|
2,479
|
2,483
|
IPO Financings Raised
|
$16,795,068
|
$32,500,000
|
$86,017,916
|
Secondary Financings Raised
|
$169,319,151
|
$1,372,074,843
|
$228,671,325
|
Supplemental Financings Raised
|
$31,612,300
|
$1,293,030,438
|
$101,500,000
|
Total Financings Raised
|
$217,726,519
|
$2,697,605,281
|
$416,189,241
|
Total Number of Financings
|
31
|
39
|
38
|
Market Cap Listed Issues
|
$4,162,277,734,735
|
$4,157,735,691,511
|
$4,100,320,249,728
Year-to-date Statistics
|
2024
|
2023
|
% change
|
New Issuers Listed
|
9
|
15
|
-40.0
|
IPOs
|
8
|
14
|
-42.9
|
Graduates from TSXV
|
1
|
1
|
0.0
|
IPO Financings Raised
|
$16,795,068
|
$86,017,916
|
-80.5
|
Secondary Financings Raised
|
$169,319,151
|
$228,671,325
|
-26.0
|
Supplemental Financings Raised
|
$31,612,300
|
$101,500,000
|
-68.9
|
Total Financings Raised
|
$217,726,519
|
$416,189,241
|
-47.7
|
Total Number of Financings
|
31
|
38
|
-18.4
|
Market Cap Listed Issues
|
$4,162,277,734,735
|
$4,100,320,249,728
|
+1.5
TSX Venture Exchange**
|
January 2024
|
December 2023
|
January 2023
|
Issuers Listed
|
1,905
|
1,902
|
1,921
|
New Issuers Listed
|
7
|
4
|
1
|
IPOs
|
3
|
1
|
1
|
Graduates to TSX
|
1
|
1
|
1
|
Issues Listed
|
1,993
|
1,993
|
2,025
|
IPO Financings Raised
|
$676,100
|
$350,000
|
$250,000
|
Secondary Financings Raised (1)
|
$66,189,745
|
$133,484,357
|
$92,875,833
|
Supplemental Financings Raised
|
$285,050,594
|
$210,793,617
|
$265,904,706
|
Total Financings Raised
|
$351,916,439
|
$344,627,974
|
$359,030,539
|
Total Number of Financings
|
124
|
100
|
133
|
Market Cap Listed Issues
|
$70,063,967,567
|
$71,003,143,233
|
$77,807,516,839
Year-to-date Statistics
|
2024
|
2023
|
% Change
|
New Issuers Listed
|
7
|
1
|
+600.0
|
IPOs
|
3
|
1
|
+200.0
|
Graduates to TSX
|
1
|
1
|
0.0
|
IPO Financings Raised
|
$676,100
|
$250,000
|
+170.4
|
Secondary Financings Raised (1)
|
$66,189,745
|
$92,875,833
|
-28.7
|
Supplemental Financings Raised
|
$285,050,594
|
$265,904,706
|
+7.2
|
Total Financings Raised
|
$351,916,439
|
$359,030,539
|
-2.0
|
Total Number of Financings
|
124
|
133
|
-6.8
|
Market Cap Listed Issues
|
$70,063,967,567
|
$77,807,516,839
|
-10.0
|
**Includes NEX (not applicable to New Issuers Listed, IPOs and IPO Financings Raised)
|
(1)
|
Secondary financings include prospectus offerings on both a treasury and secondary basis
TMX Group welcomes the following companies that listed during January 2024:
Toronto Stock Exchange
|
Issuer Name
|
Company Symbol
|
Arrow EC Equity Advantage Alternative Fund
|
ADIV
|
CI U.S. Enhanced Momentum Index ETF
|
CMOM
|
CI U.S. Enhanced Value Index ETF
|
CVLU
|
G Mining Ventures Corp.
|
GMIN
|
Harvest Canadian T-Bill ETF
|
TBIL
|
Harvest Premium Yield 7-10 Year Treasury ETF
|
HPYM
|
Horizons USD High Interest Savings ETF
|
UCSH.U
|
Invesco Morningstar Global Next Gen AI Index ETF
|
INAI
|
Invesco US Treasury Floating Rate Note Index ETF (USD)
|
IUFR.U
TSX Venture Exchange
|
Issuer Name
|
Company Symbol
|
Amaya Big Sky Capital Corp.
|
AMYA.P
|
Artrari One Capital Corp.
|
AOCC.P
|
Euromax Resources Ltd.
|
EOX
|
Mawson Gold Limited
|
MAW
|
OA Capital Corp.
|
OAC.P
|
Power One Resources Corp.
|
PWRO
|
Zodiac Gold Inc.
|
ZAU
