TORONTO, Feb. 9, 2024 /CNW/ - TMX Group today announced its financing activity on Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) and TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV) for January 2024.

TSX welcomed nine new issuers in January 2024, compared with three in the previous month and 15 in January 2023. The new listings were eight exchange traded funds and one mining company. Total financings raised in January 2024 decreased 92% compared to the previous month, and were down 48% compared to January 2023. The total number of financings in January 2024 was 31, compared with 39 the previous month and 38 in January 2023.

TSXV welcomed seven new issuers in January 2024, compared with four in the previous month and one in January 2023. The new listings were three Capital Pool Companies and four mining companies. Total financings raised in January 2024 increased 2% compared to the previous month, but were down 2% compared to January 2023. There were 124 financings in January 2024, compared with 100 in the previous month and 133 in January 2023.

January 2024 December 2023 January 2023 Issuers Listed 1,814 1,812 1,802 New Issuers Listed 9 3 15 IPOs 8 1 14 Graduates from TSXV 1 1 1 Issues Listed 2,480 2,479 2,483 IPO Financings Raised $16,795,068 $32,500,000 $86,017,916 Secondary Financings Raised $169,319,151 $1,372,074,843 $228,671,325 Supplemental Financings Raised $31,612,300 $1,293,030,438 $101,500,000 Total Financings Raised $217,726,519 $2,697,605,281 $416,189,241 Total Number of Financings 31 39 38 Market Cap Listed Issues $4,162,277,734,735 $4,157,735,691,511 $4,100,320,249,728

2024 2023 % change New Issuers Listed 9 15 -40.0 IPOs 8 14 -42.9 Graduates from TSXV 1 1 0.0 IPO Financings Raised $16,795,068 $86,017,916 -80.5 Secondary Financings Raised $169,319,151 $228,671,325 -26.0 Supplemental Financings Raised $31,612,300 $101,500,000 -68.9 Total Financings Raised $217,726,519 $416,189,241 -47.7 Total Number of Financings 31 38 -18.4 Market Cap Listed Issues $4,162,277,734,735 $4,100,320,249,728 +1.5

January 2024 December 2023 January 2023 Issuers Listed 1,905 1,902 1,921 New Issuers Listed 7 4 1 IPOs 3 1 1 Graduates to TSX 1 1 1 Issues Listed 1,993 1,993 2,025 IPO Financings Raised $676,100 $350,000 $250,000 Secondary Financings Raised (1) $66,189,745 $133,484,357 $92,875,833 Supplemental Financings Raised $285,050,594 $210,793,617 $265,904,706 Total Financings Raised $351,916,439 $344,627,974 $359,030,539 Total Number of Financings 124 100 133 Market Cap Listed Issues $70,063,967,567 $71,003,143,233 $77,807,516,839

2024 2023 % Change New Issuers Listed 7 1 +600.0 IPOs 3 1 +200.0 Graduates to TSX 1 1 0.0 IPO Financings Raised $676,100 $250,000 +170.4 Secondary Financings Raised (1) $66,189,745 $92,875,833 -28.7 Supplemental Financings Raised $285,050,594 $265,904,706 +7.2 Total Financings Raised $351,916,439 $359,030,539 -2.0 Total Number of Financings 124 133 -6.8 Market Cap Listed Issues $70,063,967,567 $77,807,516,839 -10.0

**Includes NEX (not applicable to New Issuers Listed, IPOs and IPO Financings Raised)

(1) Secondary financings include prospectus offerings on both a treasury and secondary basis

TMX Group welcomes the following companies that listed during January 2024:

Issuer Name Company Symbol Arrow EC Equity Advantage Alternative Fund ADIV CI U.S. Enhanced Momentum Index ETF CMOM CI U.S. Enhanced Value Index ETF CVLU G Mining Ventures Corp. GMIN Harvest Canadian T-Bill ETF TBIL Harvest Premium Yield 7-10 Year Treasury ETF HPYM Horizons USD High Interest Savings ETF UCSH.U Invesco Morningstar Global Next Gen AI Index ETF INAI Invesco US Treasury Floating Rate Note Index ETF (USD) IUFR.U

Issuer Name Company Symbol Amaya Big Sky Capital Corp. AMYA.P Artrari One Capital Corp. AOCC.P Euromax Resources Ltd. EOX Mawson Gold Limited MAW OA Capital Corp. OAC.P Power One Resources Corp. PWRO Zodiac Gold Inc. ZAU

TMX Group operates global markets, and builds digital communities and analytic solutions that facilitate the funding, growth and success of businesses, traders and investors. TMX Group's key operations include Toronto Stock Exchange , TSX Venture Exchange , TSX Alpha Exchange , The Canadian Depository for Securities , Montréal Exchange , Canadian Derivatives Clearing Corporation , TMX Trayport and TMX VettaFi , which provide listing markets, trading markets, clearing facilities, depository services, technology solutions, data products and other services to the global financial community. TMX Group is headquartered in Toronto and operates offices across North America (Montréal, Calgary, Vancouver and New York), as well as in key international markets including London, Singapore and Vienna. For more information about TMX Group, visit www.tmx.com . Follow TMX Group on X: @TMXGroup .

