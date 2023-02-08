TMX Group Equity Financing Statistics - January 2023 Français

Toronto Stock Exchange, TSX Venture Exchange

TORONTO, Feb. 8, 2023 /CNW/ - TMX Group today announced its financing activity on Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) and TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV) for January 2023.

TSX welcomed 15 new issuers in January 2023, compared with two in the previous month and 22 in January 2022. The new listings were 14 exchange traded funds and one mining company. Total financings raised in January 2023 decreased 87% compared to the previous month, and were down 32% compared to January 2022. The total number of financings in January 2023 was 38, compared with 25 the previous month and 48 in January 2022.

For additional data relating to the number of transactions billed for TSX, please click on the following link: https://www.tmx.com/resource/en/440 

TSXV welcomed one new issuer in January 2023, compared with six in the previous month and nine in January 2022. The new listing was a Capital Pool Company. Total financings raised in January 2023 decreased 16% compared to the previous month, and were down 45% compared to January 2022. There were 133 financings in January 2023, compared with 121 in the previous month and 122 in January 2022.

TMX Group consolidated trading statistics for January 2023 can be viewed at www.tmx.com.

Toronto Stock Exchange

January 2023

December 2022

January 2022

Issuers Listed                                                

1,802

1,791

1,765

New Issuers Listed

15

2

22

IPOs                                                                

14

0

18

Graduates from TSXV

1

1

2

Issues Listed                                                  

2,483

2,467

2,452

IPO Financings Raised                                  

$86,017,916

$0

$56,267,916

Secondary Financings Raised

$228,671,325

$3,146,404,140

$480,045,269

Supplemental Financings Raised

$101,500,000

$42,290,913

$79,851,360

Total Financings Raised

$416,189,241

$3,188,695,053

$616,164,545

Total Number of Financings                        

38

25

48

Market Cap Listed Issues                            

$4,100,320,249,728

$3,791,683,882,613

$4,174,505,579,662
Year-to-date Statistics

2023

2022

% change

New Issuers Listed                                        

15

22

-31.8

IPOs

14

18

-22.2

Graduates from TSXV

1

2

-50.0

IPO Financings Raised                                  

$86,017,916

$56,267,916

+52.9

Secondary Financings Raised

$228,671,325

$480,045,269

-52.4

Supplemental Financings Raised

$101,500,000

$79,851,360

+27.1

Total Financings Raised

$416,189,241

$616,164,545

-32.5

Total Number of Financings

38

48

-20.8

Market Cap Listed Issues

$4,100,320,249,728

$4,174,505,579,662

-1.8
TSX Venture Exchange **

January 2023

December 2022

January 2022

Issuers Listed                                                 

1,921

1,926

1,890

New Issuers Listed

1

6

9

IPOs                                           

1

6

6

Graduates to TSX

1

1

2

Issues Listed                                                  

2,025

2,031

1,993

IPO Financings Raised                                  

$250,000

$3,060,600

$41,777,750

Secondary Financings Raised (1)

$92,875,833

$23,593,952

$38,237,009

Supplemental Financings Raised

$265,904,706

$398,690,122

$569,185,016

Total Financings Raised

$359,030,539

$425,344,674

$649,199,775

Total Number of Financings                        

133

121

122

Market Cap Listed Issues

$77,807,516,839

$70,710,029,787

$92,837,338,711
Year-to-date Statistics

2023

2022

% Change

New Issuers Listed                      

1

9

-88.9

IPOs

1

6

-83.3

Graduates to TSX

1

2

-50.0

IPO Financings Raised                                  

$250,000

$41,777,750

-99.4

Secondary Financings Raised (1)

$92,875,833

$38,237,009

+142.9

Supplemental Financings Raised

$265,904,706

$569,185,016

-53.3

Total Financings Raised

$359,030,539

$649,199,775

-44.7

Total Number of Financings                        

133

122

+9.0

Market Cap Listed Issues

$77,807,516,839

$92,837,338,711

-16.2

**Includes NEX (not applicable to New Issuers Listed, IPOs and IPO Financings Raised)

(1)  Secondary financings include prospectus offerings on both a  treasury and secondary basis

TMX Group welcomes the following companies that listed during January 2023:

Toronto Stock Exchange

Issuer Name

Company Symbol

BMO Covered Call Energy ETF

ZWEN

BMO Covered Call Health Care ETF

ZWHC

BMO Global Agriculture ETF

ZEAT

BMO US Aggregate Bond Index ETF

ZUAG

BMO US TIPS Index ETF

TIPS

CI Global Minimum Downside Volatility Index ETF

CGDV

CI U.S. Minimum Downside Volatility Index ETF

CUDV

CIBC Canadian Short-Term Bond Index ETF

CSBI

CIBC U.S. Equity Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)

CUEH

Evolve S&P 500® Enhanced Yield Fund

ESPX

Evolve S&P/TSX 60 Enhanced Yield Fund

ETSX

Hamilton Canadian Financials Yield Maximizer ETF

HMAX

Probe Gold Inc.

PRB

RBC Canadian Dividend Covered Call ETF

RCDC

RBC U.S. Dividend Covered Call ETF

RUDC
TSX Venture Exchange

Issuer Name

Company Symbol

Hopefield Ventures Two Inc.

HVII.P
