Toronto Stock Exchange, TSX Venture Exchange

TORONTO, Feb. 8, 2023 /CNW/ - TMX Group today announced its financing activity on Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) and TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV) for January 2023.

TSX welcomed 15 new issuers in January 2023, compared with two in the previous month and 22 in January 2022. The new listings were 14 exchange traded funds and one mining company. Total financings raised in January 2023 decreased 87% compared to the previous month, and were down 32% compared to January 2022. The total number of financings in January 2023 was 38, compared with 25 the previous month and 48 in January 2022.

For additional data relating to the number of transactions billed for TSX, please click on the following link: https://www.tmx.com/resource/en/440

TSXV welcomed one new issuer in January 2023, compared with six in the previous month and nine in January 2022. The new listing was a Capital Pool Company. Total financings raised in January 2023 decreased 16% compared to the previous month, and were down 45% compared to January 2022. There were 133 financings in January 2023, compared with 121 in the previous month and 122 in January 2022.

TMX Group consolidated trading statistics for January 2023 can be viewed at www.tmx.com.

Toronto Stock Exchange



January 2023 December 2022 January 2022 Issuers Listed 1,802 1,791 1,765 New Issuers Listed 15 2 22 IPOs 14 0 18 Graduates from TSXV 1 1 2 Issues Listed 2,483 2,467 2,452 IPO Financings Raised $86,017,916 $0 $56,267,916 Secondary Financings Raised $228,671,325 $3,146,404,140 $480,045,269 Supplemental Financings Raised $101,500,000 $42,290,913 $79,851,360 Total Financings Raised $416,189,241 $3,188,695,053 $616,164,545 Total Number of Financings 38 25 48 Market Cap Listed Issues $4,100,320,249,728 $3,791,683,882,613 $4,174,505,579,662

Year-to-date Statistics



2023 2022 % change New Issuers Listed 15 22 -31.8 IPOs 14 18 -22.2 Graduates from TSXV 1 2 -50.0 IPO Financings Raised $86,017,916 $56,267,916 +52.9 Secondary Financings Raised $228,671,325 $480,045,269 -52.4 Supplemental Financings Raised $101,500,000 $79,851,360 +27.1 Total Financings Raised $416,189,241 $616,164,545 -32.5 Total Number of Financings 38 48 -20.8 Market Cap Listed Issues $4,100,320,249,728 $4,174,505,579,662 -1.8

TSX Venture Exchange **



January 2023 December 2022 January 2022 Issuers Listed 1,921 1,926 1,890 New Issuers Listed 1 6 9 IPOs 1 6 6 Graduates to TSX 1 1 2 Issues Listed 2,025 2,031 1,993 IPO Financings Raised $250,000 $3,060,600 $41,777,750 Secondary Financings Raised (1) $92,875,833 $23,593,952 $38,237,009 Supplemental Financings Raised $265,904,706 $398,690,122 $569,185,016 Total Financings Raised $359,030,539 $425,344,674 $649,199,775 Total Number of Financings 133 121 122 Market Cap Listed Issues $77,807,516,839 $70,710,029,787 $92,837,338,711

Year-to-date Statistics



2023 2022 % Change New Issuers Listed 1 9 -88.9 IPOs 1 6 -83.3 Graduates to TSX 1 2 -50.0 IPO Financings Raised $250,000 $41,777,750 -99.4 Secondary Financings Raised (1) $92,875,833 $38,237,009 +142.9 Supplemental Financings Raised $265,904,706 $569,185,016 -53.3 Total Financings Raised $359,030,539 $649,199,775 -44.7 Total Number of Financings 133 122 +9.0 Market Cap Listed Issues $77,807,516,839 $92,837,338,711 -16.2

**Includes NEX (not applicable to New Issuers Listed, IPOs and IPO Financings Raised)

(1) Secondary financings include prospectus offerings on both a treasury and secondary basis

TMX Group welcomes the following companies that listed during January 2023:

Toronto Stock Exchange

Issuer Name Company Symbol BMO Covered Call Energy ETF ZWEN BMO Covered Call Health Care ETF ZWHC BMO Global Agriculture ETF ZEAT BMO US Aggregate Bond Index ETF ZUAG BMO US TIPS Index ETF TIPS CI Global Minimum Downside Volatility Index ETF CGDV CI U.S. Minimum Downside Volatility Index ETF CUDV CIBC Canadian Short-Term Bond Index ETF CSBI CIBC U.S. Equity Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) CUEH Evolve S&P 500® Enhanced Yield Fund ESPX Evolve S&P/TSX 60 Enhanced Yield Fund ETSX Hamilton Canadian Financials Yield Maximizer ETF HMAX Probe Gold Inc. PRB RBC Canadian Dividend Covered Call ETF RCDC RBC U.S. Dividend Covered Call ETF RUDC

TSX Venture Exchange

Issuer Name Company Symbol Hopefield Ventures Two Inc. HVII.P

