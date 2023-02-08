Feb 08, 2023, 11:00 ET
Toronto Stock Exchange, TSX Venture Exchange
TORONTO, Feb. 8, 2023 /CNW/ - TMX Group today announced its financing activity on Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) and TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV) for January 2023.
TSX welcomed 15 new issuers in January 2023, compared with two in the previous month and 22 in January 2022. The new listings were 14 exchange traded funds and one mining company. Total financings raised in January 2023 decreased 87% compared to the previous month, and were down 32% compared to January 2022. The total number of financings in January 2023 was 38, compared with 25 the previous month and 48 in January 2022.
For additional data relating to the number of transactions billed for TSX, please click on the following link: https://www.tmx.com/resource/en/440
TSXV welcomed one new issuer in January 2023, compared with six in the previous month and nine in January 2022. The new listing was a Capital Pool Company. Total financings raised in January 2023 decreased 16% compared to the previous month, and were down 45% compared to January 2022. There were 133 financings in January 2023, compared with 121 in the previous month and 122 in January 2022.
TMX Group consolidated trading statistics for January 2023 can be viewed at www.tmx.com.
|
January 2023
|
December 2022
|
January 2022
|
Issuers Listed
|
1,802
|
1,791
|
1,765
|
New Issuers Listed
|
15
|
2
|
22
|
IPOs
|
14
|
0
|
18
|
Graduates from TSXV
|
1
|
1
|
2
|
Issues Listed
|
2,483
|
2,467
|
2,452
|
IPO Financings Raised
|
$86,017,916
|
$0
|
$56,267,916
|
Secondary Financings Raised
|
$228,671,325
|
$3,146,404,140
|
$480,045,269
|
Supplemental Financings Raised
|
$101,500,000
|
$42,290,913
|
$79,851,360
|
Total Financings Raised
|
$416,189,241
|
$3,188,695,053
|
$616,164,545
|
Total Number of Financings
|
38
|
25
|
48
|
Market Cap Listed Issues
|
$4,100,320,249,728
|
$3,791,683,882,613
|
$4,174,505,579,662
|
2023
|
2022
|
% change
|
New Issuers Listed
|
15
|
22
|
-31.8
|
IPOs
|
14
|
18
|
-22.2
|
Graduates from TSXV
|
1
|
2
|
-50.0
|
IPO Financings Raised
|
$86,017,916
|
$56,267,916
|
+52.9
|
Secondary Financings Raised
|
$228,671,325
|
$480,045,269
|
-52.4
|
Supplemental Financings Raised
|
$101,500,000
|
$79,851,360
|
+27.1
|
Total Financings Raised
|
$416,189,241
|
$616,164,545
|
-32.5
|
Total Number of Financings
|
38
|
48
|
-20.8
|
Market Cap Listed Issues
|
$4,100,320,249,728
|
$4,174,505,579,662
|
-1.8
|
January 2023
|
December 2022
|
January 2022
|
Issuers Listed
|
1,921
|
1,926
|
1,890
|
New Issuers Listed
|
1
|
6
|
9
|
IPOs
|
1
|
6
|
6
|
Graduates to TSX
|
1
|
1
|
2
|
Issues Listed
|
2,025
|
2,031
|
1,993
|
IPO Financings Raised
|
$250,000
|
$3,060,600
|
$41,777,750
|
Secondary Financings Raised (1)
|
$92,875,833
|
$23,593,952
|
$38,237,009
|
Supplemental Financings Raised
|
$265,904,706
|
$398,690,122
|
$569,185,016
|
Total Financings Raised
|
$359,030,539
|
$425,344,674
|
$649,199,775
|
Total Number of Financings
|
133
|
121
|
122
|
Market Cap Listed Issues
|
$77,807,516,839
|
$70,710,029,787
|
$92,837,338,711
|
2023
|
2022
|
% Change
|
New Issuers Listed
|
1
|
9
|
-88.9
|
IPOs
|
1
|
6
|
-83.3
|
Graduates to TSX
|
1
|
2
|
-50.0
|
IPO Financings Raised
|
$250,000
|
$41,777,750
|
-99.4
|
Secondary Financings Raised (1)
|
$92,875,833
|
$38,237,009
|
+142.9
|
Supplemental Financings Raised
|
$265,904,706
|
$569,185,016
|
-53.3
|
Total Financings Raised
|
$359,030,539
|
$649,199,775
|
-44.7
|
Total Number of Financings
|
133
|
122
|
+9.0
|
Market Cap Listed Issues
|
$77,807,516,839
|
$92,837,338,711
|
-16.2
|
**Includes NEX (not applicable to New Issuers Listed, IPOs and IPO Financings Raised)
|
(1) Secondary financings include prospectus offerings on both a treasury and secondary basis
|
TMX Group does not guarantee either the completeness or the accuracy of this information. The information contained in this media release is provided for informational purposes only and you agree not to rely upon the information contained in this media release for any trading, business, or financial purposes. By using this media release, you expressly agree to the condition that TMX Group assumes no liability or responsibility for any errors or inaccuracies in this media release.
TMX Group welcomes the following companies that listed during January 2023:
|
Issuer Name
|
Company Symbol
|
BMO Covered Call Energy ETF
|
ZWEN
|
BMO Covered Call Health Care ETF
|
ZWHC
|
BMO Global Agriculture ETF
|
ZEAT
|
BMO US Aggregate Bond Index ETF
|
ZUAG
|
BMO US TIPS Index ETF
|
TIPS
|
CI Global Minimum Downside Volatility Index ETF
|
CGDV
|
CI U.S. Minimum Downside Volatility Index ETF
|
CUDV
|
CIBC Canadian Short-Term Bond Index ETF
|
CSBI
|
CIBC U.S. Equity Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)
|
CUEH
|
Evolve S&P 500® Enhanced Yield Fund
|
ESPX
|
Evolve S&P/TSX 60 Enhanced Yield Fund
|
ETSX
|
Hamilton Canadian Financials Yield Maximizer ETF
|
HMAX
|
Probe Gold Inc.
|
PRB
|
RBC Canadian Dividend Covered Call ETF
|
RCDC
|
RBC U.S. Dividend Covered Call ETF
|
RUDC
|
Issuer Name
|
Company Symbol
|
Hopefield Ventures Two Inc.
|
HVII.P
TMX Group operates global markets, and builds digital communities and analytic solutions that facilitate the funding, growth and success of businesses, traders and investors. TMX Group's key operations include Toronto Stock Exchange, TSX Venture Exchange, TSX Alpha Exchange, The Canadian Depository for Securities, Montréal Exchange, Canadian Derivatives Clearing Corporation, and Trayport which provide listing markets, trading markets, clearing facilities, depository services, technology solutions, data products and other services to the global financial community. TMX Group is headquartered in Toronto and operates offices across North America (Montréal, Calgary, Vancouver and New York), as well as in key international markets including London, Singapore and Vienna. For more information about TMX Group, visit our website at www.tmx.com. Follow TMX Group on Twitter: @TMXGroup.
SOURCE TMX Group Limited
For further information: please contact: Catherine Kee, Senior Manager, Corporate Communications & Media Relations, TMX Group, 416-814-8834, [email protected]
Share this article