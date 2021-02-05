Toronto Stock Exchange, TSX Venture Exchange

TORONTO, Feb. 5, 2021 /CNW/ - TMX Group today announced its financing activity on Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) and TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV) for January 2021.

TSX welcomed 23 new issuers in January 2021, compared with 10 in the previous month and 24 in January 2020. The new listings were 14 exchange traded funds, one closed end fund, two technology companies, one clean technology company, two consumer products & services companies, one life sciences company and two mining companies. Total financings raised in January 2021 decreased 26% compared to the previous month, but increased 787% compared to January 2020. The total number of financings in January 2021 was 63, compared with 53 the previous month and 44 in January 2020.

For additional data relating to the number of transactions billed for TSX, please click on the following link: https://www.tmx.com/resource/en/440

TSXV welcomed five new issuers in January 2021, compared with eight in the previous month and one in January 2020. The new listings were three capital pool companies, one life sciences company and one mining company. Total financings raised in January 2021 decreased 9% compared to the previous month, but were up 79% compared to January 2020. There were 173 financings in January 2021, compared with 177 in the previous month and 140 in January 2020.

TMX Group consolidated trading statistics for January 2021 can be viewed at www.tmx.com.

Toronto Stock Exchange



January 2021 December 2020 January 2020 Issuers Listed 1,662 1,642 1,590 New Issuers Listed 23 10 24 IPOs 18 8 21 Graduates from TSXV 4 2 3 Issues Listed 2,319 2,293 2,236 IPO Financings Raised $399,568,184 $339,028,246 $74,162,550 Secondary Financings Raised $2,390,949,448 $3,479,516,201 $241,681,604 Supplemental Financings Raised $55,827,062 $47,308,800 $4,950,408 Total Financings Raised $2,846,344,694 $3,865,853,247 $320,794,562 Total Number of Financings 63 53 44 Market Cap Listed Issues $3,400,209,926,420 $3,398,550,102,622 $3,245,387,151,336

Year-to-date Statistics



2021 2020 % change New Issuers Listed 23 24 -4.2 IPOs 18 21 -14.3 Graduates from TSXV 4 3 +33.3 IPO Financings Raised $399,568,184 $74,162,550 +438.8 Secondary Financings Raised $2,390,949,448 $241,681,604 +889.3 Supplemental Financings Raised $55,827,062 $4,950,408 +1,027.7 Total Financings Raised $2,846,344,694 $320,794,562 +787.3 Total Number of Financings 63 44 +43.2 Market Cap Listed Issues $3,400,209,926,420 $3,245,387,151,336 +4.8

TSX Venture Exchange **



January 2021 December 2020 January 2020 Issuers Listed 1,888 1,889 1,933 New Issuers Listed 5 8 1 IPOs 3 5 1 Graduates to TSX 4 2 3 Issues Listed 1,975 1,974 2,016 IPO Financings Raised $1,250,000 $12,042,642 $350,000 Secondary Financings Raised (1) $279,256,485 $370,556,898 $201,035,636 Supplemental Financings Raised $590,405,149 $576,022,238 $284,224,897 Total Financings Raised $870,911,634 $958,621,778 $485,610,533 Total Number of Financings 173 177 140 Market Cap Listed Issues $81,859,216,266 $78,362,951,154 $46,190,840,629

Year-to-date Statistics



2021 2020 % Change New Issuers Listed 5 1 +400.0 IPOs 3 1 +200.0 Graduates to TSX 4 3 +33.3 IPO Financings Raised $1,250,000 $350,000 +257.1 Secondary Financings Raised (1) $279,256,485 $201,035,636 +38.9 Supplemental Financings Raised $590,405,149 $284,224,897 +107.7 Total Financings Raised $870,911,634 $485,610,533 +79.3 Total Number of Financings 173 140 +23.6 Market Cap Listed Issues $81,859,216,266 $46,190,840,629 +77.2

Includes NEX (not applicable to New Issuers Listed, IPOs and IPO Financings Raised)

(1) Secondary financings include prospectus offerings on both a treasury and secondary basis

TMX Group welcomes the following companies that listed during January 2021:

Toronto Stock Exchange

Issuer Name Company Symbol Accelerate OneChoice Alternative Portfolio ETF ONEC Bitcoin Trust BITC.UN & BITC.U BMO Clean Energy Index ETF ZCLN BMO Covered Call Technology ETF ZWT BMO MSCI Fintech Innovation Index ETF ZFIN BMO MSCI Genomic Innovation Index ETF ZGEN BMO MSCI Innovation Index ETF ZINN BMO MSCI Next Gen Internet Innovation Index ETF ZINT BMO MSCI Tech & Industrial Innovation Index ETF ZAUT BMO Short-Term US TIPS Index ETF ZTIP Bragg Gaming Group Inc. BRAG CI Munro Global Growth Equity Fund CMGG Cl Gold Bullion Fund VALT Evolve Cloud Computing Index Fund DATA Harvest Clean Energy ETF HCLN Harvest Travel & Leisure Index ETF TRVL HempFusion Wellness Inc. CBD.U Kits Eyecare Ltd. KITS MCI Onehealth Technologies Inc. DRDR Monarch Mining Corporation GBAR Novo Resources Corp. NVO VIQ Solutions Inc. VQS Xebec Adsorption Inc. XBC

TSX Venture Exchange

Issuer Name Company Symbol Compass Venture Inc. CVI.P Haw Capital 2 Corp. HAW.P Railtown Capital Corp. RLT.P Skylight Health Group Inc. SHG Summa Silver Corp. SSVR

