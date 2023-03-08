Toronto Stock Exchange, TSX Venture Exchange

TORONTO, March 8, 2023 /CNW/ - TMX Group today announced its financing activity on Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) and TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV) for February 2023.

TSX welcomed 14 new issuers in February 2023, compared with 15 in the previous month and 11 in February 2022. The new listings were 11 exchange traded funds, two oil & gas companies and one mining company. Total financings raised in February 2023 increased 20% compared to the previous month, but were down 62% compared to February 2022. The total number of financings in February 2023 was 37, compared with 38 the previous month and 38 in February 2022.

TSXV welcomed seven new issuers in February 2023, compared with one in the previous month and 13 in February 2022. The new listings were six Capital Pool Companies and one financial services company. Total financings raised in February 2023 increased 34% compared to the previous month, and were up 9% compared to February 2022. There were 97 financings in February 2023, compared with 133 in the previous month and 93 in February 2022.

February 2023 January 2023 February 2022 Issuers Listed 1,812 1,802 1,772 New Issuers Listed 14 15 11 IPOs 11 14 9 Graduates from TSXV 2 1 2 Issues Listed 2,497 2,483 2,455 IPO Financings Raised $23,993,125 $86,017,916 $26,559,561 Secondary Financings Raised $475,360,585 $228,671,325 $629,921,380 Supplemental Financings Raised $0 $101,500,000 $663,393,873 Total Financings Raised $499,353,710 $416,189,241 $1,319,874,814 Total Number of Financings 37 38 38 Market Cap Listed Issues $4,016,071,025,545 $4,100,320,249,728 $4,193,948,694,030

2023 2022 % change New Issuers Listed 29 33 -12.1 IPOs 25 27 -7.4 Graduates from TSXV 3 4 -25.0 IPO Financings Raised $110,011,041 $82,827,477 +32.8 Secondary Financings Raised $704,031,910 $1,109,966,649 -36.6 Supplemental Financings Raised $101,500,000 $743,245,233 -86.3 Total Financings Raised $915,542,951 $1,936,039,359 -52.7 Total Number of Financings 75 86 -12.8 Market Cap Listed Issues $4,016,071,025,545 $4,193,948,694,030 -4.2

February 2023 January 2023 February 2022 Issuers Listed 1,922 1,921 1,897 New Issuers Listed 7 1 13 IPOs 6 1 11 Graduates to TSX 2 1 2 Issues Listed 2,029 2,025 2,000 IPO Financings Raised $3,360,950 $250,000 $38,725,000 Secondary Financings Raised (1) $221,063,685 $92,875,833 $61,892,888 Supplemental Financings Raised $254,963,068 $265,904,706 $337,735,078 Total Financings Raised $479,387,703 $359,030,539 $438,352,966 Total Number of Financings 97 133 93 Market Cap Listed Issues $77,727,972,776 $77,807,516,839 $95,447,421,039

2023 2022 % Change New Issuers Listed 8 22 -63.6 IPOs 7 17 -58.8 Graduates to TSX 3 4 -25.0 IPO Financings Raised $3,610,950 $80,502,750 -95.5 Secondary Financings Raised (1) $313,939,518 $100,129,897 +213.5 Supplemental Financings Raised $520,867,774 $906,920,094 -42.6 Total Financings Raised $838,418,242 $1,087,552,741 -22.9 Total Number of Financings 230 215 +7.0 Market Cap Listed Issues $77,727,972,776 $95,447,421,039 -18.6

**Includes NEX (not applicable to New Issuers Listed, IPOs and IPO Financings Raised)

(1) Secondary financings include prospectus offerings on both a treasury and secondary basis

TMX Group welcomes the following companies that listed during February 2023:

Issuer Name Company Symbol CI Utilities Giants Covered Call ETF CUTL CIBC International Equity Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) CIEH Discovery Silver Corp. DSV Hammerhead Energy Inc. HHRS Invesco S&P International Developed Dividend Aristocrats ESG Index ETF IIAE Invesco S&P US Dividend Aristocrats ESG Index ETF IUAE Invesco S&P/TSX Canadian Dividend Aristocrats ESG Index ETF ICAE iShares 20+ Year U.S. Treasury Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XTLH iShares 20+ Year U.S. Treasury Bond Index ETF XTLT iShares Core Canadian 15+ Year Federal Bond Index ETF XFLB iShares Global Electric and Autonomous Vehicles Index ETF XDRV iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China Index ETF XEMC Mulvihill U.S. Health Care Enhanced Yield ETF XLVE PetroTal Corp. TAL

Issuer Name Company Symbol Can-Gow Capital Inc. GOWC.P Fraser Mackenzie Accelerator Corp. FMAC.P Goodbridge Capital Corp. GODB.P Haviland Enviro Corp. HEC.P Mandala Capital Inc. MAN.P Palisades Goldcorp. Ltd. PALI Scaling Capital 1 Corp. SKAL.P

TMX Group operates global markets, and builds digital communities and analytic solutions that facilitate the funding, growth and success of businesses, traders and investors. TMX Group's key operations include Toronto Stock Exchange, TSX Venture Exchange, TSX Alpha Exchange, The Canadian Depository for Securities, Montréal Exchange, Canadian Derivatives Clearing Corporation, and Trayport which provide listing markets, trading markets, clearing facilities, depository services, technology solutions, data products and other services to the global financial community. TMX Group is headquartered in Toronto and operates offices across North America (Montréal, Calgary, Vancouver and New York), as well as in key international markets including London, Singapore and Vienna. For more information about TMX Group, visit our website at www.tmx.com. Follow TMX Group on Twitter: @TMXGroup.

