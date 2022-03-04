TMX Group Equity Financing Statistics - February 2022 Français

Toronto Stock Exchange, TSX Venture Exchange

TORONTO, March 4, 2022 /CNW/ - TMX Group today announced its financing activity on Toronto Stock Exchange and TSX Venture Exchange for February, 2022.

TSX welcomed 11 new issuers in February 2022, compared with 22 in the previous month and 21 in February 2021. The new listings were nine exchange traded funds, one financial services company and one industrial services & products company. Total financings raised in February 2022 increased 114% compared to the previous month, but were down 87% compared to February 2021. The total number of financings in February 2022 was 38, compared with 48 the previous month and 61 in February 2021.

For additional data relating to the number of transactions billed for TSX, please click on the following link: https://www.tmx.com/resource/en/440 

TSXV welcomed 13 new issuers in February 2022, compared with nine in the previous month and eight in February 2021. The new listings were 10 capital pool companies, two mining companies and one technology company. Total financings raised in February 2022 decreased 32% compared to the previous month, and were down 61% compared to February 2021. There were 93 financings in February 2022, compared with 122 in the previous month and 159 in February 2021.

TMX Group consolidated trading statistics for February 2022 can be viewed at www.tmx.com.

Toronto Stock Exchange

February 2022

January 2022

February 2021

Issuers Listed

1,772

1,765

1,676

New Issuers Listed

11

22

21

IPOs                                                                

9

18

13

Graduates from TSXV

2

2

6

Issues Listed                                                  

2,455

2,452

2,336

IPO Financings Raised                                  

$26,559,561

$56,267,916

$2,171,645,392

Secondary Financings Raised

$629,921,380

$480,045,269

$5,937,643,091

Supplemental Financings Raised

$663,393,873

$79,851,360

$105,687,750

Total Financings Raised

$1,319,874,814

$616,164,545

$8,214,976,233

Total Number of Financings                        

38

48

61

Market Cap Listed Issues                            

$4,193,948,694,030

$4,174,505,579,662

$3,544,600,158,481

Year-to-date Statistics

2022

2021

% change

New Issuers Listed                                        

33

44

-25.0

IPOs

27

31

-12.9

Graduates from TSXV

4

10

-60.0

IPO Financings Raised                                  

$82,827,477

$2,571,213,576

-96.8

Secondary Financings Raised

$1,109,966,649

$8,328,592,539

-86.7

Supplemental Financings Raised

$743,245,233

$161,514,812

+360.2

Total Financings Raised

$1,936,039,359

$11,061,320,927

-82.5

Total Number of Financings

86

124

-30.6

Market Cap Listed Issues

$4,193,948,694,030

$3,544,600,158,481

+18.3

TSX Venture Exchange**

February 2022

January 2022

February 2021

Issuers Listed                                                 

1,897

1,890

1,887

New Issuers Listed

13

9

8

IPOs                                           

11

6

6

Graduates to TSX

2

2

6

Issues Listed

2,000

1,993

1,976

IPO Financings Raised                                  

$38,725,000

$41,777,750

$26,950,200

Secondary Financings Raised (1)

$61,892,888

$38,237,009

$346,894,297

Supplemental Financings Raised

$337,735,078

$569,185,016

$753,662,123

Total Financings Raised

$438,352,966

$649,199,775

$1,127,506,620

Total Number of Financings                        

93

122

159

Market Cap Listed Issues

$95,447,421,039

$92,837,338,711

$92,008,435,828

Year-to-date Statistics

2022

2021

% Change

New Issuers Listed                      

22

13

+69.2

IPOs

17

9

+88.9

Graduates to TSX

4

10

-60.0

IPO Financings Raised                                  

$80,502,750

$28,200,200

+185.5

Secondary Financings Raised (1)

$100,129,897

$626,150,782

-84.0

Supplemental Financings Raised

$906,920,094

$1,344,067,272

-32.5

Total Financings Raised

$1,087,552,741

$1,998,418,254

-45.6

Total Number of Financings                        

215

332

-35.2

Market Cap Listed Issues

$95,447,421,039

$92,008,435,828

+3.7

**Includes NEX (not applicable to New Issuers Listed, IPOs and IPO Financings Raised)

(1) Secondary financings include prospectus offerings on both a  treasury and secondary basis


TMX Group does not guarantee either the completeness or the accuracy of this information. The information contained in this media release is provided for informational purposes only and you agree not to rely upon the information contained in this media release for any trading, business, or financial purposes.  By using this media release, you expressly agree to the condition that TMX Group assumes no liability or responsibility for any errors or inaccuracies in this media release.

TMX Group welcomes the following companies that listed during February 2022:

Toronto Stock Exchange

Issuer Name

Company Symbol

BMO Canadian Bank Income Index ETF

ZBI

CI Galaxy Multi-Crypto ETF

CMCX

Dominion Lending Centres Inc.

DLCG

Evolve Canadian Banks and Lifecos Enhanced Yield Index Fund

BANK

GreenFirst Forest Products Inc.

GFP

Hamilton Enhanced U.S. Covered Call ETF

HYLD

Harvest Diversified Monthly Income ETF

HDIF

Horizons Carbon Credits ETF

CARB

Mackenzie Emerging Markets Equity Index ETF

QEE

Mulvihill Canadian Bank Enhanced Yield ETF

CBNK

NBI Sustainable Canadian Short Term Bond ETF

NSSB

TSX Venture Exchange

Issuer Name

Company Symbol

AdRabbit Limited

RABI

Cuspis Capital III Ltd.

CIII.P

Dominus Acquisition Corp.

DAQ.P

Draxos Capital Corp.

DRAX.P

Freeman Gold Corp.

FMAN

H2 Ventures 1 Inc.

HO.P

Hoshi Resource Corp.

HRC.P

Ikigai Capital Corp.

IKC.P

Meraki Acquisition One, Inc.

MRKI.P

Planet X Capital Corp.

XOX.P

Planet X II Capital Corp.

PLXX.P

Reem Capital Corp.

REEM.P

Silver Mountain Resources Inc.

AGMR

About TMX Group (TSX:X)

TMX Group operates global markets, and builds digital communities and analytic solutions that facilitate the funding, growth and success of businesses, traders and investors. TMX Group's key operations include Toronto Stock Exchange, TSX Venture Exchange, TSX Alpha Exchange, The Canadian Depository for Securities, Montréal Exchange, Canadian Derivatives Clearing Corporation, and Trayport which provide listing markets, trading markets, clearing facilities, depository services, technology solutions, data products and other services to the global financial community. TMX Group is headquartered in Toronto and operates offices across North America (Montréal, Calgary, Vancouver and New York), as well as in key international markets including London and Singapore. For more information about TMX Group, visit our website at www.tmx.com. Follow TMX Group on Twitter: @TMXGroup.

