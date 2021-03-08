Toronto Stock Exchange, TSX Venture Exchange

TORONTO, March 8, 2021 /CNW/ - TMX Group today announced its financing activity on Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) and TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV) for February 2021.

TSX welcomed 21 new issuers in February 2021, compared with 23 in the previous month and 15 in February 2020. The new listings were eight exchange traded funds, three clean technology companies, three technology companies, two special purpose acquisition companies, two mining companies, one life sciences company, one industrial products & services company and one real estate company. Total financings raised in February 2021 increased 189% compared to the previous month, and increased 63% compared to February 2020. The total number of financings in February 2021 was 61, compared with 63 the previous month and 57 in February 2020.

For additional data relating to the number of transactions billed for TSX, please click on the following link: https://www.tmx.com/resource/en/440

TSXV welcomed eight new issuers in February 2021, compared with five in the previous month and eight in February 2020. The new listings were five capital pool companies, two mining companies and one technology company. Total financings raised in February 2021 increased 29% compared to the previous month, and were up 207% compared to February 2020. There were 159 financings in February 2021, compared with 173 in the previous month and 108 in February 2020.

TMX Group consolidated trading statistics for February 2021 can be viewed at www.tmx.com.

Toronto Stock Exchange



February 2021 January 2021 February 2020 Issuers Listed 1,676 1,662 1,599 New Issuers Listed 21 23 15 IPOs 13 18 14 Graduates from TSXV 6 4 1 Issues Listed 2,336 2,319 2,251 IPO Financings Raised $2,171,645,392 $399,568,184 $1,146,245,700 Secondary Financings Raised $5,937,643,091 $2,390,949,448 $3,406,838,243 Supplemental Financings Raised $105,687,750 $55,827,062 $490,739,660 Total Financings Raised $8,214,976,233 $2,846,344,694 $5,043,823,603 Total Number of Financings 61 63 57 Market Cap Listed Issues $3,544,600,158,481 $3,400,209,926,420 $3,041,937,524,274

Year-to-date Statistics



2021 2020 % change New Issuers Listed 44 39 +12.8 IPOs 31 35 -11.4 Graduates from TSXV 10 4 +150.0 IPO Financings Raised $2,571,213,576 $1,220,408,250 +110.7 Secondary Financings Raised $8,328,592,539 $3,648,519,847 +128.3 Supplemental Financings Raised $161,514,812 $495,690,068 -67.4 Total Financings Raised $11,061,320,927 $5,364,618,165 +106.2 Total Number of Financings 124 101 +22.8 Market Cap Listed Issues $3,544,600,158,481 $3,041,937,524,274 +16.5

TSX Venture Exchange **



February 2021 January 2021 February 2020 Issuers Listed 1,887 1,888 1,934 New Issuers Listed 8 5 8 IPOs 6 3 6 Graduates to TSX 6 4 1 Issues Listed 1,976 1,975 2,016 IPO Financings Raised $26,950,200 $1,250,000 $52,728,250 Secondary Financings Raised (1) $346,894,297 $279,256,485 $74,964,403 Supplemental Financings Raised $753,662,123 $590,405,149 $240,102,435 Total Financings Raised $1,127,506,620 $870,911,634 $367,795,088 Total Number of Financings 159 173 108 Market Cap Listed Issues $92,008,435,828 $81,859,216,266 $41,316,856,181

Year-to-date Statistics



2021 2020 % Change New Issuers Listed 13 9 +44.4 IPOs 9 7 +28.6 Graduates to TSX 10 4 +150.0 IPO Financings Raised $28,200,200 $53,078,250 -46.9 Secondary Financings Raised (1) $626,150,782 $276,000,039 +126.9 Supplemental Financings Raised $1,344,067,272 $524,327,332 +156.3 Total Financings Raised $1,998,418,254 $853,405,621 +134.2 Total Number of Financings 332 248 +33.9 Market Cap Listed Issues $92,008,435,828 $41,316,856,181 +122.7

**Includes NEX (not applicable to New Issuers Listed, IPOs and IPO Financings Raised)

(1) Secondary financings include prospectus offerings on both a treasury and secondary basis



TMX Group does not guarantee either the completeness or the accuracy of this information. The information contained in this media release is provided for informational purposes only and you agree not to rely upon the information contained in this media release for any trading, business, or financial purposes. By using this media release, you expressly agree to the condition that TMX Group assumes no liability or responsibility for any errors or inaccuracies in this media release.

TMX Group welcomes the following companies that listed during February 2021:

Toronto Stock Exchange

Issuer Name Company Symbol ABC Technologies Holdings Inc. ABCT Altius Renewable Royalties Corp. ARR Aris Gold Corporation ARIS Bitcoin ETF EBIT BMO ESG High Yield US Corporate Bond Index ETF ESGH Canaccord Genuity Growth II Corp. CGGZ.UN Converge Technology Solutions Corp. CTS DRI Healthcare Trust DHT.UN & DHT.U Franklin Innovation Active ETF FINO Greenlane Renewables Inc. GRN LEAF Mobile Inc. LEAF Loop Energy Inc. LPEN NBI Active International Equity ETF NINT NBI Active U.S. Equity ETF NUSA NBI Canadian Dividend Income ETF NDIV NBI Sustainable Canadian Corporate Bond ETF NSCC Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust NXR.UN Purpose Bitcoin ETF CAD ETF BTCC.B Solaris Resources Inc. SLS Subversive Acquisition LP SVX.U TELUS International (Cda) Inc. TIXT

TSX Venture Exchange

Issuer Name Company Symbol Aumento Capital VIII Corp. AMU.P County Capital 2 Ltd. CTWO.P Four Arrows Capital Corp. AROW.P Gravitas Capital Corp. GONE.P Jesmond Capital Ltd. JES.P Leviathan Gold Ltd. LVX Star Royalties Ltd. STRR Topicus.com TOI

About TMX Group (TSX:X)

TMX Group operates global markets, and builds digital communities and analytic solutions that facilitate the funding, growth and success of businesses, traders and investors. TMX Group's key operations include Toronto Stock Exchange , TSX Venture Exchange , TSX Alpha Exchange , The Canadian Depository for Securities , Montréal Exchange , Canadian Derivatives Clearing Corporation , and Trayport which provide listing markets, trading markets, clearing facilities, depository services, technology solutions, data products and other services to the global financial community. TMX Group is headquartered in Toronto and operates offices across North America (Montréal, Calgary, Vancouver and New York), as well as in key international markets including London and Singapore. For more information about TMX Group, visit our website at www.tmx.com . Follow TMX Group on Twitter: @TMXGroup .

SOURCE TMX Group Limited

For further information: Catherine Kee, Senior Manager, Corporate Communications & Media Relations, TMX Group, 416-814-8834, [email protected]