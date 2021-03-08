TMX Group Equity Financing Statistics - February 2021 Français

Mar 08, 2021

Toronto Stock Exchange, TSX Venture Exchange

TORONTO, March 8, 2021 /CNW/ - TMX Group today announced its financing activity on Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) and TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV) for February 2021.

TSX welcomed 21 new issuers in February 2021, compared with 23 in the previous month and 15 in February 2020. The new listings were eight exchange traded funds, three clean technology companies, three technology companies, two special purpose acquisition companies, two mining companies, one life sciences company, one industrial products & services company and one real estate company. Total financings raised in February 2021 increased 189% compared to the previous month, and increased 63% compared to February 2020. The total number of financings in February 2021 was 61, compared with 63 the previous month and 57 in February 2020.

For additional data relating to the number of transactions billed for TSX, please click on the following link: https://www.tmx.com/resource/en/440 

TSXV welcomed eight new issuers in February 2021, compared with five in the previous month and eight in February 2020. The new listings were five capital pool companies, two mining companies and one technology company. Total financings raised in February 2021 increased 29% compared to the previous month, and were up 207% compared to February 2020. There were 159 financings in February 2021, compared with 173 in the previous month and 108 in February 2020.

TMX Group consolidated trading statistics for February 2021 can be viewed at www.tmx.com.

Toronto Stock Exchange

February 2021

January 2021

February 2020

Issuers Listed

1,676

1,662

1,599

New Issuers Listed

21

23

15

IPOs                                                                

13

18

14

Graduates from TSXV

6

4

1

Issues Listed                                                  

2,336

2,319

2,251

IPO Financings Raised                                  

$2,171,645,392

$399,568,184

$1,146,245,700

Secondary Financings Raised

$5,937,643,091

$2,390,949,448

$3,406,838,243

Supplemental Financings Raised

$105,687,750

$55,827,062

$490,739,660

Total Financings Raised

$8,214,976,233

$2,846,344,694

$5,043,823,603

Total Number of Financings                        

61

63

57

Market Cap Listed Issues                            

$3,544,600,158,481

$3,400,209,926,420

$3,041,937,524,274

Year-to-date Statistics

2021

2020

% change

New Issuers Listed                                        

44

39

+12.8

IPOs

31

35

-11.4

Graduates from TSXV

10

4

+150.0

IPO Financings Raised                                  

$2,571,213,576

$1,220,408,250

+110.7

Secondary Financings Raised

$8,328,592,539

$3,648,519,847

+128.3

Supplemental Financings Raised

$161,514,812

$495,690,068

-67.4

Total Financings Raised

$11,061,320,927

$5,364,618,165

+106.2

Total Number of Financings

124

101

+22.8

Market Cap Listed Issues

$3,544,600,158,481

$3,041,937,524,274

+16.5

TSX Venture Exchange**

February 2021

January 2021

February 2020

Issuers Listed                                                 

1,887

1,888

1,934

New Issuers Listed

8

5

8

IPOs                                           

6

3

6

Graduates to TSX

6

4

1

Issues Listed

1,976

1,975

2,016

IPO Financings Raised                                  

$26,950,200

$1,250,000

$52,728,250

Secondary Financings Raised (1)

$346,894,297

$279,256,485

$74,964,403

Supplemental Financings Raised

$753,662,123

$590,405,149

$240,102,435

Total Financings Raised

$1,127,506,620

$870,911,634

$367,795,088

Total Number of Financings                        

159

173

108

Market Cap Listed Issues

$92,008,435,828

$81,859,216,266

$41,316,856,181

Year-to-date Statistics

2021

2020

% Change

New Issuers Listed                      

13

9

+44.4

IPOs

9

7

+28.6

Graduates to TSX

10

4

+150.0

IPO Financings Raised                                  

$28,200,200

$53,078,250

-46.9

Secondary Financings Raised (1)

$626,150,782

$276,000,039

+126.9

Supplemental Financings Raised

$1,344,067,272

$524,327,332

+156.3

Total Financings Raised

$1,998,418,254

$853,405,621

+134.2

Total Number of Financings                        

332

248

+33.9

Market Cap Listed Issues

$92,008,435,828

$41,316,856,181

+122.7

**Includes NEX (not applicable to New Issuers Listed, IPOs and IPO Financings Raised)

(1)

Secondary financings include prospectus offerings on both a  treasury and secondary basis


TMX Group does not guarantee either the completeness or the accuracy of this information. The information contained in this media release is provided for informational purposes only.

TMX Group welcomes the following companies that listed during February 2021:

Toronto Stock Exchange

Issuer Name

Company Symbol

ABC Technologies Holdings Inc.

ABCT

Altius Renewable Royalties Corp.

ARR

Aris Gold Corporation

ARIS

Bitcoin ETF

EBIT

BMO ESG High Yield US Corporate Bond Index ETF

ESGH

Canaccord Genuity Growth II Corp.

CGGZ.UN

Converge Technology Solutions Corp.

CTS

DRI Healthcare Trust

DHT.UN & DHT.U

Franklin Innovation Active ETF

FINO

Greenlane Renewables Inc.

GRN

LEAF Mobile Inc.

LEAF

Loop Energy Inc.

LPEN

NBI Active International Equity ETF

NINT

NBI Active U.S. Equity ETF

NUSA

NBI Canadian Dividend Income ETF

NDIV

NBI Sustainable Canadian Corporate Bond ETF

NSCC

Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust

NXR.UN

Purpose Bitcoin ETF CAD ETF

BTCC.B

Solaris Resources Inc.

SLS

Subversive Acquisition LP

SVX.U

TELUS International (Cda) Inc.

TIXT

TSX Venture Exchange

Issuer Name

Company Symbol

Aumento Capital VIII Corp.

AMU.P

County Capital 2 Ltd.

CTWO.P

Four Arrows Capital Corp.

AROW.P

Gravitas Capital Corp.

GONE.P

Jesmond Capital Ltd.

JES.P

Leviathan Gold Ltd.

LVX

Star Royalties Ltd.

STRR

Topicus.com

TOI

About TMX Group (TSX:X)

TMX Group operates global markets, and builds digital communities and analytic solutions that facilitate the funding, growth and success of businesses, traders and investors. TMX Group's key operations include Toronto Stock Exchange, TSX Venture Exchange, TSX Alpha Exchange, The Canadian Depository for Securities, Montréal Exchange, Canadian Derivatives Clearing Corporation, and Trayport which provide listing markets, trading markets, clearing facilities, depository services, technology solutions, data products and other services to the global financial community. TMX Group is headquartered in Toronto and operates offices across North America (Montréal, Calgary, Vancouver and New York), as well as in key international markets including London and Singapore. For more information about TMX Group, visit our website at www.tmx.com. Follow TMX Group on Twitter: @TMXGroup.

Catherine Kee, Senior Manager, Corporate Communications & Media Relations, TMX Group, 416-814-8834

