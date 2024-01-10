Toronto Stock Exchange, TSX Venture Exchange

TORONTO, Jan. 10, 2024 /CNW/ - TMX Group today announced its financing activity on Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) and TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV) for December 2023.

TSX welcomed three new issuers in December 2023, compared with seven in the previous month and two in December 2022. The new listings were a closed-end fund, a mining company and consumer products & services company. Total financings raised in December 2023 increased 74% compared to the previous month, but were down 15% compared to December 2022. The total number of financings in December 2023 was 39, compared with 34 the previous month and 25 in December 2022.

For additional data relating to the number of transactions billed for TSX, please click on the following link: https://www.tmx.com/resource/en/440

TSXV welcomed four new issuers in December 2023, compared with two in the previous month and six in December 2022. The new listings were one Capital Pool Company program, two mining companies and one technology company. Total financings raised in December 2023 increased 37% compared to the previous month, but were down 19% compared to December 2022. There were 100 financings in December 2023, compared with 88 in the previous month and 121 in December 2022.

TMX Group consolidated trading statistics for December 2023 can be viewed at www.tmx.com.

Toronto Stock Exchange



December 2023 November 2023 December 2022 Issuers Listed 1,812 1,826 1,791 New Issuers Listed 3 7 2 IPOs 1 7 0 Graduates from TSXV 1 0 1 Issues Listed 2,479 2,497 2,467 IPO Financings Raised $32,500,000 $9,101,000 $0 Secondary Financings Raised $1,372,074,843 $1,239,462,164 $3,146,404,140 Supplemental Financings Raised $1,293,030,438 $300,019,950 $42,290,913 Total Financings Raised $2,697,605,281 $1,548,583,114 $3,188,695,053 Total Number of Financings 39 34 25 Market Cap Listed Issues $4,157,735,691,511 $4,019,885,429,225 $3,791,683,882,613

Year-to-date Statistics



2023 2022 % change New Issuers Listed 135 113 +19.5 IPOs 116 88 +31.8 Graduates from TSXV 12 16 -25.0 IPO Financings Raised $546,167,369 $2,022,698,139 -73.0 Secondary Financings Raised $13,327,504,232 $17,291,158,341 -22.9 Supplemental Financings Raised $3,310,700,826 $2,110,919,458 +56.8 Total Financings Raised $17,184,372,427 $21,424,775,938 -19.8 Total Number of Financings 406 431 -5.8 Market Cap Listed Issues $4,157,735,691,511 $3,791,683,882,613 +9.7

TSX Venture Exchange **



December 2023 November 2023 December 2022 Issuers Listed 1,902 1,905 1,926 New Issuers Listed 4 2 6 IPOs 1 1 6 Graduates to TSX 1 0 1 Issues Listed 1,993 2,001 2,031 IPO Financings Raised $350,000 $206,675 $3,060,600 Secondary Financings Raised (1) $133,484,357 $58,791,471 $23,593,952 Supplemental Financings Raised $210,793,617 $191,824,479 $398,690,122 Total Financings Raised $344,627,974 $250,822,625 $425,344,674 Total Number of Financings 100 88 121 Market Cap Listed Issues $71,003,143,233 $67,844,168,126 $70,710,029,787

Year-to-date Statistics



2023 2022 % Change New Issuers Listed 58 105 -44.8 IPOs 32 85 -62.4 Graduates to TSX 12 16 -25.0 IPO Financings Raised $30,910,782 $181,611,426 -83.0 Secondary Financings Raised (1) $1,181,679,538 $1,412,252,761 -16.3 Supplemental Financings Raised $3,135,794,020 $4,338,646,081 -27.7 Total Financings Raised $4,348,384,340 $5,932,510,268 -26.7 Total Number of Financings 1,156 1,173 -1.4 Market Cap Listed Issues $71,003,143,233 $70,710,029,787 +0.4



**Includes NEX (not applicable to New Issuers Listed, IPOs and IPO Financings Raised)

(1) Secondary financings include prospectus offerings on both a treasury and secondary basis

TMX Group does not guarantee either the completeness or the accuracy of this information. The information contained in this media release is provided for informational purposes only and you agree not to rely upon the information contained in this media release for any trading, business, or financial purposes. By using this media release, you expressly agree to the condition that TMX Group assumes no liability or responsibility for any errors or inaccuracies in this media release.

TMX Group welcomes the following companies that listed during December 2023:

Toronto Stock Exchange

Issuer Name Company Symbol 2028 Investment Grade Bond Trust IGBT.UN Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. CURA Prime Mining Corp. PRYM

TSX Venture Exchange

Issuer Name Company Symbol Cubicfarm Systems Corp. CUB Dryden Gold Corp. DRY Premier American Uranium Inc. PUR Rockmount Capital Corporation RSC.P

