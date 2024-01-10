TMX Group Equity Financing Statistics - December 2023 Français

TMX Group Limited

10 Jan, 2024, 09:00 ET

Toronto Stock Exchange, TSX Venture Exchange

TORONTO, Jan. 10, 2024 /CNW/ - TMX Group today announced its financing activity on Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) and TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV) for December 2023.

TSX welcomed three new issuers in December 2023, compared with seven in the previous month and two in December 2022. The new listings were a closed-end fund, a mining company and consumer products & services company. Total financings raised in December 2023 increased 74% compared to the previous month, but were down 15% compared to December 2022. The total number of financings in December 2023 was 39, compared with 34 the previous month and 25 in December 2022.

For additional data relating to the number of transactions billed for TSX, please click on the following link: https://www.tmx.com/resource/en/440 

TSXV welcomed four new issuers in December 2023, compared with two in the previous month and six in December 2022. The new listings were one Capital Pool Company program, two mining companies and one technology company. Total financings raised in December 2023 increased 37% compared to the previous month, but were down 19% compared to December 2022. There were 100 financings in December 2023, compared with 88 in the previous month and 121 in December 2022.

TMX Group consolidated trading statistics for December 2023 can be viewed at www.tmx.com.

Toronto Stock Exchange

December 2023

November 2023

December 2022

Issuers Listed                                                

1,812

1,826

1,791

New Issuers Listed

3

7

2

IPOs                                                                

1

7

0

Graduates from TSXV

1

0

1

Issues Listed                                                  

2,479

2,497

2,467

IPO Financings Raised                                  

$32,500,000

$9,101,000

$0

Secondary Financings Raised

$1,372,074,843

$1,239,462,164

$3,146,404,140

Supplemental Financings Raised

$1,293,030,438

$300,019,950

$42,290,913

Total Financings Raised

$2,697,605,281

$1,548,583,114

$3,188,695,053

Total Number of Financings                        

39

34

25

Market Cap Listed Issues                            

$4,157,735,691,511

$4,019,885,429,225

$3,791,683,882,613

Year-to-date Statistics

2023

2022

% change

New Issuers Listed                                        

135

113

+19.5

IPOs

116

88

+31.8

Graduates from TSXV

12

16

-25.0

IPO Financings Raised                                  

$546,167,369

$2,022,698,139

-73.0

Secondary Financings Raised

$13,327,504,232

$17,291,158,341

-22.9

Supplemental Financings Raised

$3,310,700,826

$2,110,919,458

+56.8

Total Financings Raised

$17,184,372,427

$21,424,775,938

-19.8

Total Number of Financings

406

431

-5.8

Market Cap Listed Issues

$4,157,735,691,511

$3,791,683,882,613

+9.7

TSX Venture Exchange**

December 2023

November 2023

December 2022

Issuers Listed                                                 

1,902

1,905

1,926

New Issuers Listed                                        

4

2

6

IPOs                                           

1

1

6

Graduates to TSX

1

0

1

Issues Listed                                                  

1,993

2,001

2,031

IPO Financings Raised                                  

$350,000

$206,675

$3,060,600

Secondary Financings Raised (1)

$133,484,357

$58,791,471

$23,593,952

Supplemental Financings Raised

$210,793,617

$191,824,479

$398,690,122

Total Financings Raised

$344,627,974

$250,822,625

$425,344,674

Total Number of Financings                        

100

88

121

Market Cap Listed Issues

$71,003,143,233

$67,844,168,126

$70,710,029,787

Year-to-date Statistics

2023

2022

% Change

New Issuers Listed                      

58

105

-44.8

IPOs

32

85

-62.4

Graduates to TSX

12

16

-25.0

IPO Financings Raised                                  

$30,910,782

$181,611,426

-83.0

Secondary Financings Raised (1)

$1,181,679,538

$1,412,252,761

-16.3

Supplemental Financings Raised

$3,135,794,020

$4,338,646,081

-27.7

Total Financings Raised                                

$4,348,384,340

$5,932,510,268

-26.7

Total Number of Financings                        

1,156

1,173

-1.4

Market Cap Listed Issues

$71,003,143,233

$70,710,029,787

+0.4

**Includes NEX (not applicable to New Issuers Listed, IPOs and IPO Financings Raised)

(1)  Secondary financings include prospectus offerings on both a  treasury and secondary basis

TMX Group welcomes the following companies that listed during December 2023:

Toronto Stock Exchange

Issuer Name

Company Symbol

2028 Investment Grade Bond Trust

IGBT.UN

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc.

CURA

Prime Mining Corp.

PRYM

TSX Venture Exchange

Issuer Name

Company Symbol

Cubicfarm Systems Corp.   

CUB

Dryden Gold Corp.

DRY

Premier American Uranium Inc.

PUR

Rockmount Capital Corporation

RSC.P

