TORONTO, Jan. 10, 2023 /CNW/ - TMX Group today announced its financing activity on Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) and TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV) for December 2022.

TSX welcomed two new issuers in December 2022, compared with 12 in the previous month and nine in December 2021. The new listings were one financial services company and one mining company. Total financings raised in December 2022 increased 521% compared to the previous month, and were up 27% compared to December 2021. The total number of financings in December 2022 was 25, compared with 36 the previous month and 56 in December 2021.

TSXV welcomed six new issuers in December 2022, compared with eight in the previous month and 14 in December 2021. The new listings were all capital pool companies. Total financings raised in December 2022 increased 10% compared to the previous month, but were down 53% compared to December 2021. There were 121 financings in December 2022, compared with 104 in the previous month and 165 in December 2021.

December 2022 November 2022 December 2021 Issuers Listed 1,791 1,797 1,749 New Issuers Listed 2 12 9 IPOs 0 11 5 Graduates from TSXV 1 0 4 Issues Listed 2,467 2,475 2,425 IPO Financings Raised $0 $40,864,900 $67,250,050 Secondary Financings Raised $3,146,404,140 $468,971,131 $1,247,278,543 Supplemental Financings Raised $42,290,913 $3,747,102 $1,190,475,684 Total Financings Raised $3,188,695,053 $513,583,133 $2,505,004,277 Total Number of Financings 25 36 56 Market Cap Listed Issues $3,791,683,882,613 $4,029,692,989,027 $4,223,871,393,563



2022 2021 % change New Issuers Listed 113 213 -46.9 IPOs 88 157 -43.9 Graduates from TSXV 16 36 -55.6 IPO Financings Raised $2,022,698,139 $10,487,796,183 -80.7 Secondary Financings Raised $17,291,158,341 $28,374,208,875 -39.1 Supplemental Financings Raised $2,110,919,458 $7,054,778,977 -70.1 Total Financings Raised $21,424,775,938 $45,916,784,035 -53.3 Total Number of Financings 431 641 -32.8 Market Cap Listed Issues $3,791,683,882,613 $4,223,871,393,563 -10.2



December 2022 November 2022 December 2021 Issuers Listed 1,926 1,926 1,892 New Issuers Listed 6 8 14 IPOs 6 5 13 Graduates to TSX 1 0 4 Issues Listed 2,031 2,032 2,000 IPO Financings Raised $3,060,600 $1,578,647 $10,012,922 Secondary Financings Raised (1) $23,593,952 $100,860,935 $235,851,660 Supplemental Financings Raised $398,690,122 $283,037,032 $665,389,223 Total Financings Raised $425,344,674 $385,476,614 $911,253,805 Total Number of Financings 121 104 165 Market Cap Listed Issues $70,710,029,787 $72,487,835,668 $102,467,123,398



2022 2021 % Change New Issuers Listed 105 147 -28.6 IPOs 85 101 -15.8 Graduates to TSX 16 36 -55.6 IPO Financings Raised $181,611,426 $269,665,407 -32.7 Secondary Financings Raised (1) $1,412,252,761 $3,621,917,540 -61.0 Supplemental Financings Raised $4,338,646,081 $7,138,371,483 -39.2 Total Financings Raised $5,932,510,268 $11,029,954,430 -46.2 Total Number of Financings 1,173 1,684 -30.3 Market Cap Listed Issues $70,710,029,787 $102,467,123,398 -31.0

** Includes NEX (not applicable to New Issuers Listed, IPOs and IPO Financings Raised) (1) Secondary financings include prospectus offerings on both a treasury and secondary basis



TMX Group welcomes the following companies that listed during December 2022:

Toronto Stock Exchange

Issuer Name Company Symbol Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. NBAM Rupert Resources Ltd. RUP

TSX Venture Exchange

Issuer Name Company Symbol Adagio Capital Inc. ADC.P Auka Capital Corp. AUK.P Celestial Acquisition Corp. CES.P Chicane Capital I Corp. CCIC.P M3 Capital Corp. MCT.P Victory Opportunities 1 Corp. VOC.P



