TORONTO, Sept. 11, 2023 /CNW/ - TMX Group today announced its financing activity on Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) and TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV) for August 2023.

TSX welcomed four new issuers in August 2023, compared with 17 in the previous month and four in August 2022. The new listings were all exchange traded funds (ETFs). Total financings raised in August 2023 increased 17% compared to the previous month, but were down 86% compared to August 2022. The total number of financings in August 2023 was 21, compared with 38 the previous month and 32 in August 2022.

TSXV welcomed six new issuers in August 2023, compared with nine in the previous month and 10 in August 2022. The new listings were two capital pool companies, one oil & gas company and three mining companies. Total financings raised in August 2023 increased 82% compared to the previous month, and were up 7% compared to August 2022. There were 75 financings in August 2023, compared with 86 in the previous month and 87 in August 2022.

Toronto Stock Exchange



August 2023 July 2023 August 2022 Issuers Listed 1,807 1,815 1,772 New Issuers Listed 4 17 4 IPOs 4 14 3 Graduates from TSXV 0 1 1 Issues Listed 2,480 2,493 2,449 IPO Financings Raised $4,000,000 $28,971,720 $9,769,025 Secondary Financings Raised $441,497,653 $348,780,094 $3,106,203,922 Supplemental Financings Raised $0 $1,820,868 $159,111,947 Total Financings Raised $445,497,653 $379,572,682 $3,275,084,894 Total Number of Financings 21 38 32 Market Cap Listed Issues $4,018,653,198,312 $4,086,883,727,798 $3,828,335,152,382



Year-to-date Statistics



2023 2022 % change New Issuers Listed 86 74 +16.2 IPOs 74 53 +39.6 Graduates from TSXV 9 14 -35.7 IPO Financings Raised $418,898,460 $1,898,748,823 -77.9 Secondary Financings Raised $4,584,551,468 $11,851,848,868 -61.3 Supplemental Financings Raised $1,254,925,588 $2,015,754,243 -37.7 Total Financings Raised $6,258,375,516 $15,766,351,934 -60.3 Total Number of Financings 258 307 -16.0 Market Cap Listed Issues $4,018,653,198,312 $3,828,335,152,382 +5.0



TSX Venture Exchange **



August 2023 July 2023 August 2022 Issuers Listed 1,912 1,908 1,924 New Issuers Listed 6 9 10 IPOs 3 4 8 Graduates to TSX 0 1 1 Issues Listed 2,008 2,001 2,033 IPO Financings Raised $5,048,757 $1,280,000 $3,709,600 Secondary Financings Raised (1) $96,788,892 $27,938,491 $102,410,574 Supplemental Financings Raised $366,103,839 $227,831,744 $332,606,664 Total Financings Raised $467,941,488 $257,050,235 $438,726,838 Total Number of Financings 75 86 87 Market Cap Listed Issues $74,034,536,305 $77,832,217,190 $74,871,163,027



Year-to-date Statistics



2023 2022 % Change New Issuers Listed 44 87 -49.4 IPOs 28 70 -60.0 Graduates to TSX 9 14 -35.7 IPO Financings Raised $15,150,107 $176,050,129 -91.4 Secondary Financings Raised (1) $812,872,406 $1,038,204,824 -21.7 Supplemental Financings Raised $2,396,406,124 $3,290,064,679 -27.2 Total Financings Raised $3,224,428,637 $4,504,319,632 -28.4 Total Number of Financings 807 802 +0.6 Market Cap Listed Issues $74,034,536,305 $74,871,163,027 -1.1

**Includes NEX (not applicable to New Issuers Listed, IPOs and IPO Financings Raised)

(1) Secondary financings include prospectus offerings on both a treasury and secondary basis



TMX Group welcomes the following companies that listed during August 2023:

Toronto Stock Exchange

Issuer Name Company Symbol Forstrong Emerging Markets Equity ETF FEME Forstrong Global Ex-North America Equity ETF FINE Forstrong Global Growth ETF FGRW Forstrong Global Income ETF FINC



TSX Venture Exchange

Issuer Name Company Symbol EVP Capital Inc. EVP.P Odessa Capital Ltd. ALFA.P Pulsar Helium Inc. PLSR Relevant Gold Corp. RGC SRQ Resources Inc. SRQ Tactical Resources Corp. RARE



