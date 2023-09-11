11 Sep, 2023, 13:00 ET
Toronto Stock Exchange, TSX Venture Exchange
TORONTO, Sept. 11, 2023 /CNW/ - TMX Group today announced its financing activity on Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) and TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV) for August 2023.
TSX welcomed four new issuers in August 2023, compared with 17 in the previous month and four in August 2022. The new listings were all exchange traded funds (ETFs). Total financings raised in August 2023 increased 17% compared to the previous month, but were down 86% compared to August 2022. The total number of financings in August 2023 was 21, compared with 38 the previous month and 32 in August 2022.
For additional data relating to the number of transactions billed for TSX, please click on the following link: https://www.tmx.com/resource/en/440
TSXV welcomed six new issuers in August 2023, compared with nine in the previous month and 10 in August 2022. The new listings were two capital pool companies, one oil & gas company and three mining companies. Total financings raised in August 2023 increased 82% compared to the previous month, and were up 7% compared to August 2022. There were 75 financings in August 2023, compared with 86 in the previous month and 87 in August 2022.
TMX Group consolidated trading statistics for August 2023 can be viewed at www.tmx.com.
Toronto Stock Exchange
|
August 2023
|
July 2023
|
August 2022
|
Issuers Listed
|
1,807
|
1,815
|
1,772
|
New Issuers Listed
|
4
|
17
|
4
|
IPOs
|
4
|
14
|
3
|
Graduates from TSXV
|
0
|
1
|
1
|
Issues Listed
|
2,480
|
2,493
|
2,449
|
IPO Financings Raised
|
$4,000,000
|
$28,971,720
|
$9,769,025
|
Secondary Financings Raised
|
$441,497,653
|
$348,780,094
|
$3,106,203,922
|
Supplemental Financings Raised
|
$0
|
$1,820,868
|
$159,111,947
|
Total Financings Raised
|
$445,497,653
|
$379,572,682
|
$3,275,084,894
|
Total Number of Financings
|
21
|
38
|
32
|
Market Cap Listed Issues
|
$4,018,653,198,312
|
$4,086,883,727,798
|
$3,828,335,152,382
Year-to-date Statistics
|
2023
|
2022
|
% change
|
New Issuers Listed
|
86
|
74
|
+16.2
|
IPOs
|
74
|
53
|
+39.6
|
Graduates from TSXV
|
9
|
14
|
-35.7
|
IPO Financings Raised
|
$418,898,460
|
$1,898,748,823
|
-77.9
|
Secondary Financings Raised
|
$4,584,551,468
|
$11,851,848,868
|
-61.3
|
Supplemental Financings Raised
|
$1,254,925,588
|
$2,015,754,243
|
-37.7
|
Total Financings Raised
|
$6,258,375,516
|
$15,766,351,934
|
-60.3
|
Total Number of Financings
|
258
|
307
|
-16.0
|
Market Cap Listed Issues
|
$4,018,653,198,312
|
$3,828,335,152,382
|
+5.0
TSX Venture Exchange**
|
August 2023
|
July 2023
|
August 2022
|
Issuers Listed
|
1,912
|
1,908
|
1,924
|
New Issuers Listed
|
6
|
9
|
10
|
IPOs
|
3
|
4
|
8
|
Graduates to TSX
|
0
|
1
|
1
|
Issues Listed
|
2,008
|
2,001
|
2,033
|
IPO Financings Raised
|
$5,048,757
|
$1,280,000
|
$3,709,600
|
Secondary Financings Raised (1)
|
$96,788,892
|
$27,938,491
|
$102,410,574
|
Supplemental Financings Raised
|
$366,103,839
|
$227,831,744
|
$332,606,664
|
Total Financings Raised
|
$467,941,488
|
$257,050,235
|
$438,726,838
|
Total Number of Financings
|
75
|
86
|
87
|
Market Cap Listed Issues
|
$74,034,536,305
|
$77,832,217,190
|
$74,871,163,027
Year-to-date Statistics
|
2023
|
2022
|
% Change
|
New Issuers Listed
|
44
|
87
|
-49.4
|
IPOs
|
28
|
70
|
-60.0
|
Graduates to TSX
|
9
|
14
|
-35.7
|
IPO Financings Raised
|
$15,150,107
|
$176,050,129
|
-91.4
|
Secondary Financings Raised (1)
|
$812,872,406
|
$1,038,204,824
|
-21.7
|
Supplemental Financings Raised
|
$2,396,406,124
|
$3,290,064,679
|
-27.2
|
Total Financings Raised
|
$3,224,428,637
|
$4,504,319,632
|
-28.4
|
Total Number of Financings
|
807
|
802
|
+0.6
|
Market Cap Listed Issues
|
$74,034,536,305
|
$74,871,163,027
|
-1.1
|
**Includes NEX (not applicable to New Issuers Listed, IPOs and IPO Financings Raised)
|
(1) Secondary financings include prospectus offerings on both a treasury and secondary basis
TMX Group welcomes the following companies that listed during August 2023:
Toronto Stock Exchange
|
Issuer Name
|
Company Symbol
|
Forstrong Emerging Markets Equity ETF
|
FEME
|
Forstrong Global Ex-North America Equity ETF
|
FINE
|
Forstrong Global Growth ETF
|
FGRW
|
Forstrong Global Income ETF
|
FINC
TSX Venture Exchange
|
Issuer Name
|
Company Symbol
|
EVP Capital Inc.
|
EVP.P
|
Odessa Capital Ltd.
|
ALFA.P
|
Pulsar Helium Inc.
|
PLSR
|
Relevant Gold Corp.
|
RGC
|
SRQ Resources Inc.
|
SRQ
|
Tactical Resources Corp.
|
RARE
