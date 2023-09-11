TMX Group Equity Financing Statistics - August 2023 Français

Toronto Stock Exchange, TSX Venture Exchange

TORONTO, Sept. 11, 2023 /CNW/ - TMX Group today announced its financing activity on Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) and TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV) for August 2023.

TSX welcomed four new issuers in August 2023, compared with 17 in the previous month and four in August 2022. The new listings were all exchange traded funds (ETFs). Total financings raised in August 2023 increased 17% compared to the previous month, but were down 86% compared to August 2022. The total number of financings in August 2023 was 21, compared with 38 the previous month and 32 in August 2022.

TSXV welcomed six new issuers in August 2023, compared with nine in the previous month and 10 in August 2022. The new listings were two capital pool companies, one oil & gas company and three mining companies. Total financings raised in August 2023 increased 82% compared to the previous month, and were up 7% compared to August 2022. There were 75 financings in August 2023, compared with 86 in the previous month and 87 in August 2022.

Toronto Stock Exchange

August 2023

July 2023

August 2022

Issuers Listed                                                

1,807

1,815

1,772

New Issuers Listed

4

17

4

IPOs                                                                

4

14

3

Graduates from TSXV

0

1

1

Issues Listed                                                  

2,480

2,493

2,449

IPO Financings Raised                                  

$4,000,000

$28,971,720

$9,769,025

Secondary Financings Raised

$441,497,653

$348,780,094

$3,106,203,922

Supplemental Financings Raised

$0

$1,820,868

$159,111,947

Total Financings Raised

$445,497,653

$379,572,682

$3,275,084,894

Total Number of Financings                        

21

38

32

Market Cap Listed Issues                            

$4,018,653,198,312

$4,086,883,727,798

$3,828,335,152,382


Year-to-date Statistics

2023

2022

% change

New Issuers Listed                                       

86

74

+16.2

IPOs

74

53

+39.6

Graduates from TSXV

9

14

-35.7

IPO Financings Raised                                  

$418,898,460

$1,898,748,823

-77.9

Secondary Financings Raised

$4,584,551,468

$11,851,848,868

-61.3

Supplemental Financings Raised

$1,254,925,588

$2,015,754,243

-37.7

Total Financings Raised

$6,258,375,516

$15,766,351,934

-60.3

Total Number of Financings

258

307

-16.0

Market Cap Listed Issues

$4,018,653,198,312

$3,828,335,152,382

+5.0


TSX Venture Exchange**

August 2023

July 2023

August 2022

Issuers Listed                                                

1,912

1,908

1,924

New Issuers Listed

6

9

10

IPOs                                           

3

4

8

Graduates to TSX

0

1

1

Issues Listed                                                  

2,008

2,001

2,033

IPO Financings Raised                                  

$5,048,757

$1,280,000

$3,709,600

Secondary Financings Raised (1)

$96,788,892

$27,938,491

$102,410,574

Supplemental Financings Raised

$366,103,839

$227,831,744

$332,606,664

Total Financings Raised

$467,941,488

$257,050,235

$438,726,838

Total Number of Financings                        

75

86

87

Market Cap Listed Issues

$74,034,536,305

$77,832,217,190

$74,871,163,027


Year-to-date Statistics

2023

2022

% Change

New Issuers Listed                      

44

87

-49.4

IPOs

28

70

-60.0

Graduates to TSX

9

14

-35.7

IPO Financings Raised                                  

$15,150,107

$176,050,129

-91.4

Secondary Financings Raised (1)

$812,872,406

$1,038,204,824

-21.7

Supplemental Financings Raised

$2,396,406,124

$3,290,064,679

-27.2

Total Financings Raised

$3,224,428,637

$4,504,319,632

-28.4

Total Number of Financings                        

807

802

+0.6

Market Cap Listed Issues

$74,034,536,305

$74,871,163,027

-1.1

**Includes NEX (not applicable to New Issuers Listed, IPOs and IPO Financings Raised)

(1)  Secondary financings include prospectus offerings on both a treasury and secondary basis


TMX Group welcomes the following companies that listed during August 2023:

Toronto Stock Exchange

Issuer Name

Company Symbol

Forstrong Emerging Markets Equity ETF

FEME

Forstrong Global Ex-North America Equity ETF

FINE

Forstrong Global Growth ETF

FGRW

Forstrong Global Income ETF

FINC


TSX Venture Exchange

Issuer Name

Company Symbol

EVP Capital Inc.

EVP.P

Odessa Capital Ltd.

ALFA.P

Pulsar Helium Inc.

PLSR

Relevant Gold Corp.

RGC

SRQ Resources Inc.

SRQ

Tactical Resources Corp.

RARE


About TMX Group (TSX:X)

TMX Group operates global markets, and builds digital communities and analytic solutions that facilitate the funding, growth and success of businesses, traders and investors. TMX Group's key operations include Toronto Stock Exchange, TSX Venture Exchange, TSX Alpha Exchange, The Canadian Depository for Securities, Montréal Exchange, Canadian Derivatives Clearing Corporation, and Trayport which provide listing markets, trading markets, clearing facilities, depository services, technology solutions, data products and other services to the global financial community. TMX Group is headquartered in Toronto and operates offices across North America (Montréal, Calgary, Vancouver and New York), as well as in key international markets including London, Singapore and Vienna. For more information about TMX Group, visit our website at www.tmx.com. Follow TMX Group on Twitter: @TMXGroup.

