TORONTO, Sept. 12, 2022 /CNW/ - TMX Group today announced its financing activity on Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) and TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV) for August 2022.
TSX welcomed four new issuers in August 2022, compared with four in the previous month and 10 in August 2021. The new listings were three exchange traded funds and one industrial products & services company. Total financings raised in August 2022 increased 379% compared to the previous month, and were up 64% compared to August 2021. The total number of financings in August 2022 was 32, compared with 11 the previous month and 33 in August 2021.
For additional data relating to the number of transactions billed for TSX, please click on the following link: https://www.tmx.com/resource/en/440
TSXV welcomed 10 new issuers in August 2022, compared with six in the previous month and 13 in August 2021. The new listings were five capital pool companies, four mining companies and one life sciences company. Total financings raised in August 2022 increased 46% compared to the previous month, but were down 56% compared to August 2021. There were 87 financings in August 2022, compared with 77 in the previous month and 110 in August 2021.
TMX Group consolidated trading statistics for August 2022 can be viewed at www.tmx.com.
Toronto Stock Exchange
|
August 2022
|
July 2022
|
August 2021
|
Issuers Listed
|
1,772
|
1,775
|
1,718
|
New Issuers Listed
|
4
|
4
|
10
|
IPOs
|
3
|
1
|
10
|
Graduates from TSXV
|
1
|
2
|
0
|
Issues Listed
|
2,449
|
2,452
|
2,381
|
IPO Financings Raised
|
$9,769,025
|
$1,000,000
|
$182,268,500
|
Secondary Financings Raised
|
$3,106,203,922
|
$683,315,025
|
$1,750,038,793
|
Supplemental Financings Raised
|
$159,111,947
|
$0
|
$67,840,000
|
Total Financings Raised
|
$3,275,084,894
|
$684,315,025
|
$2,000,147,293
|
Total Number of Financings
|
32
|
11
|
33
|
Market Cap Listed Issues
|
$3,828,335,152,382
|
$3,891,999,952,913
|
$4,076,809,480,150
Year-to-date Statistics
|
2022
|
2021
|
% change
|
New Issuers Listed
|
74
|
156
|
-52.6
|
IPOs
|
53
|
117
|
-54.7
|
Graduates from TSXV
|
14
|
23
|
-39.1
|
IPO Financings Raised
|
$1,898,748,823
|
$7,462,818,371
|
-74.6
|
Secondary Financings Raised
|
$11,851,848,868
|
$20,490,258,483
|
-42.2
|
Supplemental Financings Raised
|
$2,015,754,243
|
$4,355,590,247
|
-53.7
|
Total Financings Raised
|
$15,766,351,934
|
$32,308,667,101
|
-51.2
|
Total Number of Financings
|
307
|
453
|
-32.2
|
Market Cap Listed Issues
|
$3,828,335,152,382
|
$4,076,809,480,150
|
-6.1
TSX Venture Exchange**
|
August 2022
|
July 2022
|
August 2021
|
Issuers Listed
|
1,924
|
1,917
|
1,897
|
New Issuers Listed
|
10
|
6
|
13
|
IPOs
|
8
|
5
|
12
|
Graduates to TSX
|
1
|
2
|
0
|
Issues Listed
|
2,033
|
2,027
|
2,006
|
IPO Financings Raised
|
$3,709,600
|
$41,526,075
|
$6,147,000
|
Secondary Financings Raised (1)
|
$102,410,574
|
$44,887,431
|
$637,078,672
|
Supplemental Financings Raised
|
$332,606,664
|
$214,713,548
|
$359,256,462
|
Total Financings Raised
|
$438,726,838
|
$301,127,054
|
$1,002,482,134
|
Total Number of Financings
|
87
|
77
|
110
|
Market Cap Listed Issues
|
$74,871,163,027
|
$74,349,902,913
|
$98,309,913,935
Year-to-date Statistics
|
2022
|
2021
|
% Change
|
New Issuers Listed
|
87
|
94
|
-7.4
|
IPOs
|
70
|
64
|
+9.4
|
Graduates to TSX
|
14
|
23
|
-39.1
|
IPO Financings Raised
|
$176,050,129
|
$181,159,818
|
-2.8
|
Secondary Financings Raised (1)
|
$1,038,204,824
|
$2,851,116,134
|
-63.6
|
Supplemental Financings Raised
|
$3,290,064,679
|
$5,055,203,751
|
-34.9
|
Total Financings Raised
|
$4,504,319,632
|
$8,087,479,703
|
-44.3
|
Total Number of Financings
|
802
|
1,191
|
-32.7
|
Market Cap Listed Issues
|
$74,871,163,027
|
$98,309,913,935
|
-23.8
|
**Includes NEX (not applicable to New Issuers Listed, IPOs and IPO Financings Raised)
|
(1) Secondary financings include prospectus offerings on both a treasury and secondary basis
|
TMX Group does not guarantee either the completeness or the accuracy of this information. The information contained in this media release is provided for informational purposes only and you agree not to rely upon the information contained in this media release for any trading, business, or financial purposes. By using this media release, you expressly agree to the condition that TMX Group assumes no liability or responsibility for any errors or inaccuracies in this media release.
TMX Group welcomes the following companies that listed during August 2022:
Toronto Stock Exchange
|
Issuer Name
|
Company Symbol
|
Horizons Canadian Utility Services High Dividend Index ETF
|
UTIL
|
TD Global Carbon Credit Index ETF
|
TCBN
|
Titanium Transportation Group Inc.
|
TTNM
|
US High Interest Savings Account Fund
|
HISU.U
TSX Venture Exchange
|
Issuer Name
|
Company Symbol
|
Colossus Resources Corp.
|
CLUS
|
Dinero Ventures Ltd.
|
DNO
|
Field Trip Health & Wellness Ltd.
|
FTHW
|
Gravitas III Capital Corp.
|
TRIG.P
|
Hydaway Ventures Corp.
|
HIDE.P
|
Nican Limited
|
NICN
|
Quri-Mayu Developments Ltd.
|
QURI
|
Ronin Ventures Corp.
|
RVC.P
|
Searchlight Innovations Inc.
|
SLX.P
|
Torchlight Innovations Inc.
|
TLX.P
About TMX Group (TSX:X)
TMX Group operates global markets, and builds digital communities and analytic solutions that facilitate the funding, growth and success of businesses, traders and investors. TMX Group's key operations include Toronto Stock Exchange, TSX Venture Exchange, TSX Alpha Exchange, The Canadian Depository for Securities, Montréal Exchange, Canadian Derivatives Clearing Corporation, and Trayport which provide listing markets, trading markets, clearing facilities, depository services, technology solutions, data products and other services to the global financial community. TMX Group is headquartered in Toronto and operates offices across North America (Montréal, Calgary, Vancouver and New York), as well as in key international markets including London, Singapore and Vienna. For more information about TMX Group, visit our website at www.tmx.com. Follow TMX Group on Twitter: @TMXGroup.
