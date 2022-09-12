TMX Group Equity Financing Statistics - August 2022 Français

News provided by

TMX Group Limited

Sep 12, 2022, 09:00 ET

Toronto Stock Exchange, TSX Venture Exchange

TORONTO, Sept. 12, 2022 /CNW/ - TMX Group today announced its financing activity on Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) and TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV) for August 2022.

TSX welcomed four new issuers in August 2022, compared with four in the previous month and 10 in August 2021. The new listings were three exchange traded funds and one industrial products & services company. Total financings raised in August 2022 increased 379% compared to the previous month, and were up 64% compared to August 2021. The total number of financings in August 2022 was 32, compared with 11 the previous month and 33 in August 2021.

For additional data relating to the number of transactions billed for TSX, please click on the following link: https://www.tmx.com/resource/en/440 

TSXV welcomed 10 new issuers in August 2022, compared with six in the previous month and 13 in August 2021. The new listings were five capital pool companies, four mining companies and one life sciences company. Total financings raised in August 2022 increased 46% compared to the previous month, but were down 56% compared to August 2021. There were 87 financings in August 2022, compared with 77 in the previous month and 110 in August 2021.

TMX Group consolidated trading statistics for August 2022 can be viewed at www.tmx.com.

Toronto Stock Exchange

August 2022

July 2022

August 2021

Issuers Listed

1,772

1,775

1,718

New Issuers Listed

4

4

10

IPOs                                                                

3

1

10

Graduates from TSXV

1

2

0

Issues Listed                                                  

2,449

2,452

2,381

IPO Financings Raised                                  

$9,769,025

$1,000,000

$182,268,500

Secondary Financings Raised

$3,106,203,922

$683,315,025

$1,750,038,793

Supplemental Financings Raised

$159,111,947

$0

$67,840,000

Total Financings Raised

$3,275,084,894

$684,315,025

$2,000,147,293

Total Number of Financings                        

32

11

33

Market Cap Listed Issues                            

$3,828,335,152,382

$3,891,999,952,913

$4,076,809,480,150

Year-to-date Statistics

2022

2021

% change

New Issuers Listed                                        

74

156

-52.6

IPOs

53

117

-54.7

Graduates from TSXV

14

23

-39.1

IPO Financings Raised                                  

$1,898,748,823

$7,462,818,371

-74.6

Secondary Financings Raised

$11,851,848,868

$20,490,258,483

-42.2

Supplemental Financings Raised                                  

$2,015,754,243

$4,355,590,247

-53.7

Total Financings Raised

$15,766,351,934

$32,308,667,101

-51.2

Total Number of Financings

307

453

-32.2

Market Cap Listed Issues

$3,828,335,152,382

$4,076,809,480,150

-6.1

TSX Venture Exchange**

August 2022

July 2022

August 2021

Issuers Listed                                                 

1,924

1,917

1,897

New Issuers Listed

10

6

13

IPOs                                           

8

5

12

Graduates to TSX

1

2

0

Issues Listed                                                  

2,033

2,027

2,006

IPO Financings Raised                                  

$3,709,600

$41,526,075

$6,147,000

Secondary Financings Raised (1)

$102,410,574

$44,887,431

$637,078,672

Supplemental Financings Raised                                 

$332,606,664

$214,713,548

$359,256,462

Total Financings Raised

$438,726,838

$301,127,054

$1,002,482,134

Total Number of Financings                        

87

77

110

Market Cap Listed Issues

$74,871,163,027

$74,349,902,913

$98,309,913,935

Year-to-date Statistics

2022

2021

% Change

New Issuers Listed                      

87

94

-7.4

IPOs

70

64

+9.4

Graduates to TSX

14

23

-39.1

IPO Financings Raised                                  

$176,050,129

$181,159,818

-2.8

Secondary Financings Raised (1)

$1,038,204,824

$2,851,116,134

-63.6

Supplemental Financings Raised                                           

$3,290,064,679

$5,055,203,751

-34.9

Total Financings Raised

$4,504,319,632

$8,087,479,703

-44.3

Total Number of Financings                        

802

1,191

-32.7

Market Cap Listed Issues

$74,871,163,027

$98,309,913,935

-23.8

**Includes NEX (not applicable to New Issuers Listed, IPOs and IPO Financings Raised)



(1)      Secondary financings include prospectus offerings on both a  treasury and secondary basis



TMX Group does not guarantee either the completeness or the accuracy of this information. The information contained in this media release is provided for informational purposes only and you agree not to rely upon the information contained in this media release for any trading, business, or financial purposes.  By using this media release, you expressly agree to the condition that TMX Group assumes no liability or responsibility for any errors or inaccuracies in this media release.

TMX Group welcomes the following companies that listed during August 2022:

Toronto Stock Exchange

Issuer Name

Company Symbol                     

Horizons Canadian Utility Services High Dividend Index ETF                      

UTIL

TD Global Carbon Credit Index ETF

TCBN

Titanium Transportation Group Inc.

TTNM

US High Interest Savings Account Fund

HISU.U

TSX Venture Exchange

Issuer Name

Company Symbol                    

Colossus Resources Corp.

CLUS

Dinero Ventures Ltd.

DNO

Field Trip Health & Wellness Ltd.                                                                  

FTHW

Gravitas III Capital Corp.

TRIG.P

Hydaway Ventures Corp.

HIDE.P

Nican Limited

NICN

Quri-Mayu Developments Ltd.  

QURI

Ronin Ventures Corp.

RVC.P

Searchlight Innovations Inc.

SLX.P

Torchlight Innovations Inc.

TLX.P

About TMX Group (TSX:X)

TMX Group operates global markets, and builds digital communities and analytic solutions that facilitate the funding, growth and success of businesses, traders and investors. TMX Group's key operations include Toronto Stock Exchange, TSX Venture Exchange, TSX Alpha Exchange, The Canadian Depository for Securities, Montréal Exchange, Canadian Derivatives Clearing Corporation, and Trayport which provide listing markets, trading markets, clearing facilities, depository services, technology solutions, data products and other services to the global financial community. TMX Group is headquartered in Toronto and operates offices across North America (Montréal, Calgary, Vancouver and New York), as well as in key international markets including London, Singapore and Vienna. For more information about TMX Group, visit our website at www.tmx.com. Follow TMX Group on Twitter: @TMXGroup.

SOURCE TMX Group Limited

For further information: Catherine Kee, Senior Manager, Corporate Communications & Media Relations, TMX Group, 416-814-8834, [email protected]

Organization Profile

TMX Group Limited