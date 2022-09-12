Toronto Stock Exchange, TSX Venture Exchange

TORONTO, Sept. 12, 2022 /CNW/ - TMX Group today announced its financing activity on Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) and TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV) for August 2022.

TSX welcomed four new issuers in August 2022, compared with four in the previous month and 10 in August 2021. The new listings were three exchange traded funds and one industrial products & services company. Total financings raised in August 2022 increased 379% compared to the previous month, and were up 64% compared to August 2021. The total number of financings in August 2022 was 32, compared with 11 the previous month and 33 in August 2021.

For additional data relating to the number of transactions billed for TSX, please click on the following link: https://www.tmx.com/resource/en/440

TSXV welcomed 10 new issuers in August 2022, compared with six in the previous month and 13 in August 2021. The new listings were five capital pool companies, four mining companies and one life sciences company. Total financings raised in August 2022 increased 46% compared to the previous month, but were down 56% compared to August 2021. There were 87 financings in August 2022, compared with 77 in the previous month and 110 in August 2021.

TMX Group consolidated trading statistics for August 2022 can be viewed at www.tmx.com .

Toronto Stock Exchange



August 2022 July 2022 August 2021 Issuers Listed 1,772 1,775 1,718 New Issuers Listed 4 4 10 IPOs 3 1 10 Graduates from TSXV 1 2 0 Issues Listed 2,449 2,452 2,381 IPO Financings Raised $9,769,025 $1,000,000 $182,268,500 Secondary Financings Raised $3,106,203,922 $683,315,025 $1,750,038,793 Supplemental Financings Raised $159,111,947 $0 $67,840,000 Total Financings Raised $3,275,084,894 $684,315,025 $2,000,147,293 Total Number of Financings 32 11 33 Market Cap Listed Issues $3,828,335,152,382 $3,891,999,952,913 $4,076,809,480,150

Year-to-date Statistics



2022 2021 % change New Issuers Listed 74 156 -52.6 IPOs 53 117 -54.7 Graduates from TSXV 14 23 -39.1 IPO Financings Raised $1,898,748,823 $7,462,818,371 -74.6 Secondary Financings Raised $11,851,848,868 $20,490,258,483 -42.2 Supplemental Financings Raised $2,015,754,243 $4,355,590,247 -53.7 Total Financings Raised $15,766,351,934 $32,308,667,101 -51.2 Total Number of Financings 307 453 -32.2 Market Cap Listed Issues $3,828,335,152,382 $4,076,809,480,150 -6.1

TSX Venture Exchange **



August 2022 July 2022 August 2021 Issuers Listed 1,924 1,917 1,897 New Issuers Listed 10 6 13 IPOs 8 5 12 Graduates to TSX 1 2 0 Issues Listed 2,033 2,027 2,006 IPO Financings Raised $3,709,600 $41,526,075 $6,147,000 Secondary Financings Raised (1) $102,410,574 $44,887,431 $637,078,672 Supplemental Financings Raised $332,606,664 $214,713,548 $359,256,462 Total Financings Raised $438,726,838 $301,127,054 $1,002,482,134 Total Number of Financings 87 77 110 Market Cap Listed Issues $74,871,163,027 $74,349,902,913 $98,309,913,935

Year-to-date Statistics



2022 2021 % Change New Issuers Listed 87 94 -7.4 IPOs 70 64 +9.4 Graduates to TSX 14 23 -39.1 IPO Financings Raised $176,050,129 $181,159,818 -2.8 Secondary Financings Raised (1) $1,038,204,824 $2,851,116,134 -63.6 Supplemental Financings Raised $3,290,064,679 $5,055,203,751 -34.9 Total Financings Raised $4,504,319,632 $8,087,479,703 -44.3 Total Number of Financings 802 1,191 -32.7 Market Cap Listed Issues $74,871,163,027 $98,309,913,935 -23.8



**Includes NEX (not applicable to New Issuers Listed, IPOs and IPO Financings Raised)





(1) Secondary financings include prospectus offerings on both a treasury and secondary basis





TMX Group welcomes the following companies that listed during August 2022:

Toronto Stock Exchange

Issuer Name Company Symbol Horizons Canadian Utility Services High Dividend Index ETF UTIL TD Global Carbon Credit Index ETF TCBN Titanium Transportation Group Inc. TTNM US High Interest Savings Account Fund HISU.U

TSX Venture Exchange

Issuer Name Company Symbol Colossus Resources Corp. CLUS Dinero Ventures Ltd. DNO Field Trip Health & Wellness Ltd. FTHW Gravitas III Capital Corp. TRIG.P Hydaway Ventures Corp. HIDE.P Nican Limited NICN Quri-Mayu Developments Ltd. QURI Ronin Ventures Corp. RVC.P Searchlight Innovations Inc. SLX.P Torchlight Innovations Inc. TLX.P

