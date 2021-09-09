TMX Group Equity Financing Statistics - August 2021
Sep 09, 2021, 14:30 ET
Toronto Stock Exchange, TSX Venture Exchange
TORONTO, Sept. 9, 2021 /CNW/ - TMX Group today announced its financing activity on Toronto Stock Exchange and TSX Venture Exchange for August 2021.
TSX welcomed 10 new issuers in August 2021, compared with 19 in the previous month and 14 in August 2020. The new listings were nine exchange traded funds and one clean technology company. Total financings raised in August 2021 increased 1% compared to the previous month, and increased 35% compared to August 2020. The total number of financings in August 2021 was 33, compared with 46 the previous month and 49 in August 2020.
For additional data relating to the number of transactions billed for TSX, please click on the following link: https://www.tmx.com/resource/en/440
TSXV welcomed 13 new issuers in August 2021, compared with 10 in the previous month and seven in August 2020. The new listings were 12 capital pool companies and one mining company. Total financings raised in August 2021 increased 38% compared to the previous month, but were down 2% compared to August 2020. There were 110 financings in August 2021, compared with 122 in the previous month and 198 in August 2020.
TMX Group consolidated trading statistics for August 2021 can be viewed at www.tmx.com.
Toronto Stock Exchange
|
|
August 2021
|
July2021
|
August 2020
|
Issuers Listed
|
1,718
|
1,712
|
1,622
|
New Issuers Listed
|
10
|
19
|
14
|
IPOs
|
10
|
12
|
11
|
Graduates from TSXV
|
0
|
4
|
3
|
Issues Listed
|
2,381
|
2,376
|
2,285
|
IPO Financings Raised
|
$182,268,500
|
$110,492,416
|
$385,952,000
|
Secondary Financings Raised
|
$1,750,038,793
|
$663,786,542
|
$1,007,198,259
|
Supplemental Financings Raised
|
$67,840,000
|
$1,198,750,000
|
$86,250,000
|
Total Financings Raised
|
$2,000,147,293
|
$1,973,028,958
|
$1,479,400,259
|
Total Number of Financings
|
33
|
46
|
49
|
Market Cap Listed Issues
|
$4,076,809,480,150
|
$4,009,393,931,863
|
$3,143,163,790,511
Year-to-date Statistics
|
|
2021
|
2020
|
% change
|
New Issuers Listed
|
156
|
115
|
+35.7
|
IPOs
|
117
|
95
|
+23.2
|
Graduates from TSXV
|
23
|
13
|
+76.9
|
IPO Financings Raised
|
$7,462,818,371
|
$4,003,783,667
|
+86.4
|
Secondary Financings Raised
|
$20,490,258,483
|
$14,045,131,166
|
+45.9
|
Supplemental Financings Raised
|
$4,355,590,247
|
$1,671,178,968
|
+160.6
|
Total Financings Raised
|
$32,308,667,101
|
$19,720,093,801
|
+63.8
|
Total Number of Financings
|
453
|
355
|
+27.6
|
Market Cap Listed Issues
|
$4,076,809,480,150
|
$3,143,163,790,511
|
+29.7
TSX Venture Exchange **
|
|
August 2021
|
July 2021
|
August 2020
|
Issuers Listed
|
1,897
|
1,890
|
1,918
|
New Issuers Listed
|
13
|
10
|
7
|
IPOs
|
12
|
8
|
5
|
Graduates to TSX
|
0
|
4
|
3
|
Issues Listed
|
2,006
|
2,000
|
2,000
|
IPO Financings Raised
|
$6,147,000
|
$23,462,900
|
$38,866,090
|
Secondary Financings Raised (1)
|
$637,078,672
|
$181,376,095
|
$272,221,332
|
Supplemental Financings Raised
|
$359,256,462
|
$521,107,297
|
$716,629,584
|
Total Financings Raised
|
$1,002,482,134
|
$725,946,292
|
$1,027,717,006
|
Total Number of Financings
|
110
|
122
|
198
|
Market Cap Listed Issues
|
$98,309,913,935
|
$97,408,014,997
|
$62,025,173,158
Year-to-date Statistics
|
|
2021
|
2020
|
% Change
|
New Issuers Listed
|
94
|
36
|
+161.1
|
IPOs
|
64
|
24
|
+166.7
|
Graduates to TSX
|
23
|
13
|
+76.9
|
IPO Financings Raised
|
$181,159,818
|
$95,746,480
|
+89.2
|
Secondary Financings Raised (1)
|
$2,851,116,134
|
$1,005,438,943
|
+183.6
|
Supplemental Financings Raised
|
$5,055,203,751
|
$2,761,496,413
|
+83.1
|
Total Financings Raised
|
$8,087,479,703
|
$3,862,681,836
|
+109.4
|
Total Number of Financings
|
1,191
|
1,124
|
+6.0
|
Market Cap Listed Issues
|
$98,309,913,935
|
$62,025,173,158
|
+58.5
**Includes NEX (not applicable to New Issuers Listed, IPOs and IPO Financings Raised)
(1) Secondary financings include prospectus offerings on both a treasury and secondary basis
TMX Group does not guarantee either the completeness or the accuracy of this information. The information contained in this media release is provided for informational purposes only and you agree not to rely upon the information contained in this media release for any trading, business, or financial purposes. By using this media release, you expressly agree to the condition that TMX Group assumes no liability or responsibility for any errors or inaccuracies in this media release.
TMX Group welcomes the following companies that listed during August 2021:
Toronto Stock Exchange
|
Issuer Name
|
Company Symbol
|
Accelerate Carbon-Negative Bitcoin ETF
|
ABTC
|
CI Alternative Diversified Opportunities Fund
|
CMDO
|
CI Emerging Markets Alpha ETF
|
CIEM
|
CI Global Alpha Innovation ETF
|
CINV
|
IA Clarington Loomis Global Multisector Bond Fund
|
ILGB
|
iShares ESG Advanced 1-5 Year Canadian Corporate Bond Index ETF
|
XSHG
|
iShares ESG Advanced Canadian Corporate Bond Index ETF
|
XCBG
|
iShares U.S. Aggregate Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)
|
XAGH
|
iShares U.S. Aggregate Bond Index ETF
|
XAGG
|
Tidewater Renewables Ltd.
|
LCFS
TSX Venture Exchange
|
Issuer Name
|
Company Symbol
|
Aadirection Capital Corp.
|
AAD.P
|
A-Labs Capital V Corp.
|
ALBA.P
|
Antera Ventures II Corp.
|
AVII.P
|
DGL Investments No.1 Inc.
|
DGL.P
|
First Tidal Acquisition Corp.
|
AAA.P
|
Gotham Resource Corp.
|
GHM.P
|
Greenfield Acquisition Corp.
|
GAC.P
|
Hopefield Ventures Inc.
|
HVI.P
|
J4 Ventures Inc.
|
JJJJ.P
|
Millbank Mining Corp.
|
MILL
|
Rockport Capital Corp.
|
R.P
|
Saasquatch Capital Corp.
|
SAAS.P
|
Yubba Capital Corp.
|
YUB.P
About TMX Group (TSX:X)
TMX Group operates global markets, and builds digital communities and analytic solutions that facilitate the funding, growth and success of businesses, traders and investors. TMX Group's key operations include Toronto Stock Exchange, TSX Venture Exchange, TSX Alpha Exchange, The Canadian Depository for Securities, Montréal Exchange, Canadian Derivatives Clearing Corporation, and Trayport which provide listing markets, trading markets, clearing facilities, depository services, technology solutions, data products and other services to the global financial community. TMX Group is headquartered in Toronto and operates offices across North America (Montréal, Calgary, Vancouver and New York), as well as in key international markets including London and Singapore. For more information about TMX Group, visit our website at www.tmx.com. Follow TMX Group on Twitter: @TMXGroup.
