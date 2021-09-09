TMX Group Equity Financing Statistics - August 2021

Toronto Stock Exchange, TSX Venture Exchange

TORONTO, Sept. 9, 2021 /CNW/ - TMX Group today announced its financing activity on Toronto Stock Exchange and TSX Venture Exchange for August 2021.

TSX welcomed 10 new issuers in August 2021, compared with 19 in the previous month and 14 in August 2020. The new listings were nine exchange traded funds and one clean technology company. Total financings raised in August 2021 increased 1% compared to the previous month, and increased 35% compared to August 2020. The total number of financings in August 2021 was 33, compared with 46 the previous month and 49 in August 2020.

TSXV welcomed 13 new issuers in August 2021, compared with 10 in the previous month and seven in August 2020. The new listings were 12 capital pool companies and one mining company. Total financings raised in August 2021 increased 38% compared to the previous month, but were down 2% compared to August 2020. There were 110 financings in August 2021, compared with 122 in the previous month and 198 in August 2020.

Toronto Stock Exchange



August 2021 July2021 August 2020 Issuers Listed 1,718 1,712 1,622 New Issuers Listed 10 19 14 IPOs 10 12 11 Graduates from TSXV 0 4 3 Issues Listed 2,381 2,376 2,285 IPO Financings Raised $182,268,500 $110,492,416 $385,952,000 Secondary Financings Raised $1,750,038,793 $663,786,542 $1,007,198,259 Supplemental Financings Raised $67,840,000 $1,198,750,000 $86,250,000 Total Financings Raised $2,000,147,293 $1,973,028,958 $1,479,400,259 Total Number of Financings 33 46 49 Market Cap Listed Issues $4,076,809,480,150 $4,009,393,931,863 $3,143,163,790,511

Year-to-date Statistics



2021 2020 % change New Issuers Listed 156 115 +35.7 IPOs 117 95 +23.2 Graduates from TSXV 23 13 +76.9 IPO Financings Raised $7,462,818,371 $4,003,783,667 +86.4 Secondary Financings Raised $20,490,258,483 $14,045,131,166 +45.9 Supplemental Financings Raised $4,355,590,247 $1,671,178,968 +160.6 Total Financings Raised $32,308,667,101 $19,720,093,801 +63.8 Total Number of Financings 453 355 +27.6 Market Cap Listed Issues $4,076,809,480,150 $3,143,163,790,511 +29.7

TSX Venture Exchange **



August 2021 July 2021 August 2020 Issuers Listed 1,897 1,890 1,918 New Issuers Listed 13 10 7 IPOs 12 8 5 Graduates to TSX 0 4 3 Issues Listed 2,006 2,000 2,000 IPO Financings Raised $6,147,000 $23,462,900 $38,866,090 Secondary Financings Raised (1) $637,078,672 $181,376,095 $272,221,332 Supplemental Financings Raised $359,256,462 $521,107,297 $716,629,584 Total Financings Raised $1,002,482,134 $725,946,292 $1,027,717,006 Total Number of Financings 110 122 198 Market Cap Listed Issues $98,309,913,935 $97,408,014,997 $62,025,173,158

Year-to-date Statistics



2021 2020 % Change New Issuers Listed 94 36 +161.1 IPOs 64 24 +166.7 Graduates to TSX 23 13 +76.9 IPO Financings Raised $181,159,818 $95,746,480 +89.2 Secondary Financings Raised (1) $2,851,116,134 $1,005,438,943 +183.6 Supplemental Financings Raised $5,055,203,751 $2,761,496,413 +83.1 Total Financings Raised $8,087,479,703 $3,862,681,836 +109.4 Total Number of Financings 1,191 1,124 +6.0 Market Cap Listed Issues $98,309,913,935 $62,025,173,158 +58.5

**Includes NEX (not applicable to New Issuers Listed, IPOs and IPO Financings Raised)

(1) Secondary financings include prospectus offerings on both a treasury and secondary basis

TMX Group does not guarantee either the completeness or the accuracy of this information. The information contained in this media release is provided for informational purposes only and you agree not to rely upon the information contained in this media release for any trading, business, or financial purposes. By using this media release, you expressly agree to the condition that TMX Group assumes no liability or responsibility for any errors or inaccuracies in this media release.

TMX Group welcomes the following companies that listed during August 2021:

Toronto Stock Exchange

Issuer Name Company Symbol Accelerate Carbon-Negative Bitcoin ETF ABTC CI Alternative Diversified Opportunities Fund CMDO CI Emerging Markets Alpha ETF CIEM CI Global Alpha Innovation ETF CINV IA Clarington Loomis Global Multisector Bond Fund ILGB iShares ESG Advanced 1-5 Year Canadian Corporate Bond Index ETF XSHG iShares ESG Advanced Canadian Corporate Bond Index ETF XCBG iShares U.S. Aggregate Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XAGH iShares U.S. Aggregate Bond Index ETF XAGG Tidewater Renewables Ltd. LCFS

TSX Venture Exchange

Issuer Name Company Symbol Aadirection Capital Corp. AAD.P A-Labs Capital V Corp. ALBA.P Antera Ventures II Corp. AVII.P DGL Investments No.1 Inc. DGL.P First Tidal Acquisition Corp. AAA.P Gotham Resource Corp. GHM.P Greenfield Acquisition Corp. GAC.P Hopefield Ventures Inc. HVI.P J4 Ventures Inc. JJJJ.P Millbank Mining Corp. MILL Rockport Capital Corp. R.P Saasquatch Capital Corp. SAAS.P Yubba Capital Corp. YUB.P

