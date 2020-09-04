Toronto Stock Exchange, TSX Venture Exchange

TORONTO, Sept. 4, 2020 /CNW/ - TMX Group today announced its financing activity on Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) and TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV) for August 2020.

TSX welcomed 14 new issuers in August 2020, compared with 10 in the previous month and nine in August 2019. The new listings were nine exchange traded funds, one closed-end fund, two mining companies, one life sciences company and one SPAC. Total financings raised in August 2020 decreased 53% compared to the previous month, and were down 35% compared to August 2019. The total number of financings in August 2020 was 49, compared with 34 the previous month and 47 in August 2019.

For additional data relating to the number of transactions billed for TSX, please click on the following link: https://www.tmx.com/resource/en/440

TSXV welcomed seven new issuers in August 2020, compared with four in the previous month and 10 in August 2019. The new listings were three capital pool companies and four mining companies. Total financings raised in August 2020 increased 51% compared to the previous month, and were up 77% compared to August 2019. There were 198 financings in August 2020, compared with 211 in the previous month and 125 in August 2019.

TMX Group consolidated trading statistics for August, 2020 can be viewed at www.tmx.com.

Toronto Stock Exchange



August 2020 July 2020 August 2019 Issuers Listed 1,622 1,617 1,569 New Issuers Listed 14 10 9 IPOs 11 5 5 Graduates from TSXV 3 3 3 Issues Listed 2,285 2,273 2,215 IPO Financings Raised $385,952,000 $244,640,000 $470,385,000 Secondary Financings Raised $1,007,198,259 $2,247,934,732 $1,252,677,681 Supplemental Financings Raised $86,250,000 $671,063,900 $540,915,418 Total Financings Raised $1,479,400,259 $3,163,638,632 $2,263,978,099 Total Number of Financings 49 34 47 Market Cap Listed Issues $3,143,163,790,511 $3,072,938,995,842 $3,059,755,023,680

Year-to-date Statistics



2020 2019 % change New Issuers Listed 115 93 +23.7 IPOs 95 74 +28.4 Graduates from TSXV 13 15 -13.3 IPO Financings Raised $4,003,783,667 $1,135,564,310 +252.6 Secondary Financings Raised $14,045,131,166 $12,654,628,594 +11.0 Supplemental Financings Raised $1,671,178,968 $4,261,774,931 -60.8 Total Financings Raised $19,720,093,801 $18,051,967,835 +9.2 Total Number of Financings 355 339 +4.7 Market Cap Listed Issues $3,143,163,790,511 $3,059,755,023,680 +2.7

TSX Venture Exchange **



August 2020 July 2020 August 2019 Issuers Listed 1,918 1,918 1,944 New Issuers Listed 7 4 10 IPOs 5 2 9 Graduates to TSX 3 3 3 Issues Listed 2,000 2,000 2,030 IPO Financings Raised $38,866,090 $400,000 $6,894,900 Secondary Financings Raised (1) $272,221,332 $158,426,543 $168,232,515 Supplemental Financings Raised $716,629,584 $520,984,787 $407,073,592 Total Financings Raised $1,027,717,006 $679,811,330 $582,201,007 Total Number of Financings 198 211 125 Market Cap Listed Issues $62,025,173,158 $58,801,959,705 $46,382,883,179

Year-to-date Statistics



2020 2019 % Change New Issuers Listed 36 63 -42.9 IPOs 24 54 -55.6 Graduates to TSX 13 15 -13.3 IPO Financings Raised $95,746,480 $45,711,709 +109.5 Secondary Financings Raised (1) $1,005,438,943 $712,600,734 +41.1 Supplemental Financings Raised $2,761,496,413 $1,962,413,343 +40.7 Total Financings Raised $3,862,681,836 $2,720,725,786 +42.0 Total Number of Financings 1,124 907 +23.9 Market Cap Listed Issues $62,025,173,158 $46,382,883,179 +33.7



**Includes NEX (not applicable to New Issuers Listed, IPOs and IPO Financings Raised)



(1) Secondary financings include prospectus offerings on both a treasury and secondary basis



TMX Group welcomes the following companies that listed during August 2020:

Toronto Stock Exchange

Issuer Name Company Symbol Guardian Directed Equity Path ETF GDEP Guardian Directed Premium Yield ETF GDPY Guardian i3 Global REIT ETF GIGR Guardian i3 Global Quality Growth ETF GIQG Guardian i3 US Quality Growth ETF GIQU Horizons Emerging Markets Equity Index ETF HXEM NextPoint Acquisition Corp. NAC.V New Pacific Metals Corp. NUAG Sustainable Innovation & Health Dividend Fund SIH.UN Skeena Resources Ltd. SKE Tetra Bio-Pharma Inc. TBP TD One-Click Aggressive ETF Portfolio TOCA TD One-Click Conservative ETF Portfolio TOCC TD One-Click Moderate ETF Portfolio TOCM

TSX Venture Exchange

Issuer Name Company Symbol Capitan Mining Inc. CAPT GHP Noetic Science-Psychedelic Pharma Inc. PSYF.P New Found Gold Corp. NFG Ridgeline Minerals Corp. RDG Spartan Acquisition Corp. VDKA.P Sun Peak Metals Corp. PEAK Valencia Capital Inc. VAL.P

