Sep 04, 2020, 09:00 ET

Toronto Stock Exchange, TSX Venture Exchange

TORONTO, Sept. 4, 2020 /CNW/ - TMX Group today announced its financing activity on Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) and TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV) for August 2020.

TSX welcomed 14 new issuers in August 2020, compared with 10 in the previous month and nine in August 2019. The new listings were nine exchange traded funds, one closed-end fund, two mining companies, one life sciences company and one SPAC. Total financings raised in August 2020 decreased 53% compared to the previous month, and were down 35% compared to August 2019. The total number of financings in August 2020 was 49, compared with 34 the previous month and 47 in August 2019.

For additional data relating to the number of transactions billed for TSX, please click on the following link: https://www.tmx.com/resource/en/440 

TSXV welcomed seven new issuers in August 2020, compared with four in the previous month and 10 in August 2019. The new listings were three capital pool companies and four mining companies. Total financings raised in August 2020 increased 51% compared to the previous month, and were up 77% compared to August 2019. There were 198 financings in August 2020, compared with 211 in the previous month and 125 in August 2019.

TMX Group consolidated trading statistics for August, 2020 can be viewed at www.tmx.com.

Toronto Stock Exchange

August 2020

July 2020

August 2019

Issuers Listed

1,622

1,617

1,569

New Issuers Listed

14

10

9

IPOs                                                                

11

5

5

Graduates from TSXV

3

3

3

Issues Listed                                                  

2,285

2,273

2,215

IPO Financings Raised                                  

$385,952,000

$244,640,000

$470,385,000

Secondary Financings Raised

$1,007,198,259

$2,247,934,732

$1,252,677,681

Supplemental Financings Raised

$86,250,000

$671,063,900

$540,915,418

Total Financings Raised

$1,479,400,259

$3,163,638,632

$2,263,978,099

Total Number of Financings                        

49

34

47

Market Cap Listed Issues                            

$3,143,163,790,511

$3,072,938,995,842

$3,059,755,023,680

Year-to-date Statistics

2020

2019

% change

New Issuers Listed                                        

115

93

+23.7

IPOs

95

74

+28.4

Graduates from TSXV

13

15

-13.3

IPO Financings Raised                                  

$4,003,783,667

$1,135,564,310

+252.6

Secondary Financings Raised

$14,045,131,166

$12,654,628,594

+11.0

Supplemental Financings Raised

$1,671,178,968

$4,261,774,931

-60.8

Total Financings Raised

$19,720,093,801

$18,051,967,835

+9.2

Total Number of Financings

355

339

+4.7

Market Cap Listed Issues

$3,143,163,790,511

$3,059,755,023,680

+2.7

TSX Venture Exchange**

August 2020

July 2020

August 2019

Issuers Listed                                                 

1,918

1,918

1,944

New Issuers Listed

7

4

10

IPOs                                           

5

2

9

Graduates to TSX

3

3

3

Issues Listed

2,000

2,000

2,030

IPO Financings Raised                                  

$38,866,090

$400,000

$6,894,900

Secondary Financings Raised (1)

$272,221,332

$158,426,543

$168,232,515

Supplemental Financings Raised

$716,629,584

$520,984,787

$407,073,592

Total Financings Raised

$1,027,717,006

$679,811,330

$582,201,007

Total Number of Financings                        

198

211

125

Market Cap Listed Issues

$62,025,173,158

$58,801,959,705

$46,382,883,179

Year-to-date Statistics

2020

2019

% Change

New Issuers Listed                      

36

63

-42.9

IPOs

24

54

-55.6

Graduates to TSX

13

15

-13.3

IPO Financings Raised                                  

$95,746,480

$45,711,709

+109.5

Secondary Financings Raised (1)

$1,005,438,943

$712,600,734

+41.1

Supplemental Financings Raised

$2,761,496,413

$1,962,413,343

+40.7

Total Financings Raised

$3,862,681,836

$2,720,725,786

+42.0

Total Number of Financings                        

1,124

907

+23.9

Market Cap Listed Issues

$62,025,173,158

$46,382,883,179

+33.7

**Includes NEX (not applicable to New Issuers Listed, IPOs and IPO Financings Raised)


(1)

Secondary financings include prospectus offerings on both a  treasury and secondary basis


TMX Group does not guarantee either the completeness or the accuracy of this information. The information contained in this media release is provided for informational purposes only and you agree not to rely upon the information contained in this media release for any trading, business, or financial purposes.  By using this media release, you expressly agree to the condition that TMX Group assumes no liability or responsibility for any errors or inaccuracies in this media release.

TMX Group welcomes the following companies that listed during August 2020:

Toronto Stock Exchange

Issuer Name

Company Symbol

Guardian Directed Equity Path ETF

GDEP

Guardian Directed Premium Yield ETF

GDPY

Guardian i3 Global REIT ETF

GIGR

Guardian i3 Global Quality Growth ETF

GIQG

Guardian i3 US Quality Growth ETF

GIQU

Horizons Emerging Markets Equity Index ETF

HXEM

NextPoint Acquisition Corp.

NAC.V

New Pacific Metals Corp.

NUAG

Sustainable Innovation & Health Dividend Fund

SIH.UN

Skeena Resources Ltd.

SKE

Tetra Bio-Pharma Inc.

TBP

TD One-Click Aggressive ETF Portfolio

TOCA

TD One-Click Conservative ETF Portfolio

TOCC

TD One-Click Moderate ETF Portfolio

TOCM

TSX Venture Exchange

Issuer Name

Company Symbol

Capitan Mining Inc.

CAPT

GHP Noetic Science-Psychedelic Pharma Inc.

PSYF.P

New Found Gold Corp.

NFG

Ridgeline Minerals Corp.

RDG

Spartan Acquisition Corp.

VDKA.P

Sun Peak Metals Corp.

PEAK

Valencia Capital Inc.

VAL.P

About TMX Group (TSX:X)

TMX Group operates global markets, and builds digital communities and analytic solutions that facilitate the funding, growth and success of businesses, traders and investors. TMX Group's key operations include Toronto Stock Exchange, TSX Venture Exchange, TSX Alpha Exchange, The Canadian Depository for Securities, Montréal Exchange, Canadian Derivatives Clearing Corporation, and Trayport which provide listing markets, trading markets, clearing facilities, depository services, technology solutions, data products and other services to the global financial community. TMX Group is headquartered in Toronto and operates offices across North America (Montréal, Calgary, Vancouver and New York), as well as in key international markets including London and Singapore. For more information about TMX Group, visit our website at www.tmx.com. Follow TMX Group on Twitter: @TMXGroup.

