TMX Group Equity Financing Statistics - August 2020 Français
Sep 04, 2020, 09:00 ET
Toronto Stock Exchange, TSX Venture Exchange
TORONTO, Sept. 4, 2020 /CNW/ - TMX Group today announced its financing activity on Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) and TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV) for August 2020.
TSX welcomed 14 new issuers in August 2020, compared with 10 in the previous month and nine in August 2019. The new listings were nine exchange traded funds, one closed-end fund, two mining companies, one life sciences company and one SPAC. Total financings raised in August 2020 decreased 53% compared to the previous month, and were down 35% compared to August 2019. The total number of financings in August 2020 was 49, compared with 34 the previous month and 47 in August 2019.
For additional data relating to the number of transactions billed for TSX, please click on the following link: https://www.tmx.com/resource/en/440
TSXV welcomed seven new issuers in August 2020, compared with four in the previous month and 10 in August 2019. The new listings were three capital pool companies and four mining companies. Total financings raised in August 2020 increased 51% compared to the previous month, and were up 77% compared to August 2019. There were 198 financings in August 2020, compared with 211 in the previous month and 125 in August 2019.
TMX Group consolidated trading statistics for August, 2020 can be viewed at www.tmx.com.
Toronto Stock Exchange
|
August 2020
|
July 2020
|
August 2019
|
Issuers Listed
|
1,622
|
1,617
|
1,569
|
New Issuers Listed
|
14
|
10
|
9
|
IPOs
|
11
|
5
|
5
|
Graduates from TSXV
|
3
|
3
|
3
|
Issues Listed
|
2,285
|
2,273
|
2,215
|
IPO Financings Raised
|
$385,952,000
|
$244,640,000
|
$470,385,000
|
Secondary Financings Raised
|
$1,007,198,259
|
$2,247,934,732
|
$1,252,677,681
|
Supplemental Financings Raised
|
$86,250,000
|
$671,063,900
|
$540,915,418
|
Total Financings Raised
|
$1,479,400,259
|
$3,163,638,632
|
$2,263,978,099
|
Total Number of Financings
|
49
|
34
|
47
|
Market Cap Listed Issues
|
$3,143,163,790,511
|
$3,072,938,995,842
|
$3,059,755,023,680
Year-to-date Statistics
|
2020
|
2019
|
% change
|
New Issuers Listed
|
115
|
93
|
+23.7
|
IPOs
|
95
|
74
|
+28.4
|
Graduates from TSXV
|
13
|
15
|
-13.3
|
IPO Financings Raised
|
$4,003,783,667
|
$1,135,564,310
|
+252.6
|
Secondary Financings Raised
|
$14,045,131,166
|
$12,654,628,594
|
+11.0
|
Supplemental Financings Raised
|
$1,671,178,968
|
$4,261,774,931
|
-60.8
|
Total Financings Raised
|
$19,720,093,801
|
$18,051,967,835
|
+9.2
|
Total Number of Financings
|
355
|
339
|
+4.7
|
Market Cap Listed Issues
|
$3,143,163,790,511
|
$3,059,755,023,680
|
+2.7
TSX Venture Exchange**
|
August 2020
|
July 2020
|
August 2019
|
Issuers Listed
|
1,918
|
1,918
|
1,944
|
New Issuers Listed
|
7
|
4
|
10
|
IPOs
|
5
|
2
|
9
|
Graduates to TSX
|
3
|
3
|
3
|
Issues Listed
|
2,000
|
2,000
|
2,030
|
IPO Financings Raised
|
$38,866,090
|
$400,000
|
$6,894,900
|
Secondary Financings Raised (1)
|
$272,221,332
|
$158,426,543
|
$168,232,515
|
Supplemental Financings Raised
|
$716,629,584
|
$520,984,787
|
$407,073,592
|
Total Financings Raised
|
$1,027,717,006
|
$679,811,330
|
$582,201,007
|
Total Number of Financings
|
198
|
211
|
125
|
Market Cap Listed Issues
|
$62,025,173,158
|
$58,801,959,705
|
$46,382,883,179
Year-to-date Statistics
|
2020
|
2019
|
% Change
|
New Issuers Listed
|
36
|
63
|
-42.9
|
IPOs
|
24
|
54
|
-55.6
|
Graduates to TSX
|
13
|
15
|
-13.3
|
IPO Financings Raised
|
$95,746,480
|
$45,711,709
|
+109.5
|
Secondary Financings Raised (1)
|
$1,005,438,943
|
$712,600,734
|
+41.1
|
Supplemental Financings Raised
|
$2,761,496,413
|
$1,962,413,343
|
+40.7
|
Total Financings Raised
|
$3,862,681,836
|
$2,720,725,786
|
+42.0
|
Total Number of Financings
|
1,124
|
907
|
+23.9
|
Market Cap Listed Issues
|
$62,025,173,158
|
$46,382,883,179
|
+33.7
|
**Includes NEX (not applicable to New Issuers Listed, IPOs and IPO Financings Raised)
|
(1)
|
Secondary financings include prospectus offerings on both a treasury and secondary basis
|
TMX Group does not guarantee either the completeness or the accuracy of this information. The information contained in this media release is provided for informational purposes only and you agree not to rely upon the information contained in this media release for any trading, business, or financial purposes. By using this media release, you expressly agree to the condition that TMX Group assumes no liability or responsibility for any errors or inaccuracies in this media release.
TMX Group welcomes the following companies that listed during August 2020:
Toronto Stock Exchange
|
Issuer Name
|
Company Symbol
|
Guardian Directed Equity Path ETF
|
GDEP
|
Guardian Directed Premium Yield ETF
|
GDPY
|
Guardian i3 Global REIT ETF
|
GIGR
|
Guardian i3 Global Quality Growth ETF
|
GIQG
|
Guardian i3 US Quality Growth ETF
|
GIQU
|
Horizons Emerging Markets Equity Index ETF
|
HXEM
|
NextPoint Acquisition Corp.
|
NAC.V
|
New Pacific Metals Corp.
|
NUAG
|
Sustainable Innovation & Health Dividend Fund
|
SIH.UN
|
Skeena Resources Ltd.
|
SKE
|
Tetra Bio-Pharma Inc.
|
TBP
|
TD One-Click Aggressive ETF Portfolio
|
TOCA
|
TD One-Click Conservative ETF Portfolio
|
TOCC
|
TD One-Click Moderate ETF Portfolio
|
TOCM
TSX Venture Exchange
|
Issuer Name
|
Company Symbol
|
Capitan Mining Inc.
|
CAPT
|
GHP Noetic Science-Psychedelic Pharma Inc.
|
PSYF.P
|
New Found Gold Corp.
|
NFG
|
Ridgeline Minerals Corp.
|
RDG
|
Spartan Acquisition Corp.
|
VDKA.P
|
Sun Peak Metals Corp.
|
PEAK
|
Valencia Capital Inc.
|
VAL.P
About TMX Group (TSX:X)
TMX Group operates global markets, and builds digital communities and analytic solutions that facilitate the funding, growth and success of businesses, traders and investors. TMX Group's key operations include Toronto Stock Exchange, TSX Venture Exchange, TSX Alpha Exchange, The Canadian Depository for Securities, Montréal Exchange, Canadian Derivatives Clearing Corporation, and Trayport which provide listing markets, trading markets, clearing facilities, depository services, technology solutions, data products and other services to the global financial community. TMX Group is headquartered in Toronto and operates offices across North America (Montréal, Calgary, Vancouver and New York), as well as in key international markets including London and Singapore. For more information about TMX Group, visit our website at www.tmx.com. Follow TMX Group on Twitter: @TMXGroup.
SOURCE TMX Group Limited
For further information: Catherine Kee, Senior Manager, Corporate Communications and Media Relations, TMX Group, 416-814-8834, [email protected]