TMX Group Equity Financing Statistics - August 2019 Français
Sep 09, 2019, 09:00 ET
Toronto Stock Exchange, TSX Venture Exchange
TORONTO, Sept. 9, 2019 /CNW/ - TMX Group today announced its financing activity on Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) and TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV) for August 2019.
TSX welcomed nine new issuers in August 2019, unchanged from July 2019 and compared with six in August 2018. The new listings were five exchange traded funds, one life sciences companies, one mining company, one consumer products company and one special purpose acquisition company. Total financings raised in August 2019 increased 27% from the previous month, and were up 190% compared to August 2018. The total number of financings in August 2019 was 47, compared with 38 the previous month and 26 in August 2018.
For additional data relating to the number of transactions billed for TSX, please click on the following link: https://www.tmx.com/resource/en/440
TSXV welcomed 10 new issuers in August 2019, unchanged from July 2019 and compared with eight in August 2018. The new listings were eight capital pool companies and two mining companies. Total financings raised in August 2019 increased 128% compared to the previous month, and were up 74% compared to August 2018. There were 125 financings in August 2019, compared with 109 in the previous month and 116 in August 2018.
TMX Group consolidated trading statistics for August 2019 can be viewed at www.tmx.com.
Toronto Stock Exchange
|
August 2019
|
July 2019
|
August 2018
|
Issuers Listed
|
1,569
|
1,566
|
1,518
|
New Issuers Listed
|
9
|
9
|
6
|
IPOs
|
5
|
7
|
6
|
Graduates from TSXV
|
3
|
1
|
0
|
Issues Listed
|
2,215
|
2,207
|
2,171
|
IPO Financings Raised
|
$470,385,000
|
$13,000,000
|
$27,500,030
|
Secondary Financings Raised
|
$1,252,677,681
|
$1,655,035,591
|
$456,330,928
|
Supplemental Financings Raised
|
$540,915,418
|
$110,000,000
|
$295,559,000
|
Total Financings Raised
|
$2,263,978,099
|
$1,778,035,591
|
$779,389,958
|
Total Number of Financings
|
47
|
38
|
26
|
Market Cap Listed Issues
|
$3,059,755,023,680
|
$3,054,446,603,206
|
$2,992,324,225,799
Year-to-date Statistics
|
2019
|
2018
|
% change
|
New Issuers Listed
|
93
|
87
|
+6.9
|
IPOs
|
74
|
74
|
n/c
|
Graduates from TSXV
|
15
|
9
|
+66.7
|
IPO Financings Raised
|
$1,135,564,310
|
$2,293,468,863
|
-50.5
|
Secondary Financings Raised
|
$12,654,628,594
|
$12,428,669,563
|
+1.8
|
Supplemental Financings Raised
|
$4,261,774,931
|
$6,373,340,167
|
-33.1
|
Total Financings Raised
|
$18,051,967,835
|
$21,095,478,593
|
-14.4
|
Total Number of Financings
|
339
|
355
|
-4.5
|
Market Cap Listed Issues
|
$3,059,755,023,680
|
$2,992,324,225,799
|
+2.3
TSX Venture Exchange**
|
August 2019
|
July 2019
|
August 2018
|
Issuers Listed
|
1,944
|
1,947
|
1,971
|
New Issuers Listed
|
10
|
10
|
8
|
IPOs
|
9
|
6
|
6
|
Graduates to TSX
|
3
|
1
|
0
|
Issues Listed
|
2,030
|
2,031
|
2,057
|
IPO Financings Raised
|
$6,894,900
|
$2,075,020
|
$20,681,292
|
Secondary Financings Raised (1)
|
$168,232,515
|
$46,772,057
|
$103,780,998
|
Supplemental Financings Raised
|
$407,073,592
|
$206,884,202
|
$210,139,208
|
Total Financings Raised
|
$582,201,007
|
$255,731,279
|
$334,601,498
|
Total Number of Financings
|
125
|
109
|
116
|
Market Cap Listed Issues*
|
$46,382,883,179
|
$47,982,539,739
|
$52,362,998,252
Year-to-date Statistics
|
2019
|
2018
|
% Change
|
New Issuers Listed
|
63
|
84
|
-25.0
|
IPOs
|
54
|
59
|
-8.5
|
Graduates to TSX
|
15
|
9
|
+66.7
|
IPO Financings Raised
|
$45,711,709
|
$44,880,012
|
+1.9
|
Secondary Financings Raised (1)
|
$712,600,734
|
$1,659,575,890
|
-57.1
|
Supplemental Financings Raised
|
$1,962,413,343
|
$3,616,266,801
|
-45.7
|
Total Financings Raised
|
$2,720,725,786
|
$5,320,722,703
|
-48.9
|
Total Number of Financings
|
907
|
1,089
|
-16.7
|
Market Cap Listed Issues*
|
$46,382,883,179
|
$52,362,998,252
|
-11.4
|
*Effective July 2018, the calculation of Market Capitalization for securities listed on TSX Venture Exchange will include escrow shares. Please note that comparative periods as displayed have also been recalculated.
|
**Includes NEX (not applicable to New Issuers Listed, IPOs and IPO Financings Raised)
|
(1) Secondary financings include prospectus offerings on both a treasury and secondary basis
TMX Group does not guarantee either the completeness or the accuracy of this information. The information contained in this media release is provided for informational purposes only and you agree not to rely upon the information contained in this media release for any trading, business, or financial purposes. By using this media release, you expressly agree to the condition that TMX Group assumes no liability or responsibility for any errors or inaccuracies in this media release.
TMX Group welcomes the following companies that listed during August 2019:
Toronto Stock Exchange
|
Issuer Name
|
Company Symbol
|
Bespoke Capital Acquisition Corp.
|
BC.V
|
CI First Asset Global Asset Allocation ETF
|
CGAA
|
Fire & Flower Holdings Corp.
|
FAF
|
First Trust Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF
|
AUGB.F
|
iShares Core Income Balanced ETF Portfolio
|
XINC
|
iShares Core Equity ETF Portfolio
|
XEQT
|
iShares Core Conservative Balanced ETF Portfolio
|
XCNS
|
Organigram Holdings Inc.
|
OGI
|
SilverCrest Metals Inc.
|
SIL
TSX Venture Exchange
|
Issuer Name
|
Company Symbol
|
AAJ Capital 2 Corp.
|
AAJC.P
|
Abigail Capital Corporation
|
ACC.P
|
Conscience Capital Inc.
|
DGTL.P
|
LL One Inc.
|
LLO.P
|
MJ Innovation Capital Corp.
|
MSMJ.P
|
NGEX Minerals Ltd.
|
NGEX
|
Northway Resources Corp.
|
NTW
|
PKS Capital Corp.
|
PKS.P
|
Roosevelt Capital Group Inc.
|
ROSV.P
|
Sun Residential Real Estate Investment Trust Units
|
SRES.P
About TMX Group (TSX:X)
TMX Group operates global markets, and builds digital communities and analytic solutions that facilitate the funding, growth and success of businesses, traders and investors. TMX Group's key operations include Toronto Stock Exchange, TSX Venture Exchange, TSX Alpha Exchange, The Canadian Depository for Securities, Montréal Exchange, Canadian Derivatives Clearing Corporation, and Trayport which provide listing markets, trading markets, clearing facilities, depository services, technology solutions, data products and other services to the global financial community. TMX Group is headquartered in Toronto and operates offices across North America (Montréal, Calgary, Vancouver and New York), as well as in key international markets including London and Singapore. For more information about TMX Group, visit our website at www.tmx.com. Follow TMX Group on Twitter: @TMXGroup.
SOURCE TMX Group Limited
For further information: Catherine Kee, Senior Manager, Corporate Communications & Media Relations, TMX Group, 416-814-8834, catherine.kee@tmx.com
Share this article